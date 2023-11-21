Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Triumph Rocket 3 on road price in Kochi starts from Rs. 25.79 Lakhs.
The lowest price model is Triumph Rocket 3 R and the most priced model is Triumph Rocket 3 GT Triple
The lowest price model is Triumph Rocket 3 R and the most priced model is Triumph Rocket 3 GT Triple Black.
Visit your nearest
Triumph Rocket 3 dealers and showrooms in Kochi for best offers.
Triumph Rocket 3 on road price breakup in Kochi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Triumph Rocket 3 is mainly compared to PURE EV Epluto 7G Max which starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Kochi, Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Fat Boy 114 which starts at Rs. 18.25 Lakhs in Kochi and Ducati Diavel 1260 starting at Rs. 17.7 Lakhs in Kochi.
Variants On-Road Price Triumph Rocket 3 R ₹ 25.79 Lakhs Triumph Rocket 3 GT ₹ 24.57 Lakhs Triumph Rocket 3 R Black ₹ 25.06 Lakhs Triumph Rocket 3 GT Triple Black ₹ 25.79 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
