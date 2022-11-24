



In India, specifically, various electric bike manufacturers have come up to support the idea. From budget bikes from companies like Hero and Suzuki to high-end machines from companies like Ducati and Harley-Davidson, the popular brands are putting a step forward in this direction.



Every day, the internet gets flooded with images of the latest models the companies are planning to launch in the country. For some companies, there is even a considerable waiting period to get your hand on the vehicle. But how are these eBikes different from the traditional ones?



The difference lies in the engine. The engine in traditional bikes is operated using petrol or gasoline. In an electric bike, the engine operates using electricity. The range or mileage of the vehicle is determined by the efficiency of the engine. Rest, these bikes also come in the same colours as the traditional ones.



Talking about the budget, the price of the electric bike is on the higher side as compared to the traditional ones. It is mainly because of the lack of extensive technological research in this field and the shortfall of components required to make them. With time, as the technology evolves, companies are expected to launch these vehicles at a competitive price and with the latest specifications.



If not today then definitely tomorrow, these bikes will be a common sight and one more marvel of the human mind.

It would not be an exaggeration to say that the electric bike is the future of the two-wheeler industry. With the rising costs of fossil fuels, depleting reserves of oil and coal and rising concerns about climate change, governments across the world are trying to encourage companies to manufacture these bikes with the latest specifications and features.