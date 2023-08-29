HT Auto
Ola Electric S1 Pro

Ola Electric S1 Pro starting price is Rs. 1,39,999 in India. Ola Electric S1 Pro is available in 2 variant and
1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Ola Electric S1 Pro Key Specs
Battery Capacity4 KWh
Max Speed116-120 Kmph
Range181-195 Km
Charging time6.5 Hours
Ola Electric S1 Pro Variants & Price

Ola Electric S1 Pro price starts at ₹ 1.4 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.47 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric S1 Pro comes in 2 variants. Ola Electric S1 Pro top variant price is ₹ 1.47 Lakhs.

Gen 1
1.4 Lakhs*
116 Kmph
181 Km
Gen 2
1.47 Lakhs*
120 Kmph
195 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Ola Electric S1 Pro Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity4 kWh
Body TypeElectric Bikes
Charging PointYes
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth,WiFi
Range181-195 Km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time6.5 Hours
    News

    Ola Electric's S1 range comprising the new S1 X, S1 X+, S1 Air and S1 Pro have collectively received over 75,000 bookings, according to the company
    Ola S1 X, S1 Air & S1 Pro e-scooters garner 75,000 bookings within 2 weeks of launch
    29 Aug 2023
    TVS X is a maxi-scooter whereas the S1 Pro is more of a traditional scooter.
    TVS X vs Ola S1 Pro Gen2: Price, specs and features compared
    24 Aug 2023
    Ola S1 Pro Gen2 willl be offered in new colours.
    Ola S1 Pro Gen1 vs S1 Pro Gen2: Price, range, top speed and features compared
    19 Aug 2023
    The Gen2 Ola S1 Pro is based on a heavily redesigned platform along with a new and more powerful electric motor and battery pack
    Gen2 Ola S1 Pro first impressions: Significant updates for Ola’s flagship
    16 Aug 2023
    The second generation Ola S1 Pro has been launched with a new platform, more power, better range, and improved safety than before
    Gen2 Ola S1 Pro e-scooter launched with upgrades, priced at 1.47 lakh
    15 Aug 2023
    Videos

    Move OS 3 brings a slew of upgrades to the electric scooters including hyerrcharging, party mode, Bluetooth connectivity, proximity lock and more.
    Ola Move OS 3: Key feature updates
    28 Dec 2022
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    The Ola S1 Pro has enough silent grunt to get a move on real quick.
    Ola S1 Pro electric scooter: First impressions
    15 Nov 2021
    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
