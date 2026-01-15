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OLA ELECTRIC S1 Pro [2023-2025]

₹1.6 Lakhs*
4.4
41
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Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Alternatives

Honda QC3

Honda QC3

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S1 Pro [2023-2025]vsQC3
Simple Energy Wave

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S1 Pro [2023-2025]vsWave
Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

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TVS iQube

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S1 Pro [2023-2025]vsiQube
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Bajaj Chetak

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S1 Pro [2023-2025]vsChetak

Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    120 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    195 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    6.5 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    4 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    8.5 - 11 kW
View All S1 Pro [2023-2025] SpecsView specs icon

Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Videos

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Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Variants

Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] price starts at ₹ 1.6 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
S1 Pro [2023-2025] Gen 2
₹1.6 Lakhs*
10.8 kW
120 kmph
197 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with S1 Pro [2023-2025].
Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025]
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Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] image
Rs. 1.6 LakhsOnwards
4.441
58 NmScooters125 kgDiscDiscAlloy Wheel197 km5 Hours 18 Minutes5 kW
Honda QC3Honda QC3 imageRs. 1.35 LakhsOnwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy145 km2 Hours 40 Minutes-S1 Pro [2023-2025]VSQC3
Simple Energy WaveSimple Energy Wave imageRs. 1.1 LakhsOnwards--Scooters150 kgDiscDrumAlloy243 km5 Hours 20 Minutes6.4 kWS1 Pro [2023-2025]VSWave
Yamaha EC-06Yamaha EC-06 imageRs. 1.68 LakhsOnwards
4.4102
-Scooters132 kgDiscDiscAlloy169 km8 Hours4.5 kWS1 Pro [2023-2025]VSEC-06
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
4.1463
140 NmScooters132 kgDiscDrumAlloy212 km4 Hours 18 Minutes4.4 kWS1 Pro [2023-2025]VSiQube
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWS1 Pro [2023-2025]VSOrbiter
Ampere Magnus G MaxAmpere Magnus G Max imageRs. 1.03 LakhsOnwards--Scooters116 kgDrumDrumSteel Metal142 km5 Hours 45 Minutes2.4 kWS1 Pro [2023-2025]VSMagnus G Max

Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Expert Review

Ola Electric has announced the launch of the second generation S1 Pro electric scooter, two years since the model was sold. The Gen2 Ola S1 Pro gets a host of upgrades including a heavily revised platform, updated motor, battery pack and more. The model also arrives with revised hardware and a better range than before. The new Gen2 Ola S1 Pro is priced at 147,499 (ex-showroom), making it about 7,500 more expensive than before.

(Also read: Ola S1 Air first ride review: Big on features, low on budget)

Power has gone up to 11 kW (peak) or 14.7 bhp, while continuous power output stands at 5 kW (6.7 bhp) from the mid-drive electric motor. In contrast, the Gen1 S1 Pro offered 6 kW (8 bhp) of peak power and 2.7 kW (3.6 bhp) of continuous power. 0-40 kmph now comes up in 2.6 seconds, while 0-60 kmph comes up in 4.3 seconds on the scooter. There are four riding modes - Hyper, Sports, Normal and Eco. The top speed has gone up to 120 kmph, from 90 kmph, while the claimed range now stands at 195 km, as against 181 km on a single charge.

The Gen2 Ola S1 Pro continues to get the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with all the major controls that can be accessed via touch or switchgear. Ola Electric has also updated the battery for better insulation and a 25 per cent improvement in thermal performance. Bookings for the Gen2 Ola S1 Pro begin today while deliveries will commence from September onwards. 

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Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Images

Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Image 1
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Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Image 6

Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Colours

Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Amethyst
Steller Blue
Matt White
Jet Black
Mid Night Blue
Amethyst

Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] User Reviews & Ratings

4.4Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4.1Safety
4.5Design
4.6Value For Money
4.3Comfort
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Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Ola S1 Pro for its smooth ride, stylish design, and impressive range. However, concerns about build quality and charging speed remain.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconSmooth and responsive ride
  • check circle iconStylish and modern design
  • check circle iconImpressive range
  • check circle iconEco-friendly
  • check circle iconAffordable maintenance

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconBuild quality can be improved
  • warning iconCharging speed is lacking
  • warning iconPerformance could be better at high speeds
  • warning iconCommon EV issues persist
  • warning iconIdeal for short to moderate distances
Stylish and Fast
This scooter is a perfect blend of style and speed. The Ola S1 Pro is fast and attracts a lot of attention. It’s stylish and performs excellently on all roads.
By: Shubham Kumar Dubey (Feb 12, 2025)
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Best Electric Scooter
The S1 Pro is hands down the best electric scooter I’ve ridden. It’s fast, reliable, and eco-friendly. I’m really happy with my purchase.
By: Rajeev Patil (Feb 12, 2025)
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Smooth Ride Every Time
I’ve been riding the S1 Pro for a while now, and the experience just keeps getting better. The smooth ride, instant power, and comfort make it perfect for daily commutes.
By: Aditya Sahani (Feb 12, 2025)
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Speed and Comfort Combined
I’m impressed by the S1 Pro. It’s fast and offers great comfort. Whether it’s a short trip or long ride, it doesn’t let me down. Plus, the design is sleek.
By: Rahul Mahajan (Feb 10, 2025)
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Future of Electric Scooters
The Ola S1 Pro has completely changed my view on electric scooters. The acceleration, design, and features are top-notch. It’s the future, for sure!
By: Anant Kumar (Feb 10, 2025)
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News

Simple Energy is expecting to shake up the Indian electric scooter segment with the Simple One Gen 1.5, which competes with Ola S1 Pro Plus.
Simple One Gen 1.5 vs Ola S1 Pro Plus: Battle of electric scooters intensifies
12 Feb 2025
Ather Rizta, Ola S1 Pro Plus, TVS iQube ST are some of the electric scooters that offer generous storage space to the rider.
Ather Rizta to Ola S1 Pro Plus: Electric scooters offering more than 30-litre storage
10 Feb 2025
Ola S1 Pro+ electric scooter is available in two different battery pack choices - 4 kWh and 5.3 kWh.
Ola S1 Pro+ promising 320 km range debuts 4680 Bharat battery cells. All key facts you must know
5 Feb 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Feb 4: Ola S1 Pro+ production commenced, Yamaha R15 hits production milestone, GRAP III revoked in Delhi-NCR
5 Feb 2025
Ola S1 Pro+ looks almost identical to the S1 Pro which is already on sale.
Ola S1 Pro+ production commences, deliveries to start soon
4 Feb 2025
View all
  News

Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Specifications and Features

Max Power8.5-11.0 kW
Battery Capacity4 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth,WiFi
Range195 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time6 Hours 30 Minutes
Max Speed120 kmph
View all S1 Pro [2023-2025] specs and features

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