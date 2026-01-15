Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Key Specs
- Speed120 kmph
- Range195 km
- Charging6.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity4 kWh
- Motor Power8.5 - 11 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025]
|Rs. 1.6 LakhsOnwards
|58 Nm
|Scooters
|125 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy Wheel
|197 km
|5 Hours 18 Minutes
|5 kW
|Honda QC3
|Rs. 1.35 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|145 km
|2 Hours 40 Minutes
|-
|S1 Pro [2023-2025]VSQC3
|Simple Energy Wave
|Rs. 1.1 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|150 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|243 km
|5 Hours 20 Minutes
|6.4 kW
|S1 Pro [2023-2025]VSWave
|Yamaha EC-06
|Rs. 1.68 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|169 km
|8 Hours
|4.5 kW
|S1 Pro [2023-2025]VSEC-06
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|140 Nm
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|212 km
|4 Hours 18 Minutes
|4.4 kW
|S1 Pro [2023-2025]VSiQube
|TVS Orbiter
|Rs. 88,250Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|112 kg
|-
|-
|-
|158 km
|4 Hours 10 Minutes
|1.8 kW
|S1 Pro [2023-2025]VSOrbiter
|Ampere Magnus G Max
|Rs. 1.03 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|116 kg
|Drum
|Drum
|Steel Metal
|142 km
|5 Hours 45 Minutes
|2.4 kW
|S1 Pro [2023-2025]VSMagnus G Max
Ola Electric has announced the launch of the second generation S1 Pro electric scooter, two years since the model was sold. The Gen2 Ola S1 Pro gets a host of upgrades including a heavily revised platform, updated motor, battery pack and more. The model also arrives with revised hardware and a better range than before. The new Gen2 Ola S1 Pro is priced at ₹147,499 (ex-showroom), making it about ₹7,500 more expensive than before.
Power has gone up to 11 kW (peak) or 14.7 bhp, while continuous power output stands at 5 kW (6.7 bhp) from the mid-drive electric motor. In contrast, the Gen1 S1 Pro offered 6 kW (8 bhp) of peak power and 2.7 kW (3.6 bhp) of continuous power. 0-40 kmph now comes up in 2.6 seconds, while 0-60 kmph comes up in 4.3 seconds on the scooter. There are four riding modes - Hyper, Sports, Normal and Eco. The top speed has gone up to 120 kmph, from 90 kmph, while the claimed range now stands at 195 km, as against 181 km on a single charge.
The Gen2 Ola S1 Pro continues to get the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with all the major controls that can be accessed via touch or switchgear. Ola Electric has also updated the battery for better insulation and a 25 per cent improvement in thermal performance. Bookings for the Gen2 Ola S1 Pro begin today while deliveries will commence from September onwards.
Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] is available in the 5 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the Ola S1 Pro for its smooth ride, stylish design, and impressive range. However, concerns about build quality and charging speed remain.
|Max Power
|8.5-11.0 kW
|Battery Capacity
|4 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|Bluetooth,WiFi
|Range
|195 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 30 Minutes
|Max Speed
|120 kmph
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