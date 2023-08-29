|Battery Capacity
|4 KWh
|Max Speed
|116-120 Kmph
|Range
|181-195 Km
|Charging time
|6.5 Hours
Ola Electric S1 Pro price starts at ₹ 1.4 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.47 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ola Electric S1 Pro comes in 2 variants. Ola Electric S1 Pro top variant price is ₹ 1.47 Lakhs.
₹1.4 Lakhs*
116 Kmph
181 Km
₹1.47 Lakhs*
120 Kmph
195 Km
|Battery Capacity
|4 kWh
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Bluetooth,WiFi
|Range
|181-195 Km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|6.5 Hours