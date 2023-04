Latest Bikes Price List (2023) in India Model Name Price Honda Shine 100 ₹ 64.9 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 ₹ 3.49 - 3.79 Lakhs Ultraviolette F77 ₹ 3.8 - 5.5 Lakhs Keeway SR 250 ₹ 1.49 Lakhs BMW R 18 Transcontinental ₹ 31.5 Lakhs

There are 18 Bikes that have been launched in the last 3 months. The popular models that have been launched are Honda Shine 100, Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, Ultraviolette F77, Keeway SR 250, BMW R 18 Transcontinental.