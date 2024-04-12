|Battery Capacity
|2.4 kWh
|Max Speed
|57 kmph
|Range
|130 km
|Charging time
|3-7 Hrs.
Seeka Smak price starts at ₹ 99,911 and goes up to ₹ 1.19 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Seeka Smak comes in 2 variants. Seeka Smak's top variant is 3 kWh.
₹99,911*
57 Kmph
130 Km
₹1.19 Lakhs*
57 Kmph
150 Km
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes,Scooter
|Model Name
Seeka Smak
|Kinetic Green Flex
|Ather Energy Rizta
|TVS iQube Electric
|Bajaj Chetak
|Vida V1
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹99,911 - 1.19 Lakhs
₹1.1 Lakhs
₹1.1 - 1.45 Lakhs
₹1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
₹1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
-
-
4 out of 5
4 out of 5
-
|Battery Capacity
2.4 kWh
3 kWh
2.9-3.7 kWh
4.56 kWh
2.9-3.2 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
|Range
130 km
120 km
123-160 km
100 km
113-126 km
100-110 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
No
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
