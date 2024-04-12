Which is the top variant of Seeka Smak? The top variant of Seeka Smak is the 3 kWh.

What are the key specifications of the Seeka Smak? The Seeka Smak is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 130 km, it has a charging time of 3-7 Hrs and a battery capacity of 2.4 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Seeka Smak have, and what is the price range? The Seeka Smak offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, 2.4 kWh is priced at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, 3 kWh is priced at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Seeka Smak? The Seeka Smak is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 2.4 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 130 km on a single charge.