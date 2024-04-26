2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400 teased, will come with USD forks & dual-channel ABS

Bajaj Auto is preparing to launch its most powerful Pulsar on 3rd May. The brand has started releasing new teasers before the new Pulsar arrives in the Indian market. The new motorcycle will be called Pulsar NS400 which means that it will sit in the NS range of motorcycles which is the sportier lineup of Pulsars.

Bajaj Auto has not confirmed whether they will use the new 399 cc engine from the new KTM 390 Duke or the previous 373 cc engine from the KTM RC 390,

The latest teaser of the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400 reveals that the motorcycle will come with a safety net of dual-channel anti-lock braking system. However, there would also be ABS modes on offer - Rain, Road and Off/On. Speaking of ABS, the braking duties will be handled by discs at both ends.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes UPCOMING Bajaj Pulsar NS400 400 cc 400 cc 47 kmpl 47 kmpl ₹ 2 Lakhs View Details Bajaj Dominar 400 373.0 cc 373.0 cc 26.5 kmpl 26.5 kmpl ₹ 2.30 Lakhs Compare Yamaha MT-15 V2 155.0 cc 155.0 cc 56.87 kmpl 56.87 kmpl ₹ 1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING CFMoto 250NK 249.0 cc 249.0 cc 33.0 kmpl 33.0 kmpl ₹ 1.75 Lakhs View Details Yamaha R15 V4 155.0 cc 155.0 cc 55.20 kmpl 55.20 kmpl ₹ 1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs Compare View Offers KTM 200 Duke 200 cc 200 cc 33.0 kmpl 33.0 kmpl ₹ 1.97 Lakhs Compare

Another thing that the teaser reveals is the up-side down forks in the front. Bajaj is slowly updating all of the Pulsar range to have USD forks in the front. The USD forks provide a more composed and sophisticated ride to the motorcycle. Bajaj will also offer traction control with the Pulsar NS400.

One thing that can be noticed in the teaser is the use of a faux carbon finish on the body panels. The headlamp of the Pulsar NS400 will be a bit similar to the one found on the Pulsar NS200. However, there will be a few changes to the elements to make the motorcycle more aggressive.

Enough of the spy shots!



Here's a sneak peek of the biggest Pulsar yet, decked out in a sleek carbon fiber finish.



03.05.2024 pic.twitter.com/xUN38vhBFB — Bajaj Auto Ltd (@_bajaj_auto_ltd) April 25, 2024

Apart from this, there would be all-new digital instrument cluster that we saw on recently launched Pulsars. The instrument cluster can show notifications, and call management as well. Moreover, there is also a USB port to charge the mobile device. The new cluster can show real-time updates on fuel consumption, average fuel economy, and gear position.

Also Read : 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220F starts reaching dealerships. Check what's new

As of now, it is not confirmed which engine Bajaj will use for the upcoming NS400. It could be the 373 cc unit that is doing duty on the Dominar 400 and comes from the previous-gen 390 Duke. Or, the brand will rework the new 399 cc engine that made its debut with the new-gen 390 Duke.

First Published Date: