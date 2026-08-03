Introduction

The Bajaj Dominar 400 is a versatile sports tourer motorcycle, now equipped with an updated 349cc engine, enhancing its accessibility for riders. Its ex-showroom price starts at ₹2.03 Lakhs. Initially launched in N/A, the Dominar 400 has established itself as a popular choice in the sports touring segment. While its design has remained consistent, significant upgrades have been introduced in the latest model to enhance the touring experience. These enhancements include a downsized engine that offers robust performance, additional electronic features, improved riding modes, and essential touring accessories now offered as standard. With a kerb weight of 190 kg, the Dominar 400 is engineered for long-distance journeys.

Bajaj Dominar 400 Price:

The Bajaj Dominar 400 is available in one fully loaded variant priced at ₹2.03 Lakhs.

When was the Bajaj Dominar 400 launched?

Launched in N/A, the Dominar 400 has seen consistent improvements focusing on enhancing its performance and touring capabilities. The latest updates further solidify its reputation as a highly capable sports touring bike.

What features are available in the Bajaj Dominar 400?

The Dominar 400 features an upgraded digital instrument cluster that presents crucial riding information including speed, RPM, fuel level, and fuel consumption. The redesigned handlebar offers better ergonomics, enhancing comfort for long rides. Additionally, the motorcycle includes a range of factory-fitted touring accessories such as a GPS mount carrier, full LED lighting for increased visibility, and a USB charging port. The new switchgear improves control over the updated systems, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable riding experience.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Bajaj Dominar 400?

The Dominar 400 is now powered by a newly updated 349cc liquid-cooled engine that maintains the motorcycle's reputation for performance and touring capability. This configuration delivers 40 bhp of peak power and 33.2 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox featuring a slip-and-assist clutch. Built on a robust perimeter frame, the motorcycle is equipped with 43mm upside-down front forks and a preload-adjustable gas-charged monoshock at the rear. The braking system includes a 320 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS as standard, ensuring exceptional stopping power and safety.

What is the Bajaj Dominar 400’s mileage?

The Bajaj Dominar 400 achieves an ARAI-claimed mileage of 34 kmpl. Real-world fuel consumption may vary based on road conditions and riding habits.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Bajaj Dominar 400?

The Dominar 400 boasts a ground clearance of 157mm and a kerb weight of 190 kg. With a seat height of 800 mm, it is designed to accommodate a variety of riders comfortably.

What bikes does the Bajaj Dominar 400 rival in its segment?

The Bajaj Dominar 400 competes with several notable models in the sports touring segment, including Hero Karizma XMR, Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, Keeway RR 300, Hero Karizma 400, Honda CB300R, Yamaha R15 V4, Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0, Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Bajaj Dominar 250 and Hero Xtreme 250R, positioning itself as a formidable choice for both casual and dedicated motorcycle enthusiasts.

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