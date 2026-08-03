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BAJAJ Dominar 400

₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
2.5Expert Score
4.5
7
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Specs
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Reviews

Introduction

The Bajaj Dominar 400 is a versatile sports tourer motorcycle, now equipped with an updated 349cc engine, enhancing its accessibility for riders. Its ex-showroom price starts at 2.03 Lakhs. Initially launched in N/A, the Dominar 400 has established itself as a popular choice in the sports touring segment. While its design has remained consistent, significant upgrades have been introduced in the latest model to enhance the touring experience. These enhancements include a downsized engine that offers robust performance, additional electronic features, improved riding modes, and essential touring accessories now offered as standard. With a kerb weight of 190 kg, the Dominar 400 is engineered for long-distance journeys.

Bajaj Dominar 400 Price:

The Bajaj Dominar 400 is available in one fully loaded variant priced at 2.03 Lakhs.

When was the Bajaj Dominar 400 launched?

Launched in N/A, the Dominar 400 has seen consistent improvements focusing on enhancing its performance and touring capabilities. The latest updates further solidify its reputation as a highly capable sports touring bike.

What features are available in the Bajaj Dominar 400?

The Dominar 400 features an upgraded digital instrument cluster that presents crucial riding information including speed, RPM, fuel level, and fuel consumption. The redesigned handlebar offers better ergonomics, enhancing comfort for long rides. Additionally, the motorcycle includes a range of factory-fitted touring accessories such as a GPS mount carrier, full LED lighting for increased visibility, and a USB charging port. The new switchgear improves control over the updated systems, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable riding experience.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Bajaj Dominar 400?

The Dominar 400 is now powered by a newly updated 349cc liquid-cooled engine that maintains the motorcycle's reputation for performance and touring capability. This configuration delivers 40 bhp of peak power and 33.2 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox featuring a slip-and-assist clutch. Built on a robust perimeter frame, the motorcycle is equipped with 43mm upside-down front forks and a preload-adjustable gas-charged monoshock at the rear. The braking system includes a 320 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS as standard, ensuring exceptional stopping power and safety.

What is the Bajaj Dominar 400’s mileage?

The Bajaj Dominar 400 achieves an ARAI-claimed mileage of 34 kmpl. Real-world fuel consumption may vary based on road conditions and riding habits.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Bajaj Dominar 400?

The Dominar 400 boasts a ground clearance of 157mm and a kerb weight of 190 kg. With a seat height of 800 mm, it is designed to accommodate a variety of riders comfortably.

What bikes does the Bajaj Dominar 400 rival in its segment?

The Bajaj Dominar 400 competes with several notable models in the sports touring segment, including Hero Karizma XMR, Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, Keeway RR 300, Hero Karizma 400, Honda CB300R, Yamaha R15 V4, Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0, Bajaj Pulsar RS200, Bajaj Dominar 250 and Hero Xtreme 250R, positioning itself as a formidable choice for both casual and dedicated motorcycle enthusiasts.

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Bajaj Dominar 400 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    349.13 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    34 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    40.6 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    154 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    33.2 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    190 kg
View All Dominar 400 SpecsView specs icon

Bajaj Dominar 400 Variants

Bajaj Dominar 400 price starts at ₹ 2.03 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Dominar 400 STD
₹2.03 Lakhs*
349.13 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Bajaj Dominar 400 Latest Updates

Calendar icon3 Aug 2026
Bajaj Auto's July 2026 sales surged 30%, driven by a 39% export increase in two-wheelers and commercial vehicles.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 Jun 2026
The updated Bajaj Dominar 400 offers improved features and touring accessories but suffers from vibrations, heavy steering, and underwhelming braking performance, impacting its highway comfort and overall potential.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 May 2026
Bajaj Auto sees strong growth in premium bikes after reduced GST rates, achieving record sales and profits in Q4 FY26.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 May 2026
Bajaj Auto reported significant sales growth in April 2026, driven by strong domestic and export performance in two-wheelers and commercial vehicles.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Apr 2026
The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z features a 350cc engine, competitive specs, and advanced technology, priced at ₹1.93 lakh.Read Full Story
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Bajaj Dominar 400 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Bajaj Dominar 400
Bajaj Dominar 400 image
Rs. 2.03 LakhsOnwards
4.57
349.13 cc40.04 bhp33.2 NmSports Bikes190 kg---Alloy
Hero Karizma XMRHero Karizma XMR imageRs. 1.84 LakhsOnwards
4.4105
210 cc-20.4 NmSports Bikes163.5 kg2068 mmDiscDiscAlloyDominar 400VSKarizma XMR
Bajaj Pulsar NS400ZBajaj Pulsar NS400Z imageRs. 1.94 LakhsOnwards
4.6285
350 cc40 PS33.2 NmSports Bikes--DiscDiscAlloyDominar 400VSPulsar NS400Z
Keeway RR 300Keeway RR 300 imageRs. 1.99 LakhsOnwards
4.71
292.4 cc27.88 PS25.0 NmSports Bikes165 kg2010 mmDiscDiscAlloyDominar 400VSRR 300
Honda CB300RHonda CB300R imageRs. 2.19 LakhsOnwards
4.395
286 cc31.13 PS27.5 NmSports Bikes146 kg2017 mmDiscDiscAlloyDominar 400VSCB300R
Yamaha R15 V4Yamaha R15 V4 imageRs. 1.73 LakhsOnwards
4.8503
155 cc18.4 PS14.2 NmSports Bikes142 kg1990 mmDiscDiscAlloyDominar 400VSR15 V4

Bajaj Dominar 400 Expert Review

By: Paarth Khatri
By: Paarth Khatri
3.5
Styling
3
Ride & Handling
3
Cost
3
Mileage

Pros

Feels stable and plantedMuscular designComfortable riding triangle

Cons

Vibey throughout the rev-rangeHeavy steeringBrakes lack bite

The Bajaj Dominar 400 has long occupied a unique space in the Indian motorcycle market. Positioned as an affordable sports tourer, it promised big-bike presence, long-distance comfort and enough performance to keep enthusiasts interested. Over the years, it built a reputation as a capable highway companion and became a popular choice among riders looking to tour without spending superbike money.

The new 350 cc engine has a 4 mm shorter stroke and other mechanical changes as well.
The new 350 cc engine has a 4 mm shorter stroke and other mechanical changes as well.

On paper, it sounds like a recipe for a more polished and capable motorcycle. But does the riding experience live up to the specification sheet?

Design And Features

The Dominar remains a handsome motorcycle. Its muscular fuel tank, broad stance and substantial proportions continue to give it strong road presence. Unlike many motorcycles that begin to look dated after a few years, the Dominar's design has aged remarkably well. It still looks purposeful and imposing, particularly with the factory-fitted touring accessories.

The seat on the Dominar is quite large which gives ample amount of room to the rider to move around.
The seat on the Dominar is quite large which gives ample amount of room to the rider to move around.

These include a tall windscreen, knuckle guards, luggage carrier, navigation stay and USB charging port. For riders who enjoy long-distance touring, these additions certainly improve practicality and save the expense of adding aftermarket accessories later.

The motorcycle also has a glass colour LCD instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The display is crisp and easy to read.

The seat deserves special mention. It is wide, spacious and extremely comfortable. Whether you're spending an hour in the saddle or an entire day, the Dominar continues to offer one of the most accommodating seating setups in the segment. Pillion seat is also quite generous.

However, I wasn't entirely convinced by the knuckle guards. Unlike proper handguards, they do not feature a metal spine. They function primarily as wind deflectors and in the event of a fall, they are unlikely to offer much protection.

There are no visual changes on the engine, so you cannot tell whether it is a 349 cc or the 373 cc unit.
There are no visual changes on the engine, so you cannot tell whether it is a 349 cc or the 373 cc unit.

Engine and performance

The biggest update lies beneath the fuel tank. The Dominar now uses the same 349.13 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine as the Pulsar NS400Z. The engine features a 4 mm shorter stroke than the outgoing 373 cc motor while retaining its high compression ratio. Bajaj has also revised the balancer system, and there is also ride-by-wire technology along with four riding modes: Road, Rain, Sport and Off-Road.

The engine produces 40.6 PS and 33.2 Nm, figures that are nearly identical to what enthusiasts have come to expect from the Dominar.

There is no denying that this is an entertaining engine when ridden hard.

The motor enjoys being revved and feels most alive in the upper half of the rev range. Riders who enjoy stretching gears and chasing the redline will appreciate the character on offer here. Sport mode further sharpens the experience. While the difference between Road and Sport modes isn't dramatic, it is noticeable. Throttle response becomes crisper and the engine feels more eager to respond to rider inputs.

The problem is that everyday rideability isn't quite as impressive.

At lower revs, the engine feels surprisingly docile. There isn't a great deal of urgency available immediately off idle and you'll often find yourself working the gearbox to keep the motor in its sweet spot, especially while navigating city traffic.

The vibrations on the Dominar 400's engine are quite noticable which do ruin the experience.
The vibrations on the Dominar 400's engine are quite noticable which do ruin the experience.

Then comes the biggest issue: refinement.

Despite the revised balancer and engineering changes, vibrations are impossible to ignore. They are present through the handlebars, footpegs and fuel tank. More disappointingly, they remain noticeable even at highway speeds. Cruising at around 100 kmph introduces a constant buzz through the controls and over time, it becomes tiring.

For a motorcycle that has built its reputation around long-distance touring, this is a significant drawback. A sports tourer should feel relaxed and effortless at highway speeds. The Dominar never quite achieves that level of refinement.

Ride and handling

The handlebar of the Dominar 400 is quite heavy, which makes filtering through the traffic a bit of a task.
The handlebar of the Dominar 400 is quite heavy, which makes filtering through the traffic a bit of a task.

The Dominar continues to be a large and substantial motorcycle.

At 190 kg, it outweighs many of its rivals and that weight is noticeable from the moment you start riding. The steering feels heavy and requires more effort than expected, particularly at lower speeds and during quick directional changes.

When the road starts getting twisty, the Dominar feels stable rather than agile. It takes effort to tip into corners and doesn't naturally encourage spirited riding. Once leaned over, it remains predictable and composed, but the motorcycle never feels eager to attack corners.

Compared to lighter motorcycles such as the NS400Z, the Dominar feels noticeably more reluctant to change direction.

The upside is stability. Riders who spend most of their time covering highway miles will appreciate the planted nature of the chassis.

Braking performance

The brakes on the Dominar 400 are disappointing. They lack the bite that is required for a heavy motorcycle that puts out 40 PS.
The brakes on the Dominar 400 are disappointing. They lack the bite that is required for a heavy motorcycle that puts out 40 PS.

The braking setup consists of a 320 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. Unfortunately, braking performance proved to be one of the weaker aspects of the motorcycle.

The brakes simply lack the bite and stopping power expected from a machine weighing 190 kg and producing over 40 PS. Hard stops require more lever effort than they should, and the overall braking experience never inspires confidence.

For a motorcycle designed with touring in mind, stronger brakes would have significantly improved the riding experience considering that the rider would be doing highway speeds.

Features

The instrument cluster on the Dominar 400 is shared with the Pulsar NS400Z. It also comes with USB port to charge mobile devices.
The instrument cluster on the Dominar 400 is shared with the Pulsar NS400Z. It also comes with USB port to charge mobile devices.

Where the Dominar scores highly is equipment. The motorcycle comes equipped with ride-by-wire technology, four riding modes, traction control, Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and an LCD display. The touring accessories package further enhances practicality for riders who frequently travel long distances.

From a features perspective, Bajaj has done a commendable job of modernising the Dominar and keeping it relevant.

Verdict

There is a lot to like about the updated Dominar 400.

It still looks fantastic. The seat remains one of the most comfortable in the segment. The touring accessories are genuinely useful and the engine can be entertaining when pushed hard, especially in Sport mode.

However, the overall riding experience left me wanting more.

The persistent vibrations, heavy steering, underwhelming braking performance and lack of low-end urgency take away from what should be the motorcycle's strongest attributes. More importantly, the vibrations directly impact highway comfort, an area where the Dominar should ideally excel.

What makes this particularly surprising is that the same 349 cc engine feels significantly smoother and more enjoyable in the Pulsar NS400Z. Here, despite the technical revisions and updated electronics, the package never feels as polished as it should.

The Dominar 400 still has the ingredients of a capable sports tourer, but this update doesn't quite deliver the transformation I was hoping for. For me, that makes it one of the more disappointing motorcycles I've ridden recently, not because it's bad, but because it had the potential to be much better.

Bajaj Dominar 400 Images

Bajaj Dominar 400 Image 1
Bajaj Dominar 400 Image 2
Bajaj Dominar 400 Image 3
Bajaj Dominar 400 Image 4
Bajaj Dominar 400 Image 5
Bajaj Dominar 400 Image 6

Bajaj Dominar 400 Colours

Bajaj Dominar 400 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Charcoal Black
Aurora Green
Black

Bajaj Dominar 400 Alternatives

Hero Karizma XMR

Hero Karizma XMR

1.84 - 1.86 Lakhs
Dominar 400vsKarizma XMR
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.94 Lakhs
Dominar 400vsPulsar NS400Z
Keeway RR 300

Keeway RR 300

1.99 Lakhs
Dominar 400vsRR 300
UPCOMING
Hero Karizma 400

Hero Karizma 400

2.2 - 2.1 Lakhs
View upcoming Bikes
Honda CB300R

Honda CB300R

2.19 Lakhs
Dominar 400vsCB300R
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.73 - 1.98 Lakhs
Dominar 400vsR15 V4

Bajaj Dominar 400 User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.9Features
4.4Safety
4.3Design
4.6Value For Money
4.3Comfort
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Bajaj Dominar 400 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The Bajaj Dominar 400 impresses with its powerful performance and comfort for long rides, although its heavier weight may be a drawback for some riders.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStrong performance and power delivery.
  • check circle iconComfortable for long-distance rides.
  • check circle iconGood build quality and features.
  • check circle iconModern styling and technology.
  • check circle iconDecent fuel efficiency.

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHeavier than some competitors.
  • warning iconSeat height may be tall for some.
  • warning iconManeuverability can be challenging for new riders.
  • warning iconLimited off-road capability.
  • warning iconFuel efficiency on the lower side compared to smaller bikes.
Perfect for short rides
It's a good bike. I took it for a ride, cruising around 110?130 kmph, and surprisingly it gave me a stunning mileage of 25 km/l ? which I honestly didn?t expect at all. The power is more than enough to enjoy the corners and the overall ride. However, the bike feels slightly heavy, so you need to be a bit more careful while cornering
By: Tejas (Jun 20, 2025)
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Perfect bike in ride
This bike offers the best ride quality and safety. It comes in great colors, has the best price, and delivers excellent mileage. I really like its engine capacity, and I absolutely love this bike
By: Rahul Lamani (Jan 13, 2025)
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Best Bike Ever
Best in class comfortable for longer rides with excellent power pack. The mileage is decent from 25-28 kmpl.
By: Bidhubhushan Gahan (Dec 26, 2024)
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Perfect spors bike
Awesome look with excellent performance totally a power house, good option for those who are looking for a sport bike and don?t have higher budget
By: Nadeem (Oct 14, 2024)
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Feel the power
The Bajaj Dominar 400 is a powerful and versatile motorcycle that appeals to both touring enthusiasts and city riders. Performance Engine: The Dominar 400 features a 373.3cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, producing around 39.4 bhp and 35 Nm of torque. This offers a strong performance for both city commuting and highway cruising. Transmission: It comes with a 6-speed gearbox, allowing for smooth shifts and good highway stability. Design Styling: The bike has a muscular and aggressive design with a prominent tank, LED headlamps, and a modern digital instrument cluster. The overall aesthetic is appealing and gives a premium feel. Build Quality: The build quality is robust, with a sturdy frame and good finishing. Comfort Riding Position: The upright riding position is comfortable for long rides. The seat is well-padded, providing good support for both rider and pillion. Suspension: The bike features a front telescopic fork and a rear monoshock, which handle bumps well, ensuring a comfortable ride. Features Braking: Equipped with a dual-channel ABS, the braking system offers excellent stopping power and confidence, especially in emergency situations. Technology: The digital instrument cluster displays a range of information, including speed, gear position, fuel efficiency, and more. Fuel Efficiency The Dominar 400 delivers decent fuel efficiency, averaging around 25-30 km/l, which is reasonable for a bike of its size and performance. Handling The bike handles well, thanks to its well-balanced chassis and wider tires, providing stability during cornering and maneuverability in traffic. Pros Strong performance and power delivery. Comfortable for long-distance rides. Good build quality and features. Modern styling and technology. Cons Heavier than some competitors, which may affect maneuverability for new riders. Some may find the seat height a bit tall for their comfort. Conclusion The Bajaj Dominar 400 is an excellent choice for riders looking for a powerful motorcycle that can handle both daily commuting and longer journeys. Its blend of performance, comfort, and features makes it a strong contender in the sports touring segment.
By: Ankush tale (Oct 2, 2024)
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Bajaj Dominar 400 Related News

Visually, the Dominar 400 continues to be the same.
Bajaj Dominar 400 review: Has the sports tourer lost its edge?
25 Jun 2026
Bajaj’s NS400Z now gets a 350cc engine, but its design, features and price stay the same.
New Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Which 350cc should be your pick?
22 Apr 2026
The Bajaj Dominar 400 and Triumph Speed 400 now sit in the same price band but serve different riding needs.
Bajaj Dominar 400 vs Triumph Speed 400: 350cc touring muscle or retro style at 2 lakh?
17 Apr 2026
Here’s how the Dominar 400 stacks up against the Hunter 350 in performance and practicality
New Bajaj Dominar 400 Vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Which one should you buy in 2026?
16 Apr 2026
The Bajaj Dominar 400 continues with the same design elements and features, but received a downsized engine.
Top 5 facts to know about the new Bajaj Dominar 400 before you buy it
14 Apr 2026
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 Bajaj Dominar 400 Related News
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Bajaj Dominar 400 Brochure

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Bajaj Dominar 400 Specifications and Features

Max Power40.6 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque33.2 Nm
Charging PointYes
Mileage34 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Mobile ConnectivityNo
HeadlightLED
Engine349.13 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed154 kmph
View all Dominar 400 specs and features

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