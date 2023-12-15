Saved Articles

Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6

6/21
2.44 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Bajaj Dominar 400 Key Specs
Engine373.3 cc
Mileage34.00 kmpl
Dominar 400 BS6 Latest Updates

Dominar 400 falls under Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of Dominar 400 BS6 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.44 Lakhs. The fuel

  • Fuel Capacity: 13 L
  • Length: 2156 mm
  • Highway Mileage: 34.00 kmpl
  • Max Power: 40 PS @ 8800 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC, 4 Valve, Liquid cooled, Triple Spark, FI
    • Mileage of BS6 is 34.00 kmpl....Read More

    Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 Price

    BS6
    ₹2.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    373.3 cc
    34.00 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,07,399
    RTO
    16,651
    Insurance
    17,730
    Accessories Charges
    2,140
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,43,920
    EMI@5,243/mo
    Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Total Weight
    337 kg
    Fuel Capacity
    13 L
    Ground Clearance
    157 mm
    Length
    2156 mm
    Wheelbase
    1453 mm
    Kerb Weight
    187 kg
    Height
    1112 mm
    Width
    836 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-150/60-17
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    230 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
    7.1s
    Highway Mileage
    34.00 kmpl
    City Mileage
    26.50 kmpl
    Max Power
    40 PS @ 8800 rpm
    Stroke
    60 mm
    Max Torque
    35 Nm @ 6500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Ignition
    DC
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    12 : 1
    Displacement
    373.3 cc
    Clutch
    Wet, Multiplate with Assist & Slipper Clutch
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    Engine Type
    Single cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC, 4 Valve, Liquid cooled, Triple Spark, FI
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    89 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    Beam type perimeter frame
    Body Type
    Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-step adjustable Mono shock with Nitrox, Wheel stroke of 110 mm
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic, 43 mm USD Fork, 135 mm travel
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Console
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Twin Barrel Exhaust
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Engine Kill Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Pilot Lamps
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 8 Ah
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    VRLA
    Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6 EMI
    EMI4,718 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,19,527
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,19,527
    Interest Amount
    63,582
    Payable Amount
    2,83,109

    Bajaj Dominar 400 Alternatives

    Suzuki Gixxer 250

    Suzuki Gixxer 250 BS6

    1.64 - 1.89 Lakhs
    Dominar 400 vs Gixxer 250
    Bajaj Dominar 250

    Bajaj Dominar 250 STD

    1.54 - 1.71 Lakhs
    Dominar 400 vs Dominar 250
    Jawa 42

    Jawa 42 2.1

    1.65 - 1.84 Lakhs
    Dominar 400 vs 42
    KTM RC 125

    KTM RC 125 BS6

    1.59 - 1.82 Lakhs
    Dominar 400 vs RC 125

