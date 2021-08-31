HT Auto
Sports Naked Bikes in India

90 Bikes found

  • demo

    Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    155.0 cc 45.0 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    TVS Raider

    ₹77,500 - 86,437**Ex-showroom price
    60.0 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    TVS Apache RTR 160

    ₹1 - 1.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    159.0 cc 45.0 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Bajaj Pulsar NS200

    ₹1.25 - 1.41 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    199.0 cc 40.84 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

    ₹1.04 - 1.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    159.0 cc 53.32 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    KTM 125 Duke

    ₹1.42 - 1.72 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    124.0 cc 46.92 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon

  • demo

    Bajaj Dominar 400

    ₹1.92 - 2.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    373.0 cc 26.5 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

    ₹1.26 - 1.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    197.0 cc 50.7 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    BMW G 310 R

    ₹2.5 - 2.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    313.0 cc 32.46 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    TVS Apache RTR 180

    ₹1.04 - 1.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    177.0 cc 41.0 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Hero Xtreme 160R

    ₹1 - 1.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    163.0 cc 55.47 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Honda XBlade

    ₹78,803 - 1.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    162.0 cc 50.0 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Bajaj Pulsar N250

    ₹1.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    249.07 cc 39.0 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Bajaj Dominar 250

    ₹1.54 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    248.0 cc 35.03 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Suzuki Gixxer 250

    ₹1.64 - 1.89 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    249.0 cc 35.0 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Yamaha FZ 25

    ₹1.35 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    249.0 cc 50.33 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    BMW M 1000 RR

    ₹42 - 45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    999.0 cc 15.4 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Triumph Street Triple

    ₹8 - 11.35 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    660.0 cc 19.0 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Yamaha FZS 25

    ₹1.39 - 1.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    249.0 cc 50.33 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • demo

    Honda CB650R

    ₹7.59 - 8.67 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    648.0 cc 20.4 kmpl
    Offers expiring soon
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    Yamaha XSR155

    ₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    155.0 cc 48.58 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jun 23
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    Benelli TNT 300

    ₹2.99 - 3.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    300.0 cc 25.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Feb 23
  UPCOMING
Ktm 490 Duke

    Ktm 490 Duke

    ₹3.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    490.0 cc 25.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Feb 23
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    Suzuki GSX S750

    ₹7.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    749.0 cc 20.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jul 22
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    Kawasaki Z400

    ₹4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
    399.0 cc 26.0 kmpl
    Expected Launch in May 22

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    KTM 390 Adventure X
    KTM 390 Adventure X
    2.8 Lakhs* Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha Aerox 155
    Yamaha Aerox 155
    1.43 - 1.45 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
    Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
    24.49 Lakhs* Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW R 18 Transcontinental
    BMW R 18 Transcontinental
    31.5 Lakhs* Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Honda Shine 100
    Honda Shine 100
    64,900* Onwards
    Check Latest Offers

    Trending Bikes in India 2023

    Yamaha MT-15
    Yamaha MT-15
    1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R15 V4
    Yamaha R15 V4
    1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Splendor Plus
    Hero Splendor Plus
    60,310 - 69,760*
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    LML Star
    LML Star
    1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details