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YAMAHA R15 V4

₹1.73 - 1.98 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.8
503
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
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The Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 is the fourth-generation iteration of Yamaha’s entry-level supersport motorcycle, building on the brand’s legacy in the 155 cc segment. Originally introduced in 2008, the R15 has consistently evolved to deliver track-inspired performance in a street-legal package.

The V4 version was launched in India in September 2021 and marked a significant upgrade in terms of styling and rider-centric features. It is designed to replicate the look and feel of larger Yamaha superbikes such as the YZF-R1, with a low-slung fairing, bi-functional LED headlamp, and sculpted tank. Despite its performance focus, the R15 V4 retains enough usability for everyday riding.

Yamaha has refreshed the R15 lineup in India for 2025, introducing a set of new colour options and finishes across the range. The recent excitement surrounding Yamaha's 70th Anniversary Editions of the R15 showcases the brand's commitment to its motorsport heritage, making it an enthralling time for Yamaha enthusiasts.

2025 Yamaha R15 V4 Price and Variants

The Yamaha R15 V4 lineup is categorised into several variants based on features and aesthetics. Below is the updated ex-showroom price (Delhi) for the 2025 range:

  • Yamaha R15 V4 Metallic Red: 1.71 lakh
  • Yamaha R15 V4 Metallic Black: 1.71 lakh
  • Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight: 1.72 lakh
  • Yamaha R15 V4 Racing Blue: 1.75 lakh
  • Yamaha R15 V4 Matte Pearl White: 1.75 lakh
  • Yamaha R15M Intensity White: 1.75 lakh

Key Specifications and Engine Performance

The 2025 model retains its high-performance 155cc liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve engine. It is equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), which optimizes torque at low speeds while delivering high power at the top end.

  • Maximum Power: 18.4 PS at 10,000 rpm
  • Maximum Torque: 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm
  • Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh with Assist & Slipper Clutch
  • Fuel System: Fuel Injection, E20 fuel compatible
  • Mileage: Approximately 45 kmpl

Advanced Features for 2025

Safety and technology are focal points of the latest R15 V4. The bike features a Traction Control System to prevent wheel spin and Dual-Channel ABS for superior braking stability.

The Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight offers a stealthy matte finish combined with gold-colored wheels. It includes a digital LCD instrument cluster with Y-Connect Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to monitor fuel consumption, maintenance recommendations, and last parked location through their smartphone.

The premium Yamaha R15M Metallic Grey goes a step further with a Colour TFT Meter, Quick Shifter for aggressive up-shifts, and specialized branding. It also features Turn-by-Turn Navigation and music control directly on the console.

Chassis and Suspension

Built on the legendary Deltabox Frame, the R15 V4 provides excellent rigidity and cornering stability.

  • Front Suspension: 37mm Upside Down (USD) Forks
  • Rear Suspension: Linked-type Monocross
  • Tires: 100/80-17 (Front) and 140/70R17 (Radial Rear)
  • Kerb Weight: 141 kg
  • Seat Height: 815 mm

Yamaha R15 V4: Specs & Features

Powering the Yamaha R15 V4 is a 155 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). This motor delivers 18.4 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and features an assist and slipper clutch for smoother downshifts. The bike can reach a top speed of around 131 kmph.

The motorcycle is built around a Deltabox frame and gets 37 mm upside-down front forks and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking is handled by a 282 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc, with dual-channel ABS for improved braking control. The inclusion of traction control and riding modes adds another layer of safety and adaptability.

The R15 gets a full-digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, enabling call alerts, SMS notifications, and phone battery status display. The TFT screen available on higher trims also provides track-focused information such as lap timing, gear position, and ride mode status. Riders also benefit from features such as dual-channel ABS, traction control, and two ride modes—Track and Street.

Yamaha has fitted in a bi-functional LED headlamp flanked by LED DRLs, and an assist and slipper clutch is standard across the range. A quick-shifter is included in the Racing Blue and R15M variants and is optional on others. The R15 V4 also uses a side-stand engine cut-off feature and offers VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) technology for improved performance across the rev range.

Yamaha R15 V4 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    155 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    45 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    18.4 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    140 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    14.2 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    142 kg
View All R15 V4 SpecsView specs icon

Yamaha R15 V4 Videos

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Yamaha R15 V4 Variants

Yamaha R15 V4 price starts at ₹ 1.73 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.98 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Yamaha R15 V4 comes in 11 variants. Yamaha R15 V4's top variant is Icon Performance.
11 Variants Available
R15 V4 Metallic Red
₹1.73 Lakhs*
155 cc
140 kmph
R15 V4 Intensity White Without Quickshifter
₹1.73 Lakhs*
155 cc
140 kmph
R15 V4 Metallic Black
₹1.73 Lakhs*
155 cc
140 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Yamaha R15 V4 Latest Updates

Calendar icon4 Aug 2026
Yamaha reintroduces MotoGP Editions of R15 V4 and MT-15 in India with cosmetic updates and new FZ colors.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 Jun 2026
Eric Thomas's quote highlights that unwavering dedication and intense focus are key to transforming dreams into reality.Read Full Story
Calendar icon18 May 2026
The summary compares various sportbikes for R15 riders, highlighting their engine specifications and suitable upgrades.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 May 2026
Yamaha launches 70th Anniversary Editions of R15 and R3 in Brazil, featuring retro designs and limited production runs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 May 2026
Yamaha hosted a Track Day in Gurugram, engaging over 200 riders in circuit training and building community connections.Read Full Story

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Yamaha R15 V4 Expert Review

Yamaha Motor has launched the R15 V4 in Japan updated for the 2024 model year. The 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 joins the 2024 R125, also launched in the bike maker’s home market. Both bikes get new colour options while retaining the same mechanicals. The 2024 R15 V4 gets a new all-black paint scheme ‘Black Metallic 12’, which seems to be inspired by the larger R7. The colour option is complemented by the new blacked-out components.

(Also read: MotoGP Bharat 2023: Yamaha R3 and MT-03 showcased at Indian GP, launch in December 2023)

The 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 for Japan also gets the neon yellow and Dark Bluish Gray Metallic shade
The 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 for Japan also gets the neon yellow and Dark Bluish Gray Metallic shade

Apart from the new colour options, the 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 retains the same hardware as the outgoing model. Power comes from the familiar 155 cc single-cylinder, SOHC, liquid-cooled, four-valve engine with VVA system. The motor is tuned to develop 18.1 bhp and 14.1 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike gets a bi-directional quickshifter as well as an assist and slipper clutch. The bike also comes with dual-channel ABS.

The 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 in Japan is priced at 550,000 Yen (approx. 3.08 lakh), which makes it nearly twice as expensive as the Indian version. The India-spec R15 V4 is priced from 1.82 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) onwards. The R125, meanwhile, is not on sale in the Indian market.

Yamaha R15 V4 Images

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Yamaha R15 V4 Colours

Yamaha R15 V4 is available in the 12 Colours in India.

Metallic Grey
Racing Blue
Metallic Red
Black Metallic X
Vivid Magenta Metallic
Dark Knight
Intensity White
Matte White Pearl
Metallic Black
White Metallic
Monster Energy Yamaha Motogp Edition
Metallic grey

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Yamaha R15 V4 User Reviews & Ratings

4.8Engine & Performance
4.8Features
4.8Safety
4.9Design
4.7Value For Money
4.6Comfort
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Yamaha R15 V4 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

Users praise the Yamaha R15 V4 for its impressive performance, sleek design, and advanced features, while noting discomfort in riding posture and pillion seating as significant drawbacks.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconSleek and aggressive design
  • check circle iconPowerful engine with VVA technology
  • check circle iconExcellent handling and cornering
  • check circle iconGood mileage for a sportbike
  • check circle iconAdvanced safety features like Dual ABS and TCS

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconAggressive riding posture causes discomfort
  • warning iconPoor pillion seat comfort
  • warning iconLow-end torque can be lacking in city traffic
  • warning iconHigh initial purchase price
  • warning iconSome reliability issues reported

User Reviews

Too Sporty for Its Own Good
The bike is too dedicated to sport riding, sacrificing essential things like comfort and low-end torque. It’s beautiful, but practicality is zero. (265 characters)
By: Omkar (Dec 9, 2025)
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Pillion Hates It
My biggest problem is the pillion seat. It's too high, too small, and absolutely hated by my partner. It limits the bike's usability severely. (259 characters)
By: Rahul (Dec 9, 2025)
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Regret the Purchase
I regret buying it for the looks. The lack of comfort and the constant need to shift gears in traffic are a nightmare. Not worth the high price tag. (279 characters)
By: Priya (Dec 9, 2025)
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Not for Pillion Comfort
I ride mostly solo, so it's fine, but the pillion seat is too high and tiny—a major negative for two-up riding. Performance and safety are top-class. Features are great.
By: Deepak (Dec 9, 2025)
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Needs Better Low-End
The performance is concentrated at the high end. Below 6000 RPM, the low-end pull could be better for city use. Excellent handling and looks, though.
By: Chirag (Dec 9, 2025)
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Yamaha R15 V4 Related News

The 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 gets three new paint options in Japan including the all-black 'Black Metallic 12'
2024 Yamaha R15 V4 launched in Japan with new colours
26 Sept 2023
The Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition gets the matte black and gold paint scheme
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 Dark Knight Edition launched in India, priced at 1.82 lakh
23 May 2023
Yamaha has updated the motorcycles with new features and colour schemes.
Yamaha R15 V4, MT-15 V2 & R15S updated with new features: Details here
7 Apr 2023
KTM RC 200 and the Yamaha R15 are great motorcycle for people who want to improve their skills.
KTM RC 200 vs Yamaha YZF R15 V4: Price, specs, looks and features compared
3 Sept 2022
The YZF-R15 V4 Monster Energy MotoGP edition was sold as a premium variant at an ex-showroom price tag of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,82,800.
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 MotoGP edition gets sold out in India
11 May 2022
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 Yamaha R15 V4 Related News
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Yamaha R15 V4 Brochure

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Yamaha R15 V4 Specifications and Features

Max Power18.4 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque14.2 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage45 kmpl
Traction ControlYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine155 cc
Max Speed140 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
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