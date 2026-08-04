Yamaha R15 V4 Key Specs
- Engine155 cc
- Mileage45 kmpl
- Power18.4 ps
- Speed140 kmph
- Max Torque14.2 Nm
- Kerb Weight142 kg
The Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 is the fourth-generation iteration of Yamaha’s entry-level supersport motorcycle, building on the brand’s legacy in the 155 cc segment. Originally introduced in 2008, the R15 has consistently evolved to deliver track-inspired performance in a street-legal package.
The V4 version was launched in India in September 2021 and marked a significant upgrade in terms of styling and rider-centric features. It is designed to replicate the look and feel of larger Yamaha superbikes such as the YZF-R1, with a low-slung fairing, bi-functional LED headlamp, and sculpted tank. Despite its performance focus, the R15 V4 retains enough usability for everyday riding.
Yamaha has refreshed the R15 lineup in India for 2025, introducing a set of new colour options and finishes across the range. The recent excitement surrounding Yamaha's 70th Anniversary Editions of the R15 showcases the brand's commitment to its motorsport heritage, making it an enthralling time for Yamaha enthusiasts.
The Yamaha R15 V4 lineup is categorised into several variants based on features and aesthetics. Below is the updated ex-showroom price (Delhi) for the 2025 range:
The 2025 model retains its high-performance 155cc liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve engine. It is equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), which optimizes torque at low speeds while delivering high power at the top end.
Safety and technology are focal points of the latest R15 V4. The bike features a Traction Control System to prevent wheel spin and Dual-Channel ABS for superior braking stability.
The Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight offers a stealthy matte finish combined with gold-colored wheels. It includes a digital LCD instrument cluster with Y-Connect Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to monitor fuel consumption, maintenance recommendations, and last parked location through their smartphone.
The premium Yamaha R15M Metallic Grey goes a step further with a Colour TFT Meter, Quick Shifter for aggressive up-shifts, and specialized branding. It also features Turn-by-Turn Navigation and music control directly on the console.
Built on the legendary Deltabox Frame, the R15 V4 provides excellent rigidity and cornering stability.
Powering the Yamaha R15 V4 is a 155 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). This motor delivers 18.4 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and features an assist and slipper clutch for smoother downshifts. The bike can reach a top speed of around 131 kmph.
The motorcycle is built around a Deltabox frame and gets 37 mm upside-down front forks and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking is handled by a 282 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc, with dual-channel ABS for improved braking control. The inclusion of traction control and riding modes adds another layer of safety and adaptability.
The R15 gets a full-digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, enabling call alerts, SMS notifications, and phone battery status display. The TFT screen available on higher trims also provides track-focused information such as lap timing, gear position, and ride mode status. Riders also benefit from features such as dual-channel ABS, traction control, and two ride modes—Track and Street.
Yamaha has fitted in a bi-functional LED headlamp flanked by LED DRLs, and an assist and slipper clutch is standard across the range. A quick-shifter is included in the Racing Blue and R15M variants and is optional on others. The R15 V4 also uses a side-stand engine cut-off feature and offers VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) technology for improved performance across the rev range.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Yamaha R15 V4
|Rs. 1.73 LakhsOnwards
|155 cc
|18.4 PS
|14.2 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|142 kg
|1990 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Honda Hornet 2.0
|Rs. 1.45 LakhsOnwards
|184.4 cc
|17.26 PS
|15.9 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|142 kg
|2034 mm
|-
|Disc
|Alloy
|R15 V4VSHornet 2.0
|Honda NX200
|Rs. 1.56 LakhsOnwards
|184.4 cc
|16.99 PS
|15.7 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|-
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|R15 V4VSNX200
|Hero Karizma XMR
|Rs. 1.84 LakhsOnwards
|210 cc
|-
|20.4 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|163.5 kg
|2068 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|R15 V4VSKarizma XMR
|Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
|Rs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
|-
|6.37 kW
|-
|Sports Bikes
|-
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|R15 V4VSFerrato Disruptor
|Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0
|Rs. 1.64 LakhsOnwards
|155 cc
|18.4 PS
|14.1 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|141 kg
|2015 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|R15 V4VSMT 15 Version 2.0
Yamaha Motor has launched the R15 V4 in Japan updated for the 2024 model year. The 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 joins the 2024 R125, also launched in the bike maker’s home market. Both bikes get new colour options while retaining the same mechanicals. The 2024 R15 V4 gets a new all-black paint scheme ‘Black Metallic 12’, which seems to be inspired by the larger R7. The colour option is complemented by the new blacked-out components.
(Also read: MotoGP Bharat 2023: Yamaha R3 and MT-03 showcased at Indian GP, launch in December 2023)
Apart from the new colour options, the 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 retains the same hardware as the outgoing model. Power comes from the familiar 155 cc single-cylinder, SOHC, liquid-cooled, four-valve engine with VVA system. The motor is tuned to develop 18.1 bhp and 14.1 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike gets a bi-directional quickshifter as well as an assist and slipper clutch. The bike also comes with dual-channel ABS.
The 2024 Yamaha R15 V4 in Japan is priced at 550,000 Yen (approx. ₹3.08 lakh), which makes it nearly twice as expensive as the Indian version. The India-spec R15 V4 is priced from ₹1.82 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) onwards. The R125, meanwhile, is not on sale in the Indian market.
Yamaha R15 V4 is available in the 12 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the Yamaha R15 V4 for its impressive performance, sleek design, and advanced features, while noting discomfort in riding posture and pillion seating as significant drawbacks.
|Max Power
|18.4 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|14.2 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|155 cc
|Max Speed
|140 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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