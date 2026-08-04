The Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 is the fourth-generation iteration of Yamaha’s entry-level supersport motorcycle, building on the brand’s legacy in the 155 cc segment. Originally introduced in 2008, the R15 has consistently evolved to deliver track-inspired performance in a street-legal package.

The V4 version was launched in India in September 2021 and marked a significant upgrade in terms of styling and rider-centric features. It is designed to replicate the look and feel of larger Yamaha superbikes such as the YZF-R1, with a low-slung fairing, bi-functional LED headlamp, and sculpted tank. Despite its performance focus, the R15 V4 retains enough usability for everyday riding.

Yamaha has refreshed the R15 lineup in India for 2025, introducing a set of new colour options and finishes across the range. The recent excitement surrounding Yamaha's 70th Anniversary Editions of the R15 showcases the brand's commitment to its motorsport heritage, making it an enthralling time for Yamaha enthusiasts.

2025 Yamaha R15 V4 Price and Variants

The Yamaha R15 V4 lineup is categorised into several variants based on features and aesthetics. Below is the updated ex-showroom price (Delhi) for the 2025 range:

Yamaha R15 V4 Metallic Red: ₹ 1.71 lakh

Yamaha R15 V4 Metallic Black: ₹ 1.71 lakh

Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight: ₹ 1.72 lakh

Yamaha R15 V4 Racing Blue: ₹ 1.75 lakh

Yamaha R15 V4 Matte Pearl White: ₹ 1.75 lakh

Yamaha R15M Intensity White: ₹ 1.75 lakh

Key Specifications and Engine Performance

The 2025 model retains its high-performance 155cc liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve engine. It is equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA), which optimizes torque at low speeds while delivering high power at the top end.

Maximum Power: 18.4 PS at 10,000 rpm

18.4 PS at 10,000 rpm Maximum Torque: 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm

14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm Transmission: 6-speed constant mesh with Assist & Slipper Clutch

6-speed constant mesh with Fuel System: Fuel Injection, E20 fuel compatible

Fuel Injection, E20 fuel compatible Mileage: Approximately 45 kmpl

Advanced Features for 2025

Safety and technology are focal points of the latest R15 V4. The bike features a Traction Control System to prevent wheel spin and Dual-Channel ABS for superior braking stability.

The Yamaha R15 V4 Dark Knight offers a stealthy matte finish combined with gold-colored wheels. It includes a digital LCD instrument cluster with Y-Connect Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to monitor fuel consumption, maintenance recommendations, and last parked location through their smartphone.

The premium Yamaha R15M Metallic Grey goes a step further with a Colour TFT Meter, Quick Shifter for aggressive up-shifts, and specialized branding. It also features Turn-by-Turn Navigation and music control directly on the console.

Chassis and Suspension

Built on the legendary Deltabox Frame, the R15 V4 provides excellent rigidity and cornering stability.

Front Suspension: 37mm Upside Down (USD) Forks

37mm Upside Down (USD) Forks Rear Suspension: Linked-type Monocross

Linked-type Monocross Tires: 100/80-17 (Front) and 140/70R17 (Radial Rear)

100/80-17 (Front) and 140/70R17 (Radial Rear) Kerb Weight: 141 kg

141 kg Seat Height: 815 mm

Yamaha R15 V4: Specs & Features

Powering the Yamaha R15 V4 is a 155 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). This motor delivers 18.4 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and features an assist and slipper clutch for smoother downshifts. The bike can reach a top speed of around 131 kmph.

The motorcycle is built around a Deltabox frame and gets 37 mm upside-down front forks and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking is handled by a 282 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc, with dual-channel ABS for improved braking control. The inclusion of traction control and riding modes adds another layer of safety and adaptability.

The R15 gets a full-digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, enabling call alerts, SMS notifications, and phone battery status display. The TFT screen available on higher trims also provides track-focused information such as lap timing, gear position, and ride mode status. Riders also benefit from features such as dual-channel ABS, traction control, and two ride modes—Track and Street.

Yamaha has fitted in a bi-functional LED headlamp flanked by LED DRLs, and an assist and slipper clutch is standard across the range. A quick-shifter is included in the Racing Blue and R15M variants and is optional on others. The R15 V4 also uses a side-stand engine cut-off feature and offers VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) technology for improved performance across the rev range.