Yamaha R15 V4 Racing Blue And Intensity White

2.13 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Yamaha R15 V4 Key Specs
Engine155 cc
Power18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Max Speed140 kmph
R15 V4 Racing Blue And Intensity White Latest Updates

R15 V4 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 7 variants. The price of R15 V4 Racing Blue And Intensity White in Delhi is Rs. 2.13 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Fuel Capacity: 11 L
  • Length: 1990 mm
  • Max Power: 18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
    Yamaha R15 V4 Racing Blue And Intensity White Price

    Racing Blue And Intensity White
    ₹2.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    155 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,86,700
    RTO
    14,936
    Insurance
    11,830
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,13,466
    EMI@4,588/mo
    Yamaha R15 V4 Racing Blue And Intensity White Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    11 L
    Length
    1990 mm
    Ground Clearance
    170 mm
    Wheelbase
    1325 mm
    Kerb Weight
    142 kg
    Height
    1135 mm
    Saddle Height
    815 mm
    Width
    725 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    282 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/70R17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Range
    495 km
    Max Speed
    140 kmph
    Max Power
    18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
    Stroke
    58.7 mm
    Max Torque
    14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    155 cc
    Clutch
    Wet, multiple-disc
    Engine Type
    Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Bore
    58.0 mm
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Riding Modes
    Track,Street
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Additional Features
    Position light, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Dual horn, Gear position indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, VVA
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Yamaha R15 V4 Racing Blue And Intensity White EMI
    EMI4,129 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,92,119
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,92,119
    Interest Amount
    55,644
    Payable Amount
    2,47,763

    Yamaha R15 V4 other Variants

    Metallic Red
    ₹2.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    155 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,81,700
    RTO
    14,536
    Insurance
    11,745
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,07,981
    EMI@4,470/mo
    Add to Compare
    Dark Knight
    ₹2.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    155 cc
    M
    ₹2.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    155 cc
    Yamaha R15 V4 Alternatives

    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15 MotoGP Edition

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    R15 V4 vs MT-15
    KTM 200 Duke

    KTM 200 Duke STD

    1.97 Lakhs
    R15 V4 vs 200 Duke
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200

    Bajaj Pulsar RS200 ABS

    1.72 Lakhs
    R15 V4 vs Pulsar RS200
    Bajaj Dominar 400

    Bajaj Dominar 400 BS6

    1.92 Lakhs
    R15 V4 vs Dominar 400
    Revolt Motors RV400

    Revolt Motors RV400 STD

    1.4 - 1.6 Lakhs
    R15 V4 vs RV400

