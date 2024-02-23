R15 V4 Racing Blue And Intensity White Latest Updates
R15 V4 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 7 variants. The price of R15 V4 Racing Blue And Intensity White in Delhi is Rs. 2.13 Lakhs. The fuel capacityR15 V4 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 7 variants. The price of R15 V4 Racing Blue And Intensity White in Delhi is Rs. 2.13 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Racing Blue And Intensity White is 11 L litres. It offers many features like Clock, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Display and specs like: