Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Key Specs
- Engine160.3 cc
- Mileage40.36 kmpl
- Power17.2 ps
- Speed120 kmph
- Max Torque14.6 Nm
- Kerb Weight152 kg
The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has etched a legacy as a fan favourite in the sporty motorcycle segment since its launch. This model combines an aggressive stance with practical performance, making it an excellent choice for both daily commutes and weekend rides. Recently, Bajaj has updated this crowd-pleaser, offering fresh styling cues and enhanced features while maintaining the dynamics that define the Pulsar brand. The NS160 is especially notable for its refined engine and sportier handling, appealing to younger riders seeking both style and substance.
The Pulsar NS160 is competitively priced in the Indian market, starting from approximately ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it an attractive option for many enthusiasts looking for a blend of performance and affordability. It remains a top contender among its peers, ensuring you get a strong entry into the sporty segment without breaking the bank.
Bajaj introduced the Pulsar NS160 in India in early 2021, shortly after unveiling its sibling model, the Bajaj Pulsar RS200. This series continues to see updates and modifications, helping Bajaj remain competitive amid growing rivalry in the sportbike category. In February 2024, Bajaj updated the Pulsar NS160 with a new digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and LED units all around.
The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is available in one fully loaded variant with multiple colour options, giving prospective buyers a variety of choices to match their personalities. Key colour schemes include Cocktail Wine Red, Ebony Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Pewter Grey. The NS160 is also available with optional features such as ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ensuring an added layer of safety while riding.
Visually, the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 sports an aggressive look characterized by its sharp lines, muscular tank, and striking headlamp design that features twin LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). The bodywork integrates aesthetic panels, contributing to its sporty appearance while optimizing aerodynamics. The motorcycle's dimensions boast a length of 2012 mm, a width of 803 mm, and a height of 1060 mm, with a wheelbase of 1372 mm. The ground clearance stands at 167 mm, ensuring playful yet stable rides on various terrains. The alloy wheels, coupled with chunky tyres, enhance grip and performance, making it suitable for spirited riding.
The Pulsar NS160's cockpit is designed with a comprehensive instrument cluster that offers important information at a glance. The twin-pod display shows the speedometer, tachometer, odometer, and fuel gauge, ensuring riders stay informed during their rides. The ergonomic handlebars and seat provide a comfortable riding posture, especially crucial during longer journeys.
The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is powered by a 160.3 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine that is able to make 17.03 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 14.6 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS on offer. The Pulsar NS160 further features USD front forks and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear.
The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 offers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 40.36 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.
Safety is a primary focus for the Pulsar NS160, featuring a robust braking system comprising a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc along with dual-channel ABS. This system ensures that the bike can come to a halt effectively even under emergency situations, thus enhancing rider confidence. The sturdy build and high-quality materials used in its production ensure durability and safety on the road.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Bajaj Pulsar NS160
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|160 cc
|17.2 PS
|14.6 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|152 kg
|2017 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
|Rs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
|163.2 cc
|16.9 PS
|14.6 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|146 kg
|2029 mm
|-
|Disc
|Alloy
|Pulsar NS160VSXtreme 160R 4V
|Yamaha FZ Blue Flex
|Rs. 1.24 LakhsOnwards
|-
|149 cc
|11.7 PS
|12.8 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|139 kg
|2000 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Pulsar NS160VSFZ Blue Flex
|Bajaj Pulsar N160
|Rs. 1.16 LakhsOnwards
|164.5 cc
|-
|-
|Sports Bikes
|148 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Pulsar NS160VSPulsar N160
|Suzuki Gixxer SF
|Rs. 1.35 LakhsOnwards
|155 cc
|13.6 PS
|13.8 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|148 kg
|2025 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Pulsar NS160VSGixxer SF
|Yamaha FZS FI V4
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|149 cc
|12.4 PS
|13.3 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|136 kg
|1990 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Pulsar NS160VSFZS FI V4
|Bajaj Pulsar N125
|Rs. 94,707Onwards
|124.58 cc
|12 PS
|11 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|125 kg
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Pulsar NS160VSPulsar N125
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is available in the 4 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the model for its attractive looks and superb handling. It offers good mileage and smooth rides, making it a top choice in its segment.
|Max Power
|17.2 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|14.6 Nm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|40.36 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Engine
|160.3 cc
|Max Speed
|120 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
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