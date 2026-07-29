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BAJAJ Pulsar NS160

₹1.2 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Latest Updates

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has etched a legacy as a fan favourite in the sporty motorcycle segment since its launch. This model combines an aggressive stance with practical performance, making it an excellent choice for both daily commutes and weekend rides. Recently, Bajaj has updated this crowd-pleaser, offering fresh styling cues and enhanced features while maintaining the dynamics that define the Pulsar brand. The NS160 is especially notable for its refined engine and sportier handling, appealing to younger riders seeking both style and substance.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price

The Pulsar NS160 is competitively priced in the Indian market, starting from approximately 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it an attractive option for many enthusiasts looking for a blend of performance and affordability. It remains a top contender among its peers, ensuring you get a strong entry into the sporty segment without breaking the bank.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Launch Date

Bajaj introduced the Pulsar NS160 in India in early 2021, shortly after unveiling its sibling model, the Bajaj Pulsar RS200. This series continues to see updates and modifications, helping Bajaj remain competitive amid growing rivalry in the sportbike category. In February 2024, Bajaj updated the Pulsar NS160 with a new digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and LED units all around.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Variants

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is available in one fully loaded variant with multiple colour options, giving prospective buyers a variety of choices to match their personalities. Key colour schemes include Cocktail Wine Red, Ebony Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Pewter Grey. The NS160 is also available with optional features such as ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ensuring an added layer of safety while riding.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Design

Visually, the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 sports an aggressive look characterized by its sharp lines, muscular tank, and striking headlamp design that features twin LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). The bodywork integrates aesthetic panels, contributing to its sporty appearance while optimizing aerodynamics. The motorcycle's dimensions boast a length of 2012 mm, a width of 803 mm, and a height of 1060 mm, with a wheelbase of 1372 mm. The ground clearance stands at 167 mm, ensuring playful yet stable rides on various terrains. The alloy wheels, coupled with chunky tyres, enhance grip and performance, making it suitable for spirited riding.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Features

The Pulsar NS160's cockpit is designed with a comprehensive instrument cluster that offers important information at a glance. The twin-pod display shows the speedometer, tachometer, odometer, and fuel gauge, ensuring riders stay informed during their rides. The ergonomic handlebars and seat provide a comfortable riding posture, especially crucial during longer journeys.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Engine and Specifications

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is powered by a 160.3 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine that is able to make 17.03 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 14.6 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS on offer. The Pulsar NS160 further features USD front forks and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Fuel Efficiency

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 offers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 40.36 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Safety Features

Safety is a primary focus for the Pulsar NS160, featuring a robust braking system comprising a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc along with dual-channel ABS. This system ensures that the bike can come to a halt effectively even under emergency situations, thus enhancing rider confidence. The sturdy build and high-quality materials used in its production ensure durability and safety on the road.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    160.3 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    40.36 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    17.2 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    120 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    14.6 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    152 kg
View All Pulsar NS160 SpecsView specs icon

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Videos

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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Variants

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 price starts at ₹ 1.2 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Pulsar NS160 STD
₹1.2 Lakhs*
160 cc
120 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Latest Updates

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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Visual Comparison

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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 image
Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
52
160 cc17.2 PS14.6 NmSports Bikes152 kg2017 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Hero Xtreme 160R 4VHero Xtreme 160R 4V imageRs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
4.6102
163.2 cc16.9 PS14.6 NmSports Bikes146 kg2029 mm-DiscAlloyPulsar NS160VSXtreme 160R 4V
Yamaha FZ Blue FlexYamaha FZ Blue Flex imageRs. 1.24 LakhsOnwards-149 cc11.7 PS12.8 NmSports Bikes139 kg2000 mmDiscDiscAlloyPulsar NS160VSFZ Blue Flex
Bajaj Pulsar N160Bajaj Pulsar N160 imageRs. 1.16 LakhsOnwards
4.527
164.5 cc--Sports Bikes148 kg-DiscDiscAlloyPulsar NS160VSPulsar N160
Suzuki Gixxer SFSuzuki Gixxer SF imageRs. 1.35 LakhsOnwards
4.5106
155 cc13.6 PS13.8 NmSports Bikes148 kg2025 mmDiscDiscAlloyPulsar NS160VSGixxer SF
Yamaha FZS FI V4Yamaha FZS FI V4 imageRs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
4.4111
149 cc12.4 PS13.3 NmSports Bikes136 kg1990 mmDiscDiscAlloyPulsar NS160VSFZS FI V4
Bajaj Pulsar N125Bajaj Pulsar N125 imageRs. 94,707Onwards
4.57
124.58 cc12 PS11 NmSports Bikes125 kg-DiscDrumAlloyPulsar NS160VSPulsar N125

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Images

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Image 1
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Image 2
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Image 3
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Image 4
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Image 6

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Colours

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Ebony Black
Cocktail Wine Red
Pewter Grey
Pearl Metallic White
Ebony black

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Alternatives

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

1.3 - 1.34 Lakhs
Pulsar NS160vsXtreme 160R 4V
Bajaj Pulsar N160

Bajaj Pulsar N160

1.16 - 1.43 Lakhs
Pulsar NS160vsPulsar N160
Suzuki Gixxer SF

Suzuki Gixxer SF

1.35 - 1.36 Lakhs
Pulsar NS160vsGixxer SF
Yamaha FZS FI V4

Yamaha FZS FI V4

1.2 Lakhs Onwards
Pulsar NS160vsFZS FI V4
Yamaha FZS-FI V3

Yamaha FZS-FI V3

1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs
Pulsar NS160vsFZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-X

Yamaha FZ-X

1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs
Pulsar NS160vsFZ-X

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

Users praise the model for its attractive looks and superb handling. It offers good mileage and smooth rides, making it a top choice in its segment.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconBest bike in its segment
  • check circle iconSuperb handling and performance
  • check circle iconGood mileage
  • check circle iconAttractive looks
  • check circle iconUser-friendly features

User Reviews

Perfect trending vibe bike
It has good features, attractive looks, good mileage and is user-friendly. It rides smoothly on the road, the colours are attractive and the torque performance is also impressive.
By: RANJITH (Aug 24, 2025)
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Perfect highway cruiser with best look
Best bike in this segment Handling and performance is superb It has a good mileage with best look...
By: Jitendra nag (Jul 22, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Related News

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 now gets ABS modes.
2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 starts arriving at dealerships. Here's what's new
1 Apr 2025
2025 TVS Ronin, Honda Activa e and QC 1, and the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex Fuel are likely to be launched during the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Activa e, Pulsar NS160 Flex Fuel and other two wheelers expected to be showcased
7 Jan 2025
The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex-Fuel version has been showcased and can run on ethanol and gasoline
Ethanol-powered Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex-Fuel showcased in India
4 Sept 2024
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has received an update recently, revising its competition against rivals like TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Hero Xtreme 160R 4V.
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Comparison
6 Mar 2024
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 will be available in three colours - Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Racing Red.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Pulsar NS160 & Pulsar NS125 launched with new features
28 Feb 2024
View all
 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Related News

Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Specifications and Features

Max Power17.2 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque14.6 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage40.36 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightHalogen
Engine160.3 cc
Max Speed120 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Pulsar NS160 specs and features

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