Best Royal Enfield Bikes

In India, there are 16 Royal Enfield Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 , Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Royal Enfield Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Royal Enfield Classic 350 ₹ 1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 ₹ 1.64 - 2.08 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 ₹ 1.38 - 1.7 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 ₹ 1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 ₹ 3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs

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16 New Royal Enfield Bikes found

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Royal Enfield Classic 350 Front Left View
1/16

Royal Enfield Classic 350

4.3
270
₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Engine
349 cc
Speed
120 kmph
Mileage
41.55 kmpl
6 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Front Left View
1/10

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

4.1
1257
₹1.64 - 2.08 Lakhs
Engine
349 cc
Speed
110 kmph
Mileage
37 kmpl
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Front Left View
1/19

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

4.0
1074
₹1.38 - 1.7 Lakhs
Engine
349 cc
Speed
114 kmph
Mileage
36.2 kmpl
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Front Left View
1/14

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

4.4
22
₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs
Engine
349.34 cc
Speed
114 kmph
Mileage
41.88 kmpl
5 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Front Left View
1/15

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

4.3
403
₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs
Engine
647.95 cc
Speed
170 kmph
Mileage
27.0 kmpl
5 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Front Left View
1/16

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

4.3
14
₹4.01 - 5.75 Lakhs
Engine
648 cc
Speed
170 kmph
Mileage
22 kmpl
4 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Front Right View
1/14

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

4.7
3
₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs
Engine
452 cc
Speed
135 kmph
Mileage
30 kmpl
5 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Front Left View
1/12

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

4.3
4
₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs
Engine
647.95 cc
Speed
212 kmph
Mileage
25 kmpl
7 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Front Left Side
1/5

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

3.9
100
₹3.99 - 4.32 Lakhs
Engine
648.0 cc
Speed
160 kmph
Mileage
25 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Front Right View
1/29

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

4.7
3
₹2.49 - 2.72 Lakhs
Engine
452 cc
Speed
140 kmph
Mileage
29 kmpl
5 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Royal Enfield Bullet 650 Front Right View
1/18

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

3.9
104
₹3.65 Lakhs
Engine
647.95 cc
Mileage
20.2 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Royal Enfield Scram 440 Front Right Side
1/17

Royal Enfield Scram 440

5.0
1
₹2.23 - 2.31 Lakhs
Engine
443 cc
Speed
120 kmph
Mileage
29.5 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Front Right View
1/12

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

4.5
2
₹2.18 - 2.21 Lakhs
Engine
349 cc
Speed
105 kmph
Mileage
36.2 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Royal Enfield Bear 650 Front Left View
1/14

Royal Enfield Bear 650

4.3
3
₹3.39 - 3.59 Lakhs
Engine
648 cc
Speed
165 kmph
Mileage
30 kmpl
5 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Front Left View
1/8

Royal Enfield Classic 650

5.0
3
₹3.61 - 3.75 Lakhs
Engine
647.95 cc
Speed
157 kmph
Mileage
21.45 kmpl
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Front View
1/16

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6

4.5
4
₹2.79 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
3.91 kWh
Speed
115 kmph
Range
154 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

11 Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes

Royal Enfield Himalayan Raid 450 Front Right View
UPCOMING

Royal Enfield Himalayan Raid 450

Expected Launch in Jul 2027
₹3.5 - 3.7 Lakhs
Expected price
Check Details
Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric Front Right View
1/10
UPCOMING

Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric

5.0
1
Expected Launch on 15th Dec 2026
₹7 - 8 Lakhs
Expected price
Check Details
Royal Enfield classic 350 bobber Right View
UPCOMING

Royal Enfield classic 350 bobber

4.3
17
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹2 - 2.1 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
349 cc
Speed
114 kmph
Check Details
Royal Enfield Hunter 450 Right View
UPCOMING

Royal Enfield Hunter 450

4.0
3
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹2.6 - 2.75 Lakhs
Expected price
Speed
170 kmph
Check Details
Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 Right View
UPCOMING

Royal Enfield Shotgun 350

4.5
27
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹2.2 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Speed
170 kmph
Check Details
Royal Enfield Scrambler 450 Right View
UPCOMING

Royal Enfield Scrambler 450

4.0
1
Expected Launch on 15th Oct 2026
₹2.6 - 2.8 Lakhs
Expected price
Check Details
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 Front Right View
UPCOMING

Royal Enfield Scrambler 650

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹3.5 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Speed
170 kmph
Check Details
Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 Right View
UPCOMING

Royal Enfield Himalayan 650

4.3
14
Expected Launch in Feb 2027
₹3.8 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Speed
200 kmph
Mileage
35 kmpl
Check Details
Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 Front Left View
UPCOMING

Royal Enfield Interceptor 750

Expected Launch on 1st Dec 2026
₹4.5 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
750 cc
Check Details
Royal Enfield Constellation Constellation
UPCOMING

Royal Enfield Constellation

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹3.5 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
700 cc
Speed
170 kmph
Mileage
35 kmpl
Check Details
Royal Enfield Continental GT 450 Right Front View
UPCOMING

Royal Enfield Continental GT 450

4.0
2
Expected Launch on 30th Oct 2026
₹2.7 - 3 Lakhs
Expected price
Speed
170 kmph
Check Details

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