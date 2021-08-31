HT Auto
Long rides found renewed passion with Royal Enfield after Meghdoot. But, whether it has been Enfield's current most popular bikes Classic 350, Bullet 350 and Meteor 350 or the most fearsome ones, which include Continent GT 650 and Interceptor 650, Enfield in India remained unchallenged.

Royal Enfield started its manufacturing as early

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    41.93 kmpl Kmpl
  • demo

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    36.0 kmpl Kmpl
  • demo

    • Royal Enfield Bullet 350

    ₹1.25 - 1.77 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    38.0 kmpl Kmpl
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

    ₹3.25 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    25.0 kmpl Kmpl
    Expected Launch in Dec 22
  • demo

    • Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

    ₹2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    25.35 kmpl Kmpl
  • demo

    • Royal Enfield Scram 411

    ₹2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    38.23 kmpl Kmpl
  • UPCOMINGdemo

    • Royal Enfield Roadster 650

    ₹3.5 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    29.5 kmpl Kmpl
    Expected Launch in Jun 22
  • demo

    • Royal Enfield Himalayan

    ₹1.87 - 2.94 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    32.04 kmpl Kmpl
  • demo

    • Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

    ₹2.88 - 3.2 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    25.0 kmpl Kmpl
  • demo

    • Royal Enfield Meteor 350

    ₹1.76 - 2.08 Lakhs*Ex-showroom price
    41.88 kmpl Kmpl
