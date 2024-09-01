In India, there are 16 Royal Enfield Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 , Royal Enfield Hunter 350, Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 1.38 Lakhs.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Royal Enfield Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Royal Enfield Classic 350
|₹ 1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
|Royal Enfield Bullet 350
|₹ 1.64 - 2.08 Lakhs
|Royal Enfield Hunter 350
|₹ 1.38 - 1.7 Lakhs
|Royal Enfield Meteor 350
|₹ 1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs
|Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
|₹ 3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs