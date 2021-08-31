



The challenges were many, primarily losing out on the existing brand value, which was concretised on the classic bullet platform. Redesigning the bullet was like modernising the relic of the past with a cast iron engine and the distant gears. It was not earlier than 2006 that the woes of the past were resolved.



Now, new entrants in the Indian market like Triumph and Indian chief were a different challenge for Royal Enfield, which was trying to get hold of the international market. But despite the competition, competitive prices put on by Royal Enfield would only let it earn more customers.



The latest add on being, a digital instrument cluster and projector headlamp along with a rear disc brake and ABS, bridged the huge divide which lay between Royal Enfield and the competition while at the same time keeping the classic symbol of "bullet" alive.



Royal Enfield Bikes Price List (December 2022) in India Royal Enfield Bike Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Royal Enfield Classic 350 ₹ 1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs Royal Enfield Hunter 350 ₹ 1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 ₹ 1.25 - 1.77 Lakhs Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 ₹ 3.25 Lakhs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 ₹ 2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs Royal Enfield Scram 411 ₹ 2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs Royal Enfield Roadster 650 ₹ 3.5 Lakhs Royal Enfield Himalayan ₹ 1.87 - 2.94 Lakhs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 ₹ 2.88 - 3.2 Lakhs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 ₹ 1.76 - 2.08 Lakhs

Long rides found renewed passion with Royal Enfield after Meghdoot. But, whether it has been Enfield's current most popular bikes Classic 350, Bullet 350 and Meteor 350 or the most fearsome ones, which include Continent GT 650 and Interceptor 650, Enfield in India remained unchallenged.Royal Enfield started its manufacturing as early