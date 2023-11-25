HT Auto
2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Breaks Cover At Motoverse 2023: First Look

2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023

Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The new offering is based on the 650 platform but gets plenty different with Royal Enfield's custom program making a difference. With a limited production run, here's a quick first look at the new Shotgun 650.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Nov 2023, 08:34 AM
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Norton Atlas 650
Hero Splendor Plus
First Published Date: 25 Nov 2023, 08:34 AM IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Motoverse 2023

