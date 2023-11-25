2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023

Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The new offering is based on the 650 platform but gets plenty different with Royal Enfield's custom program making a difference. With a limited production run, here's a quick first look at the new Shotgun 650.

By: HT Auto Desk

| Updated on:

Follow us on: