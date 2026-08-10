The Tata Safari continues to redefine the flagship SUV experience in India, blending a legacy of adventure with modern luxury and cutting-edge safety. For 2026, the Safari has evolved into a sophisticated 6 and 7-seater powerhouse that caters to both urban commutes and long-distance touring. With the introduction of the new turbo-petrol engine alongside the dependable Kryotec diesel, the SUV offers more choices than ever before.

Tata Safari Price and Variants

The 2026 Tata Safari is available in a diverse range of personas, including Smart, Pure, Adventure, and Accomplished. Special editions like the #DARK and the newly launched Stealth Edition provide a distinct, aggressive aesthetic for those looking to stand out.

Tata Safari Price List (Ex-Showroom):

Starting Price: ₹ 13.29 Lakh

13.29 Lakh Top-End Price: ₹ 26.40 Lakh

Variant Persona Transmission Options Key Highlights Smart Manual Base variant with essential safety and comfort features. Pure Manual / Automatic Includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen and shark-fin antenna. Adventure Manual / Automatic Adds premium features like a 360-degree camera and 19-inch alloys. Accomplished Manual / Automatic Luxury focused with ventilated seats and a 12.29-inch infotainment system. Stealth Edition Manual / Automatic Exclusive blacked-out aesthetics and top-tier tech.

Engine Specifications and Performance

Tata has expanded the Safari’s powertrain lineup to include a high-performance petrol option, ensuring it remains competitive against rivals like the Mahindra XUV700.

2.0L Kryotec Diesel Engine: This engine remains the choice for long-distance drivers, producing 167.62 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. It is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a smooth 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

This engine remains the choice for long-distance drivers, producing 167.62 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. It is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a smooth 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. 1.5L Turbo-Petrol Engine: The new four-cylinder petrol unit delivers 168 bhp and 280 Nm of torque, offering a refined driving experience for city-focused users.

The new four-cylinder petrol unit delivers 168 bhp and 280 Nm of torque, offering a refined driving experience for city-focused users. Drive Modes: The SUV features three distinct drive modes—Eco, City, and Sport—allowing you to tailor the performance to your needs.

Interior Comfort and Cutting-Edge Features

The interior of the 2026 Safari is designed with a "luxury-first" approach. High-quality materials and a digital-first dashboard make it one of the most premium cabins in its segment.

Seating Comfort: Available in both 6-seater (captain seats) and 7-seater configurations. The front and second-row passengers benefit from ventilated seats, a first in this segment.

Available in both 6-seater (captain seats) and 7-seater configurations. The front and second-row passengers benefit from ventilated seats, a first in this segment. Infotainment: A massive 12.29-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman, paired with a 10-speaker JBL sound system, ensures a top-tier multimedia experience.

A massive 12.29-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman, paired with a 10-speaker JBL sound system, ensures a top-tier multimedia experience. Convenience: Features include a dual-pane panoramic sunroof with voice assistance, a 10.24-inch digital instrument cluster, and a gesture-controlled power tailgate.

Safety: A 5-Star Standard

Safety is a core pillar for the Tata Safari. It has achieved a 5-star safety rating from both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP, making it one of the safest vehicles on Indian roads.

ADAS Level 2: The Safari is equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, and Blind Spot Detection.

The Safari is equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, and Blind Spot Detection. Airbags: It offers up to 7 airbags, including a knee airbag for the driver.

It offers up to 7 airbags, including a knee airbag for the driver. Structural Integrity: Built on the OMEGARC architecture derived from Land Rover's D8 platform, providing exceptional stability and crash protection.

Mileage and Efficiency

The 2026 model offers balanced efficiency for its size. The diesel manual variant provides an ARAI-certified mileage of approximately 16.3 kmpl, while the automatic variants hover around 14.1 kmpl to 14.5 kmpl depending on driving conditions.