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TATA Safari

₹13.29 - 26.4 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4Expert Score
4.6
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The Tata Safari continues to redefine the flagship SUV experience in India, blending a legacy of adventure with modern luxury and cutting-edge safety. For 2026, the Safari has evolved into a sophisticated 6 and 7-seater powerhouse that caters to both urban commutes and long-distance touring. With the introduction of the new turbo-petrol engine alongside the dependable Kryotec diesel, the SUV offers more choices than ever before.

Tata Safari Price and Variants

The 2026 Tata Safari is available in a diverse range of personas, including Smart, Pure, Adventure, and Accomplished. Special editions like the #DARK and the newly launched Stealth Edition provide a distinct, aggressive aesthetic for those looking to stand out.

Tata Safari Price List (Ex-Showroom):

  • Starting Price: 13.29 Lakh
  • Top-End Price: 26.40 Lakh
Variant PersonaTransmission OptionsKey Highlights
SmartManualBase variant with essential safety and comfort features.
PureManual / AutomaticIncludes a 10.25-inch touchscreen and shark-fin antenna.
AdventureManual / AutomaticAdds premium features like a 360-degree camera and 19-inch alloys.
AccomplishedManual / AutomaticLuxury focused with ventilated seats and a 12.29-inch infotainment system.
Stealth EditionManual / AutomaticExclusive blacked-out aesthetics and top-tier tech.

Engine Specifications and Performance

Tata has expanded the Safari’s powertrain lineup to include a high-performance petrol option, ensuring it remains competitive against rivals like the Mahindra XUV700.

  • 2.0L Kryotec Diesel Engine: This engine remains the choice for long-distance drivers, producing 167.62 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. It is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a smooth 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.
  • 1.5L Turbo-Petrol Engine: The new four-cylinder petrol unit delivers 168 bhp and 280 Nm of torque, offering a refined driving experience for city-focused users.
  • Drive Modes: The SUV features three distinct drive modes—Eco, City, and Sport—allowing you to tailor the performance to your needs.

Interior Comfort and Cutting-Edge Features

The interior of the 2026 Safari is designed with a "luxury-first" approach. High-quality materials and a digital-first dashboard make it one of the most premium cabins in its segment.

  • Seating Comfort: Available in both 6-seater (captain seats) and 7-seater configurations. The front and second-row passengers benefit from ventilated seats, a first in this segment.
  • Infotainment: A massive 12.29-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman, paired with a 10-speaker JBL sound system, ensures a top-tier multimedia experience.
  • Convenience: Features include a dual-pane panoramic sunroof with voice assistance, a 10.24-inch digital instrument cluster, and a gesture-controlled power tailgate.

Safety: A 5-Star Standard

Safety is a core pillar for the Tata Safari. It has achieved a 5-star safety rating from both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP, making it one of the safest vehicles on Indian roads.

  • ADAS Level 2: The Safari is equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, and Blind Spot Detection.
  • Airbags: It offers up to 7 airbags, including a knee airbag for the driver.
  • Structural Integrity: Built on the OMEGARC architecture derived from Land Rover's D8 platform, providing exceptional stability and crash protection.

Mileage and Efficiency

The 2026 model offers balanced efficiency for its size. The diesel manual variant provides an ARAI-certified mileage of approximately 16.3 kmpl, while the automatic variants hover around 14.1 kmpl to 14.5 kmpl depending on driving conditions.

Tata Safari Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1498 - 1956 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    14.5-16.3 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    168 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | Diesel
  • NCAPSafetyRating iconNCAP Safety Rating
    5
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    280 - 350 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Safari SpecsView specs icon

Tata Safari Videos

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Real reason why Harrier Petrol And Safari Petrol SUVs were launched? #automobile #cars
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Real reason why Harrier Petrol And Safari Petrol SUVs were launched? #automobile #cars

Tata Safari Petrol, Harrier Petrol New Colours #automobile #tata
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Tata Safari Petrol, Harrier Petrol New Colours #automobile #tata

Tata Safari Petrol 1.5L Unfiltered Sound #automobile
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Tata Safari Petrol 1.5L Unfiltered Sound #automobile

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Tata Safari Variants

Tata Safari price starts at ₹ 13.29 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 26.4 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Safari comes in 72 variants. Tata Safari's top variant is Accomplished Ultra Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic 6 STR Dark Edition.
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Petrol
Diesel
Automatic
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72 Variants Available
Safari Smart Petrol MT
₹13.29 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Safari Smart
₹14.66 Lakhs*
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Safari Pure X Petrol MT
₹16.49 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Tata Safari Latest Updates

Calendar icon17 Jul 2026
Tata Motors offers up to Rs 95,000 discounts on various ICE and EV models in July 2026.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Jul 2026
Tata Motors launches Stealth Editions of Harrier and Safari with a darker design, unchanged mechanics, and premium features.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Jun 2026
5 SUVs I would buy if I was upgrading from the old Tata Safari
Calendar icon17 Jun 2026
Tata Motors aims for 18-20% market share in India, investing ₹33,000-35,000 crores in passenger and electric vehicles by FY30.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 May 2026
Tata Motors admits neglecting hatchbacks, plans updates and new technologies to regain small-car market share and boost sales.Read Full Story

Tata Safari Visual Comparison

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Tata Safari comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Tata Safari
Tata Safari image
Rs. 13.29 LakhsOnwards
4.615
168 bhp350 NmManual, AutomaticSUV-
5/5
-447 L4668 mm1922 mm1795 mm-
Hyundai AlcazarHyundai Alcazar imageRs. 14.99 LakhsOnwards
4.356
158 bhp253 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6---4560 mm1800 mm1710 mm-SafariVSAlcazar
Mahindra XUV 7XOMahindra XUV 7XO imageRs. 13.66 LakhsOnwards
4.7244
182 bhp450 NmManual, AutomaticSUV7-200 mm-4695 mm1890 mm1755 mm-SafariVSXUV 7XO
Toyota Innova HycrossToyota Innova Hycross imageRs. 18.86 LakhsOnwards
4.4429
184 bhp188 NmAutomaticMUV6---4755 mm1850 mm1790 mm-SafariVSInnova Hycross
Toyota Innova CrystaToyota Innova Crysta imageRs. 19.72 LakhsOnwards
4.615
148 bhp343 NmManualMUV---447 L4735 mm1830 mm1795 mm5.4 metresSafariVSInnova Crysta
VinFast VF MPV 7VinFast VF MPV 7 imageRs. 24.49 LakhsOnwards-201 bhp280 Nm-MUV6-170 mm (unladen)-4740 mm1872 mm1734 mm-SafariVSVF MPV 7

Tata Safari Expert Review

Pros

Decent styling updates on the outsideMuch more premium cabin than before

Cons

No AWD or petrol engine option

The Tata Safari is the flagship model for the Indian car maker that was first introduced in the country in 2021. At that time, the focus was as much on drawing inspiration from an iconic name as was on putting a brand-new model on a pedestal. This eventually resulted in the introduction of a three-row vehicle that promised SUV-like style but claimed MPV-like comfort. Fast forward just two years and the updated Tata Safari has a new wardrobe to show off in 2023.

And then there is the pivotal factor of in-car features - the more, the better, even if you end up not using a significant chunk of these in the long run. The Koreans started the trend and rivals like Tata Motors are only too keen to hit back. The Tata Safari, therefore, was always going to be pampered and peppered with features galore. So how do all of these factors come together to manifest in the flagship product from Tata Motors? Here is the first-drive review of the 2023 Tata Safari facelift:

Also watch: 2023 Tata Safari review: Family SUV with bachelor spirit?

2023 Tata Safari facelift: Exterior

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The updated Safari looks a tad bit more sporty compared to the outgoing model, while still retaining its largely sophisticated exterior design language. The face, for instance, has been reworked and now sports a new grille, a reworked vertical housing for the fog lamps and headlights, and a stretched DRL bar that connects the sequential DRLs on either side. In a nutshell, the comprehensive updates of the front fascia have given the SUV a butch yet premium look, making it significantly distinctive from the previous model which it has replaced.

Several styling elements on the new Safari are similar to the style updates on the updated Harrier, like the grille, housing for the fog lights and head lights, and stretched DRL bar.
Several styling elements on the new Safari are similar to the style updates on the updated Harrier, like the grille, housing for the fog lights and head lights, and stretched DRL bar.

There is not much change in the side profile of the new Tata Safari SUV, apart from the reworked alloy design on the 19-inch wheels. The design is likely to evoke different reactions from different viewpoints instead of inviting unilateral awe. But what works really well is how Tata Motors' designers have managed to snub the use of chrome elements and still come up with a visually striking profile. Overall, the side profile of the SUV looks slightly curvy and pretty clean. The subtly flared wheel arches give the SUV a bold and muscular look, while the new design alloy wheels enhance the premium sporty feel.

There are no chrome elements on the rear of the Safari either, where a stretched LED bar connects the two tail lights and runs all across the length of the trunk door which, by the way, offers powered powered-open option. Besides that, the tailgate looks pretty sculpted thanks to the glossy black panel running through the centre of the trunk that also houses the sleek LED bar. The integrated roof spoiler and chunky black bumper with a thick metal skid plate are other design elements that come enhancing the SUV's bold visual appearance.

The use of chrome on the new Tata Safari has been kept to an absolute bare minimum.
The use of chrome on the new Tata Safari has been kept to an absolute bare minimum.

2023 Tata Safari facelift: Interior

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The new Tata Safari's cabin has become much more premium now and a slew of updates to the feature list as well as to the upholstery lend the vehicle a premium appeal that would have otherwise been restricted to models in segments above the one this car competes in. The top-end Accomplished variant - or persona, as Tata Motors refers to it, comes with a dual-tone colour scheme inside the cabin but the White theme on the seats would be quite hard to maintain in pristine condition.

A look at the dashboard layout inside the new Tata Safari. While it sure does look more premium than ever before, it could be a nightmare to maintain the light-coloured upholstery.
A look at the dashboard layout inside the new Tata Safari. While it sure does look more premium than ever before, it could be a nightmare to maintain the light-coloured upholstery.

The layered dashboard now gets an artificial wood panel which is a nice touch while the central section is dominated by a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display unit that is intuitive, puts out clear feed from the 360-degree cameras and supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The map feed can also be redirected to the all-digital driver display screen for better navigation which now sports customisable layouts.

The steering wheel has also been updated and is now a four-spoke set with mounted controls and has an illuminated Tata logo on it. This is certainly another nice touch from Tata Motors enhancing the premium quotient inside the cabin of the new Safari SUV. The updated steering wheel is quite easy to operate and control the advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) functionalities that this car offers, courtesy of the layout of the control buttons on the wheel. On that note, the new Tata Safari SUV offers 11 ADAS functions in a further bid to aid driving safety and convenience.

There are plenty of other convenience features that the new Safari packs as well, whether it is the dual-zone climate control function, air purification system, ventilated seats at the front and middle, voice-activated panoramic sunroof, Alexa to Home technology or remote access to the vehicle.

Space remains the same inside the cabin of the new Tata Safari, which means that the SUV continues to be a decently spacious vehicle for passengers in all three rows. Space in that third row, however, continues to come at the cost of a compromised boot storage space. But that's really expected, right?

The two seats in the middle remain the best place to be at inside the updated Tata Safari, complete with window shades and dedicated AC vents.
The two seats in the middle remain the best place to be at inside the updated Tata Safari, complete with window shades and dedicated AC vents.

Overall, the new Tata Safari SUV come as a very well-appointed vehicle with quite a lot of space for comfortable long trips but now, at least in the top-spec version, is significantly more premium than before.

2023 Tata Safari facelift: Safety

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Tata Motors has been taking the front row across different segments in the Indian passenger vehicle market over the last few years when it comes to making safe cars. While the modern Tata cars come with a wide range of safety features, they also come with robust build quality as well. The Tata Safari facelift too comes following the same strategy.

The Tata Safari comes well-equipped with a host of safety features designed to provide peace of mind to the occupants. Some of the advanced safety technologies available onboard the Tata Safari facelift include multiple airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, electronic parking brake with auto hold, rain-sensing wipers, rollover mitigation, hill hold control, 360-degree view HD camera system, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and lane departure warning, front collision prevention function, blind spot detection etc. Moreover, it also gets features like ABS with EBD, Isofix child seat anchors etc.

Here are some of the key safety features onboard the Tata Safari.

2023 Tata Safari facelift: Performance

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Here is where the updated Tata Safari SUV could have been improved so much more. But isn't. So much has already been mentioned - and experienced - about the 2.0-litre turbo diesel motor under the hood and the choice between an automatic gearbox and a six-speed manual stick. Yes, the turbocharged diesel motor could have been refined further. Yes, the grunt is still uncomfortably palpable when pushing the vehicle to its limits. But yes, the new Tata Safari - especially with the automatic transmission - is still quite a fun car to drive and has enough power to get a move on when required. The suspension continues to hold its own on rough roads and the steering still has a nice heft to aid matters.

There is no AWD option on the Tata Safari still even if the vehicle is relatively comfortable on less than perfect roads.
There is no AWD option on the Tata Safari still even if the vehicle is relatively comfortable on less than perfect roads.

But why this otherwise very capable model does not also come with a petrol engine under its hood is beyond the comprehension of many. Tata Motors is almost snubbing the petrol-buying audience in the country, a group that is steadily increasing. There is also no 4x4 option for the updated version of the SUV because the platform on which the new Tata Safari is based on does not allow for it. But here is also a miss, especially as this model does go up against authentic off-road options in the market as well.

2023 Tata Safari facelift: Verdict

expand
The updated Tata Safari remains a very strong offering in the three-row SUV segment under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30 lakh.
The updated Tata Safari remains a very strong offering in the three-row SUV segment under 30 lakh.

The updated Tata Safari is a big step up in terms of its exterior design and cabin features and quality when compared to the previous model. Space has always been this car's strength but the additions to the feature list arm this SUV to the absolute teeth.

The diesel motor and the automatic transmission work extremely well in tandem but as mentioned previously, Tata Motors ought to strongly consider a petrol option for the model as well, especially considering the number of buyers favouring the petrol engines are increasing across India over the last few years

Tata Safari Images

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Tata Safari Colours

Tata Safari is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Cosmic Gold
Lunar Slate
Galactic Sapphire
Supernova Coper
Oberon Black
Stellar Frost
Stardust Ash
Cosmic gold

Tata Safari Alternatives

Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar

14.99 - 21.74 Lakhs
SafarivsAlcazar
Mahindra XUV 7XO

Mahindra XUV 7XO

13.66 - 24.92 Lakhs
SafarivsXUV 7XO
Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota Innova Hycross

18.86 - 30.83 Lakhs
SafarivsInnova Hycross
Toyota Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta

19.72 - 26.77 Lakhs
SafarivsInnova Crysta
VinFast VF MPV 7

VinFast VF MPV 7

24.49 Lakhs
SafarivsVF MPV 7
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.97 - 28.61 Lakhs
SafarivsInvicto

Tata Safari Safety Ratings

The Tata Safari has been awarded 5 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.
In Bharat NCAP it has been awarded 5 stars in adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

Tata Safari User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4.8Safety
4.6Design
4.4Value For Money
4.6Comfort
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Tata Safari User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Tata Safari for its comfort, stylish design, and family-friendly features, though some mention higher servicing costs and missing premium options.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconExceptional comfort for long drives
  • check circle iconStylish and modern design
  • check circle iconGreat for family trips
  • check circle iconStrong safety features
  • check circle iconOutstanding value for money

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHigher servicing costs
  • warning iconMissing premium features like ADAS
  • warning iconMileage could be better
  • warning iconSome interior style improvements needed
  • warning iconLimited engine options

User Reviews

Tata Safari: Where Adventure Begins
Tata Safari is a very powerful and futuristic car. It is very comfortable for long journey and off road drive. Trust of tata group is also one of the greatest experience.
By: Apurba Roy (Jul 22, 2025)
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My Dream Safari
This is one of the most premium cars in its segment. The moment you sit inside, it doesn’t feel like a Tata Safari — it gives you a luxury vibe, almost like sitting in a Jaguar. The overall feel and comfort of this car are just amazing.
By: Ravi virwani (Jul 22, 2025)
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Honest review
I’ve been driving my Tata Safari Pure Plus for a while now and I’m absolutely loving the experience. The ride is extremely comfortable thanks to the top-notch suspension, which makes it ideal for long drives. It comes packed with features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a rear camera, and steering-mounted controls, all of which add to the convenience and driving pleasure. The 7-seater layout offers ample space and flexibility, making it a great choice for family trips or outings with friends. In terms of fuel efficiency, I’m getting around 14 to 15 kmpl in city traffic and 16 to 17 kmpl on highways, which is quite decent for an SUV of this size. However, there are a few things I wish were better. The servicing costs can be a bit on the higher side, and I feel some premium features like ADAS or a panoramic sunroof are missing, which would have made the package even more appealing. Overall, the Tata Safari Pure Plus has been a reliable and enjoyable companion for both daily commutes and long drives. It delivers solid performance, a comfortable ride, and great value for money. If you’re considering this SUV, I would definitely recommend it. In my opinion, it stands out as a top contender in its segment. I’d rate it 4.5 out of 5 and I would absolutely recommend it to others.
By: Abhishek (Jul 22, 2025)
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Car with Ease
Impressed with its iconic looks and stylish design, the vehicle offers comfortable seating that could use more style, good boot and luggage space, satisfactory control and handling, but needs improvement in mileage.
By: Prem (Dec 8, 2024)
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Design & looking
My favorite car is Tata Safari whose look is very beautiful, it has many good features and the design is very good and its price is also good and 4 to 5 people can go out comfortably in it and the engine is also very good. Nice and available in the same color as the car
By: Nandini (May 21, 2024)
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Tata Safari Related News

The Safari EV will retain its proportions when compared to the ICE version.
Tata Safari EV spotted testing ahead of festive season launch
10 Aug 2026
The 2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth Editions add a blacked-out design theme while keeping the same feature list and engine options.
2026 Tata Harrier and Safari Stealth editions launched starting at 23.43 lakh
10 Jul 2026
The Tata Safari EV has been spotted testing for the first time ahead of its expected festive-season launch.
Tata Safari EV spotted testing on Indian roads for the first time
2 Jun 2026
Both SUVs are powered by Tata’s new 1.5-litre Hyperion turbo-petrol engine producing 170 PS and 280 Nm of torque
Tata Harrier and Safari petrol variants launched, prices start at 12.89 lakh
7 Jan 2026
The upcoming Tata Safari petrol will gain a new Ultra variant positioned above the Accomplished trim with added tech and safety features
Tata Safari & Harrier Petrol New ULTRA variants explained
29 Dec 2025
View all
 Tata Safari Related News

Tata Safari Specifications and Features

Max Power168 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque280-350 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage14.5 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1498-1956 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
SunroofYes
View all Safari specs and features

Tata Safari Mileage

Tata Safari in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Tata Safari's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Tata Safari Smart comes with a 50 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Smart
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Diesel
Manual
16.3 kmpl

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