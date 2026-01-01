|Engine
|1498 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Safari Adventure X Plus Dark Edition Petrol MT, equipped with a Hyperion 1.5L Turbo Gdi Engine and Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹21.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Safari offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Safari Adventure X Plus Dark Edition Petrol MT is available in 7 colour options: Cosmic Gold, Lunar Slate, Stardust Ash, Galactic Sapphire, Supernova Copper, Oberon Black, Stellar Frost.
The Safari Adventure X Plus Dark Edition Petrol MT is powered by a 1498 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 168 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 280 Nm @ 1750-3500 rpm of torque.
In the Safari's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Tata Harrier priced between ₹12.89 Lakhs - 25.25 Lakhs or the Hyundai Alcazar priced between ₹14.99 Lakhs - 21.74 Lakhs.
The Safari Adventure X Plus Dark Edition Petrol MT has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, AM/FM Radio, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.