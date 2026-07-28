The TVS Apache RTR 160 remains a cornerstone in India's sporty commuter motorcycle segment. Built around TVS Racing heritage, the 2V version offers an optimal balance of daily fuel efficiency, nimble urban handling, and punchy acceleration. Equipped with race-derived technologies such as Glide Through Technology (GTT), selectable riding modes, and TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity, the motorcycle delivers high utility and modern performance.

TVS Apache RTR 160 Price and Variants

The TVS Apache RTR 160 is available across seven distinct variants, ranging from standard drum brake trims to high-spec dual-channel ABS and limited-edition models.

Variant Ex-Showroom Price Key Features Apache RTR 160 Drum (Black Edition) ₹ 1.12 Lakhs All-Black Styling, Single-Channel ABS, Front Disc Apache RTR 160 Drum ₹ 1.12 Lakhs Single-Channel ABS, LED DRLs, Digital Console Apache RTR 160 Disc Bluetooth ₹ 1.18 Lakhs SmartXonnect, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Rear Disc Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition ₹ 1.20 Lakhs Exclusive Matte Black Finish, Carbon Fiber Graphics Apache RTR 160 Black Edition ₹ 1.21 Lakhs Premium Dark Aesthetics, Riding Modes Apache RTR 160 Dual Channel ABS ₹ 1.23 Lakhs Dual-Channel ABS Safety, Rear Disc Brake Apache RTR 160 Disc ₹ 1.26 Lakhs Petal Disc Brakes, LED Lighting Setup Apache RTR 160 Limited Edition ₹ 1.27 Lakhs Exclusive Badging, Top-Spec Feature Suite

Note: Prices mentioned reflect average ex-showroom costs and may vary based on city location and local registration fees.

Engine Performance and Fuel Economy

At the heart of the TVS Apache RTR 160 is a 159.7 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled SOHC engine with fuel injection. Engineered to deliver quick throttle response, the motor generates reliable top-end power while remaining fuel-efficient for daily city riding.

Engine Displacement: 159.7 cc

159.7 cc Maximum Power (Sport Mode): 16.04 PS @ 8,750 rpm

16.04 PS @ 8,750 rpm Maximum Torque (Sport Mode): 13.85 Nm @ 7,000 rpm

13.85 Nm @ 7,000 rpm Transmission: 5-Speed Manual

5-Speed Manual Top Speed: 107 kmph

107 kmph Claimed Fuel Mileage: 47 kmpl

47 kmpl Fuel Tank Capacity: 12 Litres

Dimensions, Suspension, and Braking Hardware

Built on a double-cradle split synchro stiff chassis, the motorcycle provides high structural rigidity for sharp cornering and confident high-speed tracking.

Specification Category Technical Detail Front Suspension Telescopic Forks with Hydraulic Dampers Rear Suspension Monotube Inverted Gas-filled Shocks (MIG) with Spring Aid Braking Setup 270 mm Front Roto Petal Disc / 200 mm Rear Disc or Drum ABS Safety Single-Channel or Dual-Channel ABS options Kerb Weight 138 kg Seat Height 790 mm Ground Clearance 180 mm Wheelbase 1,300 mm

Technology and Key Features

The TVS Apache RTR 160 incorporates several segment-leading technologies designed to assist daily commuting and weekend touring:

Selectable Ride Modes: Includes Sport, Urban, and Rain modes that adjust throttle response and ABS intervention levels to suit changing road grip conditions.

Includes Sport, Urban, and Rain modes that adjust throttle response and ABS intervention levels to suit changing road grip conditions. Glide Through Technology (GTT): Enables smooth low-speed crawling in heavy traffic without needing continuous throttle inputs, reducing clutch stress.

Enables smooth low-speed crawling in heavy traffic without needing continuous throttle inputs, reducing clutch stress. TVS SmartXonnect: Bluetooth system on connected variants offering turn-by-turn navigation, voice assistance, call/SMS alerts, and post-ride analytics.

Bluetooth system on connected variants offering turn-by-turn navigation, voice assistance, call/SMS alerts, and post-ride analytics. Position-Lamp LED Headlight: Distinctive front face featuring high-intensity LED illumination for improved night visibility.

Distinctive front face featuring high-intensity LED illumination for improved night visibility. Positioned Ergo Triangle: Slightly rear-set footpegs and wide handlebars deliver an aggressive yet comfortable commuting posture.

Color Options

The TVS Apache RTR 160 is offered in multiple high-gloss and matte paint schemes:

Matte Blue

Gloss Black

Pearl White

T Grey

Racing Red

Matte Black (Racing / Black Edition)

Comparison: TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Segment Competitors

Model Ex-Showroom Price Engine Capacity Max Power Max Torque Kerb Weight TVS Apache RTR 160 ₹ 1.12 - ₹ 1.27 Lakhs 159.7 cc 16.04 PS 13.85 Nm 138 kg Hero Xtreme 160R ₹ 1.05 Lakhs onwards 163.2 cc 15.00 PS 14.00 Nm 139.5 kg Yamaha FZ-FI V3 ₹ 1.08 Lakhs onwards 149.0 cc 12.40 PS 13.30 Nm 135 kg TVS Apache RTR 160 4V ₹ 1.19 Lakhs onwards 159.7 cc 17.55 PS 14.73 Nm 143 kg

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the starting price of the TVS Apache RTR 160?

The TVS Apache RTR 160 range starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.12 Lakhs for the base Drum variant.

What mileage does the TVS Apache RTR 160 deliver?

The TVS Apache RTR 160 offers a claimed fuel efficiency of approximately 47 kmpl under standard test conditions.

Does the TVS Apache RTR 160 have Bluetooth navigation?

Yes, the Disc Bluetooth, Racing Edition, and top-tier variants come equipped with TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth technology, providing turn-by-turn navigation and phone alerts on the digital console.

What is the difference between the Apache RTR 160 2V and Apache RTR 160 4V?

The Apache RTR 160 (2V) features a 2-valve engine tuned for quick low-end city response and classic styling, whereas the RTR 160 4V features a 4-valve engine architecture providing higher peak horsepower and sportier styling.