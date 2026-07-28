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TVS Apache RTR 160

₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.6
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The TVS Apache RTR 160 remains a cornerstone in India's sporty commuter motorcycle segment. Built around TVS Racing heritage, the 2V version offers an optimal balance of daily fuel efficiency, nimble urban handling, and punchy acceleration. Equipped with race-derived technologies such as Glide Through Technology (GTT), selectable riding modes, and TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity, the motorcycle delivers high utility and modern performance.

TVS Apache RTR 160 Price and Variants

The TVS Apache RTR 160 is available across seven distinct variants, ranging from standard drum brake trims to high-spec dual-channel ABS and limited-edition models.

VariantEx-Showroom PriceKey Features
Apache RTR 160 Drum (Black Edition) 1.12 LakhsAll-Black Styling, Single-Channel ABS, Front Disc
Apache RTR 160 Drum 1.12 LakhsSingle-Channel ABS, LED DRLs, Digital Console
Apache RTR 160 Disc Bluetooth 1.18 LakhsSmartXonnect, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Rear Disc
Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition 1.20 LakhsExclusive Matte Black Finish, Carbon Fiber Graphics
Apache RTR 160 Black Edition 1.21 LakhsPremium Dark Aesthetics, Riding Modes
Apache RTR 160 Dual Channel ABS 1.23 LakhsDual-Channel ABS Safety, Rear Disc Brake
Apache RTR 160 Disc 1.26 LakhsPetal Disc Brakes, LED Lighting Setup
Apache RTR 160 Limited Edition 1.27 LakhsExclusive Badging, Top-Spec Feature Suite

Note: Prices mentioned reflect average ex-showroom costs and may vary based on city location and local registration fees.

Engine Performance and Fuel Economy

At the heart of the TVS Apache RTR 160 is a 159.7 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled SOHC engine with fuel injection. Engineered to deliver quick throttle response, the motor generates reliable top-end power while remaining fuel-efficient for daily city riding.

  • Engine Displacement: 159.7 cc
  • Maximum Power (Sport Mode): 16.04 PS @ 8,750 rpm
  • Maximum Torque (Sport Mode): 13.85 Nm @ 7,000 rpm
  • Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
  • Top Speed: 107 kmph
  • Claimed Fuel Mileage: 47 kmpl
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 12 Litres

Dimensions, Suspension, and Braking Hardware

Built on a double-cradle split synchro stiff chassis, the motorcycle provides high structural rigidity for sharp cornering and confident high-speed tracking.

Specification CategoryTechnical Detail
Front SuspensionTelescopic Forks with Hydraulic Dampers
Rear SuspensionMonotube Inverted Gas-filled Shocks (MIG) with Spring Aid
Braking Setup270 mm Front Roto Petal Disc / 200 mm Rear Disc or Drum
ABS SafetySingle-Channel or Dual-Channel ABS options
Kerb Weight138 kg
Seat Height790 mm
Ground Clearance180 mm
Wheelbase1,300 mm

Technology and Key Features

The TVS Apache RTR 160 incorporates several segment-leading technologies designed to assist daily commuting and weekend touring:

  • Selectable Ride Modes: Includes Sport, Urban, and Rain modes that adjust throttle response and ABS intervention levels to suit changing road grip conditions.
  • Glide Through Technology (GTT): Enables smooth low-speed crawling in heavy traffic without needing continuous throttle inputs, reducing clutch stress.
  • TVS SmartXonnect: Bluetooth system on connected variants offering turn-by-turn navigation, voice assistance, call/SMS alerts, and post-ride analytics.
  • Position-Lamp LED Headlight: Distinctive front face featuring high-intensity LED illumination for improved night visibility.
  • Positioned Ergo Triangle: Slightly rear-set footpegs and wide handlebars deliver an aggressive yet comfortable commuting posture.

Color Options

The TVS Apache RTR 160 is offered in multiple high-gloss and matte paint schemes:

  • Matte Blue
  • Gloss Black
  • Pearl White
  • T Grey
  • Racing Red
  • Matte Black (Racing / Black Edition)

Comparison: TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Segment Competitors

ModelEx-Showroom PriceEngine CapacityMax PowerMax TorqueKerb Weight
TVS Apache RTR 160 1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs159.7 cc16.04 PS13.85 Nm138 kg
Hero Xtreme 160R 1.05 Lakhs onwards163.2 cc15.00 PS14.00 Nm139.5 kg
Yamaha FZ-FI V3 1.08 Lakhs onwards149.0 cc12.40 PS13.30 Nm135 kg
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V 1.19 Lakhs onwards159.7 cc17.55 PS14.73 Nm143 kg

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the starting price of the TVS Apache RTR 160?

The TVS Apache RTR 160 range starts at an ex-showroom price of 1.12 Lakhs for the base Drum variant.

What mileage does the TVS Apache RTR 160 deliver?

The TVS Apache RTR 160 offers a claimed fuel efficiency of approximately 47 kmpl under standard test conditions.

Does the TVS Apache RTR 160 have Bluetooth navigation?

Yes, the Disc Bluetooth, Racing Edition, and top-tier variants come equipped with TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth technology, providing turn-by-turn navigation and phone alerts on the digital console.

What is the difference between the Apache RTR 160 2V and Apache RTR 160 4V?

The Apache RTR 160 (2V) features a 2-valve engine tuned for quick low-end city response and classic styling, whereas the RTR 160 4V features a 4-valve engine architecture providing higher peak horsepower and sportier styling.

TVS Apache RTR 160 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    159.7 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    47 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    16.04 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    107 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    13.85 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    138 kg
View All Apache RTR 160 SpecsView specs icon

TVS Apache RTR 160 Videos

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TVS Apache RTR 160 Variants

TVS Apache RTR 160 price starts at ₹ 1.12 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.27 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). TVS Apache RTR 160 comes in 7 variants. TVS Apache RTR 160's top variant is Limited Edition.
7 Variants Available
Apache RTR 160 Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
159.7 cc
107 kmph
Apache RTR 160 Disc Bluetooth
₹1.18 Lakhs*
159.7 cc
107 kmph
Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition
₹1.2 Lakhs*
159.7 cc
107 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

TVS Apache RTR 160 Latest Updates

Calendar icon10 Jun 2026
Hero MotoCorp launched the Splendor+ Flex Fuel and HF Deluxe Flex Fuel, enhancing India's flex-fuel motorcycle market with E85 compatibility.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 May 2026
Luxury SUVs like the Mercedes GLA, Tesla Model Y, and others offer comfort, technology, safety, and efficient driving experiences.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 Mar 2026
Formula 1's 2026 season introduces major technical changes, emphasizing lighter cars, new overtaking strategies, and energy management.Read Full Story
Calendar icon12 Nov 2025
Yokohama India launched BluEarth-GT MAX tyres, promising 30% more mileage, enhanced comfort, and stability for urban and highway driving.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Jun 2025
TVS launches the updated 2025 Apache RTR 160 in India, featuring dual-channel ABS, new design, and enhanced performance.Read Full Story

TVS Apache RTR 160 Visual Comparison

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TVS Apache RTR 160 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160 image
Rs. 1.12 LakhsOnwards
4.6951
159.7 cc16.04 PS13.85 NmSports Naked Bikes138 kg2085 mmDiscDiscRed Alloy
TVS Apache RTR 160 4VTVS Apache RTR 160 4V imageRs. 1.19 LakhsOnwards
5.06
159.7 cc17.55 PS14.73 NmSports Naked Bikes143 kg2035 mmDisc-AlloyApache RTR 160VSApache RTR 160 4V
Hero Xtreme 160RHero Xtreme 160R imageRs. 1.05 LakhsOnwards
4.333
163.2 cc15 PS14 NmSports Naked Bikes139.5 kg2029 mmDiscDrumAlloyApache RTR 160VSXtreme 160R
Yamaha FZ-FI V3Yamaha FZ-FI V3 imageRs. 1.08 LakhsOnwards
4.43
149 cc12.4 PS13.3 NmSports Naked Bikes135 kg1990 mmDiscDiscAlloyApache RTR 160VSFZ-FI V3
TVS Apache RTR 180TVS Apache RTR 180 imageRs. 1.25 LakhsOnwards
4.71
177.4 cc17.02 PS15.5 NmSports Naked Bikes140 kg2085 mmDiscDiscAlloyApache RTR 160VSApache RTR 180
Bajaj Pulsar NS200Bajaj Pulsar NS200 imageRs. 1.32 LakhsOnwards
4.51033
199 cc24.5 PS18.74 NmSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes158 kg2017 mmDiscDiscAlloyApache RTR 160VSPulsar NS200
Yamaha FZ-XYamaha FZ-X imageRs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
4.6107
149 cc12.4 PS13.3 NmSports Bikes139 kg2020 mmDiscDiscAlloyApache RTR 160VSFZ-X

TVS Apache RTR 160 Images

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TVS Apache RTR 160 Image 6

TVS Apache RTR 160 Colours

TVS Apache RTR 160 is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Matte Blue
Pearl White
Gloss Black
T Grey
Racing Red
Glossy Black
Matte blue

TVS Apache RTR 160 Alternatives

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs
Apache RTR 160vsApache RTR 160 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero Xtreme 160R

1.05 Lakhs
Apache RTR 160vsXtreme 160R
Yamaha FZ-FI V3

Yamaha FZ-FI V3

1.08 Lakhs
Apache RTR 160vsFZ-FI V3
TVS Apache RTR 180

TVS Apache RTR 180

1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs
Apache RTR 160vsApache RTR 180
Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Bajaj Pulsar NS200

1.32 Lakhs
Apache RTR 160vsPulsar NS200
Yamaha FZ-RAVE

Yamaha FZ-RAVE

1.2 Lakhs
Apache RTR 160vsFZ-RAVE

TVS Apache RTR 160 User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.6Safety
4.7Design
4.6Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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TVS Apache RTR 160 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the TVS Apache RTR 160's versatility, aggressive design, and smooth performance. However, vibrations, stiff rear suspension, and inconsistent service experiences continue to be concerns.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconSmooth engine performance
  • check circle iconGood fuel mileage (40-52 kmpl)
  • check circle iconStylish aggressive design
  • check circle iconVersatile for commuting and weekend rides
  • check circle iconModern features like SmartXonnect

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconVibrations noticeable at higher RPMs
  • warning iconStiff rear suspension affects comfort
  • warning iconPillion seat lacks comfort
  • warning iconService center experiences vary
  • warning iconRear drum brake performance is suboptimal

User Reviews

stylish looks, "Sporty ride with racing vibes''
it feel like a proper sport bike ,the design is sharp and made up from the bold graphics it make stand out on the road ,its mileage is about 40 to 45 per liter the performance is also good quick accelerate ,smooth handling etc. Overall it is a good bike..
By: Nikhil dube (Jul 15, 2026)
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Budget friendly reliable partner of highways
The bike has a cool, sporty look that resembles expensive racing bikes from a distance. The engine is reliable and performs well in all conditions. In terms of safety, the brakes have never disappointed, even in tough riding situations, providing strong and confident stopping power.
By: Pradhuman (Jul 3, 2026)
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Perfect highway look
It's a great bike for students as well as family use. It offers a comfortable seat, smooth riding experience, multiple riding modes, and useful features. Overall, it's a practical, comfortable, and value-for-money motorcycle for everyday use.
By: Sasikumar (Jun 30, 2026)
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Horn is weak
TVS Apache RTR 160 has a very strong mid range. Overtaking is a breeze. The design is very sporty and the fit and finish is top notch.
By: Tovino T. (Apr 2, 2026)
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Rust on handle
Using TVS Apache RTR 160 for 6 months. It has become part of my life. Very comfortable for my height. Mileage is around 47 kmpl.
By: Nivin Pauly (Apr 2, 2026)
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TVS Apache RTR 160 Related News

TVS has launched the 2026 Apache RTR 160 4V with updated variants and new features across the range
2026 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched with new trims; prices begin at 1.25 lakh
30 Mar 2026
The newly introduced 2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 features dual-channel ABS for the first time.
2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 launched with dual-channel ABS at 1.34 lakh
27 Jun 2025
The teaser that the brand released shows the LED Daytime Running Lamps of the upcoming motorcycles.
2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 teased ahead of launch
24 Jun 2025
TVS Motor updated the Apache RTR 160 4V motorcycle with added features and new technology. The sports commuter is now priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom)
Considering 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V? Check these alternatives before you make the decision
25 Nov 2024
The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh.
2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R: Which sports commuter suits you best
20 Nov 2024
View all
 TVS Apache RTR 160 Related News
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TVS Apache RTR 160 Specifications and Features

Max Power16.04 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Max Torque13.85 Nm
Mileage47 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine159.7 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed107 kmph
View all Apache RTR 160 specs and features

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