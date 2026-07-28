TVS Apache RTR 160 Key Specs
- Engine159.7 cc
- Mileage47 kmpl
- Power16.04 ps
- Speed107 kmph
- Max Torque13.85 Nm
- Kerb Weight138 kg
The TVS Apache RTR 160 remains a cornerstone in India's sporty commuter motorcycle segment. Built around TVS Racing heritage, the 2V version offers an optimal balance of daily fuel efficiency, nimble urban handling, and punchy acceleration. Equipped with race-derived technologies such as Glide Through Technology (GTT), selectable riding modes, and TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity, the motorcycle delivers high utility and modern performance.
The TVS Apache RTR 160 is available across seven distinct variants, ranging from standard drum brake trims to high-spec dual-channel ABS and limited-edition models.
|Variant
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Key Features
|Apache RTR 160 Drum (Black Edition)
|₹1.12 Lakhs
|All-Black Styling, Single-Channel ABS, Front Disc
|Apache RTR 160 Drum
|₹1.12 Lakhs
|Single-Channel ABS, LED DRLs, Digital Console
|Apache RTR 160 Disc Bluetooth
|₹1.18 Lakhs
|SmartXonnect, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Rear Disc
|Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition
|₹1.20 Lakhs
|Exclusive Matte Black Finish, Carbon Fiber Graphics
|Apache RTR 160 Black Edition
|₹1.21 Lakhs
|Premium Dark Aesthetics, Riding Modes
|Apache RTR 160 Dual Channel ABS
|₹1.23 Lakhs
|Dual-Channel ABS Safety, Rear Disc Brake
|Apache RTR 160 Disc
|₹1.26 Lakhs
|Petal Disc Brakes, LED Lighting Setup
|Apache RTR 160 Limited Edition
|₹1.27 Lakhs
|Exclusive Badging, Top-Spec Feature Suite
Note: Prices mentioned reflect average ex-showroom costs and may vary based on city location and local registration fees.
At the heart of the TVS Apache RTR 160 is a 159.7 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled SOHC engine with fuel injection. Engineered to deliver quick throttle response, the motor generates reliable top-end power while remaining fuel-efficient for daily city riding.
Built on a double-cradle split synchro stiff chassis, the motorcycle provides high structural rigidity for sharp cornering and confident high-speed tracking.
|Specification Category
|Technical Detail
|Front Suspension
|Telescopic Forks with Hydraulic Dampers
|Rear Suspension
|Monotube Inverted Gas-filled Shocks (MIG) with Spring Aid
|Braking Setup
|270 mm Front Roto Petal Disc / 200 mm Rear Disc or Drum
|ABS Safety
|Single-Channel or Dual-Channel ABS options
|Kerb Weight
|138 kg
|Seat Height
|790 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,300 mm
The TVS Apache RTR 160 incorporates several segment-leading technologies designed to assist daily commuting and weekend touring:
The TVS Apache RTR 160 is offered in multiple high-gloss and matte paint schemes:
|Model
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Engine Capacity
|Max Power
|Max Torque
|Kerb Weight
|TVS Apache RTR 160
|₹1.12 - ₹1.27 Lakhs
|159.7 cc
|16.04 PS
|13.85 Nm
|138 kg
|Hero Xtreme 160R
|₹1.05 Lakhs onwards
|163.2 cc
|15.00 PS
|14.00 Nm
|139.5 kg
|Yamaha FZ-FI V3
|₹1.08 Lakhs onwards
|149.0 cc
|12.40 PS
|13.30 Nm
|135 kg
|TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
|₹1.19 Lakhs onwards
|159.7 cc
|17.55 PS
|14.73 Nm
|143 kg
What is the starting price of the TVS Apache RTR 160?
The TVS Apache RTR 160 range starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.12 Lakhs for the base Drum variant.
What mileage does the TVS Apache RTR 160 deliver?
The TVS Apache RTR 160 offers a claimed fuel efficiency of approximately 47 kmpl under standard test conditions.
Does the TVS Apache RTR 160 have Bluetooth navigation?
Yes, the Disc Bluetooth, Racing Edition, and top-tier variants come equipped with TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth technology, providing turn-by-turn navigation and phone alerts on the digital console.
What is the difference between the Apache RTR 160 2V and Apache RTR 160 4V?
The Apache RTR 160 (2V) features a 2-valve engine tuned for quick low-end city response and classic styling, whereas the RTR 160 4V features a 4-valve engine architecture providing higher peak horsepower and sportier styling.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|TVS Apache RTR 160
|Rs. 1.12 LakhsOnwards
|159.7 cc
|16.04 PS
|13.85 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|138 kg
|2085 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Red Alloy
|TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
|Rs. 1.19 LakhsOnwards
|159.7 cc
|17.55 PS
|14.73 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|143 kg
|2035 mm
|Disc
|-
|Alloy
|Apache RTR 160VSApache RTR 160 4V
|Hero Xtreme 160R
|Rs. 1.05 LakhsOnwards
|163.2 cc
|15 PS
|14 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|139.5 kg
|2029 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Apache RTR 160VSXtreme 160R
|Yamaha FZ-FI V3
|Rs. 1.08 LakhsOnwards
|149 cc
|12.4 PS
|13.3 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|135 kg
|1990 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Apache RTR 160VSFZ-FI V3
|TVS Apache RTR 180
|Rs. 1.25 LakhsOnwards
|177.4 cc
|17.02 PS
|15.5 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|140 kg
|2085 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Apache RTR 160VSApache RTR 180
|Bajaj Pulsar NS200
|Rs. 1.32 LakhsOnwards
|199 cc
|24.5 PS
|18.74 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|158 kg
|2017 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Apache RTR 160VSPulsar NS200
|Yamaha FZ-X
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|149 cc
|12.4 PS
|13.3 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|139 kg
|2020 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Apache RTR 160VSFZ-X
TVS Apache RTR 160 is available in the 6 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the TVS Apache RTR 160's versatility, aggressive design, and smooth performance. However, vibrations, stiff rear suspension, and inconsistent service experiences continue to be concerns.
|Max Power
|16.04 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes
|Max Torque
|13.85 Nm
|Mileage
|47 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|159.7 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|107 kmph
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