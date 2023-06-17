HT Auto
1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
View all Images
6/11

TVS Apache RTR 160 Specifications

TVS Apache RTR 160 starting price is Rs. 1,00,050 in India. TVS Apache RTR 160 is available in 2 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1 - 1.11 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

TVS Apache RTR 160 Specs

TVS Apache RTR 160 comes with 159.7 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Apache RTR 160 starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, TVS Apache RTR 160 ...Read More

TVS Apache RTR 160 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Rear Disc
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Load Capacity
130 kg
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
2085 mm
Wheelbase
1300 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg
Height
1105 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-110/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
200 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
15.53 PS @ 8400 rpm
Stroke
52.9 mm
Max Torque
13.9 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
IDI-Dual Mode Digital Ignition
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:1
Displacement
159.7 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
SI, 4- stroke, Air- Cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
62 mm
Chassis
Double Cradle Synchro STIFF
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Monotube Inverted Gas-filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks with Hydraulic Dampers
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tachometer
Analogue
ABS
Single Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Glide Through Technology, Remora Tyres
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Pilot Lamps
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Alternator
AC Generator
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen With AHO
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

TVS Apache RTR 160 Alternatives

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

93,690 - 1.01 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Apache RTR 1... vs Pulsar NS 12...
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

85,408 - 1.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Apache RTR 1... vs Pulsar 150
Honda Unicorn

Honda Unicorn

1.06 - 1.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Apache RTR 1... vs Unicorn
Bajaj Avenger Street 160

Bajaj Avenger Street 160

93,677 - 1.14 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Apache RTR 1... vs Avenger Stre...
UPCOMING
Hero Xtreme160s

Hero Xtreme160s

1.08 Lakhs Onwards
Check Xtreme160s details
View similar Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 160 News

Both Hero Xtreme 160R and TVS Apache RTR 160 are popular products in the Indian motorcycle market's 160 cc segment.
2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Which one should you buy
17 Jun 2023
The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V remains one of the more delectable motorcycles on sale in the segment
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V & Apache RTR 200 4V get price hikes
12 May 2023
Bajaj now offers USD forks in the front for the Pulsar NS160 which are superior than the telescopic forks of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V.
2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Price and specs compared
25 Mar 2023
The TVS Apache RTR 160 2V recently received comprehensive upgrades on the feature front
TVS Apache RTR 160 2V Review: Still relevant in 2023?
18 Feb 2023
The design of Apache RTR 160 has started showing its age when compared to Bajaj Pulsar P150.
Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 2V: Which one should you buy?
29 Dec 2022
View all
 

TVS Apache RTR 160 Variants & Price List

TVS Apache RTR 160 price starts at ₹ 1 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.11 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). TVS Apache RTR 160 comes in 2 variants. TVS Apache RTR 160 top variant price is ₹ 1.03 Lakhs.

Front Disc
1 Lakhs*
159.7 cc
15.53 PS @ 8400 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Rear Disc
1.03 Lakhs*
159.7 cc
15.53 PS @ 8400 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending TVS Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all TVS Bikes

Trending TVS Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all TVS Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Honda Dio 125

Honda Dio 125

83,400 - 91,300
Check latest offers
Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400

2.33 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.29 - 2.69 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Oben Rorr

Oben Rorr

1.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
BMW M 1000 RR

BMW M 1000 RR

49 - 55 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details