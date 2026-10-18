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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Hero Xtreme 160r 4v Vs Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v Vs Bajaj Pulsar N160: Monthly Emi Comparison

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar N160: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 18 Oct 2026, 06:07 am
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The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V rivals models like the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Bajaj Pulsar N160, among others.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V rivals
The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V rivals models like the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Bajaj Pulsar N160, among others.
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V rivals
The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V rivals models like the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Bajaj Pulsar N160, among others.
Hero Xtreme 160R
EMI starting at just
₹1,600/ month
Check Eligibility

Hero MotoCorp, the biggest two-wheeler manufacturer in India, has just launched the 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, which is priced between 1.27 lakh and 1.41 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. With this, the two-wheeler manufacturer has intensified competition in the highly competitive 160 cc segment of the Indian market, where the motorcycle rivals models like the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Bajaj Pulsar N160, among others.

Bookings for the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V will be open from October 17, while deliveries are slated to start on November 1. Interestingly, the base variant of the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, christened Standard, will be available from January 2027.

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Hero Xtreme 160r (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xtreme 160R
₹1.14 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,600/ month
Check Eligibility
Bajaj Pulsar N160 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar N160
₹1.20 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,700/ month
Check Eligibility
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v (HT Auto photo)
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
₹1.20 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,700/ month
Check Eligibility
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 (HT Auto photo)
TVS Apache RTR 160
₹1.14 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,600/ month
Check Eligibility
Hero Xtreme 160r 4v (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
₹1.27 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,800/ month
Check Eligibility
Yamaha Fz-fi V3 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
₹1.17 Lakhs
EMI starting at just
₹1,700/ month
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If you are planning to buy the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V while also considering models like the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, as well as the Bajaj Pulsar N160, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI these motorcycles would command.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar N160: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI, we have considered the base and top-end pricing of all three motorcycles in this list. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenure has been considered as 24 months.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar N160: Monthly EMI comparison
Model & variantLoan (100% of ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Standard 1.27 lakh9.5%24 months 5,831
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Carbon 1.41 lakh 6,474
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V RM Disc (Black Edition) 1.20 lakh 5,510
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V TFT with map mirroring 1.41 lakh 6,474
Bajaj Pulsar N160 Nitro SD USD Single Seat 1.22 lakh 5,602
Bajaj Pulsar N160 Nitro SS USD Split Seat 1.42 lakh 6,520

According to the calculation, the monthly EMI for the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V ranges between 5,831 and 6,474, depending on the variant. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V commands a monthly EMI between 5,510 and 6,474, depending on the variant. The Bajaj Pulsar N160, on the other hand, commands a monthly EMI between 5,602 and 6,520, depending on the variant.

However, the customers must remember that the monthly EMI for any vehicle may vary depending on multiple key factors, which include the variant selected, the available offers and discounts, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

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First Published Date: 18 Oct 2026, 06:07 am IST
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TAGS: Hero Xtreme 160R 4V TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Bajaj Pulsar N160

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