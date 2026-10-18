Hero MotoCorp , the biggest two-wheeler manufacturer in India, has just launched the 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V , which is priced between ₹1.27 lakh and ₹1.41 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. With this, the two-wheeler manufacturer has intensified competition in the highly competitive 160 cc segment of the Indian market, where the motorcycle rivals models like the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Bajaj Pulsar N160 , among others.

Bookings for the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V will be open from October 17, while deliveries are slated to start on November 1. Interestingly, the base variant of the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, christened Standard, will be available from January 2027.

If you are planning to buy the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V while also considering models like the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, as well as the Bajaj Pulsar N160, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI these motorcycles would command.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar N160: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI, we have considered the base and top-end pricing of all three motorcycles in this list. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenure has been considered as 24 months.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar N160: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% of ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Standard ₹ 1.27 lakh 9.5% 24 months ₹ 5,831 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Carbon ₹ 1.41 lakh ₹ 6,474 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V RM Disc (Black Edition) ₹ 1.20 lakh ₹ 5,510 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V TFT with map mirroring ₹ 1.41 lakh ₹ 6,474 Bajaj Pulsar N160 Nitro SD USD Single Seat ₹ 1.22 lakh ₹ 5,602 Bajaj Pulsar N160 Nitro SS USD Split Seat ₹ 1.42 lakh ₹ 6,520

According to the calculation, the monthly EMI for the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V ranges between ₹5,831 and ₹6,474, depending on the variant. The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V commands a monthly EMI between ₹5,510 and ₹6,474, depending on the variant. The Bajaj Pulsar N160, on the other hand, commands a monthly EMI between ₹5,602 and ₹6,520, depending on the variant.

However, the customers must remember that the monthly EMI for any vehicle may vary depending on multiple key factors, which include the variant selected, the available offers and discounts, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

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