Toyota Innova Hycross facelift teased ahead of November 25 launch

Toyota has teased the updated Innova Hycross ahead of its scheduled launch on November 25, 2026. The facelift will be the MPV's first major update since its India debut in 2022. The Innova Hycross is currently Toyota's second bestselling vehicle in the Indian market. Alongside cosmetic changes, the upcoming version is expected to also introduce new cabin features and an updated powertrain with support for ethanol blends up to 100 per cent.

Revised exterior design

The teaser offers the first glimpse of the updated MPV, which is expected to retain its overall silhouette while receiving changes to the front and rear sections. Spy shots suggest a more upright front profile, potentially accompanied by a redesigned slatted grille and sharper lighting elements. Toyota could also simplify the front bumper and lower grille design.

Changes to the side profile are most likely going to be limited, with a new alloy wheel design among the expected additions. The squared wheel arches, dual-tone ORVMs, chrome-finished door handles and window garnish, and curved roofline are expected to remain unchanged.

At the rear, the facelift could feature a flatter tailgate and a cleaner-looking bumper. The existing tail lamp design may continue with minor detailing revisions. The roof-mounted spoiler, shark fin antenna and raked rear windshield are also expected to be retained.

More technology inside the cabin

The updated Hycross could receive several equipment upgrades. Toyota recently introduced additional features on the Kijang Innova Zenix, the model's Indonesian counterpart. These include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch TFT multi-information display, in-car Wi-Fi, a 360-degree camera and front and rear digital video recorders.

Some of these additions could make their way to the India-spec facelift. The overall dashboard layout is expected to remain familiar, although Toyota could introduce revised upholstery and a new interior colour theme.

E100 flex-fuel powertrain possible

The biggest mechanical development could be the introduction of flex-fuel technology. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that Toyota will launch a 100% bioethanol-powered (E100) Innova Hycross on November 25.

Toyota has previously showcased a Hycross-based flex-fuel strong-hybrid prototype using a modified 2.0-litre petrol engine. The existing model is E20 compliant.

Currently, petrol variants produce 172.99 hp and 204 Nm, while the strong-hybrid version develops 186 hp and 191 Nm. Prices range from ₹19.53 lakh to ₹32.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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