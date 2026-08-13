Tata Nexon Key Specs
- Engine1199 - 1497 cc
- Mileage17.01-24.08 kmpl
- Power113 - 118 bhp
- FuelPetrol | Diesel
- NCAP Safety Rating5
- Max Torque170 - 260 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
The sub-four-meter compact SUV landscape is highly competitive, and the Tata Nexon remains an undisputed benchmark in this category. Known for its strong structural design, distinctive styling, and highly diverse choice of multi-powertrain options, this 5-seater family SUV continues to secure top positioning on Indian sales charts.
With a recent line-up expansion that introduces a panoramic sunroof (PS) on mid-tier variants like the Pure Plus, the vehicle continues to stay fresh, relevant, and highly appealing to tech-savvy urban buyers.
The Tata Nexon offers an expansive selection of trims divided across core personas—Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless—making it highly accessible across multiple budget tiers. The ex-showroom pricing structures for key configurations are listed below:
(Note: All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi. Variant naming with "S" denotes Single-Pane Sunroof, while "PS" denotes the newly added Panoramic Sunroof.)
The platform stands out by offering one of the most flexible mechanical configurations in the segment, allowing buyers to choose between high-efficiency turbo-petrol, torque-heavy diesel, and factory-fitted twin-cylinder CNG alternatives.
The vehicle adapts efficiently to changing terrain profiles with integrated multi-drive modes (Eco, City, and Sport).
The vehicle is characterised by an ultra-modern, athletic appearance heavily inspired by premium coupe-SUV designs, giving it a commanding aesthetic presence on the road.
The interior cabin features a minimalist, digital-first approach with top-tier materials that punch far above its weight class.
Tata Motors places safety at the very core of its design language. The vehicle continues to serve as an industry benchmark for structural safety in mass-market segments.
The Tata Nexon represents a highly strategic choice for families seeking uncompromising safety, cutting-edge infotainment tech, and high road clearance. By offering 4 distinct transmission choices on its turbo-petrol engine alone, alongside highly efficient diesel and CNG setups, it effortlessly covers diverse consumer needs. Backed by its prestigious 5-star crash test rating and new premium additions like a panoramic sunroof, it remains a dominant, evergreen force in the compact SUV market.
The Tata Nexon is a 5-seater compact SUV.
The first-generation Tata Nexon was the first Indian car to receive a five-star rating from the Global NCAP, which is a positive safety feature.
The general disadvantages of the Tata Nexon are:
The Hyundai Creta and Tata Nexon cater to different SUV segments and generally do not directly compete:
The Tata Nexon price ranges between ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹15.59 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant chosen.
The ARAI-claimed mileage ranges between 17.01 kmpl and 24.08 kmpl, depending on the powertrain configuration. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The “Fearless+” or “Fearless+ S” variants are widely considered to be well-equipped with the best features for the price.
There is no Tata Nexon “7” or related offers for a 7-seater variant or special edition.
Yes, the Nexon holds a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP.
The Tata Nexon is a “hit” and stands among the best-selling SUVs in its segment and beyond.
Maintenance costs for the Nexon are reasonable and comparable to those of other sub-compact SUVs in India.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Tata Nexon
|Rs. 7.4 LakhsOnwards
|118 bhp
|170 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|Compact SUV
|6
|208 mm
|-
|3995 mm
|1804 mm
|1620 mm
|-
|Mahindra XUV 3XO
|Rs. 7.54 LakhsOnwards
|129 bhp
|230 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|Compact SUV
|6
|-
|201 mm
|364 litres
|3990 mm
|1821 mm
|1647 mm
|5.3 metres
|NexonVSXUV 3XO
|Maruti Suzuki Brezza
|Rs. 7.4 LakhsOnwards
|102 bhp
|139 Nm
|Manual
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|-
|3995 mm
|1790 mm
|1685 mm
|-
|NexonVSBrezza
|Skoda Kylaq
|Rs. 7.59 LakhsOnwards
|114 bhp
|178 Nm
|Manual
|Compact SUV
|6
|-
|189 mm
|446 litres
|3995 mm
|1783 mm
|1619 mm
|-
|NexonVSKylaq
|Hyundai Venue
|Rs. 8 LakhsOnwards
|114 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|195 mm
|375 litres
|3995 mm
|1800 mm
|1665 mm
|-
|NexonVSVenue
|Hyundai Venue N Line
|Rs. 10.65 LakhsOnwards
|118 bhp
|172 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|-
|-
|-
|447 L
|3995 mm
|1800 mm
|1665 mm
|-
|NexonVSVenue N Line
|Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
|Rs. 7.76 LakhsOnwards
|99 bhp
|147.6 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|190 mm
|308 litres
|3995 mm
|1765 mm
|1550 mm
|4.9 metres
|NexonVSUrban Cruiser Taisor
The Nexon SUV has been a game-changer for Tata Motors. With more than five lakh units already sold, this is the homegrown auto company’s bestseller. The automaker has been updating the Nexon SUV with facelifts or special editions over the year and they have worked really well for the sub-compact SUV. And now, the company is ready with the third iteration. Tata calls it “nearly” a new-generation model instead of a mere facelift.
The new Nexon has seen extensive changes to its design and features. It’s still based on the X1 platform — the last connection to the famed Indica. It’s only fair then that the Nexon gets to wear the new design theme before all the new Tata models arrive in the future. If you’ve seen the Curvv concept, this will look familiar. The upright stance looks really nice. I like the fact that it does not have an obvious grille, which means Tata is bringing a more centralised design theme to its cars - whether EV or ICE. You will see more familiar styling elements on these cars going forward.
I also like the haunches on the bonnet, they add a nice masculine appeal, plus you get to know where the edges of the car are far better from the driver’s seat. The LED DRLs look very futuristic, and at the same time, they double up as turn indicators. The headlamp unit is a split set-up and is more compact than before.
Updates to the profile are minimal and cleverly done. There’s a new beltline that gives the impression of a longer car, while there are new alloy wheels with aero inserts that seem to be shared from the upcoming Nexon EV facelift. The rear gets a redesign too with the new X-themed LED taillights that are connected by a light bar on the tailgate. There are plenty of angular lines on the new bumper and tailgate, which makes for a busy design overall. It’s still one of the more confusing bits on the Nexon’s exterior. The signature raked windscreen stays the same but the Nexon now gets a longer roof spoiler for better aerodynamics. This also integrates the rear wiper for a clutter-free appearance. Apart from the visual upgrades, the Nexon is offered in new colours including this “Fearless Purple” that’s bound to grab your attention.
If you like the exterior of the Nexon, the interior should impress you even more. It’s seen big changes. Right from the steering wheel to the dashboard, everything feels new and everything feels premium. The steering wheel is now a two-spoke unit. The centre mimics a gaming console design and sports the illuminated Tata logo, which we are told, is a world-first.
The dashboard has been completely redesigned for a cleaner look. You have a three-step unit with black plastics on the top, carbon-fibre finish in the centre and leather inserts at the bottom. This is also finished in purple on the purple exterior shade, which extends to the seats and door pads as well. The plastics are nice and sturdy and the overall design is minimalistic. You also get wireless charging, a leather-wrapped armrest with some storage space but no visible cupholders. The door pockets can hold one-litre bottles and even an umbrella though.
The front seats get improved cushioning for better lumbar and lateral support. The seats also get ventilation and it worked flawlessly to keep us cool in scorching Jaipur. There’s no change in proportions and the Nexon facelift continues to pack decent space inside. The rear seats are comfortable but lack legroom for tall passengers, while the headroom is decent at best.
The rear passengers now get a seatbelt reminder with a three-point seatbelt for the middle occupant. However, they still miss out on a headrest. Depending on the Persona you choose, the Nexon’s feature list skips a few goodies, especially in the Smart variant. The Pure, Creative and Fearless personas are more loaded in this regard.
The Nexon’s cabin has not only seen an aesthetic upgrade, but it’s a lot more tech-friendly as well. That comes from two new displays. There are two new 10.25-inch digital screens. One is for the instrument console and the other is for the infotainment unit. We’ve seen this before on the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition but the bezels are slimmer, so it looks a lot more modern. Both of these units come with a new UI. They are far too easy to use. The graphics are great - nice and crisp - and the colours look equally nice. The new digital console will also show the navigation map like on luxury cars and the feature is certainly impressive.
There are fewer buttons in the cabin overall and the HVAC controls have also been replaced with a touch-based panel at the bottom. You get only 2 toggle switches - AC temperature and blower speed. The feature looks and feels premium but we would’ve liked haptic feedback over here like we see on Land Rover and Audi models. This would’ve made it safer to use on the road.
The feature list continues with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a new 360-degree camera and a blind-view monitor that shows up every time you engage either indicator. The Nexon also gets an air purifier, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, a height-adjustable passenger seat and voice commands in seven languages. The system can also take voice commands via Alexa.
The Nexon also gets remote engine start/stop and remote AC features for the first time, both of which can be activated using the app to pre-start the SUV or pre-cool the cabin.
On the safety front, the Tata Nexon facelift gets six airbags, ESP, ISOFIX child seat anchor mounts, and hill hold function as standard. The SUV retains its five-star safety tag by the Global NCAP but is yet to get a safety rating under India’s very own Bharat NCAP.
Tata Motors has updated the powertrain on the new Nexon facelift. The new showstopper is the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox alongside the tried and tested 1.5-litre diesel engine. The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine continues to churn out 118 bhp peak power and 170 Nm of peak torque. This petrol motor is available with choices of four different gearbox options, which are - a five-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed AMT and the one we were driving - the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
The seven-speed DCT with the 1.2 turbocharged petrol engine is a nice combination. Most of the power is concentrated in the mid-range and is quite likeable. This engine is pretty responsive and gets the numbers going quickly. If you are looking at highway runs too, this should make you very happy while making the entire process smooth.
Compared to the diesel engine, the petrol motor onboard the Tata Nexon facelift is much more refined and the NVH (Noise, Vibration and Harshness) levels are way lower. There is turbo lag under 2,000 rpm, which tends to be a bothersome factor but the DCT helps mask that effectively. You will still have to work your way around to get the SUV moving. What we would’ve liked is a little more responsiveness at the lower end of the rpm.
The paddle shifters offer more control over the SUV, especially to combat the turbo lag. The new mono-shifter feels chunky and premium on the DCT version. The steering weighs up nicely and while it may not be as heavy as we’d like at high speeds, the unit is responsive. The new dual-clutch transmission also offers slick shifts and works well for the most part. Body roll is well contained but the shift in weight is immediately apparent around a hard corner. Even then, the Tata Nexon facelift manages to entertain and is an enjoyable experience. You continue to get three driving modes in the SUV just like before, which are Economy, City and Sport. Each of these three driving modes tunes the acceleration of the car accordingly.
With the turbo petrol done, it was now time to move on to the Tata Nexon facelift diesel in this Fiery Red shade. The 1.5-litre diesel engine pumps out 113 bhp peak pow and 260 Nm of peak torque, and we drove the one paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. All good things on the Nexon and definitely what most users admire if you like a diesel SUV. You also get a six-speed AMT on offer with this diesel engine that brings more convenience to the drivers. With the diesel engine, it is a familiar space, there is a nice power band to play around with. The acceleration in the lower end is amazing and it is quick off the line. If you’ve liked the older Nexon diesel, the new one only takes that experience much higher with all the technology on board, complemented by the new design and styling.
The torque-friendly diesel engine keeps you entertained, especially on the open roads. The steering wheel feels a tad heavier at high speeds than the petrol one and the clutch is really easy to manage in stop-and-go traffic. The diesel engine’s clatter though seeps into the cabin quite easily and Tata Motors could’ve worked on improving the NVH levels here. The all-new Tata Nexon facelift's diesel continues to be fuel efficient, something that hasn’t changed.
When it comes to the ride quality on the Nexon facelift, Tata Motors has tuned the updated compact SUV rather well and it keeps you comfortable on even the most broken roads and even on some nasty potholes, which are common in many parts across the country, even on city roads. It is very pliant out on the highway as well as broken patches. The 208 mm ground clearance works wonderfully to combat challenging terrain and the SUV certainly delivers.
But not everything remains hunky dory on the Tata Nexon facelift. Quality levels could be better, especially in the cabin. The fit and finesse have seen massive strides but there is scope for improvement in smaller areas like the door grab handles. Certain plastics still feel flimsy, which robs the premium feel the compact SUV otherwise offers. Our test drive unit also faced issues while connecting Android Auto but a hard factory reset resolved the issue. We’re told these concerns will be addressed on the production models.
Is the new Tata Nexon facelift comprehensively updated enough? The short answer is, yes. The design looks fantastic, the interior gets a complete revamp and the changes make it nearly an all-new offering. The Nexon’s comprehensive upgrade also comes at a time when the competition has really upped the game. Prices are competitive starting at ₹8.10 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi), while a wide variety of trims give the SUV an edge over its rivals.
So Tata Motors had to update its bestseller to keep the SUV formidable against all its tough rivals. This includes the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue and more. The Hyundai Venue was recently introduced with ADAS, making it the first car in the segment to get the same, which certainly makes things challenging for the Tata Nexon. However, to conclude one thing must be admitted that the Nexon facelift is a massive showcase of improvement in the automaker’s talents and at the right price, this will be another winner, retaining its bestseller tag for a few more years to come.
Tata Nexon is available in the 7 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
The Tata Nexon excels in comfort and safety, making it ideal for families. It provides a smooth ride on varied terrains, though minor build quality issues and certain usability concerns exist.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|113 -118 bhp
|Body Type
|Compact SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|170-260 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|24.08 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|1199 -1497 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel
Tata Nexon in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Tata Nexon's petrol variant is 17.44 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Tata Nexon Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT comes with a 44 litres fuel tank.
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