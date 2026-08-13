The sub-four-meter compact SUV landscape is highly competitive, and the Tata Nexon remains an undisputed benchmark in this category. Known for its strong structural design, distinctive styling, and highly diverse choice of multi-powertrain options, this 5-seater family SUV continues to secure top positioning on Indian sales charts.

With a recent line-up expansion that introduces a panoramic sunroof (PS) on mid-tier variants like the Pure Plus, the vehicle continues to stay fresh, relevant, and highly appealing to tech-savvy urban buyers.

Tata Nexon Price in India

The Tata Nexon offers an expansive selection of trims divided across core personas—Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless—making it highly accessible across multiple budget tiers. The ex-showroom pricing structures for key configurations are listed below:

Tata Nexon Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT (Base Model): Rs. 7.37 Lakh

Rs. 7.37 Lakh Tata Nexon Smart Plus 1.2 Petrol 5MT: Rs. 8.07 Lakh

Rs. 8.07 Lakh Tata Nexon Smart Plus 1.2 Petrol 6AMT: Rs. 8.82 Lakh

Rs. 8.82 Lakh Tata Nexon Pure Plus 1.2 Petrol 6MT: Rs. 8.95 Lakh

Rs. 8.95 Lakh Tata Nexon Smart Plus 1.5 Diesel 6MT: Rs. 9.00 Lakh

Rs. 9.00 Lakh Tata Nexon Pure Plus (S) 1.2 Petrol 6MT: Rs. 9.23 Lakh

Rs. 9.23 Lakh Tata Nexon Pure Plus (PS) 1.2 Petrol 6MT: Rs. 9.60 Lakh

Rs. 9.60 Lakh Tata Nexon Creative 1.2 Petrol 6MT: Rs. 10.00 Lakh

Rs. 10.00 Lakh Tata Nexon Creative 1.2 Petrol 7DCA: Rs. 11.16 Lakh

Rs. 11.16 Lakh Tata Nexon Creative 1.5 Diesel 6MT: Rs. 11.17 Lakh

Rs. 11.17 Lakh Tata Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6MT: Rs. 11.44 Lakh

Rs. 11.44 Lakh Tata Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 Petrol 6MT Dual Tone: Rs. 12.17 Lakh

Rs. 12.17 Lakh Tata Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 Petrol DCA Dual Tone: Rs. 13.62 Lakh

Rs. 13.62 Lakh Tata Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Red Dark Edition (Top Model): Rs. 14.22 Lakh

(Note: All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi. Variant naming with "S" denotes Single-Pane Sunroof, while "PS" denotes the newly added Panoramic Sunroof.)

Engine, Performance, and Transmissions

The platform stands out by offering one of the most flexible mechanical configurations in the segment, allowing buyers to choose between high-efficiency turbo-petrol, torque-heavy diesel, and factory-fitted twin-cylinder CNG alternatives.

1. 1.2-litre Turbocharged Revotorq Petrol Engine

Displacement: 1199 cc

1199 cc Maximum Power: 118 bhp (120 hp) @ 5500 rpm

118 bhp (120 hp) @ 5500 rpm Maximum Torque: 170 Nm @ 1750–4000 rpm

170 Nm @ 1750–4000 rpm Transmission Choices: 5-speed Manual, 6-speed Manual, 6-speed Automated Manual (AMT), or a high-performance 7-speed Dual-Clutch Automatic (DCA) with paddle shifters

2. 1.5-litre Turbocharged Revotorq Diesel Engine

Displacement: 1497 cc

1497 cc Maximum Power: 113 bhp (115 hp) @ 3750 rpm

113 bhp (115 hp) @ 3750 rpm Maximum Torque: 260 Nm @ 1500–2750 rpm

260 Nm @ 1500–2750 rpm Transmission Choices: 6-speed Manual or a 6-speed Automated Manual (AMT) with paddle shifters

Driving Performance and Efficiency

The vehicle adapts efficiently to changing terrain profiles with integrated multi-drive modes (Eco, City, and Sport).

ARAI Certified Mileage (Diesel MT/AMT): Up to 24.08 kmpl

Up to 24.08 kmpl ARAI Certified Mileage (Petrol MT/DCA): 17.01 to 17.44 kmpl

17.01 to 17.44 kmpl Ground Clearance: A generous 208 mm keeps the underbody well-protected against extreme bumps and high waterlogging.

Exterior Design: Futuristic Styling

The vehicle is characterised by an ultra-modern, athletic appearance heavily inspired by premium coupe-SUV designs, giving it a commanding aesthetic presence on the road.

Front Architecture: Features a sleek split-headlamp configuration where thin, high-mounted sequential LED daytime running lights run flush with the gloss-black upper grille. The primary Bi-LED projector headlamps are nestled lower in the sculpted bumper housing.

Features a sleek split-headlamp configuration where thin, high-mounted sequential LED daytime running lights run flush with the gloss-black upper grille. The primary Bi-LED projector headlamps are nestled lower in the sculpted bumper housing. Side and Rear Profile: Highlights muscular wheel arches filled with 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear is dominated by the distinctive "X-factor" connected LED tail lamps that display a signature welcome and goodbye light animation.

Highlights muscular wheel arches filled with 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear is dominated by the distinctive "X-factor" connected LED tail lamps that display a signature welcome and goodbye light animation. Special Visual Trims: The specialised Dark Edition and Red Dark Edition variants trade standard body colours for stealthy Midnight Black paintwork, blacked-out alloy wheels, and unique dark trim emblems.

Interior, Comfort, and Technology

The interior cabin features a minimalist, digital-first approach with top-tier materials that punch far above its weight class.

High-Tech Dashboard: Employs a massive 10.25-inch central touchscreen infotainment unit operating on a sleek user interface with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This is paired with a fully digital 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit driver's display capable of mirroring full-screen navigation maps.

Employs a massive 10.25-inch central touchscreen infotainment unit operating on a sleek user interface with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This is paired with a fully digital 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit driver's display capable of mirroring full-screen navigation maps. Premium Comforts: Features a capacitive touch-panel for climate control, a leather-wrapped two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, ventilated front seats, a premium JBL sound system with a subwoofer, a wireless phone charger, and an air purifier.

Features a capacitive touch-panel for climate control, a leather-wrapped two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, ventilated front seats, a premium JBL sound system with a subwoofer, a wireless phone charger, and an air purifier. Panoramic Sunroof Expansion: Moving beyond standard single-pane sunroof layouts, mid-and-higher trims now offer a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, increasing the sense of openness and luxury inside the cabin.

Moving beyond standard single-pane sunroof layouts, mid-and-higher trims now offer a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, increasing the sense of openness and luxury inside the cabin. Cabin Versatility: The vehicle comfortably hosts 5 passengers, backed by a generous 382-litre boot capacity, which easily swallows large suitcases for weekend getaways.

Safety Architecture and Ratings

Tata Motors places safety at the very core of its design language. The vehicle continues to serve as an industry benchmark for structural safety in mass-market segments.

Crash Test Distinction: The model holds a perfect 5-Star Safety Rating under the rigorous crash test protocols of both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP (B-NCAP).

The model holds a perfect under the rigorous crash test protocols of both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP (B-NCAP). Standard Safety Features: 6 Airbags come standard across every single variant, from the base Smart up to the top Fearless trim. Additional standard inclusions comprise Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

6 Airbags come standard across every single variant, from the base Smart up to the top Fearless trim. Additional standard inclusions comprise Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat anchors. Advanced Monitoring Systems: Higher trims integrate a high-definition 360-degree camera assist with a blind-view monitor, front and rear parking sensors, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and rain-sensing auto wipers.

Final Verdict

The Tata Nexon represents a highly strategic choice for families seeking uncompromising safety, cutting-edge infotainment tech, and high road clearance. By offering 4 distinct transmission choices on its turbo-petrol engine alone, alongside highly efficient diesel and CNG setups, it effortlessly covers diverse consumer needs. Backed by its prestigious 5-star crash test rating and new premium additions like a panoramic sunroof, it remains a dominant, evergreen force in the compact SUV market.

Tata Nexon FAQs

Is Tata Nexon a 5- or 7-seater?

The Tata Nexon is a 5-seater compact SUV.

Is Tata Nexon good to buy?

The first-generation Tata Nexon was the first Indian car to receive a five-star rating from the Global NCAP, which is a positive safety feature.

What is the disadvantage of Tata Nexon?

The general disadvantages of the Tata Nexon are:

Suspension and ride quality issues on rough roads.

Gearbox and clutch complaints, such as a hard clutch and shift jerks.

Infotainment system glitches, including touchscreen freezing and camera malfunctions.

Which is better, Nexon or Creta?

The Hyundai Creta and Tata Nexon cater to different SUV segments and generally do not directly compete:

The Tata Nexon falls in the sub-compact SUV segment (B2-segment), focusing on safety, value, and a turbocharged engine, with better ground clearance but smaller size and boot space.

The Hyundai Creta belongs to the larger compact SUV segment (C-segment), offering more interior space, a range of engine options (including turbo and NA), and premium features with a higher price point.

What is the price of Tata Nexon 2025?

The Tata Nexon price ranges between ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹15.59 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant chosen.

What is the mileage of Tata Nexon 2025?

The ARAI-claimed mileage ranges between 17.01 kmpl and 24.08 kmpl, depending on the powertrain configuration. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Which model of Nexon is best?

The “Fearless+” or “Fearless+ S” variants are widely considered to be well-equipped with the best features for the price.

What is the price of Nexon 7?

There is no Tata Nexon “7” or related offers for a 7-seater variant or special edition.

Is Tata Nexon a 5-star car?

Yes, the Nexon holds a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP.

Is Nexon flop or hit?

The Tata Nexon is a “hit” and stands among the best-selling SUVs in its segment and beyond.

Is Nexon expensive to maintain?

Maintenance costs for the Nexon are reasonable and comparable to those of other sub-compact SUVs in India.