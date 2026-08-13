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TATA Nexon

₹7.4 - 14.4 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4Expert Score
4.3
922
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The sub-four-meter compact SUV landscape is highly competitive, and the Tata Nexon remains an undisputed benchmark in this category. Known for its strong structural design, distinctive styling, and highly diverse choice of multi-powertrain options, this 5-seater family SUV continues to secure top positioning on Indian sales charts.

With a recent line-up expansion that introduces a panoramic sunroof (PS) on mid-tier variants like the Pure Plus, the vehicle continues to stay fresh, relevant, and highly appealing to tech-savvy urban buyers.

Tata Nexon Price in India

The Tata Nexon offers an expansive selection of trims divided across core personas—Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless—making it highly accessible across multiple budget tiers. The ex-showroom pricing structures for key configurations are listed below:

  • Tata Nexon Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT (Base Model): Rs. 7.37 Lakh
  • Tata Nexon Smart Plus 1.2 Petrol 5MT: Rs. 8.07 Lakh
  • Tata Nexon Smart Plus 1.2 Petrol 6AMT: Rs. 8.82 Lakh
  • Tata Nexon Pure Plus 1.2 Petrol 6MT: Rs. 8.95 Lakh
  • Tata Nexon Smart Plus 1.5 Diesel 6MT: Rs. 9.00 Lakh
  • Tata Nexon Pure Plus (S) 1.2 Petrol 6MT: Rs. 9.23 Lakh
  • Tata Nexon Pure Plus (PS) 1.2 Petrol 6MT: Rs. 9.60 Lakh
  • Tata Nexon Creative 1.2 Petrol 6MT: Rs. 10.00 Lakh
  • Tata Nexon Creative 1.2 Petrol 7DCA: Rs. 11.16 Lakh
  • Tata Nexon Creative 1.5 Diesel 6MT: Rs. 11.17 Lakh
  • Tata Nexon Creative Plus (S) 1.5 Diesel 6MT: Rs. 11.44 Lakh
  • Tata Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 Petrol 6MT Dual Tone: Rs. 12.17 Lakh
  • Tata Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) 1.2 Petrol DCA Dual Tone: Rs. 13.62 Lakh
  • Tata Nexon Fearless Plus (PS) 1.5 Diesel 6AMT Red Dark Edition (Top Model): Rs. 14.22 Lakh

(Note: All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi. Variant naming with "S" denotes Single-Pane Sunroof, while "PS" denotes the newly added Panoramic Sunroof.)

Engine, Performance, and Transmissions

The platform stands out by offering one of the most flexible mechanical configurations in the segment, allowing buyers to choose between high-efficiency turbo-petrol, torque-heavy diesel, and factory-fitted twin-cylinder CNG alternatives.

1. 1.2-litre Turbocharged Revotorq Petrol Engine

  • Displacement: 1199 cc
  • Maximum Power: 118 bhp (120 hp) @ 5500 rpm
  • Maximum Torque: 170 Nm @ 1750–4000 rpm
  • Transmission Choices: 5-speed Manual, 6-speed Manual, 6-speed Automated Manual (AMT), or a high-performance 7-speed Dual-Clutch Automatic (DCA) with paddle shifters

2. 1.5-litre Turbocharged Revotorq Diesel Engine

  • Displacement: 1497 cc
  • Maximum Power: 113 bhp (115 hp) @ 3750 rpm
  • Maximum Torque: 260 Nm @ 1500–2750 rpm
  • Transmission Choices: 6-speed Manual or a 6-speed Automated Manual (AMT) with paddle shifters

Driving Performance and Efficiency

The vehicle adapts efficiently to changing terrain profiles with integrated multi-drive modes (Eco, City, and Sport).

  • ARAI Certified Mileage (Diesel MT/AMT): Up to 24.08 kmpl
  • ARAI Certified Mileage (Petrol MT/DCA): 17.01 to 17.44 kmpl
  • Ground Clearance: A generous 208 mm keeps the underbody well-protected against extreme bumps and high waterlogging.

Exterior Design: Futuristic Styling

The vehicle is characterised by an ultra-modern, athletic appearance heavily inspired by premium coupe-SUV designs, giving it a commanding aesthetic presence on the road.

  • Front Architecture: Features a sleek split-headlamp configuration where thin, high-mounted sequential LED daytime running lights run flush with the gloss-black upper grille. The primary Bi-LED projector headlamps are nestled lower in the sculpted bumper housing.
  • Side and Rear Profile: Highlights muscular wheel arches filled with 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear is dominated by the distinctive "X-factor" connected LED tail lamps that display a signature welcome and goodbye light animation.
  • Special Visual Trims: The specialised Dark Edition and Red Dark Edition variants trade standard body colours for stealthy Midnight Black paintwork, blacked-out alloy wheels, and unique dark trim emblems.

Interior, Comfort, and Technology

The interior cabin features a minimalist, digital-first approach with top-tier materials that punch far above its weight class.

  • High-Tech Dashboard: Employs a massive 10.25-inch central touchscreen infotainment unit operating on a sleek user interface with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This is paired with a fully digital 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit driver's display capable of mirroring full-screen navigation maps.
  • Premium Comforts: Features a capacitive touch-panel for climate control, a leather-wrapped two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, ventilated front seats, a premium JBL sound system with a subwoofer, a wireless phone charger, and an air purifier.
  • Panoramic Sunroof Expansion: Moving beyond standard single-pane sunroof layouts, mid-and-higher trims now offer a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, increasing the sense of openness and luxury inside the cabin.
  • Cabin Versatility: The vehicle comfortably hosts 5 passengers, backed by a generous 382-litre boot capacity, which easily swallows large suitcases for weekend getaways.

Safety Architecture and Ratings

Tata Motors places safety at the very core of its design language. The vehicle continues to serve as an industry benchmark for structural safety in mass-market segments.

  • Crash Test Distinction: The model holds a perfect 5-Star Safety Rating under the rigorous crash test protocols of both Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP (B-NCAP).
  • Standard Safety Features: 6 Airbags come standard across every single variant, from the base Smart up to the top Fearless trim. Additional standard inclusions comprise Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Traction Control, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.
  • Advanced Monitoring Systems: Higher trims integrate a high-definition 360-degree camera assist with a blind-view monitor, front and rear parking sensors, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and rain-sensing auto wipers.

Final Verdict

The Tata Nexon represents a highly strategic choice for families seeking uncompromising safety, cutting-edge infotainment tech, and high road clearance. By offering 4 distinct transmission choices on its turbo-petrol engine alone, alongside highly efficient diesel and CNG setups, it effortlessly covers diverse consumer needs. Backed by its prestigious 5-star crash test rating and new premium additions like a panoramic sunroof, it remains a dominant, evergreen force in the compact SUV market.

Tata Nexon FAQs

Is Tata Nexon a 5- or 7-seater?

The Tata Nexon is a 5-seater compact SUV.

Is Tata Nexon good to buy?

The first-generation Tata Nexon was the first Indian car to receive a five-star rating from the Global NCAP, which is a positive safety feature.

What is the disadvantage of Tata Nexon?

The general disadvantages of the Tata Nexon are:

  • Suspension and ride quality issues on rough roads.
  • Gearbox and clutch complaints, such as a hard clutch and shift jerks.
  • Infotainment system glitches, including touchscreen freezing and camera malfunctions.

Which is better, Nexon or Creta?

The Hyundai Creta and Tata Nexon cater to different SUV segments and generally do not directly compete:

  • The Tata Nexon falls in the sub-compact SUV segment (B2-segment), focusing on safety, value, and a turbocharged engine, with better ground clearance but smaller size and boot space.
  • The Hyundai Creta belongs to the larger compact SUV segment (C-segment), offering more interior space, a range of engine options (including turbo and NA), and premium features with a higher price point.

What is the price of Tata Nexon 2025?

The Tata Nexon price ranges between 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and 15.59 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant chosen.

What is the mileage of Tata Nexon 2025?

The ARAI-claimed mileage ranges between 17.01 kmpl and 24.08 kmpl, depending on the powertrain configuration. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Which model of Nexon is best?

The “Fearless+” or “Fearless+ S” variants are widely considered to be well-equipped with the best features for the price.

What is the price of Nexon 7?

There is no Tata Nexon “7” or related offers for a 7-seater variant or special edition.

Is Tata Nexon a 5-star car?

Yes, the Nexon holds a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP.

Is Nexon flop or hit?

The Tata Nexon is a “hit” and stands among the best-selling SUVs in its segment and beyond.

Is Nexon expensive to maintain?

Maintenance costs for the Nexon are reasonable and comparable to those of other sub-compact SUVs in India.

Tata Nexon Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1199 - 1497 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    17.01-24.08 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    113 - 118 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | Diesel
  • NCAPSafetyRating iconNCAP Safety Rating
    5
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    170 - 260 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Nexon SpecsView specs icon

Tata Nexon Videos

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New Tata Nexon CAMO Edition | Quick Walkaround
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New Tata Nexon CAMO Edition | Quick Walkaround

Tata Nexon Variants

Tata Nexon price starts at ₹ 7.4 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 14.4 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Nexon comes in 65 variants. Tata Nexon's top variant is Fearless Plus (PS) Petrol 1.2L Turbo Automatic (AMT) Red Dark Edition.
Filter variants by:
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Petrol
Diesel
CNG
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Manual
65 Variants Available
Nexon Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT
₹7.4 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Nexon Smart Plus 1.2 Petrol 5MT
₹8.15 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Nexon Smart Plus (S) 1.2 Petrol 5MT
₹8.45 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Tata Nexon Latest Updates

Calendar icon7 Aug 2026
The Tata Nexon offers three special editions—Dark, Red Dark, and Camo—with the Camo featuring significant cabin upgrades and exclusivity.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Aug 2026
Tata Motors launches Nexon CAMO Edition in India with unique styling, integrated dashcam, and various powertrain options.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Jul 2026
The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza, priced ₹739,900-₹13,70,500, features updates and a new turbo engine, competing with Tata Nexon.Read Full Story
Calendar icon20 Jul 2026
Tata Motors to launch Tata Nexon as Tata Osprey in South Africa in 2026, focusing on safety and value.Read Full Story
Calendar icon13 Jul 2026
The Tata Nexon, a top performer in India's compact SUV segment, offers versatile powertrains and value-packed variants, with the Pure+ PS trim providing an ideal balance of features and price.Read Full Story

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Tata Nexon comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon image
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Maruti Suzuki BrezzaMaruti Suzuki Brezza imageRs. 7.4 LakhsOnwards
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Hyundai VenueHyundai Venue imageRs. 8 LakhsOnwards
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Hyundai Venue N LineHyundai Venue N Line imageRs. 10.65 LakhsOnwards
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Toyota Urban Cruiser TaisorToyota Urban Cruiser Taisor imageRs. 7.76 LakhsOnwards
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Tata Nexon Expert Review

Pros

Stylish new designUpdated infotainment system is feature richTurbo petrol-automatic offers a good performance with convenience

Cons

Infotainment screen has glitchesBuild quality could be betterNew HVAC controls lack haptic feedback

The Nexon SUV has been a game-changer for Tata Motors. With more than five lakh units already sold, this is the homegrown auto company’s bestseller. The automaker has been updating the Nexon SUV with facelifts or special editions over the year and they have worked really well for the sub-compact SUV. And now, the company is ready with the third iteration. Tata calls it “nearly” a new-generation model instead of a mere facelift.

Watch - Tata Nexon facelift first drive review: Can it set the benchmark higher?

Tata Nexon facelift: Exterior

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The new Nexon has seen extensive changes to its design and features. It’s still based on the X1 platform — the last connection to the famed Indica. It’s only fair then that the Nexon gets to wear the new design theme before all the new Tata models arrive in the future. If you’ve seen the Curvv concept, this will look familiar. The upright stance looks really nice. I like the fact that it does not have an obvious grille, which means Tata is bringing a more centralised design theme to its cars - whether EV or ICE. You will see more familiar styling elements on these cars going forward.

I also like the haunches on the bonnet, they add a nice masculine appeal, plus you get to know where the edges of the car are far better from the driver’s seat. The LED DRLs look very futuristic, and at the same time, they double up as turn indicators. The headlamp unit is a split set-up and is more compact than before.

Updates to the profile are minimal and cleverly done. There’s a new beltline that gives the impression of a longer car, while there are new alloy wheels with aero inserts that seem to be shared from the upcoming Nexon EV facelift. The rear gets a redesign too with the new X-themed LED taillights that are connected by a light bar on the tailgate. There are plenty of angular lines on the new bumper and tailgate, which makes for a busy design overall. It’s still one of the more confusing bits on the Nexon’s exterior. The signature raked windscreen stays the same but the Nexon now gets a longer roof spoiler for better aerodynamics. This also integrates the rear wiper for a clutter-free appearance. Apart from the visual upgrades, the Nexon is offered in new colours including this “Fearless Purple” that’s bound to grab your attention.

The Tata Nexon gets a revised dashboard with a minimalist design theme. Fewer buttons, redesigned air vents and new floating infotainment screens are mainstays
The Tata Nexon gets a revised dashboard with a minimalist design theme. Fewer buttons, redesigned air vents and new floating infotainment screens are mainstays

Tata Nexon facelift: Interior

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If you like the exterior of the Nexon, the interior should impress you even more. It’s seen big changes. Right from the steering wheel to the dashboard, everything feels new and everything feels premium. The steering wheel is now a two-spoke unit. The centre mimics a gaming console design and sports the illuminated Tata logo, which we are told, is a world-first.

The dashboard has been completely redesigned for a cleaner look. You have a three-step unit with black plastics on the top, carbon-fibre finish in the centre and leather inserts at the bottom. This is also finished in purple on the purple exterior shade, which extends to the seats and door pads as well. The plastics are nice and sturdy and the overall design is minimalistic. You also get wireless charging, a leather-wrapped armrest with some storage space but no visible cupholders. The door pockets can hold one-litre bottles and even an umbrella though.

The front seats get improved cushioning for better lumbar and lateral support. The seats also get ventilation and it worked flawlessly to keep us cool in scorching Jaipur. There’s no change in proportions and the Nexon facelift continues to pack decent space inside. The rear seats are comfortable but lack legroom for tall passengers, while the headroom is decent at best.

The rear passengers now get a seatbelt reminder with a three-point seatbelt for the middle occupant. However, they still miss out on a headrest. Depending on the Persona you choose, the Nexon’s feature list skips a few goodies, especially in the Smart variant. The Pure, Creative and Fearless personas are more loaded in this regard.

The new digital instrument console can also show navigation with the full-screen mode for distraction-free driving. This is a segment-first feature.
The new digital instrument console can also show navigation with the full-screen mode for distraction-free driving. This is a segment-first feature.

Tata Nexon facelift: Tech galore

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The Nexon’s cabin has not only seen an aesthetic upgrade, but it’s a lot more tech-friendly as well. That comes from two new displays. There are two new 10.25-inch digital screens. One is for the instrument console and the other is for the infotainment unit. We’ve seen this before on the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition but the bezels are slimmer, so it looks a lot more modern. Both of these units come with a new UI. They are far too easy to use. The graphics are great - nice and crisp - and the colours look equally nice. The new digital console will also show the navigation map like on luxury cars and the feature is certainly impressive.

There are fewer buttons in the cabin overall and the HVAC controls have also been replaced with a touch-based panel at the bottom. You get only 2 toggle switches - AC temperature and blower speed. The feature looks and feels premium but we would’ve liked haptic feedback over here like we see on Land Rover and Audi models. This would’ve made it safer to use on the road.

The feature list continues with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a new 360-degree camera and a blind-view monitor that shows up every time you engage either indicator. The Nexon also gets an air purifier, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, a height-adjustable passenger seat and voice commands in seven languages. The system can also take voice commands via Alexa.

The Nexon also gets remote engine start/stop and remote AC features for the first time, both of which can be activated using the app to pre-start the SUV or pre-cool the cabin.

Tata Nexon facelift: Safety

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On the safety front, the Tata Nexon facelift gets six airbags, ESP, ISOFIX child seat anchor mounts, and hill hold function as standard. The SUV retains its five-star safety tag by the Global NCAP but is yet to get a safety rating under India’s very own Bharat NCAP.

Tata Nexon facelift: Performance

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Tata Motors has updated the powertrain on the new Nexon facelift. The new showstopper is the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox alongside the tried and tested 1.5-litre diesel engine. The 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine continues to churn out 118 bhp peak power and 170 Nm of peak torque. This petrol motor is available with choices of four different gearbox options, which are - a five-speed manual, a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed AMT and the one we were driving - the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The seven-speed DCT with the 1.2 turbocharged petrol engine is a nice combination. Most of the power is concentrated in the mid-range and is quite likeable. This engine is pretty responsive and gets the numbers going quickly. If you are looking at highway runs too, this should make you very happy while making the entire process smooth.

Compared to the diesel engine, the petrol motor onboard the Tata Nexon facelift is much more refined and the NVH (Noise, Vibration and Harshness) levels are way lower. There is turbo lag under 2,000 rpm, which tends to be a bothersome factor but the DCT helps mask that effectively. You will still have to work your way around to get the SUV moving. What we would’ve liked is a little more responsiveness at the lower end of the rpm.

The paddle shifters offer more control over the SUV, especially to combat the turbo lag. The new mono-shifter feels chunky and premium on the DCT version. The steering weighs up nicely and while it may not be as heavy as we’d like at high speeds, the unit is responsive. The new dual-clutch transmission also offers slick shifts and works well for the most part. Body roll is well contained but the shift in weight is immediately apparent around a hard corner. Even then, the Tata Nexon facelift manages to entertain and is an enjoyable experience. You continue to get three driving modes in the SUV just like before, which are Economy, City and Sport. Each of these three driving modes tunes the acceleration of the car accordingly.

With the turbo petrol done, it was now time to move on to the Tata Nexon facelift diesel in this Fiery Red shade. The 1.5-litre diesel engine pumps out 113 bhp peak pow and 260 Nm of peak torque, and we drove the one paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. All good things on the Nexon and definitely what most users admire if you like a diesel SUV. You also get a six-speed AMT on offer with this diesel engine that brings more convenience to the drivers. With the diesel engine, it is a familiar space, there is a nice power band to play around with. The acceleration in the lower end is amazing and it is quick off the line. If you’ve liked the older Nexon diesel, the new one only takes that experience much higher with all the technology on board, complemented by the new design and styling.

The torque-friendly diesel engine keeps you entertained, especially on the open roads. The steering wheel feels a tad heavier at high speeds than the petrol one and the clutch is really easy to manage in stop-and-go traffic. The diesel engine’s clatter though seeps into the cabin quite easily and Tata Motors could’ve worked on improving the NVH levels here. The all-new Tata Nexon facelift's diesel continues to be fuel efficient, something that hasn’t changed.

Tata Nexon facelift: Ride quality

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When it comes to the ride quality on the Nexon facelift, Tata Motors has tuned the updated compact SUV rather well and it keeps you comfortable on even the most broken roads and even on some nasty potholes, which are common in many parts across the country, even on city roads. It is very pliant out on the highway as well as broken patches. The 208 mm ground clearance works wonderfully to combat challenging terrain and the SUV certainly delivers.

Tata Nexon facelift: What can be better

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But not everything remains hunky dory on the Tata Nexon facelift. Quality levels could be better, especially in the cabin. The fit and finesse have seen massive strides but there is scope for improvement in smaller areas like the door grab handles. Certain plastics still feel flimsy, which robs the premium feel the compact SUV otherwise offers. Our test drive unit also faced issues while connecting Android Auto but a hard factory reset resolved the issue. We’re told these concerns will be addressed on the production models.

Tata Nexon facelift: Verdict

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Is the new Tata Nexon facelift comprehensively updated enough? The short answer is, yes. The design looks fantastic, the interior gets a complete revamp and the changes make it nearly an all-new offering. The Nexon’s comprehensive upgrade also comes at a time when the competition has really upped the game. Prices are competitive starting at 8.10 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi), while a wide variety of trims give the SUV an edge over its rivals. 

So Tata Motors had to update its bestseller to keep the SUV formidable against all its tough rivals. This includes the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue and more. The Hyundai Venue was recently introduced with ADAS, making it the first car in the segment to get the same, which certainly makes things challenging for the Tata Nexon. However, to conclude one thing must be admitted that the Nexon facelift is a massive showcase of improvement in the automaker’s talents and at the right price, this will be another winner, retaining its bestseller tag for a few more years to come.

Tata Nexon Images

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Tata Nexon Colours

Tata Nexon is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Creative Ocean
Flame Red
Calgary White
Prisitne White
Pure Grey
Daytona Grey
Fearless Purple
Creative ocean

Tata Nexon Alternatives

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

7.54 - 14.88 Lakhs
NexonvsXUV 3XO
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
NexonvsBrezza
Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq

7.59 - 12.99 Lakhs
NexonvsKylaq
Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

8 - 15.64 Lakhs
NexonvsVenue
Hyundai Venue N Line

Hyundai Venue N Line

10.65 - 15.48 Lakhs
NexonvsVenue N Line
Citroen Aircross X

Citroen Aircross X

8.89 - 14.57 Lakhs
NexonvsAircross X

Tata Nexon Safety Ratings

The Tata Nexon has been awarded 5 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

Tata Nexon User Reviews & Ratings

4.2Engine & Performance
4.3Features
4.8Safety
4.5Design
4.3Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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Tata Nexon User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The Tata Nexon excels in comfort and safety, making it ideal for families. It provides a smooth ride on varied terrains, though minor build quality issues and certain usability concerns exist.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconExcellent 5-star safety rating
  • check circle iconSpacious and comfortable for families
  • check circle iconReliable hill hold control
  • check circle iconRefined driving experience even at high speeds
  • check circle iconImpressive illumination from LED headlamps

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconEngine noise can be loud under hard acceleration
  • warning iconRattling sound from dashboard and driver door noted
  • warning iconTouch panel for AC is hard to use while driving
  • warning iconBluetooth connectivity can be slow
  • warning iconBack seat is a squeeze for three adults

User Reviews

Best look ki white and black
It has good looks, and the features are also impressive. The ride is smooth, the mileage is decent, and the power delivery feels strong and refined
By: Sanju (Jun 4, 2026)
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Most compact size Fearless Champion
It offers strong build quality and excellent stability on highways, especially on rough roads. With multiple options available—petrol, EV, diesel, and CNG—it becomes a value-for-money proposition for Indian buyers.
By: Sachin Shivram Bhosle (May 4, 2026)
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Perfect city car
It’s a perfect car for a family of four. Everyone has enough legroom and support. Very happy with the comfort levels.
By: Devendra Rawat (Apr 21, 2026)
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Overall satisfied
I don't fear speed breakers anymore. The Tata Nexon clears everything with ease. Perfect for Indian road conditions.
By: Mahesh Bisht (Apr 21, 2026)
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Best for safety
The LED headlamps provide amazing illumination at night. I can see the road clearly even in unlit areas. Very safe for night driving.
By: Nitin Wadhwa (Apr 21, 2026)
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Tata Nexon Related News

The Tata Nexon Camo edition adds new colours, unique badges and a larger screen to the compact SUV’s familiar package.
If I were buying the Tata Nexon in a special edition, this one would be my pick
7 Aug 2026
Tata Nexon Camo
Tata Nexon CAMO Edition launched in India, prices start at 9.99 lakh
6 Aug 2026
The Tata Nexon EV Empowered 45 offers the larger 45 kWh battery, premium features and a claimed range of up to 489 km.
If I were buying the Tata Nexon EV, this is the variant I would pick
5 Aug 2026
Maruti Suzuki Brezza has received a major powertrain upgrade in the form of a new turbocharged petrol engine, borrowed from Maruti Suzuki Fronx, ramping up its competitiveness against Tata Nexon.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon: Base and top turbo-petrol variants EMI comparison
27 Jul 2026
Tata Nexon Pure+ PS offers a panoramic sunroof and a well-balanced feature list at a mid-range price point.
If I were buying the Tata Nexon, this is the variant I would pick
13 Jul 2026
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 Tata Nexon Related News
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Tata Nexon Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power113 -118 bhp
Body TypeCompact SUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque170-260 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage24.08 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1199 -1497 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
View all Nexon specs and features

Tata Nexon Mileage

Tata Nexon in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Tata Nexon's petrol variant is 17.44 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Tata Nexon Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT comes with a 44 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Smart 1.2 Petrol 5MT
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
17.44 kmpl

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