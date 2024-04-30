|Engine
Latest Update
The Mahindra XUV 3XO is a significantly revamped iteration of the Mahindra XUV300, which remains the automaker's key offering in the highly competitive compact SUV segment in the country, where it locks horns with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza etc.
Mahindra XUV 3XO gets a design that is heavily updated from the Mahindra XUV300. It sports a completely redesigned front profile with a new radiator grille flanked by fresh LED projector headlamps complemented by LED daytime running lights. Moving to the side profile, the car gets a new design for layered spoke alloy wheels, while at the back, there are revised design LED taillights. The tailgate looks different from the Mahindra XUV300 thanks to the sleek LED strip that connects the taillights.
Mahindra XUV 3XO: Features
Mahindra XUV 3XO comes as a major departure from the XUV300. It sports a large panoramic sunroof, which the homegrown car manufacturer claims is the largest in the segment. The dashboard layout is new and houses a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system that is complemented by a fully digital instrument cluster. The infotainment system is powered by the AdrenoX operating system and is paired with a seven-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. Seats and upholstery materials too have been updated to offer a more premium vibe over the XUV300. Other features include a new steering wheel, revised centre console, wireless smart device charger, automatic climate control, and a 360-degree surround view camera.
Mahindra XUV 3XO: Safety
Mahindra XUV 3XO is expected to get six airbags, a reverse parking camera, front and rear parking sensors and an ADAS suite among the safety features.
Mahindra XUV 3XO: Powertrain
Mahindra XUV 3XO is expected to come with the same engine options as the XUV300. In that case, expect the power and torque figures to be retuned to offer better performance. However, it comes with an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 20.1 kmpl, while it would be capable of sprinting 0-60 kmph in 4.5 seconds.
Mahindra XUV 3XO price starts at ₹ 7.49 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 15.49 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra XUV 3XO comes in 25 variants. Mahindra XUV 3XO's top variant is AX7L 1.2 TGDi AT.
₹7.49 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.99 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.49 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.99 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹9.99 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹10.39 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹10.69 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10.89 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹10.99 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹11.39 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹11.49 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹11.69 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹11.99 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.09 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹12.19 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹12.49 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.89 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹13.49 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹13.69 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹13.99 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹13.99 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹14.49 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Automatic
₹14.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹15.49 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Airbags
Yes
Body Type
Compact SUV
Mileage
18.06-21.2 kmpl
Engine
1197-1497 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol,Diesel
Sunroof
Yes
|Model Name
Mahindra XUV 3XO
|Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
|Kia Sonet
|Hyundai Venue N Line
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
₹11.39 - 12.49 Lakhs
₹7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs
₹12.16 - 13.3 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
4.5 out of 5
-
4 out of 5
4 out of 5
|Engine
1197-1497 cc
2184 cc
998-1493 cc
998 cc
|Mileage
18.1-21.2 kmpl
14 kmpl
18.2 kmpl
20.2 kmpl
|Fuel Type
Petrol,Diesel
Diesel
Petrol/Diesel
Petrol
|Airbags
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
|Transmission
Manual/Automatic
Manual
Manual/Automatic
Automatic (DCT)
Mahindra XUV 3XO in India is available in Petrol & Diesel variants. Average mileage of Mahindra XUV 3XO's petrol variant is 18.89 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mahindra XUV 3XO MX1 comes with a 42 litres fuel tank.
The sub-compact SUV space in the Indian car market is one of the most exciting segments with a vast number of options available to a potential buyer. The likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet have all made a mark and are common sights on the country's roads. But while its larger SUVs have become enormously popular, Mahindra has been eerily quiet in this particular segment with its XUV 300 thus far competing only for presence. But not anymore because the Mahindra XUV 3XO is here and is making a massive noise.
What does the Mahindra XUV 3XO bring to the table? How is it different from the XUV 300 and does it have the potential to challenge the champions and emerge as the new big boss? Here is our first-drive review of Mahindra XUV 3XO:
The Mahindra XUV 3XO is offered with two petrol and one diesel engine options. There is automatic and manual transmission options with both. There are nine broad variants with the base MX1 with manual gearbox at ₹7.49 lakh. The top-of-the-line AXL variant is priced at ₹15.49 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). Check out full price list of XUV 3XO here.
The XUV 300 has always appeared as a bit of an introvert in terms of its styling on the outside. Understated, underplayed and understyled. The Mahindra XUV 3XO is the exact opposite of all of these. While obviously at less than four meters, the SUV has a wide stance and looks significantly different from several angles from the model it now replaces.
From the rear is where the XUV 3XO poses most confidently and that wide proportion is amply highlighted by a prominent light bar connecting the two reworked tail lights. The rear bumper too is more prominent now and lends the vehicle a very strong visual presence.
The front of the XUV 3XO has also been extensively redesigned although it may not suit everyone's artsy palette. Whether it is the C-shaped DRLs or the new projector lights or even the updated grille, the face has received significant surgeries and while not boring for sure, may not be exactly charismatic either. The bumper too has been reworked while the contour lines on the bonnet have been updated.
From the side, the Mahindra XUV 3XO looks eerily similar to the XUV 300 - eerily because while the front and rear have been reworked big time, it appears the designers may have entirely forgotten about the model from this angle. There is no change in dimensions (ground clearance is up by 20 mm) and most of the cuts and creases have been carried forward. The few changes that have been made, however, include a fresh alloy design, larger 17-inch wheels on top variant and prominent body cladding.
The Mahindra XUV 3XO is available in as many as eight colour options although the Citrine Yellow shade looks gaudy - this is a personal opinion of course. The AX7 and AX7 L variants also come with dual-tone options.
If the changes on the outside are significant, the updates on the inside are exhaustive. Someone at Mahindra sat down to patiently list out all the flaws that the XUV 300 had and made a deliberate attempt to address each of these. The result? The Mahindra XUV 3XO.
The biggest gripe I always had against the XUV 300 is just how plebeian its interiors were - both in terms of features as well as aesthetics. The XUV 3XO is far more regal in comparison and yes, in terms of both features and aesthetics.
The top-end AX7 L variant in this review session sported generous use of soft-touch panels on the reworked dashboard and on the doors, flamboyant dashes of piano black finish on the dashboard and centre console as well as perforated leatherette seats in a plush cream colour. The sense of premiumness is a high jump from the previous model although maintaining the colour and piano black finish would be a task.
But would you really care if you are spoilt to the core with features? A 10.25-inch infotainment screen has been brought into the cabin of the XUV 3XO and there is a 10.25-inch all-digital driver display as well, teleported straight from the larger XUV 700. Both screens pack in a lot of information and will take some getting used to for first-time Mahindra owners. Thankfully, the touch interface is mostly prompt and there is minimal glare on the screens. There is also support for wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay even if both of these were not available at the time of the review due to the certification wait times.
The sound system too has been given special attention and the Harman Kardon unit combines four speakers, two tweeters and a sub-woofer to drown out everything else anywhere around.
There are plenty of storage options, cooled glovebox several charging points (including one 65W USB fast charger), dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming mirror, 360-degree camera and a massive sunroof that is the largest in this segment. And while the folks over at Mahindra have peppered the 3XO with features galore, they have missed one of the most practical convenience highlight in Indian climatic conditions - ventilated seats.
The erstwhile XUV 300 was also rather cramped and this is also what Mahindra has focused on. In comparison, the XUV 3XO feels far more airy and comfortable.
The emphasis on width translates into respectable shoulder rooms for three at the back while the kneeroom, legroom and space for feet are all quite adequate. Dedicated headrests, well-cushioned seats, dedicated AC vents and a foldout armrest further make the second half of the XUV 3XO a nice place to be in. As for the front, all of these elements are carried forward and the relatively high seat position gives a nice view of the surroundings. And if you are out on a long journey, there is some good news for your luggage because the previously paltry cargo area has been tweaked for a lower floor which allows more bags to be piled one on top of another. The precise capacity figure is up from 259 litres to 295 litres.
The cabin inside the XUV 3XO then is a radical update and is a job that has been extremely well done, possibly standing out as one of the biggest threat points for rivals.
The Mahindra XUV 3XO is also trying real hard to be an enthusiast's car. Three engine options and the option to choose between manual, AT and AMT are available. During the course of this review, the unit was the one with the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder TGD-i petrol motor with an Aisin-sourced six-speed torque converter.
In this version at least, the XUV 3XO is one of the peppiest cars to drive with dollops of power (130 bhp) and torrents of torque (230 Nm). The mStallion turbo petrol motor is an extremely eager unit that responds to the minutest of throttle inputs with aplomb. But this isn't at the cost of refinement because there is not much in terms of noise that is palpable within the cabin even when the SUV is being pushed around.
The torque converter also ticks the numbers well and accentuates the sprinting abilities of the vehicle. While I would have wanted even more control courtesy paddle shifters, there is still the option of taking manual control through the stick itself.
But because of all the eagerness, the XUV 3XO is a bit jerky to drive at low speeds and within city limits. Even in the sanest drive mode - Zip, it is just too keen to Zoom. And yes, Zip, Zap and Zoom are the three drive modes.
The SUV also benefits from a well-weighted steering which has a reassuring feel at high speeds. It may not be the most precise when the car is being thrown around but for everyday drives, it holds itself well. And yet another feather in the cap is the high ground clearance and the slightly stiff suspension that helps the XUV 3XO move over most road aberrations with ease.
The XUV 3XO comes with Level 2 ADAS, making it the only car in the segment to offer this. The assisted driving systems are made possible by one front camera, one front radar, ultrasonic sensors all around and a 360-degree camera. Six airbag, selectronic stability control and three-point seat belts for all seats are standard across all variants. The other safety highlights include tyre pressure monitoring system and blind view monitor.
It would have needed a solid offering to compete in the sub-compact SUV segment in India. The good news for Mahindra is that the latest XUV 3XO is solid and then some more. The regular turbo petrol and diesel engine versions are priced extremely well and offer plenty of features.
The XUV 3XO with TGD-i engine is on the pricier side but is aiming big and beyond its own league. Mahindra has attempted to keep most bases covered and the XUV 3XO has all the potential to emerge as a very, very strong performer.