XUV 3XO is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 25 variants. The price of XUV 3XO AX7 L Diesel in Delhi is Rs. 17.68 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of AX7 L Diesel is 42 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Child Safety Lock, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna and specs like:
Engine Type: Turbo Diesel with CRDe
Max Torque: 300 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 42 litres
BootSpace: 364 litres
Mileage of AX7 L Diesel is 20.6 kmpl.