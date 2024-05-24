2024 Force Gurkha: Cabin

The fulcrum on which the cabin updates in the newest Force Gurkha balances itself upon is in terms of convenience features as well as seat arrangement.

The three-row version of Force Gurkha is seen here on the top. The bottom half of the image above shows the Captain seats in the second row with entry and exit from the back door.

The three-row Gurkha, as mentioned previously, offers two forward-facing dedicated seats in the last row. And unlike most vehicles offering three rows of seats, the Gurkha's last row is quite comfortable. Getting and and out is fairly easy using the back door and space is quite decent as well. There is no third-row air-conditioning vent though, nor is there a single charging point here. What you have to make do with then is a small light on top and two bottle holders. This, however, still isn't a deal-breaker.

What is a bother though is the benchseat in the middle. Sure, the passengers here won't have to get up and out to make a passage for entry into the third row but then again, space is surprisingly limited here. With the driver seat pushed back to even midway, room for legs and knees gets significantly cut. And because the benchseat has no recline or slide function, you are left with two options - fight it out with those at the front or keep mum and adjust the best you can.

It is only partially better in the three-door version with two rows of seats because while space here is limited too, at least there are Captain seats in the second row. And because there is no third-row seats of any kind, those in the back can recline their Captain seats. There is also more luggage space in this version - 500 litres - but the windows at the back continue to be fixed.

The feature list is common between both versions and this is good. The Gurkha doesn't pamper occupants but at least now, it makes an effort to be hospitable. The new nine-inch Nippon infotaintment unit has been plonked on the dashboard and is fairly par for the course, even putting out feed from the newly added rear cams. There is support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay but through an external mobile app which is cumbersome to set up and use. The seven-inch all-digital driver display though is a big step up and is a starry high point because of all the drive-related information it puts out. The two rows of air-conditioning is fairly strong too and there is also a vent on the driver side console to cool your legs. There is decent amount of storage space for small bottles and other knickknacks in the cabin. Charging points are available for front and middle-row passengers (second row in case of the three-door version) which is good.

The interface of the infotainment screen is relatively easy to master but no integration of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto is a bit of a bummer.

But limit your expectations till here. Nothing outright fancy - no sunroof, no ventilated seats, no wireless charging pad, no air purification system and no electronically-adjustable seats. Frankly, having these features is a bragging right but giving them a skip in a vehicle like this, in my personal opinion, is smart if the emphasis is on making the Gurkha a cost-effective option. But where the Gurkha seriously lacks is in the level of refinement.

A ,look at the dashboard layout inside Force Gurkha.