HT Auto
Force Motors Gurkha Front Right Side
1/12
Force Motors Gurkha Front Right View
2/12
Force Motors Gurkha Front View
3/12
Force Motors Gurkha Grille
4/12
Force Motors Gurkha Headlight
5/12
Force Motors Gurkha Left Side View
View all Images
6/12

Force Motors Gurkha

Force Motors Gurkha is a 4-7 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 16,75,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 2596 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Manual. Force Motors Gurkha mileage is 12 kmpl.
3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
16.75 - 18 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers
Force Motors Gurkha Key Specs
Engine2596 cc
Mileage12 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Gurkha specs and features

About Force Motors Gurkha

Latest Update

  • 2024 Force Gurkha SUV: Five reasons to buy or not to buy
  • Force Gurkha 3-door SUV vs Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny: Price comparison

    • Force Motors Gurkha Alternatives

    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    GurkhavsSeltos
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    13.59 - 17.35 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    GurkhavsScorpio Classic
    UPCOMING
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

    17 - 22 Lakhs
    Check Alcazar Facelift details
    View similar Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    16.77 - 21.28 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    GurkhavsAlcazar
    Hyundai Creta N Line

    Hyundai Creta N Line

    16.82 - 20.45 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    GurkhavsCreta N Line

    Force Motors Gurkha Variants & Price

    Force Motors Gurkha price starts at ₹ 16.75 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 18 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Force Motors Gurkha comes in 2 variants. Force Motors Gurkha's top variant is 5 Door (7-Seater).

    Fuel Type:
    All
    Transmission:
    All
    3 Door (4-Seater)
    16.75 Lakhs*
    2596 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    5 Door (7-Seater)
    18 Lakhs*
    2596 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Force Motors Gurkha Specifications and Features

    Body TypeSUV
    AirbagsYes
    Mileage12 kmpl
    Engine2596 cc
    Fuel TypeDiesel
    View all Gurkha specs and features

    Force Motors Gurkha comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Force Motors Gurkha
    		Kia SeltosMahindra Scorpio ClassicHyundai AlcazarHyundai Creta N Line
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹16.75 - 18 Lakhs
    ₹10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
    ₹13.59 - 17.35 Lakhs
    ₹16.77 - 21.28 Lakhs
    ₹16.82 - 20.45 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    3.5 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    3 out of 5
    3.5 out of 5
    -
    Engine
    2596 cc
    1482-1497 cc
    2184 cc
    1493-1999 cc
    1482 cc
    Mileage
    12 kmpl
    17-20.7 kmpl
    15 kmpl
    18.1-20.4 kmpl
    18-18.2 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Petrol/Diesel
    Diesel
    Petrol/Diesel
    Petrol
    Airbags
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Manual
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual
    Manual/Automatic
    Manual/Automatic

    Add your vehicle to our garage

    Force Motors Gurkha Expert Review
    By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
    3.5 out of 5
    By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
    4
    Performance
    4
    Safety
    4
    Design
    3
    Feature
    3
    Comfort
    Pros
    Massive road presenceExtremely capable 4x4 optionEnhanced styling and updated feature list
    Cons
    No AT or petrol engineCabin refinement has scope for improvementFixed middle row seats in five-door version

    When I told my father that I would be driving the latest Gurkha, he had no idea what I was talking about. When I told him it was an SUV from Force, the same company that previously offered the iconic Matador, his eyes twinkled with nostalgia. Although just one example, the bane for the Force Gurkha SUV all these years has largely been the lack of awareness around the brand, the model and its capabilities among people outside of a niche, adventure-seeking car-buying audience.

    The Force Gurkha is often seen as the only direct challenger to the Mahindra Thar in the sub- 20 lakh price bracket for SUVs that are capable of off-roading. But to sit and wait for laurels to drop in its lap just because it is a rugged 4x4 machine hasn't worked for Gurkha. The possible solution? A new five-door, three-row Gurkha as well as the promise of more features, more style and more substance. Can all of these updates help this SUV - which has been around for 16 years now - help take it to a wider audience?

    Here are initial impressions about the updated 2024 Force Gurkha SUV:

    2024 Force Gurkha: Exteriors

    expand
    Seen
    Seen here are the five-door version of the Force Gurkha (left) and the three-door version in two of the four colour options available.

    The latest Gurkha comes in two body types - the three-door version has been carried forward but all eyes would be particularly peeled for the five-door version which comes with three rows of seats. The styling updates though are common between the two and include a pair of high-intensity LED headlights and DRLs, a tweaked bumper, 18-inch alloy wheels and four body colour options - Green, Red, Black and White.

    Both
    Both variants of the Gurkha benefit from a lifted lip which not only help its off-road abilities but also strengthens the face in terms of visual cues.

    The Gurkha retains its mammoth road presence and while the dimensions are differ between the three-door version and the five-door versions, this SUV looks still looks extremely menacing, complete with that iconic air-intake snorkel for air supply and water wading.

    What is also mighty interesting is that in the five-door version, the entry and exit for those in the last row is from the back because the Captain seats have been plonked at the back instead of the second row. For more on that…

    2024 Force Gurkha: Cabin

    expand

    The fulcrum on which the cabin updates in the newest Force Gurkha balances itself upon is in terms of convenience features as well as seat arrangement.

    The
    The three-row version of Force Gurkha is seen here on the top. The bottom half of the image above shows the Captain seats in the second row with entry and exit from the back door.

    The three-row Gurkha, as mentioned previously, offers two forward-facing dedicated seats in the last row. And unlike most vehicles offering three rows of seats, the Gurkha's last row is quite comfortable. Getting and and out is fairly easy using the back door and space is quite decent as well. There is no third-row air-conditioning vent though, nor is there a single charging point here. What you have to make do with then is a small light on top and two bottle holders. This, however, still isn't a deal-breaker.

    What is a bother though is the benchseat in the middle. Sure, the passengers here won't have to get up and out to make a passage for entry into the third row but then again, space is surprisingly limited here. With the driver seat pushed back to even midway, room for legs and knees gets significantly cut. And because the benchseat has no recline or slide function, you are left with two options - fight it out with those at the front or keep mum and adjust the best you can.

    It is only partially better in the three-door version with two rows of seats because while space here is limited too, at least there are Captain seats in the second row. And because there is no third-row seats of any kind, those in the back can recline their Captain seats. There is also more luggage space in this version - 500 litres - but the windows at the back continue to be fixed.

    The feature list is common between both versions and this is good. The Gurkha doesn't pamper occupants but at least now, it makes an effort to be hospitable. The new nine-inch Nippon infotaintment unit has been plonked on the dashboard and is fairly par for the course, even putting out feed from the newly added rear cams. There is support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay but through an external mobile app which is cumbersome to set up and use. The seven-inch all-digital driver display though is a big step up and is a starry high point because of all the drive-related information it puts out. The two rows of air-conditioning is fairly strong too and there is also a vent on the driver side console to cool your legs. There is decent amount of storage space for small bottles and other knickknacks in the cabin. Charging points are available for front and middle-row passengers (second row in case of the three-door version) which is good.

    The
    The interface of the infotainment screen is relatively easy to master but no integration of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto is a bit of a bummer.

    But limit your expectations till here. Nothing outright fancy - no sunroof, no ventilated seats, no wireless charging pad, no air purification system and no electronically-adjustable seats. Frankly, having these features is a bragging right but giving them a skip in a vehicle like this, in my personal opinion, is smart if the emphasis is on making the Gurkha a cost-effective option. But where the Gurkha seriously lacks is in the level of refinement.

    A
    A ,look at the dashboard layout inside Force Gurkha.

    The steering wheel itself looks like it has been teleported to the Gurkha from one of the commercial vehicles in the Force portfolio. Forget about steering-mounted controls. The plastics surrounding the second-row AC vents were creaking in both test vehicles and some of the switches were reminiscent of those in long-distance trains in the country. In an otherwise respectably updated cabin, these stand out more now because of the contrast painted.

    2024 Force Gurkha: Drive

    expand

    You don't drive a Force Gurkha. You commandeer it. Because it is a battle tank that is every bit as intimidating while standing still as it is when rumbling about. If you think the Mahindra Thar is menacing to look at - and it is, the Gurkha is even more so.

    Powered by a behemoth 2.6-litre diesel motor that comes paired to a five-speed gearbox, the SUV produces 138 bhp and offers 320 Nm of torque. What this means in the real world is a partly gruff, partly gauche drive trait on regular roads. There is a fair bit of engine noise that comes into the cabin although the control over surrounding sounds is good. The gear throws may not be slick either but are still fairly easy to manage while the short clutch reach will help tackle traffic to some extent.

    The
    The Gurkha now offers safety features such as Tyre-Pressure-Monitoring System, apart from two airbags and ABS with EBD.

    The Gurkha is more than likely to still feel out of place in tight spaces that define most Indian cities, especially in congested areas. And this is not because of its sheer size but due to its tuning. But this is also what helps it enormously when empty stretches open up on the horizon.

    The Gurkha isn't a sprinter but work the gears sensibly and this beast manages to push itself forward with a fair sense of eagerness. The heft to the steering also adds to the confidence and while there is some degree of bobbing, that's only expected from such a body type. The SUV also manages to make mincemeat of any and all road hurdles in its path and this confidence of the vehicle soon begins to seep into someone who may be new to the model.

    But where the Gurkha truly shines, still, is where there are no roads at all. Among the updates tailormade for adventure is an electronic shift to switch between 4H, 4L and 2H which allows the Gurkha to move from tarmac to trail on the fly now.

    It
    It is easier to switch between 2H, 4H and 4L as the second stick has been dropped for an electronic shift in the latest Gurkha.

    A 35-degree gradebility, 28-degree ramp over angle and 37- degree departure angle lend this SUV some serious abilities to get out of places where most others won't dare to drive.

    The
    The all-terrain 18-inch wheels on the Force Gurkha lends the SUV a lot of grip on a variety of conditions.

    We put some of these to test on a make-shift track during our drive and while this track wasn't daunting by any stretch of a Gurkha's imagination, the SUV still managed to give a generous glimpse into what it is all about. The sheer confidence of the Force SUV to push ahead has quite the calming effect on the person behind the steering. It also claims to have a water-wading capability of 700 mm although we weren't able to experience this.

    Force
    Force Gurkha in action on the off-road section of test drive.

    2024 Force Gurkha: Verdict

    expand

    The Gurkha does not want to be for everyone. It seems to still not have any aspirations to be a crowd pleaser. And that is absolutely fine. But what it is seeking to be is a far more visible - and a more viable - option for an ever-increasing thrill-seeking Indian car-buying audience. Just because it is a niche offering does not mean that the niche base cannot be expanded.

    The 2024 Force Gurkha does a good job of retaining its core strengths - massive road presence and fairly decent style updates. The three-row version is a great option to have irrespective of space issues in the middle. And the feature list is adequate even if not unnecessarily fancy. Where the Gurkha still misses out on though is a missing petrol and automatic transmission options, as well as in levels of refinement.

    READ MORE

    Force Motors Gurkha News

    The 2024 Force Gurkha range arrives with a host of upgrades including a more powerful diesel engine, a comprehensively updated interior and a new 5-door alternative.
    2024 Force Gurkha SUV: Five reasons to buy or not to buy
    24 May 2024
    2024 Force Gurkha SUV will take on the likes of Mahindra Thar and Maruti Jimny in the lifestyle vehicle segment. Gurkha SUV has been launched in both three-door and five-door options to take on rivals.
    Force Gurkha 3-door SUV vs Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny: Price comparison
    3 May 2024
    The 2024 Force Gurkha range arrives with a host of upgrades including a more powerful diesel engine, a tech-laden interior and a new 5-door alternative
    2024 Force Gurkha 3-door & 5-door launched in India, priced from 16.75 lakh
    2 May 2024
    The 2024 Force Gurkha range is now available for bookings at dealerships and comes a more rugged off-roader against the Jimny and Thar
    2024 Force Gurkha 3-door and 5-door bookings open for 25,000, launch in May
    30 Apr 2024
    The Force Gurkha continues to have a very strong road presence regardless of whether it is driving forward or just standing still. It continues to be influenced by the Mercedes G Wagon and is appears proud of it.
    2024 Force Gurkha drive impressions: Raw, rough, robust and raring for a fight
    29 Apr 2024
    View all
     Force Motors Gurkha News

    Force Motors Gurkha related Videos

    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Kia EV3 will join the Korean auto giant's electric vehicle lineup which also includes the likes of EV6 and EV9. The EV3, which is expected to be launched in India sometime next year, will rival BYD Atto3 among others in the segment.
    Kia EV3 electric SUV, rival to BYD Atto3, promises 560 kms of range
    31 May 2024
    Mercedes Benz kicked off 2024 with the launch of the AMG GLE 53 coupe in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.85 crore (ex-showroom).
    Mercedes AMG GLE 53 review: A bulked up sprinter with touch of luxury
    29 May 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    The 2024 Jeep Wrangler SUV comes powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that can offer up to 267 bhp of power and 400 Nm of peak torque. It also comes with water fording capacity of 864 mm.
    2024 Jeep Wrangler first impressions: Rugged with more style and features
    25 Apr 2024
    View all
     
    Explore Other Options

    Force Motors Gurkha FAQs

    The Force Motors Gurkha offers a competitive mileage of 12 kmpl.
    The top variant of Force Motors Gurkha is the 5 Door (7-Seater) providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium SUV experience.
    Force Motors Gurkha is a 4-7 Seater SUV.
    The Force Motors Gurkha comes in diesel variant offering a mileage of 12 kmpl.
    The Force Motors Gurkha comes with 2596 engine. It comes with single manual transmission. With 2 variants, it caters to diverse preferences.

    Latest Cars in India 2024

    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63

    Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63

    3.3 - 3.8 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

    3.35 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    6.49 - 9.64 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Isuzu V-Cross

    Isuzu V-Cross

    25.52 - 30.96 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Force Motors Gurkha

    Force Motors Gurkha

    16.75 - 18 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Cars in India 2024

    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    10.9 - 20.3 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    13.99 - 26.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Cars in India 2024

    Lexus UX

    Lexus UX

    40 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Altroz Racer

    Tata Altroz Racer

    8.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Toyota Land Cruiser 250

    Toyota Land Cruiser 250

    1 Cr Exp. Price
    Check details
    Tata Curvv

    Tata Curvv

    15 - 20 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW M3

    BMW M3

    65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details

    Popular SUV Cars

    UPCOMING
    Mahindra Ekuv100

    Mahindra Ekuv100

    8.25 - 10 Lakhs
    Check Ekuv100 details
    View similar Cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQC

    Mercedes-Benz EQC

    1.07 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    EQC Price in Delhi
    Audi RS Q8

    Audi RS Q8

    2.07 - 2.1 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    RS Q8 Price in Delhi
    Audi e-tron Sportback

    Audi e-tron Sportback

    1.18 Cr
    Check Latest Offers
    e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
    UPCOMING
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV

    10 - 14 Lakhs
    Check Wagon R EV details
    View similar Cars
    View all
     Popular SUV Cars