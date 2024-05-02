2024 Force Gurkha 3-door & 5-door launched in India, priced from 16.75 lakh

Force Motors has announced prices for the 2024 Gurkha 3-door and 5-door models. The 2024 Force Gurkha 3-door is priced at ₹16.75 lakh, while the Gurkha 5-door will set you back by ₹18 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, exclusive of TCS. Bookings for both off-roaders began late last month for a token of ₹25,000, while deliveries will commence by mid-May.

The 2024 Force Gurkha received significant updates including the styling revisions to the front and rear, larger 18-inch alloy wheels, and the addition of a 5-door version. The latter arrives with a longer wheelbase bringing a more practical version with a usable second row that can be accessed via the extra set of doors, while there’s a third row with two captain seats.

The 2024 Force Gurkha range gets a 7-inch digital console and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Force Motors also added a new 7-inch digital instrument console to the off-roader along with a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, bringing the model up to speed with newer creature comforts. The 4WD shifter has also been switched from a manual lever to a shift-on-fly rotor knob between the front seats. That said, the Gurkha range continues to remain basic and functional.

The big update on the Force Gurkha range is the heavily updated 2.6-litre turbocharged inter-cooled diesel engine. The new motor now produces 138 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. Torque comes at a wider band between 1,400 rpm and 2,600 rpm, allowing for higher speeds on the highway. Power goes to all four wheels via the 5-speed manual gearbox. The off-roader gets a front and rear locking differential.

The 2024 Force Gurkha primarily competes against the Mahindra Thar 3-door and Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door. It’ll soon face heat from the Mahindra Thar 5-door set to arrive later this year.

