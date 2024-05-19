HT Auto
Mahindra Scorpio N, Bolero Neo and Thar become pricier by up to 25,000

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 May 2024, 08:48 AM
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra has increased the pricing of its range of SUVs in India. The homegrown car manufacturer has increased the pricing of its popular Scorpio N SUV by up to 25,000. On the other hand, the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Mahindra Thar too have become pricier by up to 14,000 and 10,000, respectively.

With this fresh price hike, the Mahindra Scorpio N is now priced between 13.85 lakh and 24.54 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra Bolero Neo now comes available at a starting price of 994,600 (ex-showroom). The Mahindra Thar SUV too has received a price hike alongside its other two siblings. The Thar now comes available at a starting price of 11.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra Scorpio N comes as a revamped version of the iconic Scorpio SUV. Sold alongside the Scorpio Classic, the Mahindra Scorpio N is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. This SUV has helped the homegrown SUV manufacturer to post significant growth in sales since its launch in the country market.

Watch: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review

The Mahindra Bolero Neo is available in four different variants, which are N4, N8, N10, and N10 (O). While the prices of the latter two variants remain unchanged, the former two variants have received a price hike of 5,000 and 14,000, respectively.

Mahindra Thar is one of the true-blue offroaders in India. The three-door SUV has received a price hike of 10,000, applicable to select variants. The base-spec LX hard-top petrol AT RWD, AX(O) hard-top diesel MT RWD, and the LX hard-top diesel MT RWD have received a price hike, while the prices of all other versions remain unchanged. With this price hike implemented, Mahindra Thar is now available at a price ranging between 11.35 lakh and 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the AX(O) hard-top diesel MT RWD and Earth Edition Diesel AT 4WD, respectively.

First Published Date: 19 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST
TAGS: Thar Bolero Neo Scorpio Classic Mahindra Thar Mahindra Bolero Neo Bolero Neo Mahindra Scorpio N Scorpio N Mahindra Thar

