Mahindra Scorpio N, Bolero Neo and Thar become pricier by up to ₹25,000
- Mahindra has increased the pricing of its three cars - Scorpio N, Bolero Neo and Thar.
Mahindra has increased the pricing of its range of SUVs in India. The homegrown car manufacturer has increased the pricing of its popular Scorpio N SUV by up to ₹25,000. On the other hand, the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Mahindra Thar too have become pricier by up to ₹14,000 and ₹10,000, respectively.
With this fresh price hike, the Mahindra Scorpio N is now priced between ₹13.85 lakh and ₹24.54 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mahindra Bolero Neo now comes available at a starting price of ₹994,600 (ex-showroom). The Mahindra Thar SUV too has received a price hike alongside its other two siblings. The Thar now comes available at a starting price of ₹11.35 lakh (ex-showroom).
Also check these Cars
Mahindra Scorpio N comes as a revamped version of the iconic Scorpio SUV. Sold alongside the Scorpio Classic, the Mahindra Scorpio N is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. This SUV has helped the homegrown SUV manufacturer to post significant growth in sales since its launch in the country market.
Watch: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review
The Mahindra Bolero Neo is available in four different variants, which are N4, N8, N10, and N10 (O). While the prices of the latter two variants remain unchanged, the former two variants have received a price hike of ₹5,000 and ₹14,000, respectively.
Mahindra Thar is one of the true-blue offroaders in India. The three-door SUV has received a price hike of ₹10,000, applicable to select variants. The base-spec LX hard-top petrol AT RWD, AX(O) hard-top diesel MT RWD, and the LX hard-top diesel MT RWD have received a price hike, while the prices of all other versions remain unchanged. With this price hike implemented, Mahindra Thar is now available at a price ranging between ₹11.35 lakh and ₹17.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the AX(O) hard-top diesel MT RWD and Earth Edition Diesel AT 4WD, respectively.