JLR to locally assemble Range Rover SUVs in India. Here's the expected prices

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is all set to start production of its Range Rover and Range Rover Sport SUVs in India. This will mark the first such step for the iconic SUVs in their 54-year-long history when these luxury cars will be manufactured in a country outside the UK, the home country of the OEM. Revealing this information, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran lauded Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata for bringing the JLR brand to the Tata Group 15 years ago.

Till now the British luxury car marque has produced the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport in JLR's Solihull plant in the UK and then exported to around 121 countries globally, including India. However, with the rapidly surging demand for luxury cars in India, and seeing the huge growth opportunity here, JLR has decided to start production of these two models locally in India. With this strategy, JLR will achieve the goal of lower pricing of these cars in the country, as the import duty will not be applied if the SUVs are locally built. This will help the OEM to lower the pricing of the SUVs by up to 22 per cent, which would eventually result in a boost in sales.

JLR currently has a plant in Pune which has an installed production capacity of around 10,000 units per annum. The company already assembles Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar F-Pace and Discovery Sport in the plant. With the addition of the two models, JLR India will now be rolling out a total of six models from the Pune-based facility it shares with Tata Motors.

Expected prices of locally built Range Rover SUVs

In an interaction with PTI, JLR India's Managing Director Rajan Amba said the local production of these two SUVs is a big step for the auto company to make the two models accessible to a wider set of customers in the Indian market. "This local assembly will allow us to take the benefit of the duty structure and to bring the price down of the two models by about 18 to 22 per cent," Amba reportedly added.

With local production, the price of Range Rover Sport, which would be available for deliveries in August 2024, would come down to ₹1.4 crore (ex-showroom) as compared with ₹1.9 crore (ex-showroom) currently. Similarly, the price of Range Rover which will be available in the market from this month-end, would cost ₹2.6 crore (ex-showroom) for the Autobiography version which is currently available at around ₹3.3 crore (ex-showroom).

