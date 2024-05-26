Jaguar F-Pace to say goodbye with two new special editions

Tata Motors Group-owned Jaguar is all set to phase out its first-ever SUV F-Pace. The British luxury car brand is ready to bid adieu to the SUV with two special edition models. Christened as the Jaguar F-Pace 90th Anniversary Edition and the F-Pace SVR 575, the special edition models will mark the end of the internal combustion engine-powered luxury SUV. The automaker has stated that the F-Pace 90th Anniversary Edition commemorates the brand completing 90 years while the latter will come with the most potent derivative of the SUV to go on sale in global markets.

Jaguar F-Pace 90th Anniversary Edition

Speaking about the distinctive styling, the upcoming Jaguar F-Pace 90th Anniversary Edition gets subtle yet distinctive badging, which comes accentuated by R-Dynamic exterior styling elements. Besides this, it has a wide range of optional features that allow the owners for personalisation. These optional features include diamond-turned alloy wheels, privacy glass, a panoramic sunroof and a 3D surround camera view for the 360-degree camera among others. The interior of the car gets sports seats featuring contrast stitching, ebony headlining and also, there are sleek aluminium interior trims. The F-Pace 90th Anniversary Edition will be available in S, SE, and HSE trims including the plug-in hybrid models.

Jaguar F-Pace SVR 575 Edition

The other special edition iteration of the car, the Jaguar F-Pace SVR 575 Edition gets an updated powertrain. It gets power from a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine belting out an additional 25 bhp power taking the total output to 567 bhp, while torque output for the SUV is 700 Nm. The 575 Edition claims to be the most powerful F-Pace ever produced and promises a 0-100 kmph acceleration in 3.8 seconds.

This version also gets SVR-spec aggressive bumpers and bonnet vents along with a Black Exterior pack adding gloss black trim finishes to the exterior. It runs on 22-inch forged alloy wheels with a diamond-turned finish and contrasting satin technical grey accents.

