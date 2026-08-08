Audi Q5 Key Specs
- Engine1984 cc
- Mileage13.4 kmpl
- Power261 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space520 litres
- Max Torque370 Nm
- Drive Train4 / AWD
- Kerb Weight1890 kg
The Audi Q5 is a five-seat premium mid-size SUV that combines luxury, performance, and practicality in a well-balanced package. Offered in three variants and a single petrol powertrain, the Q5 caters to buyers seeking a refined urban SUV with all-wheel-drive capabilities. It features Audi’s signature understated styling, an expansive feature list, and a plush cabin well-suited for family and business use. The Q5 is currently offered in Premium Plus, Technology, and a special Bold Edition.
The Q5 is priced from ₹66.99 lakh for the base Premium Plus variant, going up to ₹73.79 lakh for the limited-run Bold Edition (ex-showroom India). The mid-tier Technology trim is priced slightly higher than the base variant and offers more convenience and infotainment features. The Q5’s pricing places it squarely in the luxury SUV segment, competing with other German and Scandinavian rivals.
Audi offers the SUV in three variants: Premium Plus, Technology, and Bold Edition. The Premium Plus variant offers most of the essentials, including powered front seats and panoramic sunroof. The Technology trim adds premium equipment such as the Audi virtual cockpit plus, a 19-speaker Bang and Olufsen 3D sound system, and a wireless phone charger. The Bold Edition, launched in 2024, brings blacked-out design elements for a sportier visual appeal while retaining all the features of the Premium Plus trim.
The Audi Q5 returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 13.47 kmpl. The combination of the 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine and the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission offers respectable mileage figures in real-world conditions for a luxury SUV of its class.
Under the hood, the Q5 is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine delivering 261 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque. It is paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, and power is delivered to all four wheels via Audi’s Quattro AWD system. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.3 seconds and has a top speed of 237 kmph.
The tech suite includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, three-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, gesture-operated tailgate, and powered front seats with memory function. The Technology variant further adds a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen 3D surround sound system and ambient lighting.
The Q5 comes equipped with eight airbags, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill hold assist, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and park assist with self-parking capability. Although the SUV does not include advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like lane keep assist or adaptive cruise control, it received a 5-star safety rating from Euro NCAP in 2017. Audi also offers standard safety features like ABS with EBD and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold functionality.
As of June 2025, there are no manufacturer-declared discounts or promotional offers on the model. However, prospective buyers can check with authorised Audi dealerships for exchange bonuses, loyalty benefits, or dealer-level incentives, particularly during festive or seasonal promotions.
The Audi Q5 competes in the premium mid-size luxury SUV segment and rivals the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and Volvo XC60. It also goes up against the Lexus NX and the Jaguar F-Pace.
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|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
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|COMPARISON
|Audi Q5
|Rs. 64.9 LakhsOnwards
|261 bhp
|370 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|8
|-
|520 litres
|4682 mm mm
|1893 mm
|1655 mm
|-
|Mercedes-Benz GLC
|Rs. 77 LakhsOnwards
|-
|255 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|9
|-
|620 L
|4716 mm
|1890 mm
|1640 mm
|-
|Q5VSGLC
|Jeep Wrangler
|Rs. 67.65 LakhsOnwards
|-
|268 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|4
|237 mm
|897 litres
|4867 mm
|1931 mm
|1864 mm
|-
|Q5VSWrangler
|Jeep Grand Cherokee
|Rs. 67.5 LakhsOnwards
|268 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|8
|-
|-
|4914 mm
|1979 mm
|1792 mm
|-
|Q5VSGrand Cherokee
|Volvo XC60
|Rs. 68.9 LakhsOnwards
|-
|247 bhp
|360 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|483 litres
|4708 mm
|1902 mm
|1655 mm
|5.7 metres
|Q5VSXC60
|Jaguar F-Pace
|Rs. 72.9 LakhsOnwards
|-
|201 bhp
|430 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|4747 mm
|2071 mm
|1664 mm
|6 metres
|Q5VSF-Pace
The Q is back and Audi is betting big on the new 2021 Q5 facelift SUV to bring back the good old days. After most of the Q Series SUVs were withdrawn when BS 6 norms kicked in, Audi switched to electric launching as many as five among eight cars it launched in India. But with the new Q5, Audi has made it clear that it will not desert the petrol-heads any time soon.
When we landed in Lonavala last weekend to experience the new Q5 first hand, the thought was why Audi is launching another ICE car, when the company is on a launching spree of EVs, the most done by any luxury carmaker in India. The Q5 was among the five Qs that drove Audi's sales in India. It dwindled in recent times, before picking up pace this year with more than 133 per cent of growth. And it isn't the electric cars that are driving the numbers, because the existing Q line of models contribute almost half of what Audi sells.
It became quite clear why Audi decided to bring back the Q5 with a BS 6 engine. Audi took the opportunity to also revamp the SUV which once formed the sales backbone for the Germans.
When the covers went off the Q5 formally it was pretty evident that the SUV is not just a facelift. That Audi has worked on the looks too became clear with a striking new and wider single-frame octagonal grille. Honestly, I was expecting the same grille that is being used for the global model. But Audi said Indians love the chrome elements more. Either way, the new grille, coupled with the new set of LED headlights and DRL units looked much sharper than the previous generation.
The dimension of the new Q5 has not changed much. While Audi has not shared the full spec list with us yet, reserving it till the launch, I was told it has grown in length by about 19 mm. From the sides, the new Q5 has not changed much except for the new side skirts and the roof rails finished in aluminium, complemented by similar treatment along the window-line as well.
The wheels have also been upgraded now. They have grown to 19-inch with a new 5 double-spoke alloys, which looked quite stylish in white.
There are updates at the rear too. Audi has now added an aluminium strip across the boot lid along with a new set of LED tail lamps. The boot space is large enough to fit in about 550 litres of luggage. The higher-spec Technology trim also offers comfort-key which can unlock the SUV remotely or open the boot through gesture control. But the feature is missing in the Performance Plus trim.
Step inside, and you will realise Audi means business even if the new Q5 is a facelift with a new engine basically. There is a new dual-tone theme available in two choices. I got the Performance Plus trim to test which had tan leather upholstery combined with black interior colour interspersed with piano-black finishing. The Technology trim offers black-and-beige theme. It now looks more simplistic and clutter-free than before with a driver-oriented wraparound cockpit as well as a sense of space.
The biggest update though is the new 10.1-inch touchscreen with the third generation Modular Infotainment Platform or MIB 3. I remember when Audi came out with Q2, the size of the infotainment screen was a bit disappointing. But the Germans have made it up with the new one in Q5, which ideally should be part of any Q Series SUVs.
The screen offers haptic feedback, gets Audi's latest MMI Touch, voice controls, supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto besides almost all the controls you need just a click away.
The leather and leatherette seats on offer are also pretty comfortable. The front seats also gets buttons to electrically adjust them to one's liking. But there is no option of ventilated seats, which is slightly disappointing in a car of this range. The rear seats are spacious enough for at least two occupants. But it will be a squeeze to fit in a third due to the protruding driver armrest and a large hump on the floor.
Audi has added a new phone box for wireless charging under the armrest. It also has some more storage space, and a charging port compatible with USB-C type of cables. This is besides another regular USB port right under the climate control on the dashboard. But sadly, the rear passengers do not get a single USB port to charge their devices.
The digital driver display, housed within a 12.3-inch screen, shows all the drive-related information and navigation. It also offers different views, which you can switch between with just a click of a button on the steering wheels.
There is also a large panoramic sunroof, 30 choices of ambient colours to choose from and the Bang and Olufsen music system. If you go for the higher-spec trim, you will get a 19-speaker with 755 watts output and 3D sound effects, instead of the 10-speaker 180-watt system in the Premium Plus trim.
You don't need to fix something which isn't broken yet. However, this is one department where Audi is constantly trying to improve things that are already good. There is a 2.0-litre 45 TFSI petrol engine throbbing under the hood, the same that powers the A6. It has been tuned further for improved drive dynamics. Thanks to the Quattro all-wheel drive technology, you will never find this SUV wanting on power or delivery at any point. But what Audi has also done is to add damping control to the suspension. It has not only helped to soften all the bumps on potholes or an off-road patch like this one, but has also reduced the body roll while attacking corners at high speeds.
It can generate 249 hp of power and 370 NM of torque. It offers five different drive modes which include Comfort, Dynamic, Individual, Auto and the new Off-Road mode. It can hit up to 237 kmph as top speed and returns a mileage of 17.01 kmpl, which is certified by ARAI.
The transmission is handled by the usual seven-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox, as responsive as you would like it, provided you are using the right drive modes at the right places. Even in uphill sections like these, I found it quite effortless in pulling a big SUV of this size with relative ease.
The leather-wrapped three-spoke steering wheel feels nice and quite Audi-like. It may seem a bit lighter to some, but is as precise as any Audi wheels can get. From taking sharp u-turns to controlling the SUV at high speeds, it evokes the confidence you need.
The new Q5, like most other Audi SUVs, offers a good option for every day drives around the city, and can also be a good option to take it for light off-roading some time. No wonder Audi is betting big on the Q5 to ramp up its sales numbers in coming days. While the previous model was priced around the ₹50 lakh mark, expect a few lakh premium for the facelift version. Question is: Is it good enough to take on rivals like the BMW X3, Mercedes GLC or even the newly-launched VolvoXC60? Only time will tell.
Audi Q5 is available in the 5 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise this luxury SUV for its stylish design and versatility, making it a sought-after choice for many. Its reliable performance in various driving conditions adds to its appeal.
|Max Power
|261 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|370 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|13.4 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|1984 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|240 kmph
|Sunroof
|Yes
Audi Q5 in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Audi Q5's petrol variant is 13.4 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Audi Q5 45 TFSI Premium Plus comes with a 70 litres fuel tank.
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