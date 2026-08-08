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AUDI Q5

₹64.9 - 70.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4Expert Score
5.0
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Audi Q5: Overview

The Audi Q5 is a five-seat premium mid-size SUV that combines luxury, performance, and practicality in a well-balanced package. Offered in three variants and a single petrol powertrain, the Q5 caters to buyers seeking a refined urban SUV with all-wheel-drive capabilities. It features Audi’s signature understated styling, an expansive feature list, and a plush cabin well-suited for family and business use. The Q5 is currently offered in Premium Plus, Technology, and a special Bold Edition.

Audi Q5: Price

The Q5 is priced from 66.99 lakh for the base Premium Plus variant, going up to 73.79 lakh for the limited-run Bold Edition (ex-showroom India). The mid-tier Technology trim is priced slightly higher than the base variant and offers more convenience and infotainment features. The Q5’s pricing places it squarely in the luxury SUV segment, competing with other German and Scandinavian rivals.

Audi Q5: Variants

Audi offers the SUV in three variants: Premium Plus, Technology, and Bold Edition. The Premium Plus variant offers most of the essentials, including powered front seats and panoramic sunroof. The Technology trim adds premium equipment such as the Audi virtual cockpit plus, a 19-speaker Bang and Olufsen 3D sound system, and a wireless phone charger. The Bold Edition, launched in 2024, brings blacked-out design elements for a sportier visual appeal while retaining all the features of the Premium Plus trim.

Audi Q5: Mileage

The Audi Q5 returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 13.47 kmpl. The combination of the 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine and the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission offers respectable mileage figures in real-world conditions for a luxury SUV of its class.

Audi Q5: Specs & Features

Under the hood, the Q5 is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine delivering 261 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque. It is paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, and power is delivered to all four wheels via Audi’s Quattro AWD system. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.3 seconds and has a top speed of 237 kmph.

The tech suite includes a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, three-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, gesture-operated tailgate, and powered front seats with memory function. The Technology variant further adds a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen 3D surround sound system and ambient lighting.

Audi Q5: Safety

The Q5 comes equipped with eight airbags, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill hold assist, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, and park assist with self-parking capability. Although the SUV does not include advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like lane keep assist or adaptive cruise control, it received a 5-star safety rating from Euro NCAP in 2017. Audi also offers standard safety features like ABS with EBD and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold functionality.

Audi Q5: Offers & Deals

As of June 2025, there are no manufacturer-declared discounts or promotional offers on the model. However, prospective buyers can check with authorised Audi dealerships for exchange bonuses, loyalty benefits, or dealer-level incentives, particularly during festive or seasonal promotions.

Audi Q5: Rivals

The Audi Q5 competes in the premium mid-size luxury SUV segment and rivals the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and Volvo XC60. It also goes up against the Lexus NX and the Jaguar F-Pace.

Audi Q5 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1984 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    13.4 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    261 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    520 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    370 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    4 / AWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1890 kg
View All Q5 SpecsView specs icon

Audi Q5 Videos

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  • Full Videos
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Intro
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Intro

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HT SABYASACHI DASGUPTA
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HT SABYASACHI DASGUPTA

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WHEELS 19-inch 5 twin spoke alloys
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WHEELS 19-inch 5 twin spoke alloys

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OFEATURES Dual-tone interior
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OFEATURES Dual-tone interior

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OFEATURES Phonebox with wireless charging
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00:19

OFEATURES Phonebox with wireless charging

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OFEATURES 3-zone climate control
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00:22

OFEATURES 3-zone climate control

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OFEATURES 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster
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OFEATURES 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

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DENGINE 2.0-litre 45 TFSI petrol
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DENGINE 2.0-litre 45 TFSI petrol

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OTRANSMISSION 17-speed Steptronic automatic
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OTRANSMISSION 17-speed Steptronic automatic

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OPOWER/TORQUE 249 hp/370 Nm
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OPOWER/TORQUE 249 hp/370 Nm

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OTOP SPEED 237 kmph
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OTOP SPEED 237 kmph

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OMILEAGE 17.01 kmpl (ARAI)
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OMILEAGE 17.01 kmpl (ARAI)

Audi Q5 Variants

Audi Q5 price starts at ₹ 64.9 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 70.02 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Audi Q5 comes in 4 variants. Audi Q5's top variant is 45 TFSI Technology.
4 Variants Available
Q5 45 TFSI Premium Plus
₹64.9 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Q5 Bold Edition
₹69.8 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Q5 Signature Edition
₹69.86 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Audi Q5 Latest Updates

Calendar icon8 Aug 2026
Audi India offers complimentary 24x7 roadside assistance for vehicles affected by heavy rain and waterlogging in Delhi-NCR.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 Jul 2026
A ₹30 lakh budget allows buyers to access luxury used cars like the Audi Q5, BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz E200, BMW 5-Series, and Volvo S60, offering premium features and performance.Read Full Story
Calendar icon18 Jun 2026
India and the UK's trade agreement will gradually reduce car import duties while protecting electric vehicle markets.Read Full Story
Calendar icon18 May 2026
India's GST 2.0 in September 2025 significantly reduced taxes on small cars, boosting automotive sales substantially.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Apr 2026
The 2026 Union Budget and GST 2.0 reforms enhance transparency and affordability in India's pre-owned vehicle market.Read Full Story

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Audi Q5 comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Audi Q5
Audi Q5 image
Rs. 64.9 LakhsOnwards
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261 bhp370 NmAutomaticSUV8-520 litres4682 mm mm1893 mm1655 mm-
Mercedes-Benz GLCMercedes-Benz GLC imageRs. 77 LakhsOnwards-255 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV9-620 L4716 mm1890 mm1640 mm-Q5VSGLC
Jeep WranglerJeep Wrangler imageRs. 67.65 LakhsOnwards-268 bhp400 NmAutomaticSUV4237 mm897 litres4867 mm1931 mm1864 mm-Q5VSWrangler
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Volvo XC60Volvo XC60 imageRs. 68.9 LakhsOnwards-247 bhp360 NmAutomaticSUV6-483 litres4708 mm1902 mm1655 mm5.7 metresQ5VSXC60
Jaguar F-PaceJaguar F-Pace imageRs. 72.9 LakhsOnwards-201 bhp430 NmAutomaticSUV6--4747 mm2071 mm1664 mm6 metresQ5VSF-Pace

Audi Q5 Expert Review

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta

Pros

Loaded with featuresSubtle yet appealing cabin stylingUpdated 2.0-litre 45 TFSI engine is capable

Cons

No diesel engine or hybrid techNothing radical in the latest set of updates

The Q is back and Audi is betting big on the new 2021 Q5 facelift SUV to bring back the good old days. After most of the Q Series SUVs were withdrawn when BS 6 norms kicked in, Audi switched to electric launching as many as five among eight cars it launched in India. But with the new Q5, Audi has made it clear that it will not desert the petrol-heads any time soon.

When we landed in Lonavala last weekend to experience the new Q5 first hand, the thought was why Audi is launching another ICE car, when the company is on a launching spree of EVs, the most done by any luxury carmaker in India. The Q5 was among the five Qs that drove Audi's sales in India. It dwindled in recent times, before picking up pace this year with more than 133 per cent of growth. And it isn't the electric cars that are driving the numbers, because the existing Q line of models contribute almost half of what Audi sells.

It became quite clear why Audi decided to bring back the Q5 with a BS 6 engine. Audi took the opportunity to also revamp the SUV which once formed the sales backbone for the Germans.

(Also see | In pics: 2021 Audi Q5 facelift exterior, interior design with new features)

NEW LOOKS

When the covers went off the Q5 formally it was pretty evident that the SUV is not just a facelift. That Audi has worked on the looks too became clear with a striking new and wider single-frame octagonal grille. Honestly, I was expecting the same grille that is being used for the global model. But Audi said Indians love the chrome elements more. Either way, the new grille, coupled with the new set of LED headlights and DRL units looked much sharper than the previous generation.

The dimension of the new Q5 has not changed much. While Audi has not shared the full spec list with us yet, reserving it till the launch, I was told it has grown in length by about 19 mm. From the sides, the new Q5 has not changed much except for the new side skirts and the roof rails finished in aluminium, complemented by similar treatment along the window-line as well.

The wheels have also been upgraded now. They have grown to 19-inch with a new 5 double-spoke alloys, which looked quite stylish in white.

There are updates at the rear too. Audi has now added an aluminium strip across the boot lid along with a new set of LED tail lamps. The boot space is large enough to fit in about 550 litres of luggage. The higher-spec Technology trim also offers comfort-key which can unlock the SUV remotely or open the boot through gesture control. But the feature is missing in the Performance Plus trim.

A NEW-LOOK CABIN

 

Audi Q5 offers a new-look cabin with a host of changes, including a giant 10.1-inch infotainment screen.
Audi Q5 offers a new-look cabin with a host of changes, including a giant 10.1-inch infotainment screen.

Step inside, and you will realise Audi means business even if the new Q5 is a facelift with a new engine basically. There is a new dual-tone theme available in two choices. I got the Performance Plus trim to test which had tan leather upholstery combined with black interior colour interspersed with piano-black finishing. The Technology trim offers black-and-beige theme. It now looks more simplistic and clutter-free than before with a driver-oriented wraparound cockpit as well as a sense of space.

The biggest update though is the new 10.1-inch touchscreen with the third generation Modular Infotainment Platform or MIB 3. I remember when Audi came out with Q2, the size of the infotainment screen was a bit disappointing. But the Germans have made it up with the new one in Q5, which ideally should be part of any Q Series SUVs.

The screen offers haptic feedback, gets Audi's latest MMI Touch, voice controls, supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto besides almost all the controls you need just a click away.

The leather and leatherette seats on offer are also pretty comfortable. The front seats also gets buttons to electrically adjust them to one's liking. But there is no option of ventilated seats, which is slightly disappointing in a car of this range. The rear seats are spacious enough for at least two occupants. But it will be a squeeze to fit in a third due to the protruding driver armrest and a large hump on the floor.

Audi has added a new phone box for wireless charging under the armrest. It also has some more storage space, and a charging port compatible with USB-C type of cables. This is besides another regular USB port right under the climate control on the dashboard. But sadly, the rear passengers do not get a single USB port to charge their devices. 

The digital driver display, housed within a 12.3-inch screen, shows all the drive-related information and navigation. It also offers different views, which you can switch between with just a click of a button on the steering wheels.

There is also a large panoramic sunroof, 30 choices of ambient colours to choose from and the Bang and Olufsen music system. If you go for the higher-spec trim, you will get a 19-speaker with 755 watts output and 3D sound effects, instead of the 10-speaker 180-watt system in the Premium Plus trim.

THE DRIVE: IMPROVING WHAT WAS BETTER

 

Audi has introduced the 2.0-litre 45 TFSI petrol engine with Quattro technology in the new Q5. It also gets a tweaked suspension with damping control to reduce body roll.
Audi has introduced the 2.0-litre 45 TFSI petrol engine with Quattro technology in the new Q5. It also gets a tweaked suspension with damping control to reduce body roll.

You don't need to fix something which isn't broken yet. However, this is one department where Audi is constantly trying to improve things that are already good. There is a 2.0-litre 45 TFSI petrol engine throbbing under the hood, the same that powers the A6. It has been tuned further for improved drive dynamics. Thanks to the Quattro all-wheel drive technology, you will never find this SUV wanting on power or delivery at any point. But what Audi has also done is to add damping control to the suspension. It has not only helped to soften all the bumps on potholes or an off-road patch like this one, but has also reduced the body roll while attacking corners at high speeds.

It can generate 249 hp of power and 370 NM of torque. It offers five different drive modes which include Comfort, Dynamic, Individual, Auto and the new Off-Road mode. It can hit up to 237 kmph as top speed and returns a mileage of 17.01 kmpl, which is certified by ARAI.

The transmission is handled by the usual seven-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox, as responsive as you would like it, provided you are using the right drive modes at the right places. Even in uphill sections like these, I found it quite effortless in pulling a big SUV of this size with relative ease.

The leather-wrapped three-spoke steering wheel feels nice and quite Audi-like. It may seem a bit lighter to some, but is as precise as any Audi wheels can get. From taking sharp u-turns to controlling the SUV at high speeds, it evokes the confidence you need.

VERDICT

 

The new Q5, like most other Audi SUVs, offers a good option for every day drives around the city, and can also be a good option to take it for light off-roading some time. No wonder Audi is betting big on the Q5 to ramp up its sales numbers in coming days. While the previous model was priced around the 50 lakh mark, expect a few lakh premium for the facelift version. Question is: Is it good enough to take on rivals like the BMW X3, Mercedes GLC or even the newly-launched VolvoXC60? Only time will tell.

Audi Q5 Images

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Audi Q5 Colours

Audi Q5 is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Mythos Black Metallic
Glacier White
Navarra Blue Metallic
Green Metallic
Manhattan Gray
Mythos black metallic

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Audi Q5 User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
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Audi Q5 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

Users praise this luxury SUV for its stylish design and versatility, making it a sought-after choice for many. Its reliable performance in various driving conditions adds to its appeal.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish and classy design
  • check circle iconVersatile for city and highway
  • check circle iconImpressive road presence
  • check circle iconReliable 2.0L turbocharged engine
  • check circle iconSought-after by many drivers

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconModest power output
  • warning iconNot the most powerful engine
  • warning iconLimited off-road capabilities
  • warning iconHigher price point
  • warning iconFuel efficiency could be better
Genuinely Capable Luxury SUV
This car is an exceptionally versatile luxury SUV, offering impressive road presence and excellent drivability in both city and highway traffic. The 2.0L turbocharged engine delivers modest yet reliable power, making it a well-rounded choice.
By: VikerX (Jan 5, 2025)
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It's a beast
It looks so cool and classy that everybody attracts to it Everybody wants this car in their dream 😻 It's so classy
By: Waqar (Apr 15, 2024)
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Audi Q5 Related News

The Audi Q3 and Q5 Signature Line variants add on a range of bespoke cosmetic elements and new equipment
Audi Q3 and Q5 Signature Line variants launched in India with exclusive detailing
10 Nov 2025
Audi has given the third-generation Q5 SUV and Sportback more power and efficiency by introducing new PHEV drivetrains.
Audi Q5 and Q5 Sportback PHEV drivetrains launched. Will it come to India?
13 Jun 2025
Audi has recently unveiled the 2025 Sportback variants for its updated line of Q5 SUVs. These come with a tapering roofline that merge seamlessly with the redesigned tail section.
2025 Audi Q5 and SQ5 Sportback breaks cover globally, deliveries to start in December
27 Nov 2024
The Audi Q5 and the BMW X3 are two mild-hybrid luxury SUVs that stick around in a market segment dominated by electric vehicles,
Audi Q5 vs BMW X3: Which one should you buy?
5 Sept 2024
German auto giant has unveiled the new generation Q5 SUV with mild-hybrid technology offered as standard across variants. It will renew rivalry with the likes of BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC SUVs when launched.
New Audi Q5 SUV breaks cover with mild-hybrid tech. Will it launch in India?
3 Sept 2024
View all
 Audi Q5 Related News

Audi Q5 Specifications and Features

Max Power261 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque370 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage13.4 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1984 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed240 kmph
SunroofYes
View all Q5 specs and features

Audi Q5 Mileage

Audi Q5 in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Audi Q5's petrol variant is 13.4 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Audi Q5 45 TFSI Premium Plus comes with a 70 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
45 TFSI Premium Plus
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
13.4 kmpl

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