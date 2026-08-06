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AUDI A6

₹63.74 - 69.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Audi A6: Product Bio

The Audi A6 continues to be a benchmark in the executive luxury sedan segment, offering a sophisticated blend of digital innovation, athletic design, and refined performance. As we move through 2025 and look toward 2026, the A6 remains a top choice for professionals and enthusiasts seeking a car that balances prestige with cutting-edge technology.

Audi A6 Price in India

The Audi A6 is available in two primary variants, offering a streamlined choice for luxury buyers. Based on current market data, the ex-showroom prices are as follows:

  • Audi A6 45 TFSI Premium Plus: 64.41 Lakh
  • Audi A6 45 TFSI Technology: 71.05 Lakh

Prices are subject to change based on city-specific taxes and ongoing dealer offers. The Technology variant offers additional features such as a premium 3D sound system, Matrix LED headlamps, and advanced driver assistance systems.

Engine, Performance, and Efficiency

Under the hood, the A6 is powered by a refined 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged TFSI petrol engine. This powertrain is designed for effortless cruising and sharp city maneuvers.

  • Maximum Power: 261 bhp
  • Peak Torque: 370 Nm
  • Transmission: 7-speed S-tronic dual-clutch transmission (DCT)
  • Acceleration (0-100 kmph): 6.7 seconds
  • Top Speed: 250 kmph
  • Fuel Efficiency (ARAI): 14.11 km/l

The engine also features a mild-hybrid system (MHEV) with a 12V starter-generator. This technology enhances fuel efficiency by allowing the engine to coast at certain speeds and providing a smoother start-stop experience in heavy traffic.

Exterior Design and Aesthetics

The 2025 design language of the Audi A6 emphasizes "Progressive Luxury." It features a wider Singleframe grille, flat headlights, and pronounced air intakes that give it a planted, athletic stance. The side profile is defined by sharp character lines that accentuate the Quattro blisters—a nod to Audi's racing heritage.

Key exterior highlights include:

  • Matrix LED Headlights: Providing high-precision illumination without blinding oncoming traffic.
  • 18-inch S-design Alloy Wheels: Standard on the Premium Plus, with larger options available.
  • Dynamic Turn Indicators: A signature Audi feature that adds a touch of modern flair to the rear.

Luxury Interior and Technology

The cabin of the A6 is a digital sanctuary. Audi’s "Black Panel" design philosophy ensures that the screens blend seamlessly into the dashboard when turned off, creating a minimalist and clean look.

  • Dual-Touchscreen MMI: A 10.1-inch upper display for infotainment and navigation, paired with an 8.6-inch lower display for climate control and handwriting input.
  • Audi Virtual Cockpit: A high-resolution 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that is fully customizable.
  • Bang & Olufsen 3D Sound System: Features 16 speakers for an immersive acoustic experience (Technology variant).
  • 4-Zone Climate Control: Ensuring personalized comfort for all passengers.
  • Contour Ambient Lighting: Offers 30 different colors to set the mood inside the cabin.

Safety and Driver Assistance

Safety is paramount in the Audi A6, which has consistently received high ratings in global crash tests. The vehicle is equipped with a robust suite of safety features:

  • 8 Airbags: Comprehensive protection for all occupants.
  • Audi Pre-Sense Basic: Initiates preventive measures like tightening seatbelts and closing windows if a collision risk is detected.
  • Park Assist with 360-degree Camera: Simplifies parking in tight urban spaces.
  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and ABS with EBD: Ensuring maximum grip and control during emergency maneuvers.

Evolution and Future Outlook (2025–2026)

The automotive landscape is shifting, and Audi is at the forefront. While the current petrol-powered A6 remains a powerhouse in India, global debuts in late 2025 have showcased the next-generation A6 models featuring even more advanced hybrid powertrains and aerodynamic enhancements.

For those looking to buy in 2026, the current model continues to offer the best value-for-money proposition in its segment, undercutting several rivals while providing a more tech-forward interior.

Technical Specifications Summary

FeatureDetails
Engine2.0L Turbocharged Petrol (45 TFSI)
Displacement1984 cc
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive (FWD)
Seating Capacity5 Seater
Boot Space530 Litres
Ground Clearance165 mm
Fuel Tank Capacity73 Litres

Final Verdict

The Audi A6 remains an evergreen choice for those who want a car that is "understated yet over-engineered." It avoids the flashiness of some competitors in favor of timeless elegance and superior build quality. Whether you are being chauffeured or taking the wheel yourself, the A6 delivers a serene and powerful experience that defines the modern luxury sedan.

Audi A6 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1984 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    14 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    261 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    530 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    370 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1780 kg
View All A6 SpecsView specs icon

Audi A6 Videos

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Audi A6 Variants

Audi A6 price starts at ₹ 63.74 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 69.89 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Audi A6 comes in 2 variants. Audi A6's top variant is 45 TFSI Technology.
2 Variants Available
A6 45 TFSI Premium Plus
₹63.74 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
A6 45 TFSI Technology
₹69.89 Lakhs*
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Audi A6 Latest Updates

Calendar icon6 Aug 2026
The Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and Lexus ES 500e offer distinct engine options and features at varying price points.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Jun 2026
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Calendar icon25 May 2026
The article compares entry-level luxury SUVs, highlighting features, prices, and performance of models from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Skoda, Audi, and Lexus.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Apr 2026
CEAT Limited reported robust financial growth for FY25-26, exceeding ₹15,000 crore in revenue and announcing a ₹35 dividend.Read Full Story
Calendar icon14 Apr 2026
The story compares five vehicles focusing on practicality, performance, comfort, and cost-effectiveness for daily commuting.Read Full Story

Audi A6 Visual Comparison

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Audi A6 comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Audi A6
Audi A6 image
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BMW 3 Series LWBBMW 3 Series LWB imageRs. 60.55 LakhsOnwards
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Mercedes-Benz C-ClassMercedes-Benz C-Class imageRs. 59.9 LakhsOnwards-255 bhp400 NmAutomatic7455 litres4793 mm1820 mm1446 mm-A6VSC-Class
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Lexus ES 350hLexus ES 350h imageRs. 66.1 LakhsOnwards---Manual, Automatic8-----A6VSES 350h

Audi A6 Images

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Audi A6 Colours

Audi A6 is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Firmament Blue Metallic
Glacier White Metallic
Manhattan Grey Metallic
Mythos Black Metallic
Firmament blue metallic

Audi A6 Alternatives

BMW 3 Series LWB

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A6vs3 Series LWB
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Skoda New Superb

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Mercedes-Benz C-Class

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BMW M340i

BMW M340i

74.9 Lakhs
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Lexus ES 350h

Lexus ES 350h

66.1 - 71.8 Lakhs
A6vsES 350h

Audi A6 Related News

The new Audi A6 allroad gains a wider body, raised suspension and its first-ever plug-in hybrid powertrain.
Audi A6 Allroad unveiled with new PHEV tech; Does 0-100 in 5.5 seconds
17 Jun 2026
The 2026 Audi A6 sedan brings a bolder look with cleaner lines, improved tech, and three engine options
2026 Audi A6 sedan grows sleeker with new features and more power: Check what's new
26 Sept 2025
The all new Audi A6 is expected to enter the Indian markets by 2026.
2025 Audi A6: Check out what has changed on the India-bound executive sedan
18 Apr 2025
The 2025 Audi A6 manages to look sharper and more elegant at the same time.
2025 Audi A6 breaks cover globally. Check out features, engine and specifications
16 Apr 2025
The new Audi A6 sedan is slated to debut on April 15 following the sixth-generation A6 Avant, which made its global debut last month.
New generation Audi A6 sedan teased ahead of April 15 global debut. Will it come to India?
8 Apr 2025
View all
 Audi A6 Related News

Audi A6 Specifications and Features

Max Power261 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSedan
Max Torque370 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Mileage14 kmpl
Engine1984 cc
Max Speed250 Kmph
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol
View all A6 specs and features

Audi A6 Mileage

Audi A6 in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Audi A6's petrol variant is 14 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Audi A6 45 TFSI Premium Plus comes with a 73 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
45 TFSI Premium Plus
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
14

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