Audi A6 Key Specs
- Engine1984 cc
- Mileage14 kmpl
- Power261 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space530 litres
- Max Torque370 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
- Kerb Weight1780 kg
Audi A6: Product Bio
The Audi A6 continues to be a benchmark in the executive luxury sedan segment, offering a sophisticated blend of digital innovation, athletic design, and refined performance. As we move through 2025 and look toward 2026, the A6 remains a top choice for professionals and enthusiasts seeking a car that balances prestige with cutting-edge technology.
The Audi A6 is available in two primary variants, offering a streamlined choice for luxury buyers. Based on current market data, the ex-showroom prices are as follows:
Prices are subject to change based on city-specific taxes and ongoing dealer offers. The Technology variant offers additional features such as a premium 3D sound system, Matrix LED headlamps, and advanced driver assistance systems.
Under the hood, the A6 is powered by a refined 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged TFSI petrol engine. This powertrain is designed for effortless cruising and sharp city maneuvers.
The engine also features a mild-hybrid system (MHEV) with a 12V starter-generator. This technology enhances fuel efficiency by allowing the engine to coast at certain speeds and providing a smoother start-stop experience in heavy traffic.
The 2025 design language of the Audi A6 emphasizes "Progressive Luxury." It features a wider Singleframe grille, flat headlights, and pronounced air intakes that give it a planted, athletic stance. The side profile is defined by sharp character lines that accentuate the Quattro blisters—a nod to Audi's racing heritage.
Key exterior highlights include:
The cabin of the A6 is a digital sanctuary. Audi’s "Black Panel" design philosophy ensures that the screens blend seamlessly into the dashboard when turned off, creating a minimalist and clean look.
Safety is paramount in the Audi A6, which has consistently received high ratings in global crash tests. The vehicle is equipped with a robust suite of safety features:
The automotive landscape is shifting, and Audi is at the forefront. While the current petrol-powered A6 remains a powerhouse in India, global debuts in late 2025 have showcased the next-generation A6 models featuring even more advanced hybrid powertrains and aerodynamic enhancements.
For those looking to buy in 2026, the current model continues to offer the best value-for-money proposition in its segment, undercutting several rivals while providing a more tech-forward interior.
|Feature
|Details
|Engine
|2.0L Turbocharged Petrol (45 TFSI)
|Displacement
|1984 cc
|Drivetrain
|Front Wheel Drive (FWD)
|Seating Capacity
|5 Seater
|Boot Space
|530 Litres
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|73 Litres
The Audi A6 remains an evergreen choice for those who want a car that is "understated yet over-engineered." It avoids the flashiness of some competitors in favor of timeless elegance and superior build quality. Whether you are being chauffeured or taking the wheel yourself, the A6 delivers a serene and powerful experience that defines the modern luxury sedan.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Audi A6
|Rs. 63.74 LakhsOnwards
|-
|241 bhp
|370 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|530
|4939
|1886
|1457
|5.5
|BMW 3 Series LWB
|Rs. 60.55 LakhsOnwards
|188 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|6
|-
|4819 mm
|2068 mm
|1441 mm
|6 metres
|A6VS3 Series LWB
|BMW 5 Series
|Rs. 75.8 LakhsOnwards
|255 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|6
|-
|5165 mm
|2156 mm
|1518 mm
|-
|A6VS5 Series
|Mercedes-Benz C-Class
|Rs. 59.9 LakhsOnwards
|-
|255 bhp
|400 Nm
|Automatic
|7
|455 litres
|4793 mm
|1820 mm
|1446 mm
|-
|A6VSC-Class
|BMW M340i
|Rs. 74.9 LakhsOnwards
|369 bhp
|500 Nm
|Automatic
|6
|-
|4713 mm
|1827 mm
|1440 mm
|6 metres
|A6VSM340i
|Lexus ES 350h
|Rs. 66.1 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|Manual, Automatic
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A6VSES 350h
Audi A6 is available in the 4 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|261 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Sedan
|Max Torque
|370 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|Engine
|1984 cc
|Max Speed
|250 Kmph
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Audi A6 in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Audi A6's petrol variant is 14 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Audi A6 45 TFSI Premium Plus comes with a 73 litres fuel tank.
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