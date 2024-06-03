HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz C-Class On Road Price in Delhi

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Front Left View
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Front Right View
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Front View
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Headlight
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Left Side View
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Rear Left View
62.96 - 71.59 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
C-Class Price in Delhi

Mercedes-Benz C-Class on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 62.96 Lakhs. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz C-Class top variant goes up to Rs. 71.59 Lakhs in Delhi. Mercedes-Benz C-Class comes with a choice of 1496 cc Petrol and

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200₹ 62.96 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 220d₹ 65.77 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300d₹ 71.59 Lakhs
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Variant Wise Price List in Delhi

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
C 200
₹62.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
55,00,000
RTO
5,79,000
Insurance
2,16,436
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
62,95,936
EMI@1,35,324/mo
C 220d
₹65.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1496 cc
Petrol
Automatic
C 300d
₹71.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Mercedes-Benz C-Class News

File photo used for representational purpose.
Mercedes-Benz updates GLC SUV, C-Class with new powetrain, more features
3 Jun 2024
Mercedes-Benz CLE is a coupe that will go on sale later this year in Europe.
2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE unveiled officially, will replace C-Class Coupe
7 Jul 2023
Mercedes-Benz CLE would come as part of the brand's strategy to streamline its product portfolio.
Mercedes-Benz CLE to replace C-Class, E-Class coupe and convertible: Report
16 Jun 2022
Mercedes C-Class is offered in three variants - one petrol (in pic) and two diesel engine options.
2022 Mercedes C-Class petrol drive review: Calm comfort clicks ‘cool’ button
6 Jun 2022
Kia EV6 during the Euro NCAP safety crash test
Kia EV6, Mercedes C-Class secure five-star ratings at Euro NCAP crash tests
25 May 2022
View all
 Mercedes-Benz C-Class News

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Videos

In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes Benz has launched the AMG C43 in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>98 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the most powerful version of its C-Class sedan.
Mercedes AMG C43 first drive review: Powerful still, even without V6
20 Dec 2023
Kia EV6, Mercedes C-Class secure five-star ratings at Euro NCAP crash tests.
Kia EV6, Mercedes C-Class secure five-star ratings at Euro NCAP crash tests
25 May 2022
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
View all
 

Mercedes-Benz C-Class FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300d in Delhi is Rs. 71.59 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300d in Delhi amount to Rs. 7.92 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz C-Class in Delhi is Rs. 1.28 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300d in Delhi are Rs. 2.67 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300d in Delhi includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 61.00 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 7.92 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 2.67 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 71.59 Lakhs.

