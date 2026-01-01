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Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
68.53 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Key Specs
Engine1496 cc
Fuel TypeMild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all C-Class specs and features

C-Class C 200

C-Class C 200 Prices

The C-Class C 200, equipped with a M264+EQ Boost and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹68.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

C-Class C 200 Mileage

All variants of the C-Class offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

C-Class C 200 Colours

The C-Class C 200 is available in 6 colour options: Patagonia Red Metallic, Mojave Silver Metallic, Obsidian Black Metallic, Opalith White Metallic, Selenite Grey Metallic, Sodalite Blue Metallic.

C-Class C 200 Engine and Transmission

The C-Class C 200 is powered by a 1496 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 5800 rpm and 300 Nm @ 1800-4000 rpm of torque.

C-Class C 200 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the C-Class's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Audi A6 priced between ₹63.74 Lakhs - 69.89 Lakhs or the Audi A4 priced between ₹46.41 Lakhs - 55.27 Lakhs.

C-Class C 200 Specs & Features

The C-Class C 200 has Heater, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 Price

C-Class C 200

₹68.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
59,90,000
RTO
6,28,000
Insurance
2,34,470
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
68,52,970
EMI@1,47,297/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
M264+EQ Boost
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1800-4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharger
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Max Motor Performance
20 bhp
Engine
1496 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed
246 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
205 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link independent rear suspension, coil springs, gas-pressure shock absorbers, stabiliser
Front Suspension
Four-link front axle, coil springs, gas-pressure shock absorbers, stabiliser
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4793 mm
Wheelbase
2865 mm
Height
1446 mm
Width
1820 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
455 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
No
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Scuff Plates
Metallic
One Touch - Up
All
Rear Wiper
No
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes (64 colours)
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED - Front & Halogen - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
11.9-inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 EMI
EMI1,32,567 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
61,67,673
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
61,67,673
Interest Amount
17,86,368
Payable Amount
79,54,041

Mercedes-Benz C-Class other Variants

C-Class C 220d

₹68.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
59,90,000
RTO
6,28,000
Insurance
2,34,470
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
68,52,970
EMI@1,47,297/mo
Add to Compare
Close

C-Class C 200 Mild Hybrid(Electric,Petrol) 1.5L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition

₹71.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
62,40,000
RTO
6,53,000
Insurance
2,43,670
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
71,37,170
EMI@1,53,406/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

C-Class C 300

₹75.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
65,60,000
RTO
6,85,000
Insurance
2,84,422
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
75,29,922
EMI@1,61,847/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Alternatives

Audi A6

Audi A6

63.74 - 69.89 Lakhs
C-ClassvsA6
Audi A4

Audi A4

46.41 - 55.27 Lakhs
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Skoda Octavia RS

Skoda Octavia RS

49.99 Lakhs
C-ClassvsOctavia RS
BMW 3 Series LWB

BMW 3 Series LWB

60.55 - 63.5 Lakhs
C-Classvs3 Series LWB
Lexus ES 350h

Lexus ES 350h

66.1 - 71.8 Lakhs
C-ClassvsES 350h

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