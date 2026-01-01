|Engine
|1998 cc
|Mileage
|16.13 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The 3 Series [2019-2022] 330i M Sport, equipped with a B48 Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹58.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 3 Series [2019-2022] deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 16.13 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 3 Series [2019-2022] 330i M Sport is powered by a 1998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 255 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 400 Nm @ 1550 rpm of torque.
In the 3 Series [2019-2022]'s price range, buyers can choose to consider the Skoda Octavia RS priced ₹49.99 Lakhs.
The 3 Series [2019-2022] 330i M Sport has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, USB Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.