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3 Series [2019-2022]PriceMileageSpecifications
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BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] 330i M Sport

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
58.56 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] Key Specs
Engine1998 cc
Mileage16.13 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all 3 Series [2019-2022] specs and features

3 Series [2019-2022] 330i M Sport

3 Series [2019-2022] 330i M Sport Prices

The 3 Series [2019-2022] 330i M Sport, equipped with a B48 Turbocharged I4 and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹58.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

3 Series [2019-2022] 330i M Sport Mileage

All variants of the 3 Series [2019-2022] deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 16.13 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

3 Series [2019-2022] 330i M Sport Engine and Transmission

The 3 Series [2019-2022] 330i M Sport is powered by a 1998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 255 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 400 Nm @ 1550 rpm of torque.

3 Series [2019-2022] 330i M Sport vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 3 Series [2019-2022]'s price range, buyers can choose to consider the Skoda Octavia RS priced ₹49.99 Lakhs.

3 Series [2019-2022] 330i M Sport Specs & Features

The 3 Series [2019-2022] 330i M Sport has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, USB Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.

BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] 330i M Sport Price

3 Series [2019-2022] 330i M Sport

₹58.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
50,90,000
RTO
5,38,000
Insurance
2,27,736
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
58,56,236
EMI@1,25,873/mo
Add to Compare
Close

BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] 330i M Sport Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1550 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.13
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
255 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Top Speed
250
Engine Type
B48 Turbocharged I4
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
951.67
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.8
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Braking Performance
33
Front Tyres
225 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link axle
Front Suspension
Double-joint spring strut axle, hydraulically damped torque strut bearing
Rear Tyres
255 / 40 R18

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
135
Length
4709
Wheelbase
2851
Height
1435
Width
1827

Capacity

Bootspace
480
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Fuel Tank Capacity
59

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Seat Base Sliding
No

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Optional
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Gesture Control
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Canberra Beige/ Black, Cognac / Black, Mocha / Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] 330i M Sport EMI
EMI1,13,286 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
52,70,612
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
52,70,612
Interest Amount
15,26,549
Payable Amount
67,97,161

BMW 3 Series [2019-2022] other Variants

3 Series [2019-2022] 330i Sport

₹51.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
44,90,000
RTO
4,78,000
Insurance
2,04,598
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
51,73,098
EMI@1,11,190/mo
Add to Compare
Close

3 Series [2019-2022] 320d Luxury Edition

₹58.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
49,50,000
RTO
6,47,750
Insurance
2,22,337
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
58,20,587
EMI@1,25,107/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

3 Series [2019-2022] M340i xDrive

₹70.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
62,90,000
RTO
6,35,330
Insurance
1,73,009
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
70,98,839
EMI@1,52,582/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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