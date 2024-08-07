HT Auto
search icon

TATA Curvv

JUST LAUNCHED
Launch Date: 2 Sept 2024
4.9
8 Reviews
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
9.99 - 19 Lakhs*Get on road price
Get on road price
*Ex-showroom price
[object Object]
Delhi
Videos
Videos
Photos
Photos
Colours
Colours
Variants
Variants
Tata Curvv Key Specs
Engine1199-1497 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
TransmissionBoth
View all Curvv specs and features

About Tata Curvv

Latest Update

  • Tata Curvv EV, Nexon EV, Punch EV range revised. Check new driving range figures
  • Tata Curvv vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Which mid-size SUV to choose

    • Introduction

    While Tata Motors launched the Curvv EV in the Indian market on August 7, 2024, the automotive giant also showcased the internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered variant of the coupe-SUV on the same day. The car is built on the all-new ATLAS architecture that was specifically constructed for ICE vehicles and can be configured with a range of different powertrains. The Curvv is positioned within the coupe-SUV segment that was previously exclusive to luxury SUVs and is slotted for a September 2 launch. 

    Tata Curvv Price:

    When was Tata Curvv launched?

    The Tata Curvv is slated to launch on September 2, 2024. The coupe-SUV was first showcased for the Indian market in the form of the Curvv EV concept vehicle. The design was based on Tata’s new ‘Digital’ design language and the vehicle was built on the acti.ev architecture. The ICE variant of the Tata Curvv is built on the ATLAS architecture. This platform is intended for vehicles powered by combustion engines and offers a range of powertrain options.

    How many variants of the Tata Curvv are available?

    The Tata Curvv will be available in four personas, which are Smart, Pure, Creative, and Accomplished, and these share a total of eight variants between them. The SUV will be further offered with a range of six colour options, which are Gold essence, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Flame Red, Pure Grey, and Opera Blue.

    What features are available in the Tata Curvv?

    The Tata Curvv is decked out in ventilated leatherette seats, with the rear seating row getting incline functionality for added comfort. The driver individually gets a six-way power adjustable seat. Up front, the four-spoke smart digital steering wheel is accompanied by a 10.24-inch digital instrument cluster that features Multi-Dial View and further houses the Blind Spot Monitor. Occupants inside the cabin are treated to a nine-speaker JBL sound system that includes an external subwoofer with 320W output. While there are varying sizes for the infotainment display available, the highest positioned trim receives a 12.30-inch touchscreen display that houses four distinct voice assistants supporting six local languages. The infotainment further allows for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car is further equipped with rain sensing wipers, electric ORVMs with autofold, auto-dimming IRVMs, a cooled glovebox and wireless charger, rear AC vents, and an air purifier.

    What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Tata Curvv?

    Tata Motors are offering two petrol engines and one diesel unit with the Curvv SUV. The car borrows the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine from the Nexon, which is able to generate 119 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque. Tata has also brought out a new Hyperion GDi turbo-petrol unit that can make 124 bhp of max power and 225 Nm of peak torque. Both petrol engines are available with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DCA automatic transmission. The diesel variant gets a new 1.5-litre Kyrotec engine that makes 117 bhp of power and 260 Nm of max torque. This unit is also fitted with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCA, being the first vehicle in the segment to have received an automatic transmission with a diesel unit. The DCA variant comes with paddle shifters and Multi-mode Regen.

    What is the Tata Curvv mileage?

    What is the ground clearance and boot space of Tata Curvv?

    Tata claims that the unladen ground clearance of Curvv SUV is 208 mm. The coupe-SUV features an expansive boot space of 500 litres which is expandable with the rear seats folding down in a 60:40 split. Tata states that the space is expanded to 689 litres when the rear seats are 40 per cent folded, 784 litres at 60 per cent folded, and 973 litres when 100 per cent folded.

    What is the seating capacity of Tata Curvv?

    The Tata Curvv is a five-seater coupe-SUV.

    What is the safety rating of Tata Curvv?

    The Tata Curvv is fitted with six airbags, ABS with EBD, and an electronic stability programme. There are ISOFIX mounts present in the rear and the car also features three-point seatbelts. The list of safety features further include cruise control, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, a 360-degree monitor and a blind spot monitor. The Tata Curvv will also get Level 2 ADAS with 20 features.

    What cars does the Tata Curvv rival in its segment?

    With the Tata Curvv, the carmaker has opened the mass market’s doors to the coupe-SUV segment ,one which was for the longest time exclusive to the luxury brands. While the Citroen Basalt is the only other direct rival to the Curvv, it is also pitted against the likes of the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta.

    Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

    Tata Curvv Alternatives

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    Mahindra Thar ROXX

    12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    CurvvvsThar ROXX
    Citroen Basalt

    Citroen Basalt

    7.99 - 13.83 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    CurvvvsBasalt
    UPCOMING
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

    17 - 22 Lakhs
    Alert Me When Launched
    View upcoming Cars
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    CurvvvsNexon
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    CurvvvsCreta
    Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

    11.35 - 17.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    CurvvvsThar
    Tata Curvv Variants

    Tata Curvv price starts at ₹ 9.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 19 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Curvv comes in 34 variants. Tata Curvv's top variant is Accomplished Plus A 1.2 Hyperion GDI 7DCA.

    Filter variants by:
    Icon check
    All
    Petrol
    Diesel
    Manual
    Automatic
    34 Variants Available
    ₹9.99 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹10.99 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹11.49 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1497 cc
    Fuel
    Diesel
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹11.7 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹12.19 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹12.49 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1497 cc
    Fuel
    Diesel
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹12.49 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹12.69 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹13.2 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1497 cc
    Fuel
    Diesel
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹13.2 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹13.69 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1497 cc
    Fuel
    Diesel
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹13.69 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹13.7 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹13.99 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1497 cc
    Fuel
    Diesel
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹13.99 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1497 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹14.19 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1497 cc
    Fuel
    Diesel
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹14.69 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    feature icon
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹14.7 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1497 cc
    Fuel
    Diesel
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹14.99 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1497 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹15.19 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1497 cc
    Fuel
    Diesel
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹15.2 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹15.7 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1497 cc
    Fuel
    Diesel
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹15.99 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1497 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    feature icon
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹16.19 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1497 cc
    Fuel
    Diesel
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    feature icon
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹16.2 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    feature icon
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹16.49 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹16.5 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹16.7 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1497 cc
    Fuel
    Diesel
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹17.49 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1497 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Cruise Control: Adaptive with stop and go
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    feature icon
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹17.5 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    feature icon
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹17.69 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1497 cc
    Fuel
    Diesel
    Transmission
    Manual
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    feature icon
    Cruise Control: Adaptive with stop and go
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    feature icon
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹17.7 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1497 cc
    Fuel
    Diesel
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Cruise Control
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    feature icon
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹19 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1497 cc
    Fuel
    Diesel
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    feature icon
    Cruise Control: Adaptive with stop and go
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    feature icon
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    view more icon
    View More
    ₹19 Lakhs*
    Engine
    1199 cc
    Fuel
    Petrol
    Transmission
    Automatic
    feature icon
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    feature icon
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    feature icon
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    feature icon
    Cruise Control: Adaptive with stop and go
    feature icon
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    feature icon
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    feature icon
    Child Safety Lock
    feature icon
    Wireless Charger
    feature icon
    GPS Navigation System
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    feature icon
    Hill Hold Control
    feature icon
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    feature icon
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    view more icon
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Vehicle Review Contest

    Tata Curvv Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    Engine1199-1497 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
    SunroofYes
    View all Curvv specs and features

    Tata Curvv comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Tata Curvv
    		Mahindra Thar ROXXCitroen BasaltTata Nexon Hyundai CretaMahindra TharKia SonetMaruti Suzuki JimnySkoda KushaqMG Astor
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹9.99 - 19 Lakhs
    ₹12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
    ₹7.99 - 13.83 Lakhs
    ₹8 - 15.8 Lakhs
    ₹11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    ₹11.35 - 17.6 Lakhs
    ₹7.99 - 15.77 Lakhs
    ₹12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
    ₹10.89 - 18.79 Lakhs
    ₹9.98 - 17.9 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    -
    4.5 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    4 out of 5
    4 out of 5