Introduction

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the spiritual successor to the iconic Gypsy, adapted for modern-day utility and comfort while preserving its off-road prowess. Developed with a focus on compact dimensions and serious 4x4 capability, the Jimny fills a unique niche in the Indian SUV landscape. As a five-door lifestyle off-roader, it combines rugged underpinnings with a practical cabin and updated features to serve as both an everyday vehicle and a capable terrain conqueror.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price:

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is available from a starting ex-showroom price tag of ₹12.75 lakh, going up to ₹14.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

When was the Maruti Suzuki Jimny launched?

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny was launched in India on June 7, 2023.

How many variants and colour options are available for the Maruti Suzuki Jimny?

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is available in two primary trims – Zeta and Alpha – offering customers a choice between basic off-road utility and a more feature-rich experience. The Zeta variant is equipped with a broader range ofeatures, including a seven-inch touchscreen and manual air conditioning, while the Alpha variant adds a more extensive feature set, such as a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, auto climate control, and cruise control. Both variants are available with a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission. Colour options include Sizzling Red, Granite Grey, Nexa Blue, Bluish Black, and Pearl Arctic White. Additionally, dual-tone options are offered for Kinetic Yellow and Sizzling Red with a contrasting black roof.

What features are available in the Maruti Suzuki Jimny?

The Jimny adheres to a boxy, upright design that supports its off-road functionality, underpinned by a ladder-frame chassis. Its compact footprint enhances manoeuvrability, especially in tight urban settings or narrow trails. Inside, the Jimny features a utilitarian layout balanced with necessary comfort features for daily driving. The Alpha variant includes a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, cruise control, keyless start, auto headlamps, and a multi-information display. The Zeta variant features steel wheels, manual air conditioning, and a smaller seven-inch infotainment system, making it a viable entry point into the off-roader segment.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny?

The Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine, producing 103 bhp and 134 Nm of torque. It is available with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The vehicle uses a four-wheel-drive system branded as ALLGRIP PRO, which includes a low-range transfer gear, making it especially suited for challenging terrain. In standard driving conditions, the Jimny operates in rear-wheel drive, and users can shift to 4WD manually when additional traction is required.

The chassis is supported by a three-link rigid axle suspension, which, combined with the high ground clearance of 210 mm, 36-degree approach angle, and 46-degree departure angle, enables the Jimny to handle a wide range of off-road obstacles. Hill descent control and hill-hold assist provide additional stability.

What is the Maruti Suzuki Jimny’s mileage?

The ARAI-certified mileage figures for the Maruti Suzuki Jimny are 16.39 kmpl for the automatic gearbox variants and 16.94 kmpl for the manual versions. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

What is Maruti Suzuki Jimny's ground clearance and boot space?

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny features a ground clearance of 210 mm and a boot space of 211 litres.

What is Maruti Suzuki Jimny's seating capacity?

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is a four-seater SUV.

What are the safety features of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny?

Passenger safety is prioritised across the range with standard equipment such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and hill-hold and descent control. The reinforced ladder frame chassis and side-impact door beams contribute further to crash protection.

What cars does the Maruti Suzuki Jimny rival in its segment?

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny competes with vehicles such as the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha.