PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
1/18

MARUTI SUZUKI Jimny

₹12.31 - 14.45 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5Expert Score
4.8
2
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Videos
Photos
Shorts
Colours
Variants

Introduction

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is the spiritual successor to the iconic Gypsy, adapted for modern-day utility and comfort while preserving its off-road prowess. Developed with a focus on compact dimensions and serious 4x4 capability, the Jimny fills a unique niche in the Indian SUV landscape. As a five-door lifestyle off-roader, it combines rugged underpinnings with a practical cabin and updated features to serve as both an everyday vehicle and a capable terrain conqueror.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price:

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is available from a starting ex-showroom price tag of 12.75 lakh, going up to 14.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

When was the Maruti Suzuki Jimny launched?

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny was launched in India on June 7, 2023.

How many variants and colour options are available for the Maruti Suzuki Jimny?

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is available in two primary trims – Zeta and Alpha – offering customers a choice between basic off-road utility and a more feature-rich experience. The Zeta variant is equipped with a broader range ofeatures, including a seven-inch touchscreen and manual air conditioning, while the Alpha variant adds a more extensive feature set, such as a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, auto climate control, and cruise control. Both variants are available with a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission. Colour options include Sizzling Red, Granite Grey, Nexa Blue, Bluish Black, and Pearl Arctic White. Additionally, dual-tone options are offered for Kinetic Yellow and Sizzling Red with a contrasting black roof.

What features are available in the Maruti Suzuki Jimny?

The Jimny adheres to a boxy, upright design that supports its off-road functionality, underpinned by a ladder-frame chassis. Its compact footprint enhances manoeuvrability, especially in tight urban settings or narrow trails. Inside, the Jimny features a utilitarian layout balanced with necessary comfort features for daily driving. The Alpha variant includes a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, cruise control, keyless start, auto headlamps, and a multi-information display. The Zeta variant features steel wheels, manual air conditioning, and a smaller seven-inch infotainment system, making it a viable entry point into the off-roader segment.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny?

The Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine, producing 103 bhp and 134 Nm of torque. It is available with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The vehicle uses a four-wheel-drive system branded as ALLGRIP PRO, which includes a low-range transfer gear, making it especially suited for challenging terrain. In standard driving conditions, the Jimny operates in rear-wheel drive, and users can shift to 4WD manually when additional traction is required.

The chassis is supported by a three-link rigid axle suspension, which, combined with the high ground clearance of 210 mm, 36-degree approach angle, and 46-degree departure angle, enables the Jimny to handle a wide range of off-road obstacles. Hill descent control and hill-hold assist provide additional stability.

What is the Maruti Suzuki Jimny’s mileage?

The ARAI-certified mileage figures for the Maruti Suzuki Jimny are 16.39 kmpl for the automatic gearbox variants and 16.94 kmpl for the manual versions. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

What is Maruti Suzuki Jimny's ground clearance and boot space?

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny features a ground clearance of 210 mm and a boot space of 211 litres.

What is Maruti Suzuki Jimny's seating capacity?

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is a four-seater SUV.

What are the safety features of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny?

Passenger safety is prioritised across the range with standard equipment such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and hill-hold and descent control. The reinforced ladder frame chassis and side-impact door beams contribute further to crash protection.

What cars does the Maruti Suzuki Jimny rival in its segment?

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny competes with vehicles such as the Mahindra Thar and the Force Gurkha.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1462 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    16.39-16.94 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    103.39 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    208 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    134.2 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    4
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1205 kg
View All Jimny SpecsView specs icon

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Videos

  • Quick Shorts
  • Full Videos
Thumbnail
Overlay
Logo
Introduction
Play
00:25

Introduction

Thumbnail
Overlay
Logo
Exterior
Play
00:25

Exterior

Thumbnail
Overlay
Logo
Cargo
Play
00:25

Cargo

Thumbnail
Overlay
Logo
Interior
Play
00:25

Interior

Thumbnail
Overlay
Logo
Driving Experience
Play
00:25

Driving Experience

Thumbnail
Overlay
Logo
Verdict
Play
00:25

Verdict

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Variants

Maruti Suzuki Jimny price starts at ₹ 12.31 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 14.45 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes in 6 variants. Maruti Suzuki Jimny's top variant is Alpha AT Dual Tone.
Filter variants by:
Icon checkAll
Petrol
Automatic
Manual
6 Variants Available
Jimny Zeta MT
₹12.31 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Jimny Alpha MT
₹13.23 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Jimny Zeta AT
₹13.38 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Latest Updates

Calendar icon3 Aug 2026
July saw record passenger vehicle sales due to GST cuts, lower repo rates, and tax relief, boosting major manufacturers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon31 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki's net profit dropped 9% this quarter, marking a second consecutive decline despite strong sales.Read Full Story
Calendar icon22 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki to increase passenger vehicle prices in India up to ₹30,000 from August 2026 due to rising input costs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Jul 2026
Maruti Suzuki India expands after-sales network, opening its 6,000th service touchpoint in Kozhikode, Kerala, with plans for 500 more by FY 2026-27.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Jul 2026
India's passenger vehicle sales surged by nearly 25% in June, driven by Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Mahindra despite challenges from geopolitical tensions and economic factors.Read Full Story

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Jimny.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Victoris
VS
Maruti Suzuki JimnySelect model
Maruti Suzuki VictorisSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Rear Right Side
Side Mirror Body
Dashboard
Front Right Side
Headlight
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Gear Shifter
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Maruti Suzuki Jimny comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
Maruti Suzuki Jimny image
Rs. 12.31 LakhsOnwards
4.82
103 bhp134.2 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6210 mm208 litres3985 mm1645 mm1720 mm5.7 metres
Maruti Suzuki VictorisMaruti Suzuki Victoris imageRs. 10.5 LakhsOnwards
4.7178
Engine: 91bhp, Motor: 79bhp (Combined: 114bhp)Engine: 122Nm, Motor: 141Nm (Combined: 141Nm)Manual, AutomaticSUV6210 mm265 Litres (Reduced for Hybrid Battery)4360 mm1795 mm1655 mm5.4 metresJimnyVSVictoris
Mahindra TharMahindra Thar imageRs. 9.99 LakhsOnwards
4.3504
130 bhp300 NmManual, AutomaticSUV2-600 litres3985 mm1820 mm1844 mm-JimnyVSThar
MG AstorMG Astor imageRs. 9.79 LakhsOnwards
4.13
108 bhp144 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6-488 L4323 mm1809 mm1650 mm5.6 metresJimnyVSAstor
Citroen Basalt XCitroen Basalt X imageRs. 8.55 LakhsOnwards-109 bhp205 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6-470 litres4352 mm1765 mm1593 mm-JimnyVSBasalt X
Kia SyrosKia Syros imageRs. 8.4 LakhsOnwards
4.4105
114 bhp250 NmManual, AutomaticSUV--447 L3995 mm1805 mm1625 mm-JimnyVSSyros

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Expert Review

Pros

Compact proportionsRelatively spacious cabinSerious off-road skills

Cons

Doesn't have a commanding road presenceAT could have been more polished

Maruti Suzuki Jimny has been the most-awaited car model in the Indian automobile market and now that it is here, it underlines the company's tectonic shift in strategy. The small and affordable cars may continue to be the bread and butter for Maruti but the country's largest car maker is looking at opening up an entire buffet for buyers. In this sense alone, the Jimny SUV is determined to be the cake and the cherry on top of it too.

The Jimny, therefore, is looking to not just battle past its rivals but rise to the occasion. India is the first to get the five-door version of the vehicle and because Jimny finally comes calling after over five decades of its global existence, the stakes are enormous.

Here is the first-drive review of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: What are the exterior highlights

expand

First things first - the Jimny does not have the road presence that some its direct rivals command. Someone who already drives a Mahindra Thar is likely to even scoff at it. Superficial? Maybe. But this Maruti SUV has plenty of aces up its visual and body styling sleeve, and its comparatively smaller footprint is actually a practical leg up.

The Jimny traces its roots back to 1970 when the first-generation model was launched in global markets. And the latest Jimny does a fine job of blending classic styling cues with catchy modern elements. The circular head lights, fog lights and front indicators on the face are a smart throwback in time while the five-slot front grille adds plenty of contemporary character. The clamshell bonnet adds to the muscular appeal.

A look at the front profile of Maruti Suzuki Jimny.
A look at the front profile of Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

And the same muscular appeal is carried forward to the side where large and pronounced wheel arches stretch over the 15-inch wheels with black alloy design. The side windows are generously large considering the overall proportion of the vehicle and there is also a fixed vertical glass panel towards the very end.

A look at the side and rear profile of Maruti Suzuki Jimny.
A look at the side and rear profile of Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

The rear of the Jimny is straight as a pole with the spare wheel mounted on the side-opening door. The tail lights are fitted onto the rear bumper and there is a rather tiny brake light at the top. Now while the stock version of the Jimny does indeed have plenty of raw appeal, Maruti Suzuki will also offer a mile-long list of accessories like roof rails, spare wheel cover, side cladding, chrome garnish and decals. There is also an extensive list of lifestyle accessories like tent, sleeping bags and the likes.

But while one will have to pay extra for these accessories, a potential buyer can still choose from a wide array of body shades. Maruti Suzuki Jimny colour options include two dual-tone shades - Kinetic Yellow with Bluish Black roof and Sizzling Red with Bluish Black roof, as well as five monotone choices - White, Black, Blue, Grey and Red.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: What are the cabin highlights

expand

Maruti Suzuki deserves a whole lot of credit for bringing in the five-door version of the Jimny. The more common three-door version just won't have appealed to the practical senses of the Indian car buyer, not with these overall proportions anyway.

Therefore, let's just start from the usually ignored part of lifestyle SUVs - the back seats. The Jimny is essentially a four-seat vehicle because three persons behind would be intolerably cramped. For two though, the leg room and head room are both adequate. You also won't have to leave your mother-in-law at home because getting in and out of this SUV is significantly easier than on the three-door rivals. On the flipside though, the nearly missing under-thigh support will be felt within a short while. There is no pampering of a rear-seat armrest, no rear AC vents, no sunroof and no rear charging options. There is no storage option for the rear passengers either. Instead, the no-frills cabin offers a pleasent view of the surroundings courtesy a high seat position and those relatively large windows. It is almost like the Jimny wants you to experience the authentic elements of the drive rather than cocoon yourself with modern world paraphernalia.

While all seats inside the Jimny have a decent level of cushioning, the under-thigh support on the rear seats is bare minimum.
While all seats inside the Jimny have a decent level of cushioning, the under-thigh support on the rear seats is bare minimum.

This is not to say that the feature list of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is bare. The SUV gets a nine-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment screen with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Three dials to control the automatic air-conditioning unit are placed just under the horizontal center AC vents. There is a 12V charging point on the center console and a USB inlet too, just under the four switches - two for the front side windows, one for traction control and the other for Hill-Hold Assist. The drive display system consists of two round-shaped dials and looks mighty retro.

A look at the dashboard layout inside the Jimny.
A look at the dashboard layout inside the Jimny.

The gear-shift lever and handbrake find conventional places where there are two pockets for cups or bottles and another set of two switches to control the rear side windows. These windows have dedicated switches on the rear doors too.

The Jimny offers a very respectable 219 litres of boot space and the rear seats can be split folded to open up a total of 332 litres of cargo area.
The Jimny offers a very respectable 219 litres of boot space and the rear seats can be split folded to open up a total of 332 litres of cargo area.

The front passenger also gets a grab handle on the front dashboard but where the Jimny feels shortchanged is the lack of wireless phone charging, dismally small glovebox and a near negligible front door pockets which are wide enough for only documentation papers. Overall, the Jimny cabin - complete with its dark colour theme - is respectably spacious and packs a neat bunch of features without going the extra mile to mollycoddle.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: What are the drive capabilities

expand
The Jimny is right at home on unpaved roads.
The Jimny is right at home on unpaved roads.

The Jimny itself does not need any mollycoddling on the move. It may or may not be driven on beaten paths regularly but the fact that it has enormous potential to tame the wild was amply evident in our one-day experience with it.

The Jimny, in fact, is a light-weight boxer that is competing in the heavy-weight arena. A ladder-frame chassis and a kerb weight of just around 1,200 kilos are the two instant highlights while the Suzuki AllGrip 4WD system works overtime to tame challenges ahead.

The Jimny has an ramp breakover angle of 24 degrees and an approach angle of 36 degrees. Its ground clearance is at 210 mm.
The Jimny has an ramp breakover angle of 24 degrees and an approach angle of 36 degrees. Its ground clearance is at 210 mm.

There is no differential lock - a system that allows all of the available torque to be sent to the wheel with the traction - but an electronic traction control system seeks to overcome any possible issue with considerable ease. The ability to switch between 2WD-high, 4WD-high and 4WD-low allows for further precision and skill as well. And then there are crucial aspects like approach angle, departure angle and a high ground clearance as well.

What all of these jargon translate into is that the Jimny is able to negotiate rut, rocks and rain-drenched streams with nonchalant ease. Here is an SUV that hardly bats an eyelid and more often than not, we were doubting ourselves far more than the vehicle itself, in front of what appeared to be a rather daunting obstacle.

Cross over all of these and move into conventional roads and there are plenty of bits to both like and dislike. At the core of the Jimny is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor which is quite familiar. It is paired with either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission unit. We had the AT with us through the day.

Maruti Suzuki claims Jimny has a mileage of around 16 kilometres to every litre of petrol.
Maruti Suzuki claims Jimny has a mileage of around 16 kilometres to every litre of petrol.

The Jimny is a mile-muncher and at low to moderate speeds, it is a pleasant mover. Its small proportions mean it can be weaved in and out of traffic congestion with ease and the well-engineered steering helps big time. The stiff suspension is also great over ungodly speed breakers. There is hardly any bobbing around anywhere in the cabin which is quite unlike SUVs that are bred for the outdoors. But on the other side, the Jimny's AT unit takes its sweet time to find the right number and doesn't always quite match up to throttle inputs and the required engine response demands. Overtaking will need careful planning and the engine begins to groan once the pedal closes in on the metal.

Jimny maintains straight line speeds well and when required, has a turn radius of 5.7 meters.
Jimny maintains straight line speeds well and when required, has a turn radius of 5.7 meters.

The Jimny is excitable as long as one is not looking at getting anywhere in a torrid rush. It has the genetics to make it a winner off the road and the character to be a typical daily commute option too. For more still, one may have to look at an entirely other segment altogether.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Verdict

expand

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny dips into its five decades of experience to dole out a scrumptious option for the evolving Indian buyer. It is capable and yet practical. It is compact and yet stylish. It is Maruti Suzuki and yet a Jimny.

Should you buy the Jimny over any of its SUV siblings from the Maruti Suzuki camp? It would entirely depend on the kind of statement you want to make. But here is an SUV - with all its strengths and some of its flaws, that deserves a serious look.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Images

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Image 1
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Image 2
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Image 3
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Image 4
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Image 5
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Image 6

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Colours

Maruti Suzuki Jimny is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Pearl Arctic White
Sizzling Red With Bluish Black Roof
Granite Grey
Bluish Black
Sizzling Red
Nexa Blue
Kinetic Yellow With Bluish Black Roof
Pearl arctic white

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
JimnyvsVictoris
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 17.7 Lakhs
JimnyvsThar
UPCOMING
Renault Bigster

Renault Bigster

13 - 18 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
MG Astor

MG Astor

9.79 - 15.5 Lakhs
JimnyvsAstor
Citroen Basalt X

Citroen Basalt X

8.55 - 14.11 Lakhs
JimnyvsBasalt X
Kia Syros

Kia Syros

8.4 - 15.8 Lakhs
JimnyvsSyros

Maruti Suzuki Jimny User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
4Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
4.5Comfort
Write a Review

Maruti Suzuki Jimny User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Jimny for its striking design, impressive ride quality, and excellent ground clearance. It has become a cult favorite for off-road enthusiasts.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish design
  • check circle iconExcellent ride quality
  • check circle iconImpressive ground clearance
  • check circle iconSmooth suspension
  • check circle iconStrong power-to-weight ratio

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLimited interior space
  • warning iconBasic tech features
  • warning iconLess fuel efficiency
  • warning iconNoisy at higher speeds
  • warning iconStiff rear seat comfort

User Reviews

Perfect Highway Cruiser
An excellent car with great looks. The ground clearance and suspension are impressive, while the features and interior are beautiful. Overall, it’s truly a nice car.
By: Mishra Rajendra (Aug 14, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Jimny is a cult !
Jimny , the perfect compact 4x4 suv in its segment . In love with the design and ride quality, butter suspensions , power to weight ratio. Jimny is a cult !
By: Akshay Sagar (Aug 28, 2024)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Related News

Maruti Suzuki may consider bringing the Jimny EV to India by the end of this decade. (Image: Instagram/SuzukiGarage)
Suzuki Jimny EV spotted in the wild. Will it come to India?
4 May 2026
The Suzuki Jimny Nomade Monster Hunter Wilds Edition will be on display at Tokyo Auto Salon 2026
Suzuki to showcase Jimny Monster Hunter at Tokyo Auto Salon 2026
29 Dec 2025
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is now exported to over 100 countries, including markets like Japan, Mexico, Australia, South Africa, and Chile.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny crosses one lakh exports mark since 2023. Check details
23 Oct 2025
The updated Suzuki Jimny is expected to get ADAS tech along with other feature enhacements
Suzuki Jimny facelift incoming: Here are all the key features and upgrades expected
13 Jul 2025
The 55th Anniversary Jimny leans heavily into retro charm, presenting itself as a modern nod to the model’s early years
Suzuki Jimny 55th Anniversary Edition unveiled in France, limited to 55 units only
22 Jun 2025
View all
 Maruti Suzuki Jimny Related News

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Specifications and Features

Max Power103.39 bhp
Rear AC VentsNo
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque134.2 Nm
Mileage16.39-16.94 kmpl
TransmissionManual.Automatic
Engine1462 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Jimny specs and features

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Mileage

Maruti Suzuki Jimny in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Maruti Suzuki Jimny's petrol variant is 16.94 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maruti Suzuki Jimny Zeta MT comes with a 40 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Zeta MT
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
16.94 kmpl

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Maruti Suzuki Cars

Popular Suv Cars

UPCOMING
Audi A2

Audi A2

20 Lakhs Onwards
View upcoming Cars
Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 Cr
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 Lakhs
Q7 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Cars

view all specs and features