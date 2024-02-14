Mahindra Thar outsells Maruti Suzuki Jimny by huge margin in January. Know more

Maruti Suzuki launched the Jimny SUV in India in 2023 after showcasing the five-door variant of the globally popular off-roader. However, the SUV seems to have failed to impress buyers in India, as it sold only 163 units in January 2024. Sold through the automaker's premium retail network Nexa, the Jimny is pitted against Mahindra Thar, which comes as a three-door off-roader. Interestingly, Mahindra Thar outsold the Jimny by a huge margin as the three-door SUV sold more than 6,000 units last month.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV is available in four different trim options. Currently priced between ₹12.74 lakh and ₹14.79 lakh (ex-showroom), the Jimny SUV was introduced as India's biggest passenger vehicle manufacturer's flagship product before the launch of Invicto. However, immediately after launching the SUV in June last year, Maruti Suzuki was criticized by many consumers for keeping Jimny's price on the higher side. The automaker even announced a special edition christened Jimny Thunder Edition at ₹10.74 lakh (ex-showroom) in December, by undercutting the standard version's price significantly in an attempt to boost the SUV's sales. However, the carmaker claimed that it was an effort to clear the inventory at the end of the year.

Sales of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny have been declining gradually over the last six months and January 2024 raked in the lowest number for the brand. In August last year, the carmaker sold 3,104 units, while in September it registered 2,651 units. In October, November and December last year, Jimny sold 1,852 units, 1,020 units and 730 units respectively.

On the other hand, Mahindra Thar, the closest competitor of Jimny sold 6,059 units last month, recording a 37 per cent year-on-year growth compared to the same month a year ago, when it sold 5,390 units. Also, Thar's month-on-month sales too surged by five per cent from 5,793 units sold in December last year.

