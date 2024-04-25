First made-in-India Hyundai electric car to launch in 2025, likely the Creta EV

Hyundai Motor India has outlined its EV plans and the automaker has five new locally-built offerings in the pipeline by 2030. The South Korean automaker has now confirmed its maiden made-in-India all-electric offering will arrive by early 2025 and will be built at the brand’s Tamil Nadu facility, near Chennai. Hyundai India’s first all-electric is speculated to be the Creta EV, which has been spotted testing on several occasions and will be its most accessible EV yet.

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group or HMG) Executive Chair Euisun Chung was in India this week to review the Group’s mid to long-term future strategy that involves both the Hyundai and Kia brands. Outlining the strategy for Hyundai India, the automaker said that it will begin mass production of the upcoming Hyundai EV at the end of the current year. Sales are likely to begin early next year.

Spy shots have revealed that the upcoming Creta EV will carry a different face from the standard Creta and even the Creta N-Line (pictured), but could get familiar elements like the LED DRLs and headlamp positioning

Furthermore, Kia India will also commence production of its first local EV in 2025 and will further expand its portfolio with more locally-built EVs. Both companies will also focus on expanding the EV charging infrastructure. Hyundai India will utilise its sales network hubs, expanding the number of EV charging stations to 485 by 2030.

The Creta EV seems to be a good starting point for Hyundai to begin its EV portfolio. Previous spy shots have revealed a redesigned front, which will be distinctively different from the standard Creta and Creta N-Line. It will also carry most of the features from the ICE versions, albeit will get a few value additions specific to the EV. There’s no word on the specifications yet but expect the Creta EV to offer around 400-500 km of range.

The Creta EV could debut the new Hyundai logo in India, which is seen on steering wheel specifically on the brand's new electric cars globally (Image courtesy: Instagram/@piloton_wheels)

It should be a similar case with Kia India, which has been testing the Seltos EV for a while. The Kia Seltos EV is also expected to get visual tweaks to establish its own identity alongside the ICE derivatives. Expect identical powertrains on the Creta EV and Seltos EV, while the battery packs could be shared as well.

Prices for the Hyundai Creta EV and Kia Seltos EV will be in the ₹20-30 lakh range. The models will be competing against a host of models including the Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv, Maruti Suzuki eVX, BYD Atto 3 and more.

