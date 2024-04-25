HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles First Made In India Hyundai Electric Car To Launch In 2025, Likely The Creta Ev

First made-in-India Hyundai electric car to launch in 2025, likely the Creta EV

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 25 Apr 2024, 19:42 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hyundai has confirmed its first made-in-India electric offering will arrive by early 2025 and will be built at its Tamil Nadu facility, near Chennai.
...
Hyundai Creta EV
Hyundai Creta EV is expected to share a host of design elements with the ICE variant of the midsize SUV. (Image: Autospy)
Hyundai Creta EV
Hyundai Creta EV is expected to share a host of design elements with the ICE variant of the midsize SUV. (Image: Autospy)

Hyundai Motor India has outlined its EV plans and the automaker has five new locally-built offerings in the pipeline by 2030. The South Korean automaker has now confirmed its maiden made-in-India all-electric offering will arrive by early 2025 and will be built at the brand’s Tamil Nadu facility, near Chennai. Hyundai India’s first all-electric is speculated to be the Creta EV, which has been spotted testing on several occasions and will be its most accessible EV yet.

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group or HMG) Executive Chair Euisun Chung was in India this week to review the Group’s mid to long-term future strategy that involves both the Hyundai and Kia brands. Outlining the strategy for Hyundai India, the automaker said that it will begin mass production of the upcoming Hyundai EV at the end of the current year. Sales are likely to begin early next year.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta N Line
Engine Icon1482 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 16.82 - 20.45 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 11.39 - 12.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.90 - 20.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.25 - 17.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Hyundai's executive chair sets sights on India for strategic growth.

Hyundai Creta N Line
Spy shots have revealed that the upcoming Creta EV will carry a different face from the standard Creta and even the Creta N-Line (pictured), but could get familiar elements like the LED DRLs and headlamp positioning
Hyundai Creta N Line
Spy shots have revealed that the upcoming Creta EV will carry a different face from the standard Creta and even the Creta N-Line (pictured), but could get familiar elements like the LED DRLs and headlamp positioning

Furthermore, Kia India will also commence production of its first local EV in 2025 and will further expand its portfolio with more locally-built EVs. Both companies will also focus on expanding the EV charging infrastructure. Hyundai India will utilise its sales network hubs, expanding the number of EV charging stations to 485 by 2030.

The Creta EV seems to be a good starting point for Hyundai to begin its EV portfolio. Previous spy shots have revealed a redesigned front, which will be distinctively different from the standard Creta and Creta N-Line. It will also carry most of the features from the ICE versions, albeit will get a few value additions specific to the EV. There’s no word on the specifications yet but expect the Creta EV to offer around 400-500 km of range.

Hyundai Creta EV
The Creta EV could debut the new Hyundai logo in India, which is seen on steering wheel specifically on the brand's new electric cars globally (Image courtesy: Instagram/@piloton_wheels)
Hyundai Creta EV
The Creta EV could debut the new Hyundai logo in India, which is seen on steering wheel specifically on the brand's new electric cars globally (Image courtesy: Instagram/@piloton_wheels)

It should be a similar case with Kia India, which has been testing the Seltos EV for a while. The Kia Seltos EV is also expected to get visual tweaks to establish its own identity alongside the ICE derivatives. Expect identical powertrains on the Creta EV and Seltos EV, while the battery packs could be shared as well.

Prices for the Hyundai Creta EV and Kia Seltos EV will be in the 20-30 lakh range. The models will be competing against a host of models including the Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv, Maruti Suzuki eVX, BYD Atto 3 and more.

First Published Date: 25 Apr 2024, 19:42 PM IST
TAGS: ZS EV Creta Seltos Hyundai Electric Vehicle Strategy Hyundai Hyundai India Hyundai Creta Hyundai Creta EV

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.