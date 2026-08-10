MG ZS EV Key Specs
- Speed140 kmph
- Range461 km
- Charging9 hrs
- Battery Capacity50.3 kWh
- Boot Space448 litres
- Max Motor Performance174 bhp, 280 Nm
- Motor Power129 kW
The MG ZS EV is the all-electric version of the Astor compact SUV and brings a feature-rich package at a starting price tag of ₹18 lakh (ex-showroom). Originally launched in March 2022 in its facelifted form, the ZS EV is MG Motor’s most premium electric offering in India. It combines a long-range electric drivetrain with advanced features, including ADAS and connected car technology, catering to urban users looking for a high-tech, environmentally friendly SUV.
The MG ZS EV is priced from ₹18.00 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant selected. It can also be had from ₹13 lakh + ₹4.5 per km via the Battery as a Service program.
The ZS EV is available in four primary trims – Exclusive, Excite Pro, Exclusive Plus, and Essence. These variants offer varying levels of equipment, with the top-spec version adding advanced driver assistance features. All variants are powered by the same battery and motor configuration. There is also a 100 Yr Edition, which can be had from ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
The electric SUV is offered in four exterior paint options – Glaze Red, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, and Candy White.
The ZS EV is powered by a 50.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that supports both AC and DC charging. MG claims a range of 461 kilometres on a single charge under standard test conditions. Using a 7.4 kW AC charger, a full charge from 0 to 100 per cent takes approximately 9 hours. A 50 kW DC fast charger can charge the battery from 0 to 80 per cent in around one hour.
The ZS EV uses a single electric motor delivering 174.33 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. It supports multiple drive modes and regenerative braking levels to suit different driving styles. The SUV is underpinned by a front-wheel-drive layout and rides on 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.
Inside, the ZS EV comes equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, air purifier, and a six-way power-adjustable driver seat. The vehicle also supports 75 connected car features via the i-SMART platform.
The ZS EV Exclusive Pro variant adds ADAS features like lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection, lane change assist, and rear parking assist. Safety equipment across the range includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, and a 360-degree camera.
As of now, MG has not announced any specific promotional offers for the ZS EV. However, customers can check with authorised MG dealerships for dealer-level benefits or finance schemes depending on location and availability.
The MG ZS EV competes directly with the Hyundai Kona Electric and is positioned as a premium alternative to models such as the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|MG ZS EV
|Rs. 17.99 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|6
|-
|448 litres
|4323 mm
|1809 mm
|1649 mm
|5.6 metres
|8.5 seconds
|461 Km
|9 hours
|129 kW
|174 bhp 280 Nm
|Kia Syros EV
|Rs. 13.5 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|-
|-
|-
|3995 mm
|1805 mm
|1670 mm
|-
|-
|526 km
|-
|-
|-
|ZS EVVSSyros EV
|Tata Curvv EV
|Rs. 16.99 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|-
|186 mm
|500 L
|4310 mm
|1810 mm
|1637 mm
|5.35 metres
|8.6 s
|502 km
|7 Hours 54 MInutes
|-
|-
|ZS EVVSCurvv EV
|Maruti Suzuki e Vitara
|Rs. 15.99 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|7
|185 mm
|-
|4275 mm
|1800 mm
|1640 mm
|5.2 metres
|-
|543 km
|-
|-
|172 bhp, 193 Nm
|ZS EVVSe Vitara
|VinFast VF6
|Rs. 16.49 LakhsOnwards
|-
|SUV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|ZS EVVSVF6
|Hyundai Creta EV
|Rs. 18.02 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|-
|-
|447 L
|4340 mm
|1790 mm
|1655 mm
|-
|-
|510 km
|-
|-
|-
|ZS EVVSCreta EV
MG ZS EV is available in the 5 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|174 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Battery Capacity
|50.3 kWh
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|280 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|461 km
|Max Motor Performance
|174 bhp, 280 Nm
|Charging Time
|9 Hours
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Max Speed
|140 kmph
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