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MG ZS EV

₹17.99 - 20.5 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
3.2
1
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
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MG ZS EV: Overview

The MG ZS EV is the all-electric version of the Astor compact SUV and brings a feature-rich package at a starting price tag of 18 lakh (ex-showroom). Originally launched in March 2022 in its facelifted form, the ZS EV is MG Motor’s most premium electric offering in India. It combines a long-range electric drivetrain with advanced features, including ADAS and connected car technology, catering to urban users looking for a high-tech, environmentally friendly SUV.

MG ZS EV: Price

The MG ZS EV is priced from 18.00 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant selected. It can also be had from 13 lakh + 4.5 per km via the Battery as a Service program.

MG ZS EV: Variants

The ZS EV is available in four primary trims – Exclusive, Excite Pro, Exclusive Plus, and Essence. These variants offer varying levels of equipment, with the top-spec version adding advanced driver assistance features. All variants are powered by the same battery and motor configuration. There is also a 100 Yr Edition, which can be had from 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG ZS EV: Colours

The electric SUV is offered in four exterior paint options – Glaze Red, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, and Candy White.

MG ZS EV: Range and Battery

The ZS EV is powered by a 50.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that supports both AC and DC charging. MG claims a range of 461 kilometres on a single charge under standard test conditions. Using a 7.4 kW AC charger, a full charge from 0 to 100 per cent takes approximately 9 hours. A 50 kW DC fast charger can charge the battery from 0 to 80 per cent in around one hour.

MG ZS EV: Specs & Features

The ZS EV uses a single electric motor delivering 174.33 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. It supports multiple drive modes and regenerative braking levels to suit different driving styles. The SUV is underpinned by a front-wheel-drive layout and rides on 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Inside, the ZS EV comes equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, air purifier, and a six-way power-adjustable driver seat. The vehicle also supports 75 connected car features via the i-SMART platform.

The ZS EV Exclusive Pro variant adds ADAS features like lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection, lane change assist, and rear parking assist. Safety equipment across the range includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, and a 360-degree camera.

MG ZS EV: Offers & Deals

As of now, MG has not announced any specific promotional offers for the ZS EV. However, customers can check with authorised MG dealerships for dealer-level benefits or finance schemes depending on location and availability.

MG ZS EV: Rivals

The MG ZS EV competes directly with the Hyundai Kona Electric and is positioned as a premium alternative to models such as the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400.

MG ZS EV Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    140 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    461 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    9 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    50.3 kWh
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    448 litres
  • MaxMotorPerformance iconMax Motor Performance
    174 bhp, 280 Nm
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    129 kW
View All ZS EV SpecsView specs icon

MG ZS EV Videos

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MG ZS EV Variants

MG ZS EV price starts at ₹ 17.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 20.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). MG ZS EV comes in 7 variants. MG ZS EV's top variant is Essence Dual Tone Iconic Ivory.
7 Variants Available
ZS EV Executive
₹17.99 Lakhs*
50.3 kWh
461 Km
ZS EV Excite Pro
₹18.5 Lakhs*
50.3 kWh
461 Km
ZS EV Exclusive Plus
₹19.5 Lakhs*
50.3 kWh
461 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

MG ZS EV Latest Updates

Calendar icon10 Aug 2026
Consumer uncertainty over E20 fuels drives shift towards alternative fuel vehicles, boosting sales of CNG and electric cars.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jul 2026
Policymakers favor fully electric vehicles, sidelining hybrids amid debates between domestic EV makers and Japanese auto giants.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 Jun 2026
Electric vehicle ownership involves costs beyond fuel savings, focusing on battery, charger, and insurance expenses for long-term management.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 May 2026
The article discusses various electric SUVs in India, highlighting prices, battery options, power outputs, and driving ranges.Read Full Story
Calendar icon23 Apr 2026
MG ZS EV owners in India can enhance their vehicle with genuine accessories for practicality and aesthetic appeal.Read Full Story

MG ZS EV Visual Comparison

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MG ZS EV comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
MG ZS EV
MG ZS EV image
Rs. 17.99 LakhsOnwards
3.21
SUV6-448 litres4323 mm1809 mm1649 mm5.6 metres8.5 seconds461 Km9 hours129 kW174 bhp 280 Nm
Kia Syros EVKia Syros EV imageRs. 13.5 LakhsOnwards
4.721
SUV---3995 mm1805 mm1670 mm--526 km---ZS EVVSSyros EV
Tata Curvv EVTata Curvv EV imageRs. 16.99 LakhsOnwards
4.780
SUV-186 mm500 L4310 mm1810 mm1637 mm5.35 metres8.6 s502 km7 Hours 54 MInutes--ZS EVVSCurvv EV
Maruti Suzuki e VitaraMaruti Suzuki e Vitara imageRs. 15.99 LakhsOnwards
4.4163
SUV7185 mm-4275 mm1800 mm1640 mm5.2 metres-543 km--172 bhp, 193 NmZS EVVSe Vitara
VinFast VF6VinFast VF6 imageRs. 16.49 LakhsOnwards-SUV------------ZS EVVSVF6
Hyundai Creta EVHyundai Creta EV imageRs. 18.02 LakhsOnwards
4.6101
SUV--447 L4340 mm1790 mm1655 mm--510 km---ZS EVVSCreta EV

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MG ZS EV Images

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MG ZS EV Colours

MG ZS EV is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Glaze Red
Green With Black Roof
Aurora Silver
Candy White
Starry Black
Glaze red

MG ZS EV Alternatives

Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
ZS EVvsSyros EV
Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

16.99 - 19.49 Lakhs
ZS EVvsCurvv EV
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

15.99 - 20.21 Lakhs
ZS EVvse Vitara
VinFast VF6

VinFast VF6

16.49 - 18.29 Lakhs
ZS EVvsVF6
Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV

18.02 - 24.7 Lakhs
ZS EVvsCreta EV
Mahindra XUV 400 EV

Mahindra XUV 400 EV

15.49 - 17.69 Lakhs
ZS EVvsXUV 400 EV

MG ZS EV User Reviews & Ratings

3Engine & Performance
3Features
3Safety
4Design
3Value For Money
3Comfort
Write a Review
worst car no pick up
not upto the mark alternative are there and other competitors are making a good effort in ev segment
By: Amit (Mar 24, 2024)
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MG ZS EV Related News

The Windsor is available with two battery pack options.
MG Windsor EV and ZS EV get benefits of 2.15 lakh and free DC charging offer
11 May 2026
Royal Enfield Flying Flea has been showcased in India.
Auto recap, June 13: MG ZS EV gets a price cut, Royal Enfield's Flying Flea electric bikes spotted
14 Jun 2025
The MG ZS EV gets a significant price cut making it more affordable than many of its rivals, including the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, and even the MG Windsor Pro
MG ZS EV gets a massive price cut of up to 4.44 lakh
13 Jun 2025
The electric compact SUV segment currently has four options - Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric and MG ZS EV
Mahindra BE 6 vs Hyundai Creta Electric vs Tata Curvv EV vs MG ZS EV: Price, battery pack and range compared
6 Feb 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Feb 2: New KTM 390 Adventure booking begins, MG ZS EV price hiked, Royal Enfield and TVS January sales
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 MG ZS EV Related News

MG ZS EV Specifications and Features

Max Power174 bhp
AirbagsYes
Battery Capacity50.3 kWh
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque280 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range461 km
Max Motor Performance 174 bhp, 280 Nm
Charging Time9 Hours
SunroofYes
Max Speed140 kmph
View all ZS EV specs and features

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