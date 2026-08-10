MG ZS EV: Overview

The MG ZS EV is the all-electric version of the Astor compact SUV and brings a feature-rich package at a starting price tag of ₹18 lakh (ex-showroom). Originally launched in March 2022 in its facelifted form, the ZS EV is MG Motor’s most premium electric offering in India. It combines a long-range electric drivetrain with advanced features, including ADAS and connected car technology, catering to urban users looking for a high-tech, environmentally friendly SUV.

MG ZS EV: Price

The MG ZS EV is priced from ₹18.00 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant selected. It can also be had from ₹13 lakh + ₹4.5 per km via the Battery as a Service program.

MG ZS EV: Variants

The ZS EV is available in four primary trims – Exclusive, Excite Pro, Exclusive Plus, and Essence. These variants offer varying levels of equipment, with the top-spec version adding advanced driver assistance features. All variants are powered by the same battery and motor configuration. There is also a 100 Yr Edition, which can be had from ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG ZS EV: Colours

The electric SUV is offered in four exterior paint options – Glaze Red, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, and Candy White.

MG ZS EV: Range and Battery

The ZS EV is powered by a 50.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that supports both AC and DC charging. MG claims a range of 461 kilometres on a single charge under standard test conditions. Using a 7.4 kW AC charger, a full charge from 0 to 100 per cent takes approximately 9 hours. A 50 kW DC fast charger can charge the battery from 0 to 80 per cent in around one hour.

MG ZS EV: Specs & Features

The ZS EV uses a single electric motor delivering 174.33 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. It supports multiple drive modes and regenerative braking levels to suit different driving styles. The SUV is underpinned by a front-wheel-drive layout and rides on 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Inside, the ZS EV comes equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, air purifier, and a six-way power-adjustable driver seat. The vehicle also supports 75 connected car features via the i-SMART platform.

The ZS EV Exclusive Pro variant adds ADAS features like lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot detection, lane change assist, and rear parking assist. Safety equipment across the range includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring system, and a 360-degree camera.

MG ZS EV: Offers & Deals

As of now, MG has not announced any specific promotional offers for the ZS EV. However, customers can check with authorised MG dealerships for dealer-level benefits or finance schemes depending on location and availability.

MG ZS EV: Rivals

The MG ZS EV competes directly with the Hyundai Kona Electric and is positioned as a premium alternative to models such as the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400.