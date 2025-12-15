Best MG Cars Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price MG Hector ₹ 11.99 - 19.19 Lakhs MG Astor ₹ 9.79 - 15.5 Lakhs MG Gloster ₹ 41.07 - 46.24 Lakhs MG Comet EV ₹ 7.5 - 10 Lakhs MG ZS EV ₹ 17.99 - 20.5 Lakhs

In India, there are 9 MG Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the MG Hector, MG Astor, MG Gloster, MG Comet EV, MG ZS EV. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.