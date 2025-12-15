Best MG Cars

In India, there are 9 MG Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the MG Hector, MG Astor, MG Gloster, MG Comet EV, MG ZS EV. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 7.5 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best MG Cars Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
MG Hector ₹ 11.99 - 19.19 Lakhs
MG Astor ₹ 9.79 - 15.5 Lakhs
MG Gloster ₹ 41.07 - 46.24 Lakhs
MG Comet EV ₹ 7.5 - 10 Lakhs
MG ZS EV ₹ 17.99 - 20.5 Lakhs

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9 New MG Cars found

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MG Hector Front Right Side
1/20
FEATURED

MG Hector

3.8
726
₹11.99 - 19.19 Lakhs
Engine
1451 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Both
7 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
MG Astor Front Left Side
1/18

MG Astor

3.7
3
₹9.79 - 15.5 Lakhs
Engine
1498 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Both
11 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
MG Gloster Front Left Side
1/17

MG Gloster

4.5
2
₹41.07 - 46.24 Lakhs
Engine
1996 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
15 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
MG Comet EV Front Left Side
1/29

MG Comet EV

4.0
2
₹7.5 - 10 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
17.3 kWh
Speed
100 kmph
Range
230 km
6 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
MG ZS EV Front Left Side
1/26

MG ZS EV

3.0
1
₹17.99 - 20.5 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
50.3 kWh
Speed
140 kmph
Range
461 km
7 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
MG Hector Plus Front Right Side
1/20

MG Hector Plus

3.9
120
₹17.49 - 19.69 Lakhs
Engine
13.79 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Both
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
MG Windsor EV Front Right View
1/19

MG Windsor EV

4.2
53
₹14.1 - 18.6 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
52.9 kWh
Speed
157 kmph
Range
449 km
6 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
MG Cyberster Front Right Side
1/18

MG Cyberster

4.5
6
₹75 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
77 kWh
Speed
200 kmph
Range
580 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
MG M9 EV Front Left Side
1/26

MG M9 EV

4.4
145
₹75.9 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
90 kWh
Speed
180 kmph
Range
548 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

11 Upcoming MG Cars

MG 4 EV Front Left Side
1/10
UPCOMING

MG 4 EV

4.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹30 - 32 Lakhs
Expected price
Battery Capacity
64 kWh
Speed
160 kmph
Range
350 km
Check Details
MG RC-6 Front Left Side
1/10
UPCOMING

MG RC-6

5.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹18 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
1498.0 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Manual
Check Details
MG eHS Front Left Side
1/5
UPCOMING

MG eHS

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹45 - 55 Lakhs
Expected price
Battery Capacity
16.6 kWh
Speed
210 kmph
Range
52 km
Check Details
MG Baojun 510 Front Right Side
UPCOMING

MG Baojun 510

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹11 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
1998 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
Check Details
MG G10 Front Left Side
1/7
UPCOMING

MG G10

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹24 - 30 Lakhs
Expected price
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Manual
Check Details
MG Marvel X Front Left Side
1/7
UPCOMING

MG Marvel X

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹30 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
1998 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Manual
Check Details
MG Gloster Facelift Front Left Side
UPCOMING

MG Gloster Facelift

4.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹40 - 45 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
1996 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
Check Details
MG eRX5 Front Left Side
UPCOMING

MG eRX5

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹25 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Battery Capacity
48.3 kWh
Speed
150 kmph
Range
425 km
Check Details
MG 5 Estate Front Left View
1/10
UPCOMING

MG 5 Estate

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹50 - 60 Lakhs
Expected price
Battery Capacity
61.1 kWh
Speed
120 kmph
Range
400 km
Check Details

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MG Euniq 7 Front Left Side
1/4
UPCOMING

MG Euniq 7

5.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹30 - 35 Lakhs
Expected price
Battery Capacity
84 kWh
Speed
185 kmph
Range
605 km
Check Details
MG Majestor 1100x619
1/2
UPCOMING

MG Majestor

5.0
2
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹40 - 45 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
1996 cc
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Automatic
Check Details

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