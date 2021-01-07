



the MG C-Type and Q-Type were produced in the following years. The British Motor Corporation took over in the 1950s (BMC). Following it, the A- and B-Series engines were introduced. The ultra-stylish LHD MGA 1500 roadster became the 100,000th MG in 1956. MG developed the MG 1100/1300 family of compact automobiles after moving production to Longbridge in 1962. Complex takeovers and turmoil in the automotive sector due to foreign competition took their toll on the MG brand, which was eventually sold to Rover and later BMW. The MG name was revived in Austin models such as the Metro, Maestro, and Montego, as well as temporarily in the MG F, which became Britain's best-selling inexpensive sports car.In 2000, the MG Rover Group was formed, ushering in a new era of production. In 2002, MG returned to its roots with the MG TF, a modernised version of the TF Midget. After moving production to China, MG resurfaced in 2010 with the MG6 GT fastback.MG Motor India opened its production facilities in Halol, Gujarat, in 2017. In the core of the market, a luxury midsize SUV was introduced, followed by an all-electric SUV.The MG Astor is the company's newest model, and it's the first compact SUV in India to offer both AI and Level 2 ASAS safety features. However, these features will only be offered as an option on the VTi-Tech Sharp CVT and 220 Sharp AT models. MG Cars Price List (December 2022) in India MG Car Models Ex-ShowRoom Price MG Hector ₹ 13.5 - 19.56 Lakhs MG Hector Plus ₹ 13.63 - 20.2 Lakhs MG Gloster ₹ 29.98 - 37.68 Lakhs MG Baojun 510 ₹ 11 Lakhs MG ZS EV ₹ 21 - 24.68 Lakhs MG Astor ₹ 9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs MG G10 ₹ 24 - 30 Lakhs MG ZS EV 2022 ₹ 21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs

MG Motor, or Morris Garages, is a British sports vehicle and minicar manufacturer. Cecil Kimber launched the company in 1924. With its long and illustrious history, the company's ownership has shifted throughout the years, from varied commercial groups to Chinese state-run SAIC Motor.The MG Car Club was founded in 1930, and