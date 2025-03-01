In 2026 when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price starts at Rs. 8.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXi, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs. 9.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E. Ertiga: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ertiga vs Rumion Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ertiga
|Rumion
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 8.8 Lakhs
|₹ 9.55 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.51 to 26.11 kmpl
|20.11 to 26.11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4