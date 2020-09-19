Toyota Motor Corp. Innova Crysta multi-purpose vehicles (MPV) sit in parking area at the Innova Crysta compact multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) production line at the Toyota Kirloskar Motor Ltd. plant in Bidadi, Karnataka, India, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Toyota Motor Corp.�won't expand further in India due to the country's high tax regime, a blow for Prime Minister�Narendra Modi, who's trying to lure global companies to offset the deep economic malaise brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)