Toyota Motor Corp. Innova Crysta multi-purpose vehicles (MPV) sit in parking area at the Innova Crysta compact multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) production line at the Toyota Kirloskar Motor Ltd. plant in Bidadi, Karnataka, India, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Toyota Motor Corp.�won't expand further in India due to the country's high tax regime, a blow for Prime Minister�Narendra Modi, who's trying to lure global companies to offset the deep economic malaise brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
3 min read . 16 Sep 2020
PTI
- Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Shekar Viswanathan had said the company would stop expanding in India due to high taxes.
- Toyota later issues a statement underlining its commitment to India.
- Vikram Kirloskar has confirmed Toyota will invest over ₹2,000 crore in the next 12 months.