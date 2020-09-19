Kia is hoping to make a big mark with Sonet sub-compact SUV.
Volkswagen has teased a new sub-compact SUV Taos ahead of global unveiling on October 13.
A vehicle belonging to California-based self-driving startup Zoox seen driving along a street. (ZOOX via REUTERS)
Amazon’s Zoox gets permission for autonomous vehicle tests in US

1 min read . 07:49 AM IST Bloomberg

  • Zoox will be allowed to conduct tests on public roads within a designated area in California.
  • The tests are allowed only under fair-weather conditions and on streets with a speed limit of 45 miles per hour.

BMW R 18 Cruiser
Electric Vehicles
Honda Rebel 300
Kia Sonet has been launched in a dual trim concept as the Seltos.
Kia Sonet launched in India at starting price of 6.71 lakh

3 min read . 18 Sep 2020 HT Auto Desk

  • Kia Sonet has been launched at introductory prices.
  • Sonet is third product to join the Kia's India portfolio after the popular Seltos and Carnival luxury MPV.
  • Sonet has been positioned in the hotly contested sub-4 metre SUV space alongside Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300.

This photo was tweeted by @RCMPAlberta
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition brochure.
Hyundai Venue is expected to face stiff competition from Kia Sonet.
Kia Sonet price breakdown: How does it face off against Hyundai Venue?

3 min read . 18 Sep 2020 HT Auto Desk

  • Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue are in an intense head-to-head battle in the sub-compact SUV segment.
  • While Venue is a proven performer, Sonet has the new-car advantage.
  • Sonet and Venue start at the nearly ditto price point but the Sonet top-end is slightly pricier than the competing Venue.

FILE PHOTO: New cars drive during a ceremony marking start of the production of a new electric Volkswagen model ID.3 in Zwickau, Germany, November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel/File Photo (REUTERS)
No plans to bring electric vehicle platform to India in near future: Volkswagen

1 min read . 18 Sep 2020 PTI

  • VW said e-mobility is still expensive in India, and it needs to develop EV infrastructure.
  • Volkswagen said it is waiting to see if India is mature for electro-mobility before bringing in the MEB platform that forms the backbone of its electric vehicles.

2020 Tata Nexon
Representational photo of electric vehicles charging
Kia Sonet is looking at making a solid mark for itself in the sub-compact SUV segment in India.
Kia Sonet launched in India: Price and other highlights

4 min read . 18 Sep 2020

  • Kia Sonet has been launched at a starting price of 6.71 lakh (ex showroom, pan-India, introductory).
  • Kia Sonet enters a highly competitive sub-compact SUV segment in India.
  • Sonet is the third offering from Kia in India. Catch the highlights from the launch event here.

FILE PHOTO: A worker climbs a container to close its window after unloading cars at a warehouse on the outskirts of Ahmedabad February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File photo (REUTERS)
Govt asks auto industry to lower costs to boost sales instead of seeking tax cut

2 min read . 17 Sep 2020 ANI

  • Amid the Covid-19 crisis, auto industry leaders have been demanding reduction in GST rates to shore up demand as weak consumer sentiment has crippled sales.

Kia Sonet gets stylish looks and a feature-loaded cabin.
File photo of a 2018 F150 pick-up truck at Ford's Dearborn Truck Plant in Dearborn, Michigan. (This image has been used for representational purpose only) (REUTERS)
Ford builds its most advanced factory to make electric truck

2 min read . 18 Sep 2020 Bloomberg

  • Robots will collaborate with humans as Ford is spending $700 million to overhaul its Rouge complex in a bid to maintain decades of dominance in the pickup segment.

FILE PHOTO: The brand logo of Nissan Motor Corp. is seen at the front nose section of the company's new Ariya all-battery SUV during a press preview, ahead of the world premiere, at Nissan Pavilion in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo (REUTERS)
Why China is becoming loss-making Nissan’s last line of defence

4 min read . 18 Sep 2020 Bloomberg

  • Nissan’s total retail volume fell about 11% in the 2019.
  • China comprised about one-third of Nissan’s global volume of 4.93 million units.

The Kia Sonet boasts a very bold styling package and it certainly is a head turner on the roads.
Skoda Rapid TSI AT
Suzuki Swace is based on the Toyota Corolla Estate.
Upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser.
General Motors' efforts to take a rival to task for allegedly inflating its labor costs suffered a major blow with the dismissal of its racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler. (AFP)
GM faces unexpected bills as India-China tensions delay sale of plant: Sources

3 min read . 17 Sep 2020 Reuters

  • GM had planned to use the expected sale proceeds of $250 million-$300 million to pay off liabilities incurred with its exit from manufacturing in India.
  • The company had stopped selling in the country at the end of 2017 after years of low sales but the factory currently builds vehicles for export.

This image of the upcoming Endeavour Sport was tweeted by @FordIndia
Mercedes-Benz GenH2 fuel cell truck
Triumph Trident will feature an old-school circular headlamp along with wide and extended handlebar lending it a proper roadster stance.
This photo was tweeted by @elonmusk and gives a glimpse of what traveling under Las Vegas could soon be like.
Toyota’s latest small family car, the Yaris, has passed the Euro NCAP crash test with full five stars. (Photo courtesy: Euro NCAP)
This image of the upcoming Endeavour Sport was tweeted by @FordIndia
Photo courtesy: Hyundai
Photo courtesy: Screengrab from a video posted by Brandon Calderon on Facebook
Kia has revealed first stage of future product plans with seven new electric vehicles to launch by 2027 across several vehicle segments.
Representational image of Ampere Magnus Pro electric scooter.
File photo used for representational purpose only. (PTI)
Photo of the new i30 N facelift shared by Hyundai.
Toyota Motor Corp. Innova Crysta multi-purpose vehicles (MPV) sit in parking area at the Innova Crysta compact multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) production line at the Toyota Kirloskar Motor Ltd. plant in Bidadi, Karnataka, India, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Toyota Motor Corp.�won't expand further in India due to the country's high tax regime, a blow for Prime Minister�Narendra Modi, who's trying to lure global companies to offset the deep economic malaise brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
U-Turn? Toyota says investing 2,000 crore on electrification of cars in India

3 min read . 16 Sep 2020 PTI

  • Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Shekar Viswanathan had said the company would stop expanding in India due to high taxes.
  • Toyota later issues a statement underlining its commitment to India.
  • Vikram Kirloskar has confirmed Toyota will invest over 2,000 crore in the next 12 months.

As the name suggests, the Z Proto is a prototype but does offer a good glimpse into what one can expect from the production version.
A screenshot from the video shared by Anand Mahindra showing a Lamborghini-owner checking out the new Mahindra Thar. (Photo courtesy: YouTube/BikeWithGirl Official)
Photo of Alexander Sims with his partners Dean Fielding and David Peilow with the record-breaking Tesla Model 3 car. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@ZeroCarbonWorld)
This March 18, 2018 file photo from video from a mounted camera provided by the Tempe Police Department shows an interior view moments before an Uber SUV hit a woman in Tempe, Arizona. (AP)
Workers on an assembly repair line at the Innova Crysta compact multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) production line at the Toyota Kirloskar Motor plant in Bidadi, Karnataka. (Bloomberg)
We are committed to Indian market: Toyota after plans to halt India expansion

1 min read . 15 Sep 2020 HT Auto Desk

  • Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice Chairman Shekar Viswanathan had said expansion plans in India are halted due to the high taxes in place.
  • Toyota has issued a statement underlining India is an integral part of its global strategy.

Nissan Z Proto pictured
Slightly modified Royal Enfield Himalayan for the Argentinean police force.
Representational file photo of Honda CBR500R.
Hyundai will launch the new Tucson in South Korea in 2021 and in other markets in the world by 2022.
Toyota Motor's new logo and visual identity for Europe
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6
The dual-tone colour theme on the Sonet will only be available in the HTX+ and GTX+ variants.
Photo of a Lamborghini Huracan EVO
Kia Seltos
Toyota Urban Cruiser sub-compact SUV will be launched on September 23.
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
Mercedes-maker Daimler to pay $2.2 billion in emissions cheating settlement

2 min read . 15 Sep 2020 Reuters

  • The settlements require Daimler to address the vehicles' excess emissions as part of binding consent decrees.
  • Daimler noted in court papers it denies the allegations.
  • Daimler still faces an ongoing criminal back investigation and could face additional US financial penalties.

AMR-C01 promises to take simulated racing experience to the next level.
Photo courtesy: novusbike.com
Snapdeal and autonomous mobility startup Ottonomy IO have tested delivery robots which could provide safer last-mile delivery options.
Snapdeal may soon use robots to deliver your package

1 min read . 15 Sep 2020 HT Auto Desk

  • Snapdeal has tested robots which make use of a number of tech innovations to better navigate crowded spaces and autonomously reach intended locations.

Photo of Nikola's first semi truck Tre.
This photo of a Seltos making its way inside a transport train was tweeted by @RailMinIndia
Honda recently launched the updated Jazz and has also brought in the face lift WR-V and fifth-generation City.
File photo of Mercedes-Benz GLS 2020 SUV used for representational purpose only.
Kia Telluride is a hot favourite but the company may soon have an even bigger SUV with more towing power.
