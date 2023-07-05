Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, based on Toyota Innova HyCross, at an introductory price of ₹24.79 lakh. It is now the most expensive Maruti car in India. Here is the first look video of the Maruti Invicto MPV.
First Published Date: 05 Jul 2023, 18:27 PM IST
TAGS: Invicto Maruti Suzuki
