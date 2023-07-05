HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, based on Toyota Innova HyCross, at an introductory price of 24.79 lakh. It is now the most expensive Maruti car in India. Here is the first look video of the Maruti Invicto MPV.
By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 05 Jul 2023, 18:27 PM
Maruti Suzuki Invicto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
₹ 24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Kia Carnival (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carnival
₹ 24.95 - 33.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Sierra Ev
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
Kia Sportage (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sportage
Prices are currently unavailable
Kia Sorento (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sorento
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
Nissan Qashqai (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Qashqai
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
First Published Date: 05 Jul 2023, 18:27 PM IST
TAGS: Invicto Maruti Suzuki

