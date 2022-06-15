



Chung Ju-Yung. In 1967, the Hyundai Motor Company was founded. The Cortina, the company's debut model, was released in 1968 in collaboration with Ford Motor Company. The Pony, the first Korean car, was introduced in 1975, with styling by Giorgio Giugiaro of ItalDesign and motor technology from Mitsubishi Motors of Japan. The one millionth Hyundai automobile was produced in 1985. Hyundai began selling automobiles in the United States in 1986, and the Excel was named Fortune magazine's "Best Product #10," because of its affordability. In 1988, the business began producing cars using its own technology, starting with the midsize Sonata. Hyundai's total manufacturing hit four million cars in the spring of 1990. The business developed its first proprietary gasoline engine, the four-cylinder Alpha, as well as its own transmission, in 1991.Hyundai Motor India Limited was founded in 1996 with a manufacturing unit at Irungattukottai, India, near Chennai. Hyundai has also been a global official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup since 2002. Hyundai has six offices around the world, including three in Korea, one in Germany, one in Japan, and one in India. There is also an American design centre in California that creates designs for the US market.Hyundai's Elantra is the company's most recent model to be sold in India. The executive sedan has a sleek design and comes with a petrol engine that can be ordered with either a manual or automatic transmission. Hyundai Cars Price List (December 2022) in India Hyundai Car Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Hyundai Venue ₹ 7.53 - 12.72 Lakh Hyundai i20 ₹ 6.8 - 11.43 Lakhs Hyundai Kona Electric ₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs Hyundai Verna ₹ 9.11 - 15.36 Lakhs Hyundai Santro ₹ 4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs Hyundai i20 N Line ₹ 9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs Hyundai Elantra ₹ 17.83 - 21.27 Lakhs Hyundai Tucson ₹ 22.55 - 27.47 Lakhs Hyundai Casper ₹ 4 - 7 Lakhs Hyundai Aura ₹ 5.92 - 9.43 Lakhs

Hyundai Motor Co., Ltd. is a company that produces and distributes automobiles and parts. Passenger automobiles, recreational vehicles, and small and big commercial vehicles are amongst the company's offerings. The company was founded in 1967, in Seoul, Korea, and is headquartered there.Hyundai Engineering and Construction Company was formed in 1947 by