



Performance



Sedans are usually given powerful engines to haul the weight of travellers as well as their luggage. Although the lower end sedans do not have high engine capacity due to budget constraint, the higher end sedans are quite powerful. Several sportscars come under the sedan body type too. The performance of sedans are usually only restricted by budget as there are plenty of sedan cars that give some of the best performance figures.



Sedan Car Manufacturers



Brands that make sedan cars include Audi, Alfa Romeo, BMW, Bentley, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Maserati, Ford, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Acura, Infiniti, Kia, Hyundai, Honda, Renault, Subaru, Skoda, Toyota, Lexus, Volkswagen and Volvo. Indian brands that manufacture sedans include Maruti Suzuki and Tata. Mahindra is now building only one model of electric sedan. basic design of sedans is divided into three compartments, the hood area, cabin and trunk. This allows sedans to be fitted with bigger engines while giving adequate space for driver and co-occupants.Sedans are usually given powerful engines to haul the weight of travellers as well as their luggage. Although the lower end sedans do not have high engine capacity due to budget constraint, the higher end sedans are quite powerful. Several sportscars come under the sedan body type too. The performance of sedans are usually only restricted by budget as there are plenty of sedan cars that give some of the best performance figures.Brands that make sedan cars include Audi, Alfa Romeo, BMW, Bentley, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, Jaguar, Aston Martin, Maserati, Ford, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Acura, Infiniti, Kia, Hyundai, Honda, Renault, Subaru, Skoda, Toyota, Lexus, Volkswagen and Volvo. Indian brands that manufacture sedans include Maruti Suzuki and Tata. Mahindra is now building only one model of electric sedan. Sedan Cars Price List (2023) in India Model Name Price Hyundai Verna ₹ 10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs Hyundai Aura ₹ 6.3 - 8.87 Lakhs Volkswagen Virtus ₹ 11.21 - 17.91 Lakh Honda Amaze ₹ 6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs Tata Tigor ₹ 5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs

...Read More

Read Less

Sedans are basically cars with a trunk in the rear. This gives more space for occupants and improve legroom while the boot space in the trunk is not compromised.Sedan cars are usually associated with elegance due to their lengthier appearance as well as spacious interiors. The