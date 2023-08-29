Latest Update

The Toyota Rumion is a reliable and spacious Multi-Utility Vehicle (MUV) designed to meet the needs of families and larger groups. With a focus on practicality and performance, it's a solid choice for those seeking a versatile and budget-friendly vehicle. Price: The Toyota Rumion offers a range of options, with prices starting from 10.29 Lakhs and going up to 13.68 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom). Its competitive pricing positions it as an accessible choice for those looking for a 7-seater vehicle. Specs and Features: Engine: The Rumion is powered by a robust 1462cc engine, delivering power between 87-102 bhp and torque ranging from 136-136.8 Nm.

Mileage: With a mileage range of 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl, it strikes a balance between performance and fuel efficiency.

Transmission: Choose between Manual and Automatic transmissions to suit your driving style.

Safety Features: The Rumion comes equipped with essential safety features, including Airbags, to ensure the well-being of occupants.

Comfort: With Power Steering and spacious seating for seven passengers, it provides a comfortable and roomy interior.

Additional Features: The Rumion offers options for both Petrol and CNG fuel types, catering to different preferences.

Wheel Drive: It is available in 2WD configuration. Rivals: The Toyota Rumion faces competition from Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra Bolero Neo, MG Astor, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and Kia Carens in the market. In comparison to its rivals, the Rumion stands out with its seating capacity, making it an ideal choice for larger families or groups. In summary, the Toyota Rumion is a practical and spacious MUV that meets the requirements of families and groups looking for affordability and ample seating capacity. With competitive pricing, a choice of fuel types, and a focus on safety, it offers a compelling package. Whether you prioritize space, versatility, or budget-friendliness, the Rumion is a reliable choice worth considering in its segment.