Toyota Rumion Key Specs
- Engine1462 cc
- Mileage20.11-26.11 kmpl
- Power87 - 102 bhp
- FuelPetrol | CNG
- Max Torque136 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
- Kerb Weight1205 kg
The 2026 Toyota Rumion is a versatile 7-seater multi-utility vehicle (MUV) engineered for families seeking space, fuel efficiency, and Toyota's trusted brand reliability. Combining a refined 1.5-litre K-series engine with a spacious three-row seating layout and top-tier safety equipment, the Rumion stands out as a practical choice in the multi-purpose vehicle segment.
The 2026 Toyota Rumion is available in 8 variants across four primary trim levels: E, S, G, and V. Buyers can choose between manual and automatic transmission options, as well as a factory-fitted CNG variant.
Prices for the Toyota Rumion start at Rs. 9.79 Lakh for the entry-level base model and go up to Rs. 14.21 Lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec V AT variant.
Variant Name Engine & Fuel Transmission ARAI Mileage Ex-Showroom Price Rumion E 1.5L Petrol 5-Speed Manual 20.51 kmpl Rs. 9.79 Lakh Rumion S 1.5L Petrol 5-Speed Manual 20.51 kmpl Rs. 10.77 Lakh Rumion S CNG 1.5L CNG 5-Speed Manual 26.11 km/kg Rs. 11.69 Lakh Rumion G 1.5L Petrol 5-Speed Manual 20.51 kmpl Rs. 11.93 Lakh Rumion S AT 1.5L Petrol 6-Speed Automatic 20.11 kmpl Rs. 12.35 Lakh Rumion V 1.5L Petrol 5-Speed Manual 20.51 kmpl Rs. 12.70 Lakh Rumion G AT 1.5L Petrol 6-Speed Automatic 20.11 kmpl Rs. 13.44 Lakh Rumion V AT 1.5L Petrol 6-Speed Automatic 20.11 kmpl Rs. 14.21 Lakh
Under the hood, the 2026 Toyota Rumion is powered by a 1462 cc K15C Smart Hybrid 4-cylinder engine designed for smooth power delivery and low running costs.
The cabin of the 2026 Toyota Rumion is designed around passenger convenience, flexible seating, and modern technology.
Safety is a core strength of the 2026 Toyota Rumion, boasting a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating.
|Parameter
|Specification
|Overall Length
|4460 mm
|Overall Width
|1735 mm
|Overall Height
|1690 mm
|Wheelbase
|2740 mm
|Turning Radius
|5.2 metres
|Boot Space
|209 Litres (Expandable via 60:40 split seats)
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 Litres
The 2026 Toyota Rumion competes directly in the family MPV segment against the following models:
The 2026 Toyota Rumion offers an ideal balance of 7-seater cabin space, fuel economy of up to 26.11 km/kg (CNG), a 5-star crash safety rating, and standard 6 airbags. Whether chosen for daily urban commutes or long family road trips, it provides a dependable and feature-packed MUV ownership experience.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Toyota Rumion
|Rs. 9.79 LakhsOnwards
|102 bhp
|136.8 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|MUV
|4
|-
|-
|-
|4420 mm
|1735 mm
|1690 mm
|5.2 metres
|Maruti Suzuki XL6
|Rs. 11.57 LakhsOnwards
|99 bhp
|136 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|MUV
|6
|-
|-
|209 litres
|4445 mm
|1775 mm
|1755 mm
|5.2 metres
|RumionVSXL6
|Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
|Rs. 8.85 LakhsOnwards
|102 bhp
|136.8 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|MUV
|6
|-
|-
|4395 mm
|1735 mm
|1690 mm
|5.2 metres
|RumionVSErtiga
|Kia Carens
|Rs. 11.02 LakhsOnwards
|113 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual
|MUV
|6
|195 mm
|216 litres
|4540 mm
|1800 mm
|1708 mm
|-
|RumionVSCarens
|Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
|Rs. 11.41 LakhsOnwards
|118 bhp
|280 Nm
|Manual
|SUV
|2
|-
|-
|696 litres
|4400 mm
|1795 mm
|1812 mm
|-
|RumionVSBolero Neo Plus
|Mahindra Bolero Neo
|Rs. 8.85 LakhsOnwards
|100 bhp
|260 Nm
|Manual
|Compact SUV
|2
|-
|-
|384 litres
|3995 mm
|1795 mm
|1817 mm
|5.35 metres
|RumionVSBolero Neo
Glanza or Baleno, Taisor or Fronx, Innova Crysta or Invicto? These are some of the obvious questions that pop up every time Toyota and Maruti Suzuki take a model from the other and present a re-badged version to customers in India. Rebadging a successful model and presenting it with a largely identical resume has its strengths and weaknesses but does it make sense to the most important factor determining success - the customer? This is exactly what we sought to find out when we recently took out the Toyota Rumion for a highway jaunt.
The name ‘Rumion’ itself is a combination of two words - roomy and unique. And while it sure is roomy (more on this later), it surely isn't unique. Definitely not in the way it is styled.
The front grille and the lower half of the bumper is tweaked very slightly and a Toyota logo is plonked on the face. The alloy design too is different and the rear gets Toyota and Rumion lettering. And that's really that.
Same proportions, same dimensions, same cuts, curves and creases - heck, some cars appear unique at close inspection but the Rumion is almost identical to the Ertiga even at close angles.
Of course, that is not to say that the design language is shabby in any way. There is a comforting familiarity about the Rumion's visual language from the outside. It is just that there is hardly anything to set it apart.
Step inside the Toyota Rumion and even the slightest semblance of uniqueness disappear. Apart from a Toyota logo on the steering wheel, everything is just as what it is inside the Ertiga - same dashboard layout and materials, same infotainment unit, same steering wheel, same seat fabric and layout, same storage spaces, same charging options, same driver display - yes, same everything.
It is obvious then that the Rumion benefits from Ertiga's inherent strength of offering three rows of relatively roomy cabin. It is a people mover done in simplistic best. But to expect anything extra, anything a bit flashy would be undeniably ambitious. The Rumion's cabin is plain, much like that of the Ertiga. But much like that inside the Ertiga, it is also functional and has plenty of space for families looking to travel together.
The Toyota Rumion is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol motor and also comes with the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit. There is around 103 hp and the same mild-hybrid technology found on the Ertiga has been carried forward to here.
The Rumion isn't an excitable MPV but is every bit the mile-muncher that the car it is based on has always been. The engine, paired to a five-speed manual gearbox, is peppy enough within city limits and the stick has relatively short throws to help matters.
During the course of our 600-km drive from Delhi to Rupnagar in Punjab, and back, we weaved through congested lanes of Najafgarh for around two hours to get an idea of what this Toyota MPV has on offer. Slotting in the right gear was no problem and the soft clutch press was easy on the leg. Of course, there is a torque converter on offer as well although we have not driven that version yet.
On expected lines, the Rumion was a stable affair once open stretches beyond Murthal dawned upon us, gaining pace through gradual step ups of the gear shift. On the flipside, there is hardly any urgency in the abilities of this vehicle and the engine groans when being pushed towards and through to triple-digit speeds. A sixth gear is sorely missed and while maintaining a speed of 100 kmph is fairly easy, anything more would be asking for a bit too much.
Instead, the Rumion is happy munching mile after mile after mile, keeping passengers comfortable and the driver reassured through a slightly weighted steering. There is some degree of body roll but that was always on the cards.
The Toyota Rumion excels and falls short on precisely the same points as the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. It is reliable, comfortable and with a calculated mileage of around 18 kmpl (City + Highway), it is frugal too. It has the essential features in its kitty and has plenty of room in its cabin. What it is not is excitable to drive, flashy or packed with features.
The Rumion makes a solid case but why should you choose it over Ertiga? Well, Toyota commands massive respect courtesy its robust post-sales quality. It is also a respected brand so that is there too. But the Rumion is also more expensive than the Ertiga. In conclusion though, check the waiting time of both models and if an urgent requirements, choose the one with the lower wait period. One way or another, you cannot go wrong with this trusty model or the model on which it is based on.
Toyota Rumion is available in the 5 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the Toyota Rumion for its budget-friendly price, comfortable interiors, impressive mileage, and family-friendly features, though it raises some concerns about safety ratings and limited advanced features.
|Max Power
|87-102 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|MUV
|Max Torque
|136 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|26.11 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|1462 cc
|Sunroof
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,CNG
Toyota Rumion in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Toyota Rumion's petrol variant is 20.51 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Toyota Rumion S MT comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.
Popular Toyota Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
View all Popular Muv Cars