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TOYOTA Rumion

₹9.79 - 14.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
3.5Expert Score
4.3
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The 2026 Toyota Rumion is a versatile 7-seater multi-utility vehicle (MUV) engineered for families seeking space, fuel efficiency, and Toyota's trusted brand reliability. Combining a refined 1.5-litre K-series engine with a spacious three-row seating layout and top-tier safety equipment, the Rumion stands out as a practical choice in the multi-purpose vehicle segment.

2026 Toyota Rumion Price List and Variant Breakdown

The 2026 Toyota Rumion is available in 8 variants across four primary trim levels: E, S, G, and V. Buyers can choose between manual and automatic transmission options, as well as a factory-fitted CNG variant.

Prices for the Toyota Rumion start at Rs. 9.79 Lakh for the entry-level base model and go up to Rs. 14.21 Lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec V AT variant.

Toyota Rumion Variant-Wise Ex-Showroom Price and Mileage

Variant NameEngine & FuelTransmissionARAI MileageEx-Showroom Price
Rumion E1.5L Petrol5-Speed Manual20.51 kmplRs. 9.79 Lakh
Rumion S1.5L Petrol5-Speed Manual20.51 kmplRs. 10.77 Lakh
Rumion S CNG1.5L CNG5-Speed Manual26.11 km/kgRs. 11.69 Lakh
Rumion G1.5L Petrol5-Speed Manual20.51 kmplRs. 11.93 Lakh
Rumion S AT1.5L Petrol6-Speed Automatic20.11 kmplRs. 12.35 Lakh
Rumion V1.5L Petrol5-Speed Manual20.51 kmplRs. 12.70 Lakh
Rumion G AT1.5L Petrol6-Speed Automatic20.11 kmplRs. 13.44 Lakh
Rumion V AT1.5L Petrol6-Speed Automatic20.11 kmplRs. 14.21 Lakh

Engine Specifications, Performance, and Fuel Efficiency

Under the hood, the 2026 Toyota Rumion is powered by a 1462 cc K15C Smart Hybrid 4-cylinder engine designed for smooth power delivery and low running costs.

Engine & Transmission Details

  • 1.5L Petrol Engine: Delivers 101.64 bhp (103 PS) at 6000 rpm and 136.8 Nm of torque at 4400 rpm. It is available with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox with paddle shifters.
  • 1.5L CNG Engine: Generates 86.63 bhp (88 PS) at 5500 rpm and 121.5 Nm of torque in CNG mode, mated exclusively to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Fuel Efficiency (ARAI Certified)

  • Petrol Manual: 20.51 kmpl
  • Petrol Automatic: 20.11 kmpl
  • CNG Manual: 26.11 km/kg

Key Exterior and Interior Features

The cabin of the 2026 Toyota Rumion is designed around passenger convenience, flexible seating, and modern technology.

Technology and Infotainment

  • SmartPlayCast Infotainment: A 7-inch touchscreen system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.
  • Connected Car Tech: Smart connected features offering real-time vehicle telemetry and remote access capabilities.
  • Audio Setup: 6-speaker audio layout with steering-mounted audio and phone controls.

Cabin Comfort and Practicality

  • Seating Capacity: Full 7-seater layout with a sliding and reclining second row.
  • Climate Control: Automatic climate control system accompanied by dedicated roof-mounted rear AC vents.
  • Utility Highlights: Cooled cup holders, height-adjustable driver seat, keyless entry with push-button start, auto-folding ORVMs, and cruise control on higher trims.

Safety Architecture and Ratings

Safety is a core strength of the 2026 Toyota Rumion, boasting a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating.

  • Standard Airbag Setup: Equipped with 6 airbags as standard (driver, front passenger, front side, and curtain airbags) across variants.
  • Active Handling & Safety: Electronic Stability Control (ESC / ESP), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist, and Hill Assist.
  • Driver Aids: Rear parking camera with dynamic guidelines, rear parking sensors, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).
  • Child Safety: Standard ISOFIX child seat anchorages on rear outer seats.

Vehicle Dimensions and Capacity

ParameterSpecification
Overall Length4460 mm
Overall Width1735 mm
Overall Height1690 mm
Wheelbase2740 mm
Turning Radius5.2 metres
Boot Space209 Litres (Expandable via 60:40 split seats)
Fuel Tank Capacity45 Litres

Key Competitors

The 2026 Toyota Rumion competes directly in the family MPV segment against the following models:

  • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Rs. 8.85 Lakh - Rs. 12.99 Lakh
  • Maruti Suzuki XL6: Rs. 11.57 Lakh - Rs. 14.53 Lakh
  • Kia Carens: Rs. 11.02 Lakh - Rs. 12.88 Lakh

Summary

The 2026 Toyota Rumion offers an ideal balance of 7-seater cabin space, fuel economy of up to 26.11 km/kg (CNG), a 5-star crash safety rating, and standard 6 airbags. Whether chosen for daily urban commutes or long family road trips, it provides a dependable and feature-packed MUV ownership experience.

Toyota Rumion Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1462 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    20.11-26.11 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    87 - 102 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | CNG
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    136 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    1205 kg
View All Rumion SpecsView specs icon

Toyota Rumion Videos

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Toyota Rumion Variants

Toyota Rumion price starts at ₹ 9.79 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 14.21 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Rumion comes in 8 variants. Toyota Rumion's top variant is V AT.
Filter variants by:
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Petrol
CNG
Automatic
Manual
8 Variants Available
Rumion E
₹9.79 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Rumion S MT
₹10.77 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
Rumion S CNG
₹11.69 Lakhs*
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Toyota Rumion Latest Updates

Calendar icon1 Aug 2026
Toyota's July 2026 sales rose 5% domestically, with 32,516 units sold, demonstrating strong customer confidence.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Jul 2026
Toyota Kirloskar Motor anticipates continued growth in India's passenger vehicle segment, driven by festive demand, despite challenges like fuel price hikes.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Jul 2026
The story compares performance-oriented hatchbacks, highlighting the Hyundai i20 N Line, Citroen C3X, VW Golf GTi, Mini Cooper S Convertible JCW, and Mercedes-AMG A45 S Aero Track, focusing on their engines, power, and pricing.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 Jun 2026
Toyota secured its sixth Le Mans victory after a late-race surge, overcoming early doubts to dominate the final laps.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Jun 2026
The Skoda Kylaq, Honda Amaze, and Hyundai i20 are affordable vehicles with competitive pricing and engine options.Read Full Story

Toyota Rumion Visual Comparison

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Toyota Rumion comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Toyota Rumion
Toyota Rumion image
Rs. 9.79 LakhsOnwards
4.319
102 bhp136.8 NmManual, AutomaticMUV4---4420 mm1735 mm1690 mm5.2 metres
Maruti Suzuki XL6Maruti Suzuki XL6 imageRs. 11.57 LakhsOnwards
4.311
99 bhp136 NmManual, AutomaticMUV6--209 litres4445 mm1775 mm1755 mm5.2 metresRumionVSXL6
Maruti Suzuki ErtigaMaruti Suzuki Ertiga imageRs. 8.85 LakhsOnwards
4.2501
102 bhp136.8 NmManual, AutomaticMUV6
3/5
--4395 mm1735 mm1690 mm5.2 metresRumionVSErtiga
Kia CarensKia Carens imageRs. 11.02 LakhsOnwards
4.4544
113 bhp250 NmManualMUV6
3/5
195 mm216 litres4540 mm1800 mm1708 mm-RumionVSCarens
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusMahindra Bolero Neo Plus imageRs. 11.41 LakhsOnwards
4.81
118 bhp280 NmManualSUV2--696 litres4400 mm1795 mm1812 mm-RumionVSBolero Neo Plus
Mahindra Bolero NeoMahindra Bolero Neo imageRs. 8.85 LakhsOnwards
4.2645
100 bhp260 NmManualCompact SUV2--384 litres3995 mm1795 mm1817 mm5.35 metresRumionVSBolero Neo

Toyota Rumion Expert Review

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
3
Performance
3
Safety
3
Design
2.5
Feature
4
Comfort

Pros

Spacious cabinReliable drive qualityFrugal fuel sipper

Cons

Uninspiring looksPlain cabinMore expensive than Ertiga

Glanza or Baleno, Taisor or Fronx, Innova Crysta or Invicto? These are some of the obvious questions that pop up every time Toyota and Maruti Suzuki take a model from the other and present a re-badged version to customers in India. Rebadging a successful model and presenting it with a largely identical resume has its strengths and weaknesses but does it make sense to the most important factor determining success - the customer? This is exactly what we sought to find out when we recently took out the Toyota Rumion for a highway jaunt.

 

Watch: Toyota Rumion: Should you pick this MPV over Maruti Ertiga?

Toyota Rumion: Exterior design

expand

The name ‘Rumion’ itself is a combination of two words - roomy and unique. And while it sure is roomy (more on this later), it surely isn't unique. Definitely not in the way it is styled.

The front grille and the lower half of the bumper is tweaked very slightly and a Toyota logo is plonked on the face. The alloy design too is different and the rear gets Toyota and Rumion lettering. And that's really that.

The Rumion stands on 15-inch wheels and while the alloy design is new, the rest of the profile from the side and rear is same as that of the Ertiga.
The Rumion stands on 15-inch wheels and while the alloy design is new, the rest of the profile from the side and rear is same as that of the Ertiga.

Same proportions, same dimensions, same cuts, curves and creases - heck, some cars appear unique at close inspection but the Rumion is almost identical to the Ertiga even at close angles.

Of course, that is not to say that the design language is shabby in any way. There is a comforting familiarity about the Rumion's visual language from the outside. It is just that there is hardly anything to set it apart.

Toyota Rumion: Cabin

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Rumion gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, wireless mobile connectivity, two rows of AC vents, Toyota i-Connect and plenty of storage areas.
Rumion gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, wireless mobile connectivity, two rows of AC vents, Toyota i-Connect and plenty of storage areas.

Step inside the Toyota Rumion and even the slightest semblance of uniqueness disappear. Apart from a Toyota logo on the steering wheel, everything is just as what it is inside the Ertiga - same dashboard layout and materials, same infotainment unit, same steering wheel, same seat fabric and layout, same storage spaces, same charging options, same driver display - yes, same everything.

It is obvious then that the Rumion benefits from Ertiga's inherent strength of offering three rows of relatively roomy cabin. It is a people mover done in simplistic best. But to expect anything extra, anything a bit flashy would be undeniably ambitious. The Rumion's cabin is plain, much like that of the Ertiga. But much like that inside the Ertiga, it is also functional and has plenty of space for families looking to travel together.

Toyota Rumion: Drive

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The Toyota Rumion is a perfect balance between city drives and highway journeys, offering a comfortable ride experience for the most parts.
The Toyota Rumion is a perfect balance between city drives and highway journeys, offering a comfortable ride experience for the most parts.

The Toyota Rumion is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol motor and also comes with the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit. There is around 103 hp and the same mild-hybrid technology found on the Ertiga has been carried forward to here.

The Rumion isn't an excitable MPV but is every bit the mile-muncher that the car it is based on has always been. The engine, paired to a five-speed manual gearbox, is peppy enough within city limits and the stick has relatively short throws to help matters.

During the course of our 600-km drive from Delhi to Rupnagar in Punjab, and back, we weaved through congested lanes of Najafgarh for around two hours to get an idea of what this Toyota MPV has on offer. Slotting in the right gear was no problem and the soft clutch press was easy on the leg. Of course, there is a torque converter on offer as well although we have not driven that version yet.

On expected lines, the Rumion was a stable affair once open stretches beyond Murthal dawned upon us, gaining pace through gradual step ups of the gear shift. On the flipside, there is hardly any urgency in the abilities of this vehicle and the engine groans when being pushed towards and through to triple-digit speeds. A sixth gear is sorely missed and while maintaining a speed of 100 kmph is fairly easy, anything more would be asking for a bit too much.

Instead, the Rumion is happy munching mile after mile after mile, keeping passengers comfortable and the driver reassured through a slightly weighted steering. There is some degree of body roll but that was always on the cards.

Toyota Rumion: Verdict

expand
The Rumion is the second MPV from Toyota in India, after the enormously successful Innova Crysta. But will it be able to taste the success its elder sibling continues to bask in?
The Rumion is the second MPV from Toyota in India, after the enormously successful Innova Crysta. But will it be able to taste the success its elder sibling continues to bask in?

The Toyota Rumion excels and falls short on precisely the same points as the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. It is reliable, comfortable and with a calculated mileage of around 18 kmpl (City + Highway), it is frugal too. It has the essential features in its kitty and has plenty of room in its cabin. What it is not is excitable to drive, flashy or packed with features.

The Rumion makes a solid case but why should you choose it over Ertiga? Well, Toyota commands massive respect courtesy its robust post-sales quality. It is also a respected brand so that is there too. But the Rumion is also more expensive than the Ertiga. In conclusion though, check the waiting time of both models and if an urgent requirements, choose the one with the lower wait period. One way or another, you cannot go wrong with this trusty model or the model on which it is based on.

Toyota Rumion Images

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Toyota Rumion Colours

Toyota Rumion is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Enticing Silver
Spunky Blue
Rustic Brown
Iconic Grey
Cafe White
Enticing silver

Toyota Rumion Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki XL6

Maruti Suzuki XL6

11.57 - 14.53 Lakhs
RumionvsXL6
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

8.85 - 12.99 Lakhs
RumionvsErtiga
Kia Carens

Kia Carens

11.02 - 12.88 Lakhs
RumionvsCarens
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

11.41 - 12.51 Lakhs
RumionvsBolero Neo Plus
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.85 - 10.49 Lakhs
RumionvsBolero Neo

Toyota Rumion User Reviews & Ratings

4.2Engine & Performance
4.5Features
3.7Safety
4.2Design
4.8Value For Money
4.3Comfort
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Toyota Rumion User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Toyota Rumion for its budget-friendly price, comfortable interiors, impressive mileage, and family-friendly features, though it raises some concerns about safety ratings and limited advanced features.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconBudget-friendly option
  • check circle iconComfortable for long drives
  • check circle iconImpressive mileage
  • check circle iconSpacious interiors
  • check circle iconReliable Toyota brand

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLow safety rating
  • warning iconOnly two airbags
  • warning iconNot very powerful compared to rivals
  • warning iconLimited advanced features
  • warning iconRear seats could be wider

User Reviews

Incorporated in future models
Performance is good, but the boot space feels limited. The CNG tank could be positioned slightly lower to improve practicality. A dash camera and rear camera should be offered across all variants. The second-row seat folding should be a one-touch function for added convenience. Additionally, the third-row cup holder placement can obstruct passenger comfort.
By: A G Suresh (Mar 25, 2026)
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Excellent Highway Performance
Dynamic key features stand out, including performance, technology, safety features, and comfort amenities. It looks great and is one of the best products in this segment.
By: Nitin patel (Nov 26, 2025)
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Toyota Rumion: Style, Mileage & Reliability
Toyota Rumion is a stylish and practical 7-seater MPV designed for family comfort and reliability. Its modern look and spacious interiors give it a premium feel, while the smooth 1.5L petrol engine ensures good performance with impressive mileage, especially in the CNG variant. The driving experience is comfortable for both city and highway trips. Toyota’s trusted brand value, affordable maintenance, and excellent service network make ownership worry-free. Though not very powerful or feature-rich compared to higher-end rivals, the Rumion offers great value for money. Overall, it’s a perfect blend of style, mileage, and dependable Toyota experience for families.
By: Jack (Oct 30, 2025)
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Amazing Value and Style!
This car is really great for its price! It has awesome features and looks stylish. The performance is good, making it a nice choice overall. I've had a good experience with the service too. It's a super car, perfect if you're looking for a new model.
By: Charu Gupta (Aug 25, 2025)
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Amazing Comfort and Reliability!
I recently drove this car and honestly, I was blown away by how comfortable and reliable it is. Compared to my family's XL6, this car just feels superior in terms of comfort. No other car has given me this level of comfort and trust. The interior is fantastic, and the music system is really impressive! The seats are very comfy, making it a pleasure to drive. It's also easy to handle and has great pickup. I’m almost tempted to give this car a perfect 5-star rating.
By: Keshwanath Bhonsle (Aug 18, 2025)
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Toyota Rumion Related News

Toyota Rumion's base variant is offered in five colour options.
Toyota Rumion becomes affordable: Here's how
9 Mar 2026
The Toyota Rumion is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.67 lakh, ex-showroom and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.96 lakh.
Toyota Rumion prices hiked by 13,000 across all variants. Check details
24 Jul 2025
Utility Vehicles comprising the Innova range, Fortuner, Hilux, and Rumion, contributed 68 per cent of the total sales for Toyota in February 2025
Toyota registers 13% growth in February FY25 sales backed by Innova, Fortuner, Rumion
1 Mar 2025
The Toyota Rumion is priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.44 lakh, ex-showroom and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.73 lakh.
Toyota Rumion Festival Edition launched. Check what's new
21 Oct 2024
The Toyota Rumion looks nearly identical to the Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki that it is based on. It is available in five body colour options - Blue, Brown, Grey, White and Silver.
We drove Toyota Rumion for 600 kms in a day, all for answers to biggest question
6 May 2024
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 Toyota Rumion Related News
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Toyota Rumion Specifications and Features

Max Power87-102 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeMUV
Max Torque136 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage26.11 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1462 cc
SunroofNo
Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
View all Rumion specs and features

Toyota Rumion Mileage

Toyota Rumion in India is available in Petrol & CNG variants. Average mileage of Toyota Rumion's petrol variant is 20.51 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Toyota Rumion S MT comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.

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S MT
Fuel Type
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Petrol
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20.51 kmpl

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