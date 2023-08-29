HT Auto
Toyota Rumion

Toyota Rumion is a 7 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 10,29,000 in India. It is available in 6 variants, 1462.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
10.29 - 13.68 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Toyota Rumion Key Specs
Engine1462.0 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
TransmissionBoth
View all Rumion specs and features

About Toyota Rumion

Latest Update

  • Toyota Rumion vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Key differences
  • Pricing revealed: Ertiga-based Toyota Rumion launched. Check price, booking details

    • The Toyota Rumion is a reliable and spacious Multi-Utility Vehicle (MUV) designed to meet the needs of families and larger groups. With a focus on practicality and performance, it's a solid choice for those seeking a versatile and budget-friendly vehicle. Price: The Toyota Rumion offers a range of options, with prices starting

    • Engine: The Rumion is powered by a robust 1462cc engine, delivering power between 87-102 bhp and torque ranging from 136-136.8 Nm.
    • Mileage: With a mileage range of 20.11 to 26.11 kmpl, it strikes a balance between performance and fuel efficiency.
    • Transmission: Choose between Manual and Automatic transmissions to suit your driving style.
    • Safety Features: The Rumion comes equipped with essential safety features, including Airbags, to ensure the well-being of occupants.
    • Comfort: With Power Steering and spacious seating for seven passengers, it provides a comfortable and roomy interior.
    • Additional Features: The Rumion offers options for both Petrol and CNG fuel types, catering to different preferences.
    • Wheel Drive: It is available in 2WD configuration.
    Rivals: The Toyota Rumion faces competition from Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra Bolero Neo, MG Astor, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and Kia Carens in the market. In comparison to its rivals, the Rumion stands out with its seating capacity, making it an ideal choice for larger families or groups. In summary, the Toyota Rumion is a practical and spacious MUV that meets the requirements of families and groups looking for affordability and ample seating capacity. With competitive pricing, a choice of fuel types, and a focus on safety, it offers a compelling package. Whether you prioritize space, versatility, or budget-friendliness, the Rumion is a reliable choice worth considering in its segment. ...Read More

    Toyota Rumion Variants & Price

    Toyota Rumion price starts at ₹ 10.29 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 13.68 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Rumion comes in 6 variants. Toyota Rumion top variant price is ₹ 13.68 Lakhs.

    Fuel Type:
    All
    Transmission:
    All
    S MT
    10.29 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    S CNG
    11.24 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Get On Road Price
    G MT
    11.45 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Get On Road Price
    S AT
    11.89 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Get On Road Price
    V MT
    12.18 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Get On Road Price
    V AT
    13.68 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Get On Road Price
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Toyota Rumion Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeMUV
    Mileage26.11 kmpl
    Engine1462.0 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
    View all Rumion specs and features

    Toyota Rumion Mileage

    Toyota Rumion in India is available in Petrol,CNG variants. Average mileage of Toyota Rumion's petrol variant is 20.51 kmpl. Toyota Rumion petrol comes with a 45 litres litre fuel tank.

    Select Variant:
    S MT
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    20.51 kmpl

    Explore your vehicle

    Toyota Rumion News

    Toyota Rumion comes as the rebadged iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV.
    Toyota Rumion vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Key differences
    29 Aug 2023
    Rumion from Toyota is looking at replicating the success of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, its twin.
    Pricing revealed: Ertiga-based Toyota Rumion launched. Check price, booking details
    28 Aug 2023
    Toyota Rumion gets few cosmetic changes when compared to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
    Toyota Rumion to be launched soon: 5 things to know
    15 Aug 2023
    Toyota has made some cosmetic changes so that the Rumion can be differentiated from the Ertiga
    Toyota Rumion, twin of Maruti Ertiga, revealed in India. Worth the rebadge?
    10 Aug 2023
    Toyota Rumion seven-seater MPV
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based Toyota Rumion trademarked in India. Launch imminent?
    25 Oct 2021
    View all
     Toyota Rumion News

