|Engine
|1462.0 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,CNG
|Transmission
|Both
Latest Update
The Toyota Rumion is a reliable and spacious Multi-Utility Vehicle (MUV) designed to meet the needs of families and larger groups. With a focus on practicality and performance, it's a solid choice for those seeking a versatile and budget-friendly vehicle. Price: The Toyota Rumion offers a range of options, with prices starting ...Read More
Toyota Rumion price starts at ₹ 10.29 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 13.68 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Rumion comes in 6 variants. Toyota Rumion top variant price is ₹ 13.68 Lakhs.
₹10.29 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.24 Lakhs*
1462 cc
CNG
Manual
₹11.45 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.89 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹12.18 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹13.68 Lakhs*
1462 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Toyota Rumion in India is available in Petrol,CNG variants. Average mileage of Toyota Rumion's petrol variant is 20.51 kmpl. Toyota Rumion petrol comes with a 45 litres litre fuel tank.