The 2026 Toyota Rumion is a versatile 7-seater multi-utility vehicle (MUV) engineered for families seeking space, fuel efficiency, and Toyota's trusted brand reliability. Combining a refined 1.5-litre K-series engine with a spacious three-row seating layout and top-tier safety equipment, the Rumion stands out as a practical choice in the multi-purpose vehicle segment.

2026 Toyota Rumion Price List and Variant Breakdown

The 2026 Toyota Rumion is available in 8 variants across four primary trim levels: E, S, G, and V. Buyers can choose between manual and automatic transmission options, as well as a factory-fitted CNG variant.

Prices for the Toyota Rumion start at Rs. 9.79 Lakh for the entry-level base model and go up to Rs. 14.21 Lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec V AT variant.

Toyota Rumion Variant-Wise Ex-Showroom Price and Mileage

Variant Name Engine & Fuel Transmission ARAI Mileage Ex-Showroom Price Rumion E 1.5L Petrol 5-Speed Manual 20.51 kmpl Rs. 9.79 Lakh Rumion S 1.5L Petrol 5-Speed Manual 20.51 kmpl Rs. 10.77 Lakh Rumion S CNG 1.5L CNG 5-Speed Manual 26.11 km/kg Rs. 11.69 Lakh Rumion G 1.5L Petrol 5-Speed Manual 20.51 kmpl Rs. 11.93 Lakh Rumion S AT 1.5L Petrol 6-Speed Automatic 20.11 kmpl Rs. 12.35 Lakh Rumion V 1.5L Petrol 5-Speed Manual 20.51 kmpl Rs. 12.70 Lakh Rumion G AT 1.5L Petrol 6-Speed Automatic 20.11 kmpl Rs. 13.44 Lakh Rumion V AT 1.5L Petrol 6-Speed Automatic 20.11 kmpl Rs. 14.21 Lakh

Engine Specifications, Performance, and Fuel Efficiency

Under the hood, the 2026 Toyota Rumion is powered by a 1462 cc K15C Smart Hybrid 4-cylinder engine designed for smooth power delivery and low running costs.

Engine & Transmission Details

1.5L Petrol Engine: Delivers 101.64 bhp (103 PS) at 6000 rpm and 136.8 Nm of torque at 4400 rpm. It is available with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox with paddle shifters.

Delivers at 6000 rpm and of torque at 4400 rpm. It is available with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. 1.5L CNG Engine: Generates 86.63 bhp (88 PS) at 5500 rpm and 121.5 Nm of torque in CNG mode, mated exclusively to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Fuel Efficiency (ARAI Certified)

Petrol Manual: 20.51 kmpl

20.51 kmpl Petrol Automatic: 20.11 kmpl

20.11 kmpl CNG Manual: 26.11 km/kg

Key Exterior and Interior Features

The cabin of the 2026 Toyota Rumion is designed around passenger convenience, flexible seating, and modern technology.

Technology and Infotainment

SmartPlayCast Infotainment: A 7-inch touchscreen system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.

A 7-inch touchscreen system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. Connected Car Tech: Smart connected features offering real-time vehicle telemetry and remote access capabilities.

Smart connected features offering real-time vehicle telemetry and remote access capabilities. Audio Setup: 6-speaker audio layout with steering-mounted audio and phone controls.

Cabin Comfort and Practicality

Seating Capacity: Full 7-seater layout with a sliding and reclining second row.

Full 7-seater layout with a sliding and reclining second row. Climate Control: Automatic climate control system accompanied by dedicated roof-mounted rear AC vents.

Automatic climate control system accompanied by dedicated roof-mounted rear AC vents. Utility Highlights: Cooled cup holders, height-adjustable driver seat, keyless entry with push-button start, auto-folding ORVMs, and cruise control on higher trims.

Safety Architecture and Ratings

Safety is a core strength of the 2026 Toyota Rumion, boasting a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating.

Standard Airbag Setup: Equipped with 6 airbags as standard (driver, front passenger, front side, and curtain airbags) across variants.

Equipped with 6 airbags as standard (driver, front passenger, front side, and curtain airbags) across variants. Active Handling & Safety: Electronic Stability Control (ESC / ESP), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist, and Hill Assist.

Electronic Stability Control (ESC / ESP), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist, and Hill Assist. Driver Aids: Rear parking camera with dynamic guidelines, rear parking sensors, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Rear parking camera with dynamic guidelines, rear parking sensors, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Child Safety: Standard ISOFIX child seat anchorages on rear outer seats.

Vehicle Dimensions and Capacity

Parameter Specification Overall Length 4460 mm Overall Width 1735 mm Overall Height 1690 mm Wheelbase 2740 mm Turning Radius 5.2 metres Boot Space 209 Litres (Expandable via 60:40 split seats) Fuel Tank Capacity 45 Litres

Key Competitors

The 2026 Toyota Rumion competes directly in the family MPV segment against the following models:

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Rs. 8.85 Lakh - Rs. 12.99 Lakh

Rs. 8.85 Lakh - Rs. 12.99 Lakh Maruti Suzuki XL6: Rs. 11.57 Lakh - Rs. 14.53 Lakh

Rs. 11.57 Lakh - Rs. 14.53 Lakh Kia Carens: Rs. 11.02 Lakh - Rs. 12.88 Lakh

Summary

The 2026 Toyota Rumion offers an ideal balance of 7-seater cabin space, fuel economy of up to 26.11 km/kg (CNG), a 5-star crash safety rating, and standard 6 airbags. Whether chosen for daily urban commutes or long family road trips, it provides a dependable and feature-packed MUV ownership experience.