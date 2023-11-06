Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Toyota Rumion on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 12.65 Lakhs.
The on road price for Toyota Rumion top variant goes up to Rs. 14.58 Lakhs in Bangalore.
The lowest price model is Toyota Rumion S MT and the most priced model is Toyota Rumion S AT.
Toyota Rumion on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Toyota Rumion is mainly compared to Maruti Suzuki Ertiga which starts at Rs. 8.64 Lakhs in Bangalore, Maruti Suzuki XL6 which starts at Rs. 9.85 Lakhs in Bangalore and Hyundai Stargazer starting at Rs. 10 Lakhs in Bangalore.
Variants On-Road Price Toyota Rumion S MT ₹ 12.65 Lakhs Toyota Rumion S CNG ₹ 14.01 Lakhs Toyota Rumion G MT ₹ 14.05 Lakhs Toyota Rumion S AT ₹ 14.58 Lakhs
