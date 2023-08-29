HT Auto
Toyota Rumion vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Key differences

With the Toyota Rumion launched in India at a starting price of 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the MPV segment of the country's car market is making headlines again. The Toyota Rumion comes as the third product in India after the Glanza and Urban Cruiser from the Japanese automaker under its global model and technology-sharing agreement with Suzuki.

Toyota Rumion comes as the rebadged iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV.

The all-new Toyota Rumion comes as a rebadged iteration of the popular Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV and also shares the powertrain and feature list with the latter. However, there are a handful of differences between the two.

Here are the key differences between the Toyota Rumion and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

Front grille

The immediate distinguishing element between the two MPVs is the front grille on the Rumion. It gets a mesh pattern in the front fascia surrounded by a chrome trim. In the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, the front grille gets swathes of chrome trims at the centre of the grille.

Revamped bumpers

The front bumper of the Toyota Rumion has been completely revamped compared to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. It gets a brushed aluminium insert highlighting the lower air intake, while the fog lamp housings too look different in both the MPVs.

Different alloy wheels design

While both the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the newly launched Toyota Rumion come fitted with 15-inch alloy wheels, the latter sports a different design. The alloy wheel design in the Toyota Rumion looks more stylish and sportier than the Ertiga.

New colours

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is offered in seven exterior colour options: Dignity Brown, Magma Grey, Oxford Blue, Auburn Red, Splendid Silver, Arctic White, and Midnight Black. The Toyota Rumion doesn't offer that many colour options, but just five, which are: Spunky Blue, Rustic Brown, Iconic Grey, Cafe White, and Enticing Silver.

Interior theme

The Toyota Rumion gets a grey shade inside the cabin, which is different from the dual-tone beige and black cabin theme available in the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. However, apart from this colour theme, the layout and the features in both the MPVs are the same.

