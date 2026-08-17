Land Rover Defender Key Specs
- Engine1997 - 4999 cc
- Mileage8.5 - 11.5 kmpl
- FuelPetrol / Diesel /Hybrid
- Drive TrainAWD
The Land Rover Defender, a model with roots tracing back to the early days of off-road utility vehicles, has returned for 2025 with key updates across its lineup. While retaining its unmistakable boxy silhouette and functional design, the SUV now features a powerful 5.0-litre V8 engine alongside its existing petrol and diesel powertrains. It is offered in three body styles: 90, 110, and 130. A new competition-focused variant, the Defender D7X-R, will debut in 2026 designed specifically for rally raid events, showcasing advanced off-road capabilities and performance enhancements for sustained endurance in challenging terrains.
In July 2025, Land Rover introduced the Defender Octa Black edition, which features a full-black exterior treatment, luxurious interior enhancements, and the same high-performance V8. The brand also launched the Defender 110 Trophy Edition, designed for off-road enthusiasts with bespoke styling and equipment.
The V8-powered variants are priced from 1.07 - 2.62 Cr, while the overall range spans from 1.07 Cr to 2.62 Cr, depending on the configuration and features.
The 2026 Land Rover Defender is priced between ₹98.00 Lakh and ₹2.60 Crore (ex-showroom). The price varies significantly based on the chosen body style, engine configuration, and custom accessory packs.
|Model Variant
|Ex-Showroom Price (Approx.)
|Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE (2.0L Petrol)
|₹1.00 Crore
|Defender 90 X-Dynamic HSE (3.0L Diesel)
|₹1.19 Crore
|Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE (3.0L Diesel)
|₹1.26 Crore
|Defender 110 Trophy Edition
|₹1.39 Crore
|Defender 130 X-Dynamic HSE (3.0L Diesel)
|₹1.40 Crore
|Defender 110 X (5.0L Petrol)
|₹1.48 Crore
|Defender OCTA (4.4L V8)
|₹2.42 Crore
The Defender is available in three distinct body designs to suit different lifestyle needs:
For 2026, Land Rover offers a diverse range of engines, including refined diesel, powerful petrol, and advanced Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) options.
The latest 2026 models feature several cabin and technology enhancements designed to improve user experience and comfort.
Safety equipment on the Defender includes multiple airbags, anti-lock braking system, electronic stability control, traction control, and hill descent control. Driver assistance systems comprise adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and autonomous emergency braking. The 3D surround camera further assists in both off-road manoeuvres and tight urban parking situations, enhancing safety across use cases.
In the Indian market, the 2025 Land Rover Defender continues to compete in the premium full-size SUV category. Key rivals include the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLS, Jeep Wrangler, Volvo XC90, and the Range Rover Velar.
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|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Land Rover Defender
|Rs. 1.07 CrOnwards
|626 bhp
|750 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|4813 mm
|2064 mm
|1995 mm
|-
|Maserati Grecale
|Rs. 1.31 CrOnwards
|-
|523 bhp
|620 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|4859 mm
|1979 mm
|1659 mm
|6.2 metres
|DefenderVSGrecale
|Porsche Macan
|Rs. 96.05 LakhsOnwards
|-
|434 bhp
|550 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|8
|-
|458 litres
|4726 mm
|1927 mm
|1596 mm
|5.9 metres
|DefenderVSMacan
|Maserati Levante
|Rs. 1.5 CrOnwards
|-
|271 bhp
|600 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|580
|5005
|1981
|1693
|5.85
|DefenderVSLevante
|Porsche Cayenne
|Rs. 1.39 CrOnwards
|-
|493 bhp
|660 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|9
|-
|-
|4930 mm
|1983 mm
|1698 mm
|-
|DefenderVSCayenne
|Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
|Rs. 1.45 CrOnwards
|-
|429 bhp
|560 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|9
|-
|-
|4453 mm
|1850 mm
|1414 mm
|6.1 metres
|DefenderVSAMG GLE Coupe
|Porsche Macan EV
|Rs. 1.22 CrOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|SUV
|8
|224 mm
|-
|-
|2152 mm
|-
|-
|DefenderVSMacan EV
Land Rover Defender is available in the 11 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users commend the Land Rover Defender for its outstanding comfort, off-road prowess, modern technology, and rugged style, although they express concerns about fuel efficiency and maintenance costs.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|8.5 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|1997-4999 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel,Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
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