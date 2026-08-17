Land Rover Defender: Overview

The Land Rover Defender, a model with roots tracing back to the early days of off-road utility vehicles, has returned for 2025 with key updates across its lineup. While retaining its unmistakable boxy silhouette and functional design, the SUV now features a powerful 5.0-litre V8 engine alongside its existing petrol and diesel powertrains. It is offered in three body styles: 90, 110, and 130. A new competition-focused variant, the Defender D7X-R, will debut in 2026 designed specifically for rally raid events, showcasing advanced off-road capabilities and performance enhancements for sustained endurance in challenging terrains.

In July 2025, Land Rover introduced the Defender Octa Black edition, which features a full-black exterior treatment, luxurious interior enhancements, and the same high-performance V8. The brand also launched the Defender 110 Trophy Edition, designed for off-road enthusiasts with bespoke styling and equipment.

The V8-powered variants are priced from 1.07 - 2.62 Cr, while the overall range spans from 1.07 Cr to 2.62 Cr, depending on the configuration and features.

Land Rover Defender Price in India

The 2026 Land Rover Defender is priced between ₹98.00 Lakh and ₹2.60 Crore (ex-showroom). The price varies significantly based on the chosen body style, engine configuration, and custom accessory packs.

Model Variant Ex-Showroom Price (Approx.) Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE (2.0L Petrol) ₹ 1.00 Crore Defender 90 X-Dynamic HSE (3.0L Diesel) ₹ 1.19 Crore Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE (3.0L Diesel) ₹ 1.26 Crore Defender 110 Trophy Edition ₹ 1.39 Crore Defender 130 X-Dynamic HSE (3.0L Diesel) ₹ 1.40 Crore Defender 110 X (5.0L Petrol) ₹ 1.48 Crore Defender OCTA (4.4L V8) ₹ 2.42 Crore

Body Styles: 90, 110, and 130

The Defender is available in three distinct body designs to suit different lifestyle needs:

Defender 90: The compact three-door version, ideal for agile off-roading and urban manoeuvring.

The compact three-door version, ideal for agile off-roading and urban manoeuvring. Defender 110: The classic five-door SUV, offering a balance of practicality and 5+2 seating options.

The classic five-door SUV, offering a balance of practicality and 5+2 seating options. Defender 130: The extended wheelbase model, providing premium comfort for up to eight passengers across three full-sized rows.

Performance and Powertrain Options

For 2026, Land Rover offers a diverse range of engines, including refined diesel, powerful petrol, and advanced Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) options.

2.0L Petrol (P300): Delivers 296 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, perfect for efficient city and highway driving.

Delivers 296 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, perfect for efficient city and highway driving. 3.0L Diesel (D350): A mild-hybrid six-cylinder engine producing 345 bhp and 700 Nm of torque, optimised for long-distance hauling and torque-heavy off-roading.

A mild-hybrid six-cylinder engine producing 345 bhp and 700 Nm of torque, optimised for long-distance hauling and torque-heavy off-roading. 5.0L V8 Petrol: The powerhouse variant offering up to 518 bhp for those who crave high-performance SUV dynamics.

The powerhouse variant offering up to 518 bhp for those who crave high-performance SUV dynamics. 4.4L V8 (OCTA): The new performance flagship featuring 626 bhp, capable of 0-100 km/h in just 4.0 seconds.

Key Features and 2026 Updates

The latest 2026 models feature several cabin and technology enhancements designed to improve user experience and comfort.

Pivi Pro Infotainment: A new, larger 13.1-inch curved touchscreen is now standard on higher trims, offering a more intuitive interface and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.

A new, larger 13.1-inch curved touchscreen is now standard on higher trims, offering a more intuitive interface and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Terrain Response 2: This system automatically adjusts the vehicle's engine, gearbox, and chassis settings to match the terrain, whether it is sand, snow, or rock crawl.

This system automatically adjusts the vehicle's engine, gearbox, and chassis settings to match the terrain, whether it is sand, snow, or rock crawl. Signature Interior Pack: Available for 2026, this pack adds 14-way electrically adjustable heated and cooled seats with winged headrests and premium Windsor Leather or Kvadrat upholstery.

Available for 2026, this pack adds 14-way electrically adjustable heated and cooled seats with winged headrests and premium Windsor Leather or Kvadrat upholstery. Wading Depth: The Defender remains a class leader with a wading depth of up to 900mm (1,000mm for the OCTA), supported by Wade Sensing technology.

The Defender remains a class leader with a wading depth of up to 900mm (1,000mm for the OCTA), supported by Wade Sensing technology. ClearSight Ground View: Part of the 3D Surround Camera system, this feature allows drivers to "see through" the hood to visualise the terrain directly in front of the wheels.

Land Rover Defender: Safety Features

Safety equipment on the Defender includes multiple airbags, anti-lock braking system, electronic stability control, traction control, and hill descent control. Driver assistance systems comprise adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and autonomous emergency braking. The 3D surround camera further assists in both off-road manoeuvres and tight urban parking situations, enhancing safety across use cases.

Land Rover Defender: Rivals

In the Indian market, the 2025 Land Rover Defender continues to compete in the premium full-size SUV category. Key rivals include the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLS, Jeep Wrangler, Volvo XC90, and the Range Rover Velar.

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