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LAND ROVER Defender

₹1.07 - 2.62 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
4.7
119
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
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Land Rover Defender: Overview

The Land Rover Defender, a model with roots tracing back to the early days of off-road utility vehicles, has returned for 2025 with key updates across its lineup. While retaining its unmistakable boxy silhouette and functional design, the SUV now features a powerful 5.0-litre V8 engine alongside its existing petrol and diesel powertrains. It is offered in three body styles: 90, 110, and 130. A new competition-focused variant, the Defender D7X-R, will debut in 2026 designed specifically for rally raid events, showcasing advanced off-road capabilities and performance enhancements for sustained endurance in challenging terrains.

In July 2025, Land Rover introduced the Defender Octa Black edition, which features a full-black exterior treatment, luxurious interior enhancements, and the same high-performance V8. The brand also launched the Defender 110 Trophy Edition, designed for off-road enthusiasts with bespoke styling and equipment.

The V8-powered variants are priced from 1.07 - 2.62 Cr, while the overall range spans from 1.07 Cr to 2.62 Cr, depending on the configuration and features.

Land Rover Defender Price in India

The 2026 Land Rover Defender is priced between 98.00 Lakh and 2.60 Crore (ex-showroom). The price varies significantly based on the chosen body style, engine configuration, and custom accessory packs.

Model VariantEx-Showroom Price (Approx.)
Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE (2.0L Petrol) 1.00 Crore
Defender 90 X-Dynamic HSE (3.0L Diesel) 1.19 Crore
Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE (3.0L Diesel) 1.26 Crore
Defender 110 Trophy Edition 1.39 Crore
Defender 130 X-Dynamic HSE (3.0L Diesel) 1.40 Crore
Defender 110 X (5.0L Petrol) 1.48 Crore
Defender OCTA (4.4L V8) 2.42 Crore

Body Styles: 90, 110, and 130

The Defender is available in three distinct body designs to suit different lifestyle needs:

  • Defender 90: The compact three-door version, ideal for agile off-roading and urban manoeuvring.
  • Defender 110: The classic five-door SUV, offering a balance of practicality and 5+2 seating options.
  • Defender 130: The extended wheelbase model, providing premium comfort for up to eight passengers across three full-sized rows.

Performance and Powertrain Options

For 2026, Land Rover offers a diverse range of engines, including refined diesel, powerful petrol, and advanced Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) options.

  • 2.0L Petrol (P300): Delivers 296 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, perfect for efficient city and highway driving.
  • 3.0L Diesel (D350): A mild-hybrid six-cylinder engine producing 345 bhp and 700 Nm of torque, optimised for long-distance hauling and torque-heavy off-roading.
  • 5.0L V8 Petrol: The powerhouse variant offering up to 518 bhp for those who crave high-performance SUV dynamics.
  • 4.4L V8 (OCTA): The new performance flagship featuring 626 bhp, capable of 0-100 km/h in just 4.0 seconds.

Key Features and 2026 Updates

The latest 2026 models feature several cabin and technology enhancements designed to improve user experience and comfort.

  • Pivi Pro Infotainment: A new, larger 13.1-inch curved touchscreen is now standard on higher trims, offering a more intuitive interface and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.
  • Terrain Response 2: This system automatically adjusts the vehicle's engine, gearbox, and chassis settings to match the terrain, whether it is sand, snow, or rock crawl.
  • Signature Interior Pack: Available for 2026, this pack adds 14-way electrically adjustable heated and cooled seats with winged headrests and premium Windsor Leather or Kvadrat upholstery.
  • Wading Depth: The Defender remains a class leader with a wading depth of up to 900mm (1,000mm for the OCTA), supported by Wade Sensing technology.
  • ClearSight Ground View: Part of the 3D Surround Camera system, this feature allows drivers to "see through" the hood to visualise the terrain directly in front of the wheels.

Land Rover Defender: Safety Features

Safety equipment on the Defender includes multiple airbags, anti-lock braking system, electronic stability control, traction control, and hill descent control. Driver assistance systems comprise adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keeping assist, and autonomous emergency braking. The 3D surround camera further assists in both off-road manoeuvres and tight urban parking situations, enhancing safety across use cases.

Land Rover Defender: Rivals

In the Indian market, the 2025 Land Rover Defender continues to compete in the premium full-size SUV category. Key rivals include the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLS, Jeep Wrangler, Volvo XC90, and the Range Rover Velar.

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Land Rover Defender Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1997 - 4999 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    8.5 - 11.5 kmpl
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol / Diesel /Hybrid
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
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Land Rover Defender Videos

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6 practical features of the Land Rover Defender
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6 practical features of the Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender Variants

Land Rover Defender price starts at ₹ 1.07 Cr and goes up to ₹ 2.62 Cr (Ex-showroom). Land Rover Defender comes in 16 variants. Land Rover Defender's top variant is Octa Black Mild Hybrid(Electric+Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic 5 STR.
Filter variants by:
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Petrol
Diesel
Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
16 Variants Available
Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR
₹1.07 Cr*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Defender 110 X-Dynamic HSE Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR
₹1.29 Cr*
2997 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Defender 110 Diesel 3.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR Trophy Edition
₹1.3 Cr*
2997 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Land Rover Defender Latest Updates

Calendar icon17 Aug 2026
Land Rover unveils the Defender Dakar, a limited-edition SUV inspired by its Dakar Rally-winning D7X-R car, featuring advanced off-road capabilities and a powerful V8 engine.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Jul 2026
The 2026 Land Rover Defender introduces the luxury Vertex variant, new accessories, and expanded seating options, focusing on design and personalization.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Jun 2026
Land Rover Classic unveils four remastered Defender V8 models in Spectral Green, featuring bespoke interiors, new body styles, and enhanced technology.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jun 2026
Defender Rally dominated the 2026 Desafío Ruta 40, achieving a clean sweep of the Stock category podium in Argentina.Read Full Story
Calendar icon26 May 2026
Defender Rally made history at Argentina's Desafío Ruta 40 with the first all-female crew competing since 2010.Read Full Story

Land Rover Defender Visual Comparison

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Land Rover Defender comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Land Rover Defender
Land Rover Defender image
Rs. 1.07 CrOnwards
4.7119
626 bhp750 NmAutomaticSUV6--4813 mm2064 mm1995 mm-
Maserati GrecaleMaserati Grecale imageRs. 1.31 CrOnwards-523 bhp620 NmAutomaticSUV6--4859 mm1979 mm1659 mm6.2 metresDefenderVSGrecale
Porsche MacanPorsche Macan imageRs. 96.05 LakhsOnwards-434 bhp550 NmAutomaticSUV8-458 litres4726 mm1927 mm1596 mm5.9 metresDefenderVSMacan
Maserati LevanteMaserati Levante imageRs. 1.5 CrOnwards-271 bhp600 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6-5805005198116935.85DefenderVSLevante
Porsche CayennePorsche Cayenne imageRs. 1.39 CrOnwards-493 bhp660 NmAutomaticSUV9--4930 mm1983 mm1698 mm-DefenderVSCayenne
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE CoupeMercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe imageRs. 1.45 CrOnwards-429 bhp560 NmAutomaticCoupe9--4453 mm1850 mm1414 mm6.1 metresDefenderVSAMG GLE Coupe
Porsche Macan EVPorsche Macan EV imageRs. 1.22 CrOnwards
4.81
---SUV8224 mm--2152 mm--DefenderVSMacan EV

Land Rover Defender Images

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Land Rover Defender Colours

Land Rover Defender is available in the 11 Colours in India.

Lantau Bronze
Silicon Silver
Hakuba Silver
Yulong White
Tasman Blue Metallic
Gondwana Stone Metallic
Eiger Grey Metallic
Pangea Green Metallic
Santroini Black Metallic
Fuji White
Carpathian Grey
Gondwana stone metallic

Land Rover Defender Alternatives

Maserati Grecale

Maserati Grecale

1.31 - 2.05 Cr
DefendervsGrecale
Porsche Macan

Porsche Macan

96.05 Lakhs - 1.53 Cr
DefendervsMacan
Maserati Levante

Maserati Levante

1.5 Cr
DefendervsLevante
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

1.39 - 1.94 Cr
DefendervsCayenne
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

1.45 - 1.52 Cr
DefendervsAMG GLE Coupe
BMW M4 Competition

BMW M4 Competition

1.53 Cr
DefendervsM4 Competition

Land Rover Defender User Reviews & Ratings

4.8Engine & Performance
4.7Features
4.9Safety
5Design
4.3Value For Money
4.8Comfort
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Land Rover Defender User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

Users commend the Land Rover Defender for its outstanding comfort, off-road prowess, modern technology, and rugged style, although they express concerns about fuel efficiency and maintenance costs.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconOutstanding comfort
  • check circle iconImpressive off-road capabilities
  • check circle iconModern technology and features
  • check circle iconRugged and stylish design
  • check circle iconExcellent build quality

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconPoor fuel efficiency
  • warning iconHigh maintenance costs
  • warning iconHigh cost of extras
  • warning iconSome advanced features may have issues
  • warning iconPrice reduction would be appreciated

User Reviews

Stylish Performer
It is a very stylish car with great performance. I love the high seating position and the panoramic view.
By: Rajiv Nair (Mar 27, 2026)
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Modern Icon
Land Rover has successfully modernized an icon. It has all the modern tech while keeping the classic vibe.
By: Jacob Menon (Mar 27, 2026)
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Sporty Off-roader
It is more of an off-roader than a sports SUV, but it still performs well on roads. The features are amazing.
By: Girish Gowda (Mar 27, 2026)
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Heavy Duty
It feels very solid and heavy duty. Like it can handle anything you throw at it. Very impressive build quality.
By: Ganesan Iyer (Mar 27, 2026)
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Adventure Ready
I am always ready for an adventure with my Defender. It is the perfect car for someone who loves the outdoors.
By: Chaitanya Reddy (Mar 27, 2026)
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Land Rover Defender Related News

The new Vertex version of the Defender gets alloy wheels that measure up to 22-inches.
2026 Land Rover Defender unveiled with new Vertex variant and expanded accessory range
8 Jul 2026
Defender Rally continued its strong 2026 W2RC campaign at the Desafío Ruta 40 in Argentina, while also making history with the event’s first officially entered all-female crew.
Defender Rally’s Historic Argentina Charge Begins With All-Female Crew and Stage Win
26 May 2026
The Land Rover Range Rover and Defender models accounted for over 80 per cent of JLR India retail sales.
JLR India sees strong FY26 demand; Land Rover Defender and Range Rover models drive sales
15 May 2026
The Land Rover Defender Octa Black comes in a new Narvik Black paint scheme with over 30 exterior elements finished in black to keep up with the theme.
Everything you need to know about the India-bound Land Rover Defender Octa Black
5 Jul 2025
The new Defender Octa Black brings an all-black look to the performance SUV with extensive black detailing across the exterior and interior
New Land Rover Defender Octa Black unveiled with darkened, sinister look
4 Jul 2025
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 Land Rover Defender Related News
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Land Rover Defender Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage8.5 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1997-4999 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel,Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
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