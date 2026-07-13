Maserati Levante Price:

Maserati Levante is priced at Rs. 1.5 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Maserati Levante?

The Maserati Levante is available in 1 variant - Diesel.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Maserati Levante?

Maserati Levante comes in diesel engine options, comes with 2987 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Maserati Levante?

Maserati Levante rivals are Land Rover Defender, Mercedes-Benz EQE, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, Porsche Macan EV, BMW iX.

What is the mileage of Maserati Levante?

Maserati Levante comes with a mileage of 12.6 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Maserati Levante?

Maserati Levante offers a 5 Seater configuration.