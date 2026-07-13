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MASERATI Levante

₹1.5 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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Maserati Levante Price:

Maserati Levante is priced at Rs. 1.5 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Maserati Levante?

The Maserati Levante is available in 1 variant - Diesel.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Maserati Levante?

Maserati Levante comes in diesel engine options, comes with 2987 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Maserati Levante?

Maserati Levante rivals are Land Rover Defender, Mercedes-Benz EQE, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, Porsche Macan EV, BMW iX.

What is the mileage of Maserati Levante?

Maserati Levante comes with a mileage of 12.6 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of Maserati Levante?

Maserati Levante offers a 5 Seater configuration.

Maserati Levante Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2987 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    12.6 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    271 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Diesel
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    580 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    600 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    2205 kg
View All Levante SpecsView specs icon

Maserati Levante Variants

Maserati Levante price starts at ₹ 1.5 Cr .
1 Variant Available
Levante Diesel
₹1.5 Cr*
2987 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Maserati Levante Latest Updates

Calendar icon13 Jul 2026
The story compares popular SUVs in India, highlighting engine specs, features, and starting prices for each model.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 Jun 2026
The Mahindra XUV 7XO, XEV 9S, Tata Safari, Toyota Innova Hycross, and Mahindra Scorpio N offer spacious, tech-rich, and safe family SUVs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 May 2026
The Lexus LX, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Land Rover Defender, Jeep Wrangler, and Toyota Land Cruiser blend luxury with off-road capabilities.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Apr 2026
The article compares well-equipped base model SUVs in India, highlighting features and prices of Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Venue, Renault Duster, Kia Seltos, and Volkswagen Taigun.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Apr 2026
The story compares rugged SUVs: Mahindra Thar Roxx, Force Gurkha, Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, and Land Rover Defender, highlighting features and prices.Read Full Story

Maserati Levante Visual Comparison

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Maserati Levante comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Maserati Levante
Maserati Levante image
Rs. 1.5 CrOnwards-271 bhp600 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6-5805005198116935.85
Land Rover DefenderLand Rover Defender imageRs. 1.07 CrOnwards
4.7119
626 bhp750 NmAutomaticSUV6--4813 mm2064 mm1995 mm-LevanteVSDefender
Mercedes-Benz EQEMercedes-Benz EQE imageRs. 1.41 CrOnwards----SUV9--4863 mm2141 mm1685 mm12.3 metresLevanteVSEQE
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUVMercedes-Benz EQS SUV imageRs. 1.33 CrOnwards
51
536 bhp858 Nm-SUV8--5136 mm1965 mm1718 mm5.6 metresLevanteVSEQS SUV
Land Rover Range Rover SportLand Rover Range Rover Sport imageRs. 1.4 CrOnwards-626.25 bhp700 NmAutomaticSUV-210 mm530 Litres4946 mm2209 mm1820 mm12.53 mLevanteVSRange Rover Sport
Porsche Macan EVPorsche Macan EV imageRs. 1.22 CrOnwards
4.81
---SUV8224 mm--2152 mm--LevanteVSMacan EV
Audi Q8 e-tronAudi Q8 e-tron imageRs. 1.15 CrOnwards----SUV8-528 litres4915 mm1976 mm1646 mm-LevanteVSQ8 e-tron

Maserati Levante Images

Maserati Levante Image 1
Maserati Levante Image 2
Maserati Levante Image 3
Maserati Levante Image 4
Maserati Levante Image 5
Maserati Levante Image 6

Maserati Levante Alternatives

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

1.07 - 2.62 Cr
LevantevsDefender
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

1.41 Cr
LevantevsEQE
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

1.33 - 1.48 Cr
LevantevsEQS SUV
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

1.4 - 2.35 Cr
LevantevsRange Rover Sport
Porsche Macan EV

Porsche Macan EV

1.22 - 1.69 Cr
LevantevsMacan EV
BMW iX

BMW iX

1.21 - 1.4 Cr
LevantevsiX

Maserati Levante Related News

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Maserati delivers the first unit of Levante GT Hybrid luxury SUV to its customer
27 Aug 2022
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Maserati creates special units of Grecale, Ghibli, Levante for this country
14 Aug 2022
The Maserati Grecale comes with an aggressive stance. (Image: Instagram/wilcoblok)
Maserati Grecale spotted ahead of March 22 debut, takes inspiration from Levante
18 Mar 2022
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15 Aug 2026
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Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Features, Variants, Colours, and Specs
15 Aug 2026
Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler
Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyer pick up unveiled: Getaway's spiritual successor to take on Hilux, D-Max
14 Aug 2026
Ferrari CZ26 is a 986bhp one-off Ferrari built around an SF90
Ferrari CZ26 is a 986bhp one-off Ferrari built around an SF90
14 Aug 2026
Mahindra Blazo i-Trk launched with 320 hp engine, up to 10% higher fuel efficiency
Mahindra Blazo i-Trk launched with 320 hp engine, up to 10% higher fuel efficiency
14 Aug 2026
View all
 Maserati Levante Related News

Maserati Levante Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power271 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque600 Nm
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Mileage12.6 kmpl
Engine2987 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypeDiesel
View all Levante specs and features

Maserati Levante Mileage

Maserati Levante in India is available in Diesel variant. Average mileage of Maserati Levante's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maserati Levante Diesel comes with a 80 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Diesel
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Diesel
Automatic
12.66

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