Maserati Levante Key Specs
- Engine2987 cc
- Mileage12.6 kmpl
- Power271 bhp
- FuelDiesel
- Boot Space580 litres
- Max Torque600 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
- Kerb Weight2205 kg
Maserati Levante is priced at Rs. 1.5 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Maserati Levante is available in 1 variant - Diesel.
Maserati Levante comes in diesel engine options, comes with 2987 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.
Maserati Levante rivals are Land Rover Defender, Mercedes-Benz EQE, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, Porsche Macan EV, BMW iX.
Maserati Levante comes with a mileage of 12.6 kmpl (Company claimed).
Maserati Levante offers a 5 Seater configuration.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Maserati Levante
|Rs. 1.5 CrOnwards
|-
|271 bhp
|600 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|580
|5005
|1981
|1693
|5.85
|Land Rover Defender
|Rs. 1.07 CrOnwards
|626 bhp
|750 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|4813 mm
|2064 mm
|1995 mm
|-
|LevanteVSDefender
|Mercedes-Benz EQE
|Rs. 1.41 CrOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SUV
|9
|-
|-
|4863 mm
|2141 mm
|1685 mm
|12.3 metres
|LevanteVSEQE
|Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
|Rs. 1.33 CrOnwards
|536 bhp
|858 Nm
|-
|SUV
|8
|-
|-
|5136 mm
|1965 mm
|1718 mm
|5.6 metres
|LevanteVSEQS SUV
|Land Rover Range Rover Sport
|Rs. 1.4 CrOnwards
|-
|626.25 bhp
|700 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|-
|210 mm
|530 Litres
|4946 mm
|2209 mm
|1820 mm
|12.53 m
|LevanteVSRange Rover Sport
|Porsche Macan EV
|Rs. 1.22 CrOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|SUV
|8
|224 mm
|-
|-
|2152 mm
|-
|-
|LevanteVSMacan EV
|Audi Q8 e-tron
|Rs. 1.15 CrOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SUV
|8
|-
|528 litres
|4915 mm
|1976 mm
|1646 mm
|-
|LevanteVSQ8 e-tron
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|271 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|600 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Mileage
|12.6 kmpl
|Engine
|2987 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
Maserati Levante in India is available in Diesel variant. Average mileage of Maserati Levante's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Maserati Levante Diesel comes with a 80 litres fuel tank.
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