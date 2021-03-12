Defender is a 5 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of Defender 90 Carpathian 5.0 Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 2.48 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Defender is a 5 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of Defender 90 Carpathian 5.0 Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 2.48 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 90 Carpathian 5.0 Petrol is 88.5 litres & Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 5.0L Supercharged V8 Max Torque: 625 Nm @ 2500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 88.5 litres BootSpace: 297 litres Mileage of 90 Carpathian 5.0 Petrol is 6.8 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less