Defender is a 5 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of Defender 90 Carpathian 5.0 Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 2.48 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 90 Carpathian 5.0 Petrol is 88.5 litres & Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater, Cruise Control and specs like:
Engine Type: 5.0L Supercharged V8
Max Torque: 625 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Fuel Tank Capacity: 88.5 litres
BootSpace: 297 litres
Mileage of 90 Carpathian 5.0 Petrol is 6.8 kmpl.